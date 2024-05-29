hapabapa

In a recent article, we addressed our historical coverage of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has not been our best call since we began writing here on Seeking Alpha:

If you look at our track record on Seeking Alpha over the last few years, it's one that we're generally proud of. We've had a number of great calls that (we hope) have helped investors identify opportunities in the market and build wealth. However, we're not perfect, and every so often, we produce a dud that doesn't age well. This happened last summer with an article titled "Nvidia: It's Time To Trim". As you can tell by the title, it was poorly timed. Looking back, the stock has basically doubled from the price at publication, and it's probably our biggest public 'miss' since we began publishing here on SA: Seeking Alpha The flaw with this article was that we didn't correctly predict how much NVDA's earnings were going to grow, despite being well aware of the trends upon which the stock was riding – chiefly, AI.

In the time since, we've updated our view considerably on the stock.

Despite missing the last double, we're confident that NVDA should see solid share appreciation going forward on the back of continued organic growth and a stable, premium multiple.

With recent Q1 financial results showing further strength on the back of NVDA's core AI demand driver, we expect current trends to continue into the foreseeable future. While there are some risks associated with a long position in NVDA, we think that they're largely ameliorated by NVDA's overwhelming market position and profitability potential.

Today, we'll dive into our updated view, cover the recent Q1 earnings report, and discuss why the stock is actually reasonably priced for investors looking to enter the story at this point in time.

Let's dive in.

Nvidia's Q1 Earnings Release

Last Wednesday, NVDA reported earnings after hours and the stock popped 7.5% overnight into the quadruple digits for the first time ever:

TradingView

Not only is this a textbook 'power-gap' breakout from a technical perspective, but the report itself was also fundamentally bullish for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, NVDA's Q1 report beat on both the top and bottom line, which continues the company's streak of topping analyst estimates:

Seeking Alpha

Quarterly revenue came in at $26 billion, which is a ~260% YoY gain from Q1 2024, and quarterly net income came in at $14.8 billion, which is a massive ~630% YoY gain over the same period.

On top of the growth, management was also able to keep moving the needle on margins.

From Q1 2024 to Q1 2025, NVDA has managed to structurally grow net income margins from ~28% to ~57%, a 2x margin expansion over the course of a year, which is incredible. The company has also grown net margins QoQ, but the increase was only 150 basis points or so. This shows that the company may be reaching the limits of potential future margin expansion.

Despite the potential saturation, this unbelievable margin growth is primarily due to a high level of operational leverage within the business. As you can see, the company was able to scale revenues substantially while keeping fixed cost growth in check:

Seeking Alpha

Additionally, the company has been able to improve gross margins via a shifting product mix that has focused more on high margin data center chips. This has improved GM's to nearly 80%.

From a product perspective, the majority of the top-line growth has been due to an increase in the company's Data Center segment, which has grown from $4.2 billion in Q1 2024 to $22.5 billion in Q1 of 2025:

Nvidia

The Gaming, Visualization, and Auto segments have also grown nicely, but nowhere near the level of explosive growth seen in Data Center.

In that segment, compute and networking top-line growth has been fantastic, as cloud service providers have been gobbling up chips at an unbelievable rate:

Nvidia

~45% of this growth has been powered by CSPs, but the remainder has been made up of a number of industries:

Beyond CSPs, generative AI has expanded to consumer internet, enterprise, sovereign AI, automotive, and healthcare customers.

This shows the broad-based demand for compute and networking data center chips, especially in Q1 2025.

Nvidia's Capital Allocation

So, what is NVDA doing with the recent windfall in profits?

The company's balance sheet is pristine, with only $8 billion in debt and minimal other liabilities. NVDA's $31.4 billion cash & marketable securities position also continues to grow, despite the company using a considerable chunk of its ~$15.3 billion in cash from operations to fund $9.4 billion in buybacks last quarter:

Seeking Alpha

This is an impressive financial feat, which is having a material impact on the diluted share count, which has been trending lower as of late:

TradingView

While we wouldn't mind seeing a little more investment into Capex, all told, NVDA's recent results have been fantastic, which is a trend we suspect will continue.

Nvidia's Earnings Trajectory

Looking ahead, NVDA's future profitability and growth largely hinges on the company's data center business, which has contributed the lion's share of growth and profitability over the last year.

Right now, NVDA's H100 chips are the industry standard, and the H200 is reportedly seeing very constrained supply against a very strong demand backdrop.

More broadly, Blackwell, NVDA's new AI compute architecture, is making a huge splash due to the platform's ability to run trillion-parameter AI models at a fraction of the cost and energy consumption - up to 25x less.

This has caused industry giants across the cloud and compute landscape to take notice, including Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Oracle (ORCL), Tesla (TSLA), and more:

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and xAI: “There is currently nothing better than NVIDIA hardware for AI.” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google: “We are fortunate to have a longstanding partnership with NVIDIA, and look forward to bringing the breakthrough capabilities of the Blackwell GPU to our Cloud customers and teams across Google, including Google DeepMind, to accelerate future discoveries.” Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta: “We're looking forward to using NVIDIA's Blackwell to help train our open-source Llama models and build the next generation of Meta AI and consumer products.” Satya Nadella, executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft: “By bringing the GB200 Grace Blackwell processor to our datacenters globally, we are building on our long-standing history of optimizing NVIDIA GPUs for our cloud, as we make the promise of AI real for organizations everywhere.” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI: “Blackwell offers massive performance leaps, and will accelerate our ability to deliver leading-edge models. We’re excited to continue working with NVIDIA to enhance AI compute.” Larry Ellison, chairman and CTO of Oracle: "In order for customers to uncover more actionable insights, an even more powerful engine like Blackwell is needed, which is purpose-built for accelerated computing and generative AI.” (edited for clarity and brevity)

This should drive serious, long tail demand for NVDA's data center compute and networking products, as Capex amongst the largest players has only grown over time, and we expect that AI will send these numbers even higher:

Geekwire

In that way, some have viewed the recent lavish spending on NVDA's chips as a short-term revenue driver, something that would come in after an intensive buildout phase. However, we believe that the market opportunity here is long-tail, as CSPs and other organizations that use AI infrastructure will need to continually upgrade their capabilities to stay relevant when it comes to capabilities and user experience.

This should lead to long-term demand, and thus, durable financial results & growth.

As it stands right now, analysts expect earnings to grow considerably over the coming years, from $12.96 per share in 2024 to $41 per share in 2027, largely on the back of this Data Center driver:

FAST Graphs

This appears reasonable for us, given the company's market opportunity and competitive advantage, as well as the significant demand profile for H200 and Blackwell chips looking forward:

The demand for GPUs in all the data centers is incredible. We're racing every single day. And the reason for that is because applications like ChatGPT and GPT-4o, and now it's going to be multi-modality, and Gemini, and its ramp, and Anthropic, and all of the work that's being done at all the CSPs - they are consuming every GPU that's out there. There's also a long line of generative AI startups, some 15,000, 20,000 startups that in all different fields... The list is just quite extraordinary. We're racing actually. Customers are putting a lot of pressure on us to deliver the systems and stand it up as quickly as possible. So anyhow, the demand, I think, is really, really high and it outstrips our supply. Everybody is anxious to get their infrastructure online. And the reason for that is because they're saving money and making money, and they would like to do that as soon as possible. (edited for clarity and brevity)

Between NVDA's stunning growth, profitability, and future potential, it's no wonder that the stock has increased a massive ~250% over the last year.

Nvidia's Valuation

But is the stock still a good deal? Many have recently speculated that the surge in interest in AI is reminiscent of many bubbles in years' past, which is a fair criticism.

New technologies that promise to remake the world in some ways are often priced at speculative heights, and many feels as though this is no different.

However, in our view, NVDA is actually priced reasonably, given the market opportunity and the company's concrete financial results.

Right now, we think that NVDA's Fair Value is somewhere between $950 per share and $1,150 per share:

PropNotes

This Fair Value range is the averaged result of three ranges: A model range based on EPS growth rates, a range based on NVDA's historical multiple, and a range based on NVDA's historical top-line valuation.

As you can see, above, PE = G suggests that the multiple should be around 30x, which produces a range between ~$800 and ~$975. The historical range puts the company's expected price a bit higher, and the historical sales multiple puts the company's value a bit lower.

As we see it, NVDA shares are currently trading at ~$1,139, which is within our projected Fair Value range.

This means that buyers at this price should expect that they can participate fully in the company's organic growth going forward, without sacrificing potential organic growth as a result of buying at too high a multiple.

In other words, buying now could still net buyers organic growth in NVDA's share price of ~30% per year, should the company continue along its path of execution. More, if the multiple actually manages to expand further.

While some have postulated that NVDA's stock is out over its skis, we think that a purchase now, in anticipation of further execution on the data center opportunity, could net returns well in excess of the market averages as a result of organic growth, despite the seemingly nominally expensive multiple.

In short, NVDA has already come so far, but don't be afraid to buy more at these heights, especially with the potential for EPS to grow past the $40 mark in coming years.

Risks

There are two key risks with investing in NVDA - the valuation, and the competition.

On the valuation front, we think the price appears reasonable, but if execution stumbles, or the market has a shake out, it's possible that NVDA's stock could be hurt more than expected as a result. This is something to be prepared for, so size appropriately.

On the competition front, competitors like AMD and Intel (INTC) are currently playing catch up to the H100 in terms of performance, and are far behind the Blackwell infrastructure that many big corporates are likely to adopt in the coming years as they allocate Capex into a limited data center footprint:

Forbes

In addition to the performance advantage, NVDA's chips also work with the company's CUDA framework, which is a software architecture that allows programmers to use the power of a graphics card (GPU) for general computing purposes, not just for displaying graphics.

Traditionally, CPUs handle most computer tasks, but GPUs are much better at certain kinds of computations, especially those that can be done in parallel. CUDA unlocks the potential of GPUs for these tasks, which can dramatically speed up applications, like AI training and production.

This matters because CUDA is a closed-source library, and it only works with NVDA chips, which gives the company's highly profitable compute chips a strong moat.

Training AI is an incredibly laborious, data-intensive process, and many CUDA microservices make this whole workflow much easier. Thus, with a first-mover software advantage, NVDA is in a great position to keep CSPs and other customers coming back for more.

However, NVDA's chips are not quite as competitive when measured on a performance-per-dollar basis:

Forbes

This means that NVDA may lose business to more cost-sensitive organizations. As competitor chips continue to improve, this comparison may also erode further, which could lead to reduced demand.

Additionally, the CUDA advantage is still strong in the industry, as it is by far the most widely deployed system of its kind. However, AMD's open source ROCm architecture continues to make strides when it comes to documentation, performance, and adoption, which means that CUDA's moat could come under pressure in the near future.

NVDA is the premium product for now, but margins may come under threat if competitors' chips and operating architectures continue to make progress. This is a key risk for sure, and one to keep an eye on.

Summary

However, for now, we still think NVDA is the one to own in the sector.

It's true that Nvidia's stock has come a long way in a short time, which has led us to be cautious in the past. However, on the back of yet another strong earnings report, and with a price tag that we can stomach, we think that NVDA appears to be a solid investment for the medium and long term.

Thus, we upgrade NVDA to a 'Buy'.

Good luck out there!