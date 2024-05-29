Harding Loevner Global Equity ADR Composite Q1 2024 Report

piranka

Market Review

Stock markets gained in the quarter despite rising bond yields, due in no small part to ongoing interest in the prospects for artificial intelligence (AI). Most sectors and all regions except Pacific ex-Japan finished in positive territory.

Monetary policies in global developed markets, which had previously moved together toward higher rates to curb inflation, began to diverge as central bankers addressed varied inflationary trends. In the US, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate steady at 5.25–5.5% for the fifth consecutive meeting, as higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index figures largely caused by rising housing expenses dashed hopes for an early rate cut. Nevertheless, the Fed continued to signal three rate cuts this year. Longer-term interest rates in the US such as mortgage rates actually increased as investors adjusted their expectations for the timing and magnitude of future rate cuts from the Fed; expectations began the year at seven cuts of 25 basis points (bps), well ahead of guidance. Both the Bank of England and European Central Bank also kept rates unchanged, in contrast to the Swiss National Bank's unexpected reduction of 25 bps—the first cut by a major central bank since the pandemic’s end—triggered by inflation there returning to the bank’s target range.

MSCI ACWI Index Performance (USD %)

Sector 1Q 2024 Trailing 12 Months Communication Services 11.5 31.3 Consumer Discretionary 6.0 20.5 Consumer Staples 2.8 2.1 Energy 9.7 19.6 Financials 9.4 28.8 Health Care 7.2 13.4 Industrials 9.2 24.9 Information Technology 12.1 42.3 Materials 2.0 9.2 Real Estate -0.7 8.1 Utilities 1.7 3.6 Geography 1Q 2024 Trailing 12 Months Canada 4.2 16.0 Emerging Markets 2.4 8.6 Europe EMU 8.0 17.2 Europe ex EMU 2.8 12.6 Japan 11.2 26.2 Middle East 12.5 24.5 Pacific ex-Japan -1.7 2.5 United States 10.4 30.2 MSCI ACWI Index 8.3 23.8 Click to enlarge

Source: FactSet, MSCI Inc. Data as of March 31, 2024.

In a landmark move, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised short-term interest rates, bringing to a close the country’s decade-long era of negative interest rates. The BOJ also announced an end to both its yield curve control policy, which had capped long-term Japanese government bond yields, and its asset-purchase program, which had encompassed not only government bonds but also stock ETFs and real estate investment trusts, in a sustained effort to offset negative wealth effects from deflation. As a result, yields on Japanese 10-year bonds increased, though they remain well below comparable yields in other developed markets. In contrast, the People’s Bank of China continued efforts to stimulate the real estate sector and broader economic activity and introduced measures to invigorate its moribund economy, including reducing the cash-reserve requirements for banks—freeing up more funds for lending—and enhancing credit availability to eligible developers.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which tracks a broad set of commodity prices, rose modestly. Strong gains in energy prices and precious metals were partly offset by weakness in agricultural commodities, such as corn and wheat, and certain industrial metals such as nickel, which fell due to fears of weakening battery demand and increased supply from Indonesia, a key global producer. Brent crude oil, a major global benchmark, rose almost US$10 to reach nearly US$85 per barrel, largely due to OPEC+ supply cuts and disruptions in Russian refining capacity.

The US dollar appreciated against most major currencies, buoyed by flows into the US equity market and the curtailed number of expected rate cuts, a distinct reversal from the dollar’s broad decline last quarter.

The Information Technology (IT) sector was once again the top performer, closing the period with a 12% increase, led by substantial gains in semiconductor stocks. Shares of AI leader NVIDIA (NVDA) soared, propelling its market capitalization above US$2 trillion, which accounts for more than 40% of the entire MSCI World Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Index (the market cap for Broadcom, the index’s next-largest constituent, is a quarter the size of NVIDIA’s). Communication Services also performed well, largely attributable to social-media behemoth Meta Platforms (META). In contrast, interest-rate-sensitive sectors such as Real Estate and Utilities lagged, pulled down by the decline in bond prices, while Consumer Staples trailed as investors favored faster-growing sectors. The Materials sector was held back by declines in the shares of large mining companies such as BHP (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO), both of which tumbled with the slump in prices for industrial metals.

The only major region that surpassed the performance of the US was Japan. Pacific ex-Japan was the only region that declined, hurt by poor returns in Hong Kong, which was weighed down by ongoing economic weakness in mainland China. Emerging Markets also lagged amid poor returns for Chinese and Brazilian stocks and strong performance in India and Taiwan.

Shares of faster-growing companies trounced those of slower-growing companies this quarter: the top quintile of growth outperformed the bottom by nearly 15 percentage points, a surge led by the robust showing of mega-cap IT stocks in the US and pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (LLY). Outside the US, the strongest sectors in the fastest-growing cohort were Health Care and IT. Higher-quality companies, characterized by lower debt levels and more consistent earnings, also performed better than those of lower quality, although the difference was not as pronounced. In Japan, last year’s value rally continued, as the stocks of lower-quality companies and those in the cheapest cohorts significantly outperformed.

Performance and Attribution

The Global Equity ADR composite rose 7.4% gross of fees in the first quarter, trailing the 8.3% gain in the MSCI All Country World Index.

Our underperformance was concentrated in a handful of stocks in the Financials, Health Care, and Industrials sectors, which was partially offset by our strong stock selection in Communication Services. In Financials, Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY)(OTCPK:AAIGF) was hurt by negative investor sentiment surrounding China and Hong Kong, as well as disappointment that the company failed to announce more share repurchases. Shares of India’s HDFC Bank (HDB) have struggled since its merger with HDFC Limited, as tightening liquidity in the financial system prolongs the time it takes for the deal to have a positive effect on profit margins.

In Health Care, a sector in which the portfolio retains a large and longstanding overweight status, the primary detractors were WuXi AppTec (OTCPK:WUXIF)(OTCPK:WUXAY), a Chinese provider of outsourced drug-development services, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), a US maker of treatments for cystic fibrosis and other serious diseases. We sold WuXi AppTec during the quarter, when political risks that had been lurking suddenly manifested in Congress introducing the Biosecure Act. The bill seeks to ban US companies that receive federal funds from contracting with Chinese “biotechnology companies of concern” given the risk of ties to China’s military. Although several companies mentioned in the proposed bill, including Wuxi AppTec, have denied any ties to China's military, US customers are already looking to lower their reliance on Chinese companies. Shares of Vertex were weak, reflecting a lull in its drug-development pipeline and skepticism over a key phase 3 treatment for acute pain.

In Industrials, US-based Rockwell Automation (ROK), which provides automation technology to manufacturers, reported weak quarterly results, as the company’s earlier efforts to clear a pandemic-related backlog left it with insufficient inventory to satisfy new orders.

In Communication Services, performance was led by Meta and Netflix (NFLX). Meta’s AI-powered Advantage+ product is winning an increasing share of advertisers’ budgets, supporting the company’s continued dominance of the digital-advertising market. Meta’s content-recommendation engine also has improved engagement and monetization for the Reels video feature, as competition from TikTok abates. Netflix reported better-than-expected subscriber growth for the fourth quarter of 2023 and improving profitability, trends that management said would continue in 2024.

Source: Harding Loevner Global Equity ADR composite, FactSet, MSCI Inc. The total effect shown here may differ from the variance of the composite performance and benchmark performance shown on the first page of this report due to the way in which FactSet calculates performance attribution. This information is supplemental to the composite GIPS Presentation.

By region, we had strong stocks in the European Monetary Union, offset by weak holdings in Japan and Europe outside the eurozone. France's Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF)(OTCPK:SBGSY) outperformed on a solid set of fourth quarter results reported in February and growing expectations for its datacenter business, as Schneider is one of only a handful of companies capable of providing power and cooling technology needed to support the AI data boom. In Germany, investors were positively surprised by SAP’s (SAP) strong progress in migrating customers to new, cloud-based software solutions and management’s projection that growth will accelerate next year as a result.

In Japan, shares of Sony (SONY) tumbled after reporting a slowdown in sales of PlayStation 5 consoles that was worse than investors expected.

In the US, Adobe (ADBE) management issued a disappointing forecast for its fiscal quarter that ends in May, raising concern that its plan to monetize new generative-AI solutions will take more time to contribute to growth. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) fell after reporting higher-than-expected medical costs and news of an antitrust investigation by the Justice Department into its acquisitions of physician practices.

Perspective and Outlook

This quarter, we sold the last of our shares in NVIDIA, a company we held for more than five years. Our initial purchase came at a time when concerns over excess inventory in gaming chips had been weighing on NVIDIA’s valuation, which presented an attractive buying opportunity. Since then, the stock price has skyrocketed, particularly following the November 2022 launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool, which introduced much of the business world to the practical applications of generative AI and put a spotlight on the key enabling technology—semiconductors.

NVIDIA’s semiconductors—graphics processing unit (GPU) chips that have been adapted to become the key engine of AI computation—are the de facto standard for the training of AI models. The company has an estimated 95% share of the market. Its GPUs have been the source of a significant competitive advantage not only because of their superior performance, but also because of their integration with CUDA, NVIDIA’s proprietary software-development platform and programming language. Developers use CUDA so that their applications can take full advantage of the computational power of GPUs when processing large amounts of data. While CUDA is free to use, it only works with NVIDIA’s GPUs.

So, why did we sell our investment? The share price reached a level that did not adequately reflect the risks and uncertainty. While we believe in the transformational impact of AI, we own other more attractively priced businesses that allow us to invest in its potential.

One of the challenges of investing in fast-growing companies is estimating the eventual size of the market. For NVIDIA, this means trying to estimate what other businesses will spend on AI chips. While computer scientists have been working to improve AI for decades, the revolutionary change initiated by the success of large-language models is in its infancy. There is some agreement that the world spent around US$50 billion on AI chips in 2023.

There is far less agreement over how high that figure will rise over the next few years. Estimates range from about US$100 billion to more than US$400 billion. We feel comfortable that we can predict the trajectory of AI-related spending (up) but not the ultimate size of the total addressable market.

While NVIDIA is expected by many to capture the lion’s share of this market for years to come, history tells us that it becomes increasingly difficult for a stock to outperform when expectations are so high. At the advent of the commercial internet, Cisco Systems (CSCO), which makes the networking equipment that enables much of the internet, occupied a similarly strategic vantage point for the new era. By March 2000, it was the world’s most valuable company. Cisco and its investors were right about the internet: it did change everything. The company’s routers remain a key piece of infrastructure. However, Cisco’s stock price tumbled 88% from its peak and took 20 years to recover. The earnings growth implied by the price investors were willing to pay took longer to arrive than the novelty of the technology took to capture their imagination.

NVIDIA is not Cisco, but its share price suggests that investors may be overestimating the durability of the company’s market position. Warren Buffett once wrote that “the key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage.” One threat to NVIDIA’s competitive advantage comes from its own client base, as some key customers begin to invest in backward integration.

NVIDIA’s biggest customers are those with huge datacenters, such as Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Meta, and Microsoft (MSFT). The industry term for these companies is hyperscalers due to the massive computing power and storage capabilities of their datacenters. Because each server in their datacenters performs only a few specific functions that are repeated over and over, it only matters how a chip performs on those specific functions. This has motivated hyperscalers to design their own chips, called ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits), which are tailored to specific tasks, as a substitute for GPUs and a way to save money in the long run. Among the rival chips that have been unveiled are Amazon’s Trainium2, Google’s Tensor Processing Units, and Microsoft’s Maia. It is possible that NVIDIA will continue to exceed increasingly aggressive consensus earnings forecasts for some time. But as more contenders—some brand new and some not so new—pile into the market, they will inevitably erode NVIDIA’s dominance.

Other companies in communication services, software, and IT services offer different types of durable competitive advantages that will enable them to profit from advances in AI without being priced for perfection. Meta and Alphabet, for example, have an advantage over rivals and new entrants because of both their ability to invest tremendous sums of money in AI and the reach of their existing software applications. Training an AI model also requires lots of data, but many of the large-language models on the market today have reportedly scraped their training data from millions of internet sites without permission from content owners. This has led content owners to pursue legal action, raising the specter of future restrictions on the use of third-party data for AI models. Unlike those companies, Meta and Alphabet have access to all the proprietary data they need to build their own models.

Leading software companies have the advantage of high switching costs and the ability to incorporate new features into products customers already use. For example, Microsoft has added its Copilot chatbot functionality to everything from search (Bing Chat, recently renamed to just Copilot) to coding (GitHub Copilot) and workplace applications (Copilot for Microsoft 365). Software sold by Microsoft and other companies such as Salesforce (CRM), SAP, and ServiceNow (NOW) are also already deeply integrated into their customers’ operations and workflow. Few users want to go through the hassle of changing or adding providers if their existing systems can offer some kind of equivalent upgrade. This effect is even more powerful if a customer can add AI capabilities to existing software and, for just a few extra dollars a month, meaningfully improve productivity. Microsoft said in January that 1.3 million subscribers are already paying the additional charge for the Copilot upgrade to GitHub. Furthermore, enterprise-software companies can make money from AI without regard for whose GPUs or ASICs are used in the future. And should the industry’s AI-monetization plans disappoint, they may be more resilient than a company such as NVIDIA, whose growth is more dependent on AI investment.

The dynamics are similar for IT-service providers, which help other businesses with their tech needs. For example, Accenture (ACN) and our new investment, Globant (GLOB) (discussed below), are poised to benefit as smaller enterprises in their customer base begin to demand AI capabilities.

As applications for AI proliferate, we see strong prospects for many of our holdings. But our excitement is tempered by knowing that not all of today’s winners will be future champions. Our investment approach remains anchored in studying the durability of each company’s competitive advantage, and we seek to pay reasonable prices for those companies that meet our criteria. At current valuations, the risk-return tradeoff for software businesses is more attractive, in our view, than it is for many hardware businesses such as NVIDIA. In addition to selling NVIDIA, we have been adding to our software holdings such that, as of March 31, over half the portfolio’s investments in the IT sector are in software and services businesses.

Portfolio Highlights

Global IT spending will climb 6.8% this year to nearly $5 trillion, according to Gartner. While a chunk of this money will go toward consumer-facing technology such as streaming apps and smartphones, most of the growth is coming from the business world as companies look to modernize their IT systems and boost productivity with help from digital tools. The area of IT spending that’s projected to grow fastest this year is software, at a rate of 12.7%, while spending on datacenter systems, which refer to the back-end IT systems that manage servers and databases, may rise 7.5%. But as businesses increasingly turn to consultants and other service providers to help with their tech needs, Gartner (IT) projects that IT services will grow 8.7% to become the largest category of IT spending. These growth rates reflect a trend among end users: they are allocating a growing portion of their budgets to adopt generative-AI software tools while still balancing other priorities, such as organizational efficiency and overall profitability.

As large enterprises search for the right balance, Salesforce’s Data Cloud, a flagship offering, is designed to address a critical issue for them so they can make better use of AI tools. After a hectic buildout over the last few years of “data warehouses” and “data lakes”—two types of repositories for storing and processing data—across the various business units of large companies, many companies are left with what feels like islands of trapped data.

Data Cloud solves this by creating a single platform to access and leverage all of an enterprise’s data, eliminating the need to constantly duplicate large amounts of information across different platforms. Users are then able to apply generative-AI technology, such as Salesforce’s Einstein tool, to a more comprehensive dataset, which enables them to better glean customers’ intentions, personalize marketing messages, and automate the processing of customer-service requests. As users build these systems, Einstein’s copiloting functionality helps their programmers work more efficiently so that IT departments with limited budgets and manpower can still develop the necessary tools. Salesforce’s management projects that revenue and earnings will climb about 9% and 45%, respectively, in fiscal 2025, citing the company’s operating leverage and cost discipline. We think these figures are achievable given the renewed focus on profitable growth, and so we added to the stock during the quarter.

When businesses adopt AI, it is a significant endeavor that requires the help of IT-consulting companies. During the quarter, we purchased Globant, a company that performs this work for customers including Disney (DIS) and Google. Globant, which has 70% of its workforce in Latin America, has completed more than 500 AI-centric projects in fields such as predictive analytics, natural-language processing, and computer vision. Recent projects include a system for fraud and anomaly detection for Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (MELI), a personalized marketing campaign using Salesforce’s Einstein tool to help a glucose monitoring and diabetic management device maker called LifeScan reach its targeted audience, and real-time drilling-operation management to improve efficiency and precision for the energy company Tecpetrol. As AI continues to be a thread among its clients’ projects, Globant projects revenue will climb 16% this year, well ahead of Gartner’s forecast for the IT-services industry. We believe that after the current wave of spending on AI infrastructure (such as chips, servers, and datacenters) there will be another wave to deploy the business applications of AI. This is why the best consultants, such as Globant, that have expertise in different verticals as well as AI stand to outperform.

SAP shares have recently outperformed as some long-term initiatives bear fruit. SAP has been on a multi-year journey to transform its renowned but somewhat monolithic Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software—the digital brain of a large enterprise’s daily operations—into a more modern and modular cloud-based architecture, called SAP S/4HANA. This transition, which started long before generative AI rose to prominence, was intended to make it easier to analyze the vast data captured by ERP, but it has also situated the platform well for the AI era. In the most recent quarter, revenue from SAP’s cloud business, which grew 20% year-over-year, surpassed revenue from its shrinking legacy business of software licenses. The company expects this growth to be sustained in 2024 and 2025.

This quarter, SAP announced another initiative—to invest almost 1 billion euros in AI over the next two years and an additional 2 billion euros to restructure its workforce. Because of these programs, the company is projecting free cash flow will reach 8 billion euros in 2025, up from an earlier forecast of 7.5 billion euros. ERP was long considered an immutable piece of tech due to the critical and complex nature of the software; some have compared making changes to ERP systems to performing open-heart surgery. But SAP’s efforts to modernize ERP and revitalize its business seem to be working, and that work is becoming more appreciated by the market.