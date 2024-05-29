PlayAGS: Why Brightstar Capital's Acquisition Makes The Stock A Buy

May 29, 2024 8:53 AM ETPlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Stock
DF Analytics profile picture
DF Analytics
1 Follower

Summary

  • PlayAGS, Inc. has signed a merger agreement with Brightstar Capital Partners for $12.5 per share.
  • AGS is a provider of betting machines and gaming-related services with potential for growth in the digital entertainment business.
  • PlayAGS, Inc. could be worth more than the proposed valuation, and competitors may launch new offers, making it a good investment opportunity.
  • In my view, these termination fees are not large for a company like PlayAGS, Inc. If other competitors decide to buy the company, the termination fee may not be an issue.
  • Competitors trade at 9x, and even 11x forward EBITDA. PlayAGS, Inc. appears to be trading not far from 5.6x.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome DF Analytics as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Perfect connection on business meeting!

skynesher

This article was written by

DF Analytics profile picture
DF Analytics
1 Follower
Leonardo wrote: "He who wishes to become rich in a day is hanged in a year." I try to read this sentence whenever I do not take time to research investments I make. With close to 10 years of expertise in the investment research industry, I also traded the markets in a special situations fund. I have also worked for investment funds, or industrial groups as a financial consultant. I invest in mature industries, which may be in a period of consolidation. I am open to research any investment that my readers recommend. My articles do not offer financial advice, and I am not a registered financial advisor in Canada or the United States.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News