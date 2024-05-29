Monty Rakusen

Synopsis

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) specialises in providing products and services to the aviation, government, and defence markets. Over the last three years, AIR's top line has been consistently growing. For its most recent 3Q24, it continues to report sales growth. Additionally, 3Q24's margins remained robust when compared to the previous period.

The announced acquisition of Triumph Group's product support business is expected to bolster AIR's current repair capabilities and market reach in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the problems with aircraft deliveries due to supply chain disruptions are expected to create tailwinds for AIR as they are creating more demand for aftermarket parts. With these growth catalysts, I am recommending a buy rating for AIR.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

Over the last three years, AIR's historical financial results have shown continuous top-line growth. In 2021, it reported total sales of approximately $1.652 billion. In 2022, total sales grew to $1.820 billion. The sales increase was driven by 12.4% growth in the aviation services segment, partially offset by weakness in the expeditionary services segment. The 12.4% growth in the aviation services segment was attributed to a 36.2% increase in sales to commercial customers. Sales to commercial customers grew by a strong double-digit percentage due to the recovery in commercial air traffic from COVID-19.

For 2023, total sales grew to $1.990 billion, driven by growth in both the aviation services and expeditionary services segments. Aviation services sales grew 8.8% due to a 22.1% increase in sales to commercial customers, partially offset by a weakness in sales to government and defence customers. The strong growth in sales to commercial customers was attributed to air traffic recovery from COVID-19. As for the weakness in sales to government and defence customers, it was mainly due to the completion of government programmes, such as the Afghanistan contracts.

Regarding AIR's profitability margins over the same time frame, they performed well. AIR's operating income margin has been consistently expanding annually, from 2021's 5.16% to 2023's 6.73%. The driver behind its operating income margin expansion is the contraction in its cost of sales. Additionally, its net income margin also expanded from 2021's 2.17% to 2023's 4.53%.

Author's Chart

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

For 3Q24, AIR's consolidated sales grew 8.9% year-over-year to approximately $567.3 million. This high single-digit percentage growth was attributed to increased sales to AIR's commercial end clients. For the quarter, commercial sales increased 17.6% year-over-year to approximately $399.2 million. This growth was driven by strong demand, increased volume in AIR's new parts distribution activities, and increased sales in its airframe maintenance facilities.

In its government and defence segment, sales fell 7.4% to approximately $168.1 million. This was caused by decreased volume in new parts distribution activities and mobility products.

Regarding AIR's profitability margins, all four margins performed well when compared to 3Q23. AIR's gross profit margin expanded from 18.1% to 19.44%. The gross profit margin on sales to commercial customers expanded from 18.1% to 19.8%, driven by the acquisition of Trax. The gross profit margin on sales to government customers grew from 18% to 18.6%, and this growth was attributed to a change in the product mix. AIR's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 3Q23's 9.60% to 10.30%. Its adjusted operating margin expanded from 7.60% to 8.30%. Lastly, AIR's adjusted income from continuing operations margin grew to 5.30% from 3Q23's 5.10%.

Author's Chart

Acquisition of Triumph Group's Product Support Business

On March 1, 2024, AIR announced that it had completed the acquisition of Triumph Group's product support business. Triumph's product support business is a provider of specialised maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for essential aircraft parts and components for both the commercial and defence sectors. Currently, Triumph's product support business is under AIR's repair and engineering segment, and its integration into AIR is progressing smoothly.

Through this acquisition, it is able to extend not just AIR's current repair capabilities but also its market reach in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The acquisition includes four facilities in the US and one in Thailand. The Thailand facility will allow AIR to expand its operations and capabilities in APAC.

Currently, one of AIR's priorities is the investment in the Thailand facility, as this facility is equipped to handle and perform structural repairs on components like nacelles for widely used current-generation aircraft in the region, which include the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. Therefore, AIR will become one of the four providers in the region that offers structural repair capabilities that support these large aircraft.

Moving ahead, AIR also anticipates that there will be more opportunities to further expand Thailand's component and accessory repair capabilities. Therefore, this strategic acquisition positions AIR well for future growth, which is expected to bolster its outlook.

Aircraft Deliveries Severely Affected by Production Problems

Major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus, are struggling to deliver ordered aircraft on time. The reasons behind the delay in aircraft delivery are supply chain disruptions, shortages in parts, and a lack of professional and skilled labour.

To further exacerbate the situation, travel demand is anticipated to exceed pre-pandemic levels. For 2024, it is anticipated that there will be approximately 4.7 billion people travelling, compared to 4.5 billion in 2019.

These two combinations have forced many airlines around the world to increase their spending on repairing their older and less fuel-efficient aircraft in order to meet this increasing travel demand. In some cases, airlines have to pay a hefty premium to lease aircraft from lessors.

Therefore, the aircraft production headwind is expected to be a tailwind for AIR as it is creating more demand for aftermarket parts. The combination of aircraft delivery issues and increasing travel demand is anticipated to bolster AIR's growth outlook.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Valuation Model

A quick recap before I move onto relative valuation: AIR supplies products and services to the aviation, government, and defence markets. I will be comparing AIR against its peers in terms of growth outlook and profitability margins.

Firstly, in terms of growth outlook, AIR significantly outperformed its peers. AIR has a forward revenue growth rate of 14.72%, which is much higher than its peers' median of 7.69%. In fact, it is 1.91x over its peers' median.

In terms of profitability margins, I will be comparing EBITDA margin trailing twelve months (TTM) and net income margin TTM. For both profitability margins, AIR underperformed its peers, with its net income margin TTM performing significantly worse.

AIR has a reported EBITDA margin TTM of 8.69%, while its peers' median is 12.47%. In terms of net income margin TTM, AIR reported 2.73%, while its peers' median is 6.75%. For EBITDA margin TTM, AIR is 0.7x of its peers' median, while net income margin TTM is 0.40x of its peers' median.

Currently, AIR's forward P/E ratio is 21.58x, while its peers' median is 24.79x. Given AIR's poor profitability margin performance, which is in a low single-digit percentage, I argue that it is fair for AIR to be trading at a discount against its peers. As its P/E 5-year average is 19.25x, I will be adjusting my 2025 target P/E downward to its 5-year average to remain conservative.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for AIR is $2.32 billion, while 2024 EPS is $3.31 per share. As for 2025, the revenue estimate is $2.75 billion, while the 2025 EPS is $4.14 per share. Looking at management's guidance, they are anticipating 4Q24's revenue to grow in the mid to high teens. For 4Q23, it reported revenue of approximately $553.3 million. If I use the midpoint of the revenue growth guidance, the market's revenue estimate is reasonable. Additionally, my forward-looking analysis as discussed also shares the same sentiment as the market's estimates. Therefore, by applying my 2025 target P/E to AIR's 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target price is $79.70.

Risk and Conclusion

The downside risk is in relation to AIR's acquisition of Triumph Group's product support business. As with any acquisition, it exposes the acquirer to integration risk as both entities used to be independent of each other. The success of the acquisition is highly dependent on AIR's ability to successfully integrate the product support business and realise the benefits from it. Additionally, the acquisition will also take away significant management's attention, which will result in less attention for AIR's current business.

AIR's historical financial results have shown strong and consistent top-line growth. For its latest 3Q24, its sales continued to report growth. In addition, 3Q24's margins remained robust year-over-year. Looking ahead, its acquisition of Triumph Group's product support business is expected to bolster its growth outlook, as the acquisition will extend its market reach into the APAC region as well as its current repair capabilities.

Currently, major aircraft manufacturers are facing difficulties with deliveries due to supply chain disruptions, a lack of parts, and a shortage of skilled labor. This is expected to increase demand for aftermarket parts, as many airlines were forced to increase their spending on repairing their older aircraft in order to meet the increasing travel demand. With these factors coupled with a strong upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for AIR.