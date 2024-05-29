Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome DF Analytics as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) recently signed a merger agreement with Brightstar Capital Partners to be acquired for $12.5 per share. The annualized merger spread stood at between 7% and 10% in May 2024, and the precedent conditions do not seem difficult to fulfill. In addition, there is one shareholder holding close to 1.5% of the outstanding stock, which may not accept the deal. I think that we may see the buyer increasing their merger contribution if more shareholders decide to block the transaction. AGS currently trades at close to 5.6x EBITDA, and some of its competitors are trading at close to 11x EBITDA. Competitors could also choose to launch new bids. In my view, AGS appears to be a buy.

AGS, And Brightstar Capital Partners

AGS is a large-scale provider of betting machines and other gaming-related services. The product lines include various machines for commercial purposes and approved for use in native casinos, machines that preserve horse racing data, and various interactive products that helped the company expand into secular markets based on its diversification program in 2014.

AGS also provides systems, software, maintenance and repair services. The company's income comes from both the unit sale of its products and a portion of the profits generated by the daily or monthly activity of the machines. This is generally conditioned and established by the regulatory frameworks of each particular region.

By 2023, 67% of the revenue came from daily or monthly rates generated by the use of machines, which, despite depending on the activity of this market, provides broad benefits in relation to variable income. AGS has its own design, development and manufacturing capabilities for the machines it markets and installs.

On May 9 of the current year, AGS and Brightstar Capital Partners made an announcement of the acquisition of AGS by Brightstar Capital Partners. In this case, the firm seeks to amplify its value opportunities through the purchase of a business that offers direct services to consumers, and with high-margin liquidity circulation, resulting, in principle, a potential growth engine for the company expansion into other types of entertainment services.

The acquisition of AGS has been established at $1.1 billion and has been approved by the board of directors while awaiting the future resolution of the vote of its shareholders. If carried out, AGS shareholders will receive $12.50 per share in cash. Within the agreement, Macquarie Capital appears as the financial advisor and Cooley LLP accompanies AGS's legal processes. On the Brightstar side, the financial advisors on this occasion are Jefferies LLC and to a lesser extent Barclays and Citizens JMP.

Brightstar Capital Partners is a private investment fund that currently has $4.1 billion of assets under management, aimed at entering into agreements with family-owned companies or companies managed by their own owners. The main areas where the firm invests are industrial and commercial services, as well as direct provision to the consumer, and maintaining a family profile in relation to its activities and associates. The firm currently has national reach and concentrates its operations in a few states. I believe that the fund is sufficiently large to absorb PlayAGS, Inc., which increases the likelihood of acquisition success.

The Acquisition Proposal, And Growth Opportunities

This transaction is carried out under the consideration that AGS will continue to be led by the same board of directors, which appears to have experience in this market.

In addition, it is expected that the large liquidity margins offered by the entertainment business and, particularly of betting machines, will generate benefits in this sense for the shareholders of the investment firm.

On the other hand, and in the opposite direction, AGS could benefit greatly from the acquisition of Brightstar Partners in terms of its operation since the strategic growth vision of both companies can be useful for expansion purposes of the AGS business internationally, in addition to deepening the regional markets within the United States.

Regarding AGS in particular, there are great opportunities for growth in relation to the company since it has manufacturing, design, and development capabilities for systems and software for entertainment machines and a long historical relationship with the main agents in this sector, without having still explored the possibility of diversifying into the digital entertainment business, in which the opportunities for expansion and positioning of products of this type such as video games and entertainment-related bets are enormous and are predicted to continue growing in the long term.

Financials, And Cost Of Debt

PlayAGS, Inc. reports a solid balance sheet with an asset/liability ratio over 1x, $40 million in cash, and total assets of $666 million. PlayAGS also comes with a significant amount of goodwill from previous acquisitions. In my view, employees may know well what a merger represents, which may help Brightstar Capital run the acquisition integration.

Quarterly Report

The total amount of debt stands at close to $532 million, and the cost of debt is close to 9%. In my valuation model, I used the cost of capital close to 7% and 8% because the cost of equity appears a bit cheaper than the cost of debt.

Quarterly Report

CAPM figures reported by other investment advisors do not seem far from my assumptions. I have seen WACCs close to 6%, but also of around 11%. In my view, cost of capital close to 7% or 8% appears reasonable.

valueinvesting.io

Investment Symmetry

In May, the spread stood at between 11%, and 8%. PlayAGS, Inc. If we assume that the acquisition closes in July 2025, the annualized spread stood at between 7%, and 10% in May.

Acquisition Presentation

On average, 85%-95% of deals are successfully closed. Under these circumstances, I think that PlayAGS, Inc. is a buy. Let's keep in mind that other competitors could also offer new bids. If they offer 10x EBITDA, the upside potential of PlayAGS is quite significant.

For example, generally the merger arbitrage market prices the average probability of closing, throughout the entire deal universe, at around 85%.

Seeking Alpha, And My Calculations

Precedent Conditions Do Not Seem Difficult To Meet

I carefully researched the list of precedent conditions necessary to close the deal. Shareholders of PlayAGS, Inc. will have to accept the transaction. The parties have to wait for antitrust regulators to accept the deal, and the parties also need gaming approvals. I do not think that the risks are significant. The conditions appear quite standard.

The Company will have received the Company Required Vote at the Company Stockholder Meeting. Any waiting period (and any extension thereof) applicable to the Transactions under the HSR Act shall have expired or been terminated. No Governmental Body shall have enacted, issued or promulgated any Legal Requirement that is in effect as of immediately prior to the Effective Time or issued or granted any order or injunction that is in effect, in each case, which has the effect as of immediately prior to the Effective Time of enjoining or otherwise prohibiting the consummation of the Merger or the other Transactions The Required Gaming Approvals shall have been obtained.

I also did not find a financing condition. The buyer presented a letter to PlayAGS, Inc. showing that financing sources will offer the financing necessary to complete the deal.

Parent has provided to the Company a true and complete copy of (i) the fully executed equity commitment letter, dated as of May 8, 2024 (the "Equity Commitment Letter"), between Parent and the investor parties thereto (the "Equity Financing Parties"), pursuant to which such Equity Financing Parties have committed, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, to invest in Parent the cash amounts set forth therein (the "Equity Financing") solely for the purpose of funding the Required Amounts.

The Termination Date Is On May 8, 2025

The merger agreement included a Termination Date on May 8, 2025. Other investors may not have consulted the merger agreement yet. The merger presentation, and press releases noted that the deal may close in the second half of 2025. Hence, investors may be expecting the deal to end at the end of 2025, which may explain why the spread appears that large.

This Agreement may be terminated prior to the Effective Time by either Parent or the Company (whether prior to or after the receipt of the Company Required Vote) if the Effective Time shall not have occurred on or prior to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025 (such date, the "Initial Termination Date"), by written notice to the other Party at or after 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the day immediately following the Initial Termination Date.

Termination Fee

PlayAGS, Inc. may have to pay a total of $9.7 million if the deal is terminated by them. The buyer may have to pay a total of $38.6 million if Brightstar Capital Partners decides to terminate the deal. In my view, these termination fees are not large for a company like PlayAGS, Inc. If other competitors decide to buy the company, the termination fee may not be an issue.

If this Agreement is validly terminated pursuant to Section 7.1(h), then the Company must prior to or concurrently with such termination pay to Parent (as directed by Parent) the Company Termination Fee; provided, that, in the event that the Agreement is validly terminated pursuant to Section 7.1(h) on or prior to the date that is forty-five (45) days after the date hereof, then the "Company Termination Fee" shall be $9,700,000. If this Agreement is validly terminated pursuant to Section 7.1(g) (or by Parent under Section 7.1(c) at a time when the Company would have been entitled to terminate this Agreement pursuant to Section 7.1(g)) or Section 7.1(i) (or by Parent under Section 7.1(c) at a time when the Company would have been entitled to terminate this Agreement pursuant to Section 7.1(i)), then Parent must promptly (and in any event within three (3) business days) following such termination pay to the Company (as directed by the Company) an amount equal to $38,600,000 in cash (the "Parent Termination Fee").

PlayAGS, Inc. Could Be Worth More Than $12.5 Per Share

I designed a DCF model based on an EBITDA margin close to 41% and 35%, with a net sales growth of about 7%-8%. These are figures that PlayAGS reported in the past, so I am not really thinking out of the box. I also assumed a cost of capital of 7% and used a Gordon Growth method with a growth rate close to 3.5%. With these assumptions, I obtained a target valuation of $22 per share.

My Own Figures

I also ran a sensitivity analysis with growth rate ranging from 3.5% to 5%, and cost of capital between 7%, and 8%. My results stood at between $14 and $44 per share. I think that other funds, or competitors, could offer more for the company.

My Own Figures

Competitors Of PlayAGS, Or Brightstar Could Launch New Offers

For AGS, competition is reduced to companies with similar capabilities and services in the design and manufacture of electronic gaming machines, although it also extends to betting games in general, including the emergence of digital options in this regard. International Game Technology PLC ("IGT"), Light & Wonder, Inc., Aristocrat Technologies Inc., Konami Co. Ltd. are the company's main competitors, which are also joined by Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd., and Galaxy Gaming, Inc. IGT, Light & Wonder, Inc., Aristocrat, and Konami, within this market, are the companies that have the greatest resources when it comes to tracking user information and analyzing related data.

Some of these companies trade at 9x, and even 11x forward EBITDA. PlayAGS, Inc. appears to be trading not far from 5.6x. Competitors trading at 9x could offer their own shares to pay for PlayAGS, Inc., which I think may enhance their own valuation.

YCharts

Risks Related To AGS

Among the risks for AGS, in my view, it should be noted that its entire business depends on the commercial activity of casinos and entertainment centers, and although it is not expected, a reduction in this activity can affect the company's operating margins, especially if we take into account the growth of digital, es or virtual offers for real money betting games. In this same sense, the appearance of competition from both this sector and traditional manufacturers may mean a future complication in the pricing strategy as well as in international expansion intentions.

Risk Assessment If The Deal Is Not Successful

In April 2024, PlayAGS, Inc. traded at close to $8.7 and $8.3. Thus, we would be talking about downside risks close to 41%. The stock price could fall around 41% if the deal does not work. If investors reject the current offer and there are no new bidders, I also think that the share price could fall close to 41%.

My Opinion

Given the valuation of other competitors and my financial valuation, PlayAGS, Inc. could be worth much more than $12.5 per share. With some shareholders like Emmett Investment complaining about the valuation proposed, I think that buying shares is a great idea. If the current buyer decides to pay a bit more or another competitor launches a bit, shareholders could make some dollars. I also do not see many risks coming from the precedent conditions in the merger agreement.