IBM: More Of The Same And Nothing To Be Excited About

After years of relatively flat performance, IBM's (NYSE:IBM) share price seems to have finally broken its resistance levels and is now up by roughly 35% for the past 12-mont period. As encouraging as this might sound to IBM shareholders, however, the stock is still a long way to go before it catches up with the technology sector (see below).

The stock has also done relatively well since I last covered it back in April of 2023 and warned investors that broader market tailwinds could obscure ongoing problems within the company.

Although there have been some early indications that IBM might be slowly returning to growth, the recent rally in the share price also coincided with some major tailwinds for stocks.

The reason why I say this is because the entirety of this 35% return we see above occurred since early November of last year. At first glance, this appears to have been driven by IBM's third quarter results for FY 2023 which were reported in late October and came slightly above expectations.

In reality, however, equities more broadly and technology stocks in particular experienced a massive tailwind since 1st of November when the U.S. Treasury announced that it will reduce the relative issuance of long-dated bonds. This resulted in a sharp drop of the term premium and had a profound impact on long-duration assets.

Then came the Q4 2023 earnings release in January, when IBM's management provided a revenue guidance on a constant currency basis that is "consistent with its mid-single-digit model" as well as $12bn of expected free cash flow for FY 2024. Given IBM's historical compound annual growth rate of sales of only 1.7% since 2019, this guidance was more than enough to lift the share price close to the $200 handle.

But it seems that this optimism was short-lived, as first quarter results for 2024 were largely disappointing and IBM's management is continuing on its path to large M&A deals and little reinvestment back into the business.

More Of The Same

During the quarter, IBM's management has confirmed its intention to pursue the nearly $7bn deal for HashiCorp (HCP) as it strives to make the company the go-to platform for multi-cloud users.

On the surface, the deal is not exceptionally large for IBM and financing with cash would not result in further shareholder dilution from the company's generous stock-based compensation program. As a result of the latter and recent M&A deals, IBM's fully diluted share count has increased from 893m in 2019 to 933m as of the first quarter of 2024.

The bigger problem here is that the deal follows on the steps of IBM's acquisition spree in recent years which for the period of 2019 to 2023 amounts to a total of almost $49bn.

This confirms the view that IBM is still struggling to compete, even after spending so much on acquisitions in recent years. As a matter of fact, when we combine the annual amounts spent on acquisitions, stock-based compensation and dividends, we end-up with a total amount that is consistently near the company's annual cash flow from operations.

Although HashiCorp is seen as a very good fit for IBM and Red Hat, the company has been losing significant amounts of money relative to its annual sales figure. This would put significant pressure on IBM's management to cut costs in order to realize the level of synergies needed.

At the same time, the deal is made at a sales multiple in excess of 10 which increases the risk of IBM significantly overpaying for the high-growth target company.

Nothing To Be Excited About

One major incentive for holding IBM stock has been the company's very high dividend yield of almost 6% following the Kyndryl (KD) spin-off. At a time when 10-year bond yields were hovering near zero, IBM's dividend yield was attractive enough for value investors as they waited for a turnaround.

As of today, however, this is no longer the case as IBM's dividend yield is now below 4% while yields on long-dated Treasuries are approaching 4.5%.

In the meantime, Red Hat and the software segment remain as the only growth-driver within the company, with a 6% increase during the last reported quarter. Consulting and Infrastructure, on the other hand, noted a quarterly growth of 2% and 0.2% respectively during Q1 2024.

When it comes to free cash flow, IBM's management now expects it to be around $12bn for the current fiscal year. This is expected to be driven by growth in adjusted EBITDA, which contains a number of items such as stock-based compensation and other income.

This puts us on track to deliver about $12 billion of free cash flow for the year, with the growth largely driven by adjusted EBITDA. Source: IBM Q1 2024 Earnings Transcript

The worst part, however, is that IBM's free cash flow is already near that number (the figure below likely contains other adjustments). This leaves little to no room for improvement through the rest of 2024.

Conclusion

IBM's recent share price performance has been largely driven by the falling term premium since early November of last year. Although the company reported a few good quarters recently, it appears that management still relies heavily on outside deals to reinvigorate growth, even after spending enormous amounts on acquisitions in recent years. The dividend yield is no longer as attractive, and the rest of 2024 is likely to remain uneventful as far as the underlying business is concerned.