istanbulimage/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A few weeks ago, I wrote a bullish follow-up article on Turkcell (NYSE:TKC), noting that the company's guidance looked 'beatable' given the inflation hurdle was low and Turkcell had strong operating momentum. So far, the stock has rallied a further 20% since my update (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TKC has rallied 20% since April (Seeking Alpha)

My thesis on Turkcell is very simple. As long as the company can raise prices on its mobile and fiber services faster than inflation, then its margins and profits will expand. The recently reported Q1/24 results were a very good example of this thesis playing out, as revenues grew 11.8% YoY and EBITDA surged 23.2% higher.

Brief Company Overview

For readers not familiar with the company, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ("Turkcell") is one of the largest telecommunication providers in Turkey, with a leading position in mobile services with 38.2 million subscribers and a nascent fiber broadband service with over 3 million subscribers.

Continue To Execute Margin Expansion Model

After reviewing Turkcell's 2023 results, I noted that Turkcell was executing well in its margin expansion strategy in a hyperinflationary environment, with both mobile average revenue per user ("ARPU") and fiber ARPU rising faster than Turkey's consumer price index ("CPI"), translating to expanding operating margins for the company.

So far in 2024, this hyperinflationary margin expansion trend has continued, with mobile ARPU growing 95.3% YoY compared to CPI inflation of 66.8% (Figure 2), and fiber ARPU surging 89.7% YoY (Figure 3).

Figure 2 - Mobile operating highlights (TKC investor presentation) Figure 3 - Fiber operating highlights (TKC investor presentation)

Revenues growing faster than costs have allowed Turkcell to report an expansion of its EBITDA margins to 41.4%, one of the highest EBITDA margin rates in the past few years (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - EBITDA margin has expanded (TKC investor presentation)

Raises Guidance With Quarterly Release

Importantly, in my last article, I suggested Turkcell's guidance hurdle was set fairly low, as the company was only expecting revenues to grow at a high-single-digit ("HSD") rate by assuming a ~37% CPI inflation rate. However, as I showed in my prior article, Turkey's inflation rate was already inflecting higher, so nominal growth in Turkcell's revenues would likely grow much faster than guidance (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Turkey CPI inflation (tradingeconomics.com)

With the release of the first quarter results, Turkcell also took the opportunity to raise its full-year guidance to a low-double-digit ("LDD") revenue growth rate, which is essentially what the company delivered in Q1 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - TKC raises guidance (TKC investor presentation)

In my opinion, this new hurdle is still beatable, given Turkcell's mobile and fiber ARPU have a positive and expanding spread compared to inflation in the first quarter. As long as Turkcell can raise prices faster than inflation, the company's revenues will grow faster than costs and operating margins will expand.

Execution Is The Key Risk

For investors, I believe the key risk in the Turkcell story right now is execution. Specifically, how long can the company continue to raise prices on its mobile and fiber services faster than inflation before consumers push back? So far, this hasn't been an issue as the company's YoY growth in ARPU is accelerating.

However, trees do not grow to the sky and eventually, this trend will inevitably end. For now, investors should ride the momentum in Turkcell's operating earnings.

Another risk with Turkcell is the Turkish Lira. Given the hyperinflationary environment in Turkey, the Turkish Lira has plummeted in value against the US dollar by over 60% in the past year (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Turkish Lira has plummeted in value (tradingeconomics.com)

As a reminder, Turkcell needs to purchase telecommunications equipment from global suppliers and the company has a significant amount of US dollar-denominated debts, with over $1 billion due in 2025 (Figure 8). If the company does not manage its FX exposure well, Turkcell may face a US dollar cash crunch when it comes time to refinance this debt.

Figure 8 - TKC balance sheet (TKC investor presentation)

For now, Turkcell appears well hedged (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Turkcell FX exposures (TKC investor presentation)

Conclusion

So far, my simple thesis on Turkcell continues to play out nicely, as the company is able to raise prices on its services faster than CPI inflation and allow profit margins to expand.

Despite a recent increase to the full-year guidance, I believe the company's 2024 guidance hurdle is still beatable, as the guidance is based on 37% CPI inflation while current inflation in Turkey is well north of 60% YoY. As long as the company can raise prices faster than inflation, profits will continue to expand. I reiterate my buy recommendation on TKC.