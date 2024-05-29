NVR: Not As Cyclical As You'd Think

Justin Paget

Introduction

If you’ve never heard of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR), the company is a homebuilder headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates in 36 metropolitan areas across sixteen U.S. states. As a homebuilder, it primarily focuses on single-family detached homes, townhouses, and condominiums.

NVR operates under three different banners: Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes. With Ryan Homes, the brand has constructed over half a million homes and serves a wide range of building structures, be it single-family, multi-family, townhomes, or garden condominiums. These generally tend to be more affordable homes, with Ryan Homes offering more straightforward floor plans that are slightly tailed to each market they serve. For first time homebuyers or move up buyers, Ryan Homes tends to be a good option.

In NVHomes, NVR targets further up markets. While not significantly more expensive, they often have better finishing or materials used in construction. They may also be more upscale and customizable, as compared with Ryan Homes.

Finally, in Heartland Homes, acquired over a decade ago, NVR focuses on the affluent buyer, marketing and manufacturing luxury homes. Targeting move-up discretionary buyers, Heartland Homes offers the best of the best when it comes to the NVR offering. At the time of the deal, Heartland Homes was the second-largest builder in Pittsburgh and the 50th largest builder in the U.S.

In addition to selling homes, NVR also has another business that does mortgage banking, which includes mortgage loan origination that's exclusive to those who buy NVR’s homes. NVR makes money on the origination fees, gains on sales of loans, and title fees. It’s not a huge part of the company’s operations (about 2% of revenues), but it’s worth mentioning nonetheless as it supports the main business of selling homes.

Investment Thesis

One of the reasons to like NVR is its asset-light operating model which limits capital expenditures in the business, allows the company to maintain better working capital, and reduce initial outlay of cash to reduce risk.

NVR does this by not engaging in the purchase of land development, unlike so many of its competitors. What NVR does instead is that it buys finished building lots from third-party developers and enters into fixed priced contracts, with deposits in the form of cash or letters of credit typically ranging up to 10% of the purchase price of the lot.

In my view, this is highly advantageous for two reasons. Firstly, because NVR is the one purchasing the contracts, the company always has the option to not exercise their right to acquire the finished lots. This gives the company plenty of flexibility, which can be valuable during weaker periods of the economy when interest rates may be high or with lack of demand from homebuyers. Secondly, this also means that because homes are sold before they are constructed, NVR gets cash up front, which they can use to deploy capital or buyback stock. As a capital light company, NVR greatly reduces the cyclicality even as a homebuilder, operating in what is traditionally a very cyclical industry that’s sensitive to the economy.

So why don’t all homebuilders do this? The biggest reason is due to its large size. NVR’s counterparties in these contracts won’t engage with small homebuilders building just a few lots. So NVR’s scale and size allow it to generate what I see as a significant competitive advantage: to reduce risk and boost return on capital returns in their business model.

Compare NVR to some of its other competitors in the homebuilders space. It’s pretty clear that this strategy has paid off over the long-run, with the company’s shares boasting impressive long-term returns. In the last ten years, the company’s shares have delivered a total return of 560% highlighting strong outperformance relative to peers.

Data by YCharts

We see this show up in the financials too, as NVR has had a record of strong financial performance over the years. In the last five years, NVR has compounded revenues and EBITDA at growth rates of 6.1% and 14.5%, respectively. In the last ten years, the company has grown revenues and EBITDA at CAGRs of 8.7% and 15.4%, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ). With the EBITDA CAGRs larger than the revenue CAGRs, this illustrates that NVR has experienced margin expansion over time.

Such consistently strong performance over long periods of time is atypical for a homebuilder, so its track record is a direct result of its impressive operating performance and high-quality business model.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Recent Results and Outlook

In NVR's latest results for Q1 2024, the company reported revenues from homebuilding of $2.28 billion, about 7.3% higher than last year. Income from homebuilding clocked in at $441 million, representing an 8.9% increase compared to Q1 2023.

In terms of what drove the results, the number of units NVR sold this quarter was 10% higher, but the average settlement price was 2% lower. Backlog unit balance was also higher by 12%, so the quarter seemed to be decent, especially with a beat on both revenue and EPS (EPS of $116.41, which was a beat of $12.65). With respect to new orders, they were 3% higher compared to last year, largely driven by a proportional increase in the average number of active communities, particularly within the higher price point category.

MD&A

When looking at the NVR's balance sheet, the company has $2.84 billion of cash against long-term debt of $900 million. This consists of a round of 3.00% senior notes due in 2030 (the “Senior Notes”). With market capitalization of $23.05 billion, the enterprise value is approximately $24.99 billion.

Trailing twelve months of EBITDA of $2.00 billion puts the company's Total debt to EBITDA at 0.45x and the Debt to Enterprise Value of just 3%, so leverage is fairly minimal. The company's credit ratings are investment grade at BBB, according to Bloomberg, which is why it's able to access very low cost of financing.

NVR is a pretty lowkey company. It doesn't hold earnings call or release much beyond its required financial filings and MD&A, so it's helpful to supplement this with a broader picture of both the macro and longer-term trends.

Comparing full year 2022 with 2023, revenues were down 8.4% with a small contraction in EBITDA margins. Most of this is due to a slowdown in housing starts, likely driven by higher mortgage rates as central banks try to fight inflation. Just recently, mortgage rates crossed the 7% mark, compared to 5.8% one year ago. Higher rates mean higher mortgage payments, which puts pressure on affordability as well as how much buyers can qualify for. It also means that many potential homebuyers are reassessing their needs and whether or not they want to buy now, or wait until interest rates fall (either later this year or next year).

Based on what we know from the latest Fed minutes, policymakers are looking at a longer road to rate cuts, which isn't great for homebuilders. On the bright side, purchase applications are rising, along with housing starts (month over month).

It's hard to say where we go from here, but if I don't think the short-term outlook matters much. Longer term, NVR (and its homebuilding peers) should benefit from favorable tailwinds. For one thing, the U.S. housing market is short about 6.5 million homes as the longest time, there wasn't enough new supply coming onto the market. It's my view that at some point the gap will need to close.

Econometrica

Another factor that bodes well for NVR is the industry growth rate, which is expected to grow at a 4.8% from 2023 to 2032, driven in large part by structural undersupply. According to some forecasts, this could lead to pent-up demand for housing once interest rates normalize. With millennials past their peak home-buying age nearly seven years ago, household formation and having kids are triggers that should create long-term demand, regardless of where interests rates could go.

Valuation and Wrap Up

Based on the 6 sellside analysts who cover the stock, there are 4 ‘buy’ ratings with 2 ‘hold’ ratings. The average price target is $8553.75 which implies about 16.3% upside from the current price.

NVR trades for 10.2x EV/EBITDA compared to the peer group average of 7.3x, so the company is quite a bit more expensive than the comp set (source: S&P Capital IQ). In fact, with respect to EV/EBITDA, it’s the only one in the group with a double-digit multiple and the company stands out as the most expensive on a P/E basis as well.

I believe the company’s superior business model which affords it better margins, higher free cash flow generation, and higher return on equity warrants a premium multiple, especially when considering it has a significantly better balance sheet and lower risk.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

In my view, you don’t need to have a very bullish view on homebuilders in general to understand the investment case for NVR. The company has proven time and time again that it can generate cash flow in all environments, and I think the lower volatility and downside protection would appeal to most investors. This isn't a stock that's going to double over the next year, but it's one I think you can safely tuck away and hold for the long term. As such, I'm a buyer of NVR shares today.