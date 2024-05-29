Dr_Microbe

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) is a Cayman Islands-based water utility focused on the production of drinking water through desalination and the treatment of wastewater. The company's main target markets are the Caribbean and the southwest US, regions known for their water scarcity and which can be important long-term growth drivers, as discussed in the Veolia article.

FY23 was a very strong year for CWCO, which achieved a 91.5% YoY increase in revenue and reached all-time high margins and profitability, a trend confirmed by Q1 FY24 results. The company also presents a solid balance sheet, with net debt of $-43.7m as of March 2024, expected to decrease in FY24 due to a decline in NWC, currently at $95m. Although management's strategy is primarily based on organic growth, this cash reserve can boost new strategic acquisitions, such as the $4.2m

deal closed in November 2023, and support a share buyback plan, as suggested by management on the

. CWCO's business model has some critical issues, primarily the risk of losing its water sales license in the retail segment, whose renewal has been under negotiation since 2018. Despite these and other risks discussed in the article, I assign CWCO a buy rating, justified by its financial strength and structural growth trends in desalination and water treatment in the Caribbean and the southwest US.

Business Overview

CWCO SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

Consolidated Water's operations are divided into four business units:

(1) The Retail segment is engaged in the production of drinking water, obtained from the desalination process, and supplied to residential, commercial, and government customers in the Cayman Islands through a license granted directly by the country's government. Revenue was stable between FY18 and FY23, accounting for 17% of total revenue in FY23 (21.7% in Q1 FY24). However, EBIT margin tended to be negative, particularly after Covid-19, despite showing signs of recovery in Q1 FY24 with an EBIT margin of 11.24%, due to the return of tourism to 2019 levels. The most significant risk facing this business unit is the renewal of the license, which expired in 2018 and is still under negotiation. There is a possibility of less favorable terms or, in the extreme scenario, the license withdrawal.

(2) The Bulk segment is also involved in the production of drinking water through desalination. However, in this case, it is supplied directly to government owned distributors in both the Cayman Islands and The Bahamas. Revenue trends were stable between FY18 and FY23, with a slight decline in FY20 and a return to growth in subsequent years, driven by the resurgence of tourism in the region. The segment has an operating margin above 20%, making it the largest contributor to CWCO's EBIT, except in FY23. The business unit accounted for 19% of total revenue in FY23 (21% in Q1 FY24). The primary concern arises from the largest customer in The Bahamas, the Water and Sewerage Corporation of The Bahamas (WSC), which had accounts payable to CW-Bahamas totaling $26.9m, 80% of which were delinquent as of December 2023. Despite this, WSC has never defaulted and plans to reduce its payables by the end of FY24.

(3) The most interesting business segment is Services, where, through subsidiaries PERC, Desalco, and REC, it builds and sells water production and water treatment plants, as well as provides O&M and consulting services for third-party companies. Activities are focused on the southwestern region of the US, which has a growing demand for water. In FY23, sales grew by 239%, making it the top segment in terms of revenue, accounting for 54.3% of total sales (44% in Q1 FY24), as well as the main component of EBIT. This growth is attributable to the construction of an $82m wastewater treatment plant in Arizona, scheduled for completion in Q2 FY24, and a $20m desalination plant in the Cayman Islands, of which $8m is attributable to FY23. On the O&M side, the acquisition of REC and new contracts obtained by PERC boosted the segment's share of recurring revenue to $17.5m, up 36.9% compared to FY22. I also expect a solid performance from the business unit in FY24 and FY25 due to the development of a desalination plant in Hawaii, scheduled for construction in Q3 FY25, worth $204m, including $150m related to construction and $54 million to O&M activities under a 24-year contract.

(4) The Manufacturing segment is engaged in the production of water-related products and systems applicable to commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply, and treatment. This business unit is characterized by the greatest volatility in terms of both revenue and operating results. In FY23, it contributed about 10% of total revenue, achieving an EBIT margin of 12.5%, a clear improvement after negative results in FY21 and FY22. The segment performed well in Q1 FY24, with a 57% YoY increase in revenue.

The proportion of sales generated in the US was 59% of total revenue in FY23, up from 35% in FY22, driven by the Services segment, which primarily targets the southwest US as its main market.

Growth Drivers

CWCO April 2024 Investor Presentation

The wastewater recycling and desalination markets are the primary sectors where Consolidated Water's business is focused and, according to analysts' estimates, will experience considerable growth over the next decade.

US federal and state legislation is increasingly focused on managing water supplies, aiming to protect citizens' health and conserve water resources. An example is California, where the State Water Board has implemented

, a regulation that sets specific criteria for wastewater treatment to maximize the quantity and quality of reusable water. Although these initiatives are still in their early stages, they present significant opportunities for companies like CWCO. Through its subsidiary PERC, CWCO is investing substantial financial resources in the region. According to

analysis, reported in CWCO's

, the wastewater recycling market worth $19B in 2023 and is projected to reach $31.9B by 2028 with a 11% CAGR.

On the other hand, the water scarcity experienced in the western US in recent years will necessitate the adoption of new technologies such as desalination, which is already extensively used in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Research and Markets study indicates significant growth in the sector, estimated the US market size at $1.6B in 2022, projected to rise to $2.6B by 2028, with an expected 8.3% CAGR. As evidenced by the commissioning of a desalination plant in Hawaii, such climate developments could present an economic opportunity for CWCO.

Q1 2024 Snapshot & Forecast

Seeking Alpha and Author's Forecast Analysis

After a strong FY23, CWCO delivered robust economic performance in Q1 FY24, with revenue growth across three of its four business units. In Q1 FY24, the company achieved $39.7m in revenue, up 20.8% YoY. It ended the quarter with an EBIT margin of 18.43%, lower compared to 20.63% in FY23, but with EBIT up 61.5% compared to Q1 FY23. Additionally, net income of $6.5m, equivalent to a 16.3% profit margin, is in line with what reported in FY23. Analysts estimate a slowdown in revenue in FY24, but it is expected to remain higher than historical performance. FY25 should witness a return to growth, attributable to the construction of the Hawaii plant. The same trend is expected for EBIT margin and profit margin, which are anticipated to stay at historically high levels but lower compared to FY23. These assumptions result in a projected FY24(E) PE ratio of 23.1x, expected to decline to 19.7x in FY25(E), but still higher than the 14.7x recorded in FY23.

A strong balance sheet boosts growth

Consolidated Water had net debt of $-43.7m as of March 2024, due to $46.2m in cash and cash equivalents, compared to just $2.5m in debt and leases. However, the most notable development concerns net working capital of $95m, of which $26.9m is attributable to trade receivables from SWC, 80% of which was delinquent as of December 2023. After several consultations with SWC and the Bahamian government, management obtained reassurances on the timing of the payment. Reporting what CFO David Sasnett specified in the Q1 2024 Conference Call:

During meetings with the Water and Sewage Corporation in March 2024 and with representatives of the Bahamas government in April 2024, we were informed that the Bahamas government intends to reduce CW Bahamas accounts receivable to below $20m by June 30 and then to below $10m by the end of this year.

Such developments, along with $8m in expected contract assets from the Arizona project and $9m from the Cayman Islands project, should result in cash inflows of around $30m in FY24, further improving the financial position.

These results have been achieved through a strong OCF between FY18 and FY23, coupled with low CAPEX due to the company's organic growth strategy. In recent years, CWCO executed only small strategic acquisitions, such as REC, purchased for $4.1m, targeting growth in core sectors and geographic areas of interest, particularly the southwestern US. This business model has facilitated the rapid integration of acquisitions while creating new investment opportunities and customer relationships.

Seeking Alpha, CWCO SEC filings and Author's Analysis

Main Risks

(1) In my opinion, the greatest risk facing CWCO relates to the retail segment, which is regulated by a contract that expired in FY18 and has not yet been renewed. Although negotiations are ongoing between management and the Government of the Cayman Islands, it seems likely that the situation will evolve in one of two possible scenarios. In the first scenario, the contract will be renewed on less favorable terms than the current ones, a circumstance that would have a negative but minor impact on the company's margins and little effect on revenue. In contrast, the second scenario, involving the withdrawal of the concession, would result in a 10-20% reduction in total revenue. Nevertheless, considering the segment's low impact on CWCO's overall operating results, such an outcome would have a limited effect on profitability.

(2) Consolidated Water is affected by counterparty risk, as much of its revenue is based on long-term contracts, some extending beyond 10 years. Notably, there is a concentration of sales from WSC, which accounted for 17% of total revenue in FY23. These considerations are particularly significant due to late payments by WSC. Although these late payments may not cause insolvency issues, they could lead to short-term liquidity stress for CW-Bahamas.

About 40% of revenue is generated in the Cayman Islands and The Bahamas, both of which are characterized by a high risk of hurricanes.

Discounted Cash Flow

I conducted a DCF analysis to assess CWCO's intrinsic value, returning a valuation of $31.33 per share, about 12% above the current market price.

Beta = 0.52x was obtained from utility (water) unlevered beta provided by Aswath Damodaran.

MRP (6.87%) and Risk-Free rate (4.46%) were obtained using 2024 Fernandez's data, weighted by the geographic breakdown of the company's revenue. It resulted in a cost of equity of 8.04%.

WACC = 8.04% and g = 2%.

Author's Analysis & Estimates

Conclusion

Consolidated Water is a small-cap company with all the credentials needed to continue the growth trajectory initiated in FY22 and strengthened in FY23. This growth is boosted by increased demand for new desalination and wastewater treatment plants, as well as entry into promising geographic markets such as the southwest US. As a result of its strategy, which is primarily based on organic growth and small acquisitions, the company exhibits steady and solid OCF generation and low CAPEX, along with a net cash position of about one-tenth of its market cap. In FY24, better management of net working capital and a decrease in trade receivables from WSC, should allow an additional $30m in cash inflows. These funds could be used both to further boost business growth and to provide higher remuneration to shareholders, including share buybacks. Considering what discussed in the article and the results of the DCF analysis, I assign Consolidated Water a buy rating.