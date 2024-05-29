Monty Rakusen

Investment summary

My recommendation for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is a buy rating. Management has already seen early signs of recovery, and this well aligns with my view that a bottom is near after two consecutive quarters of large declines and that demand seems to have outpaced supply for the first time in 4FQ24. If I am right about the timing of this recovery, I expect the market to continue valuing MCHP at this high multiple in the near term.

Business Overview

MCHP designs and manufactures microcontrollers, mixed-signal and memory products, security products, and other related analog products. The current business was formed through a merger between Microsemi and MCHP, which broadened MCHP's product portfolio and exposure to industries such as automotive, industrial, and IoT. Segment wise, MCHP makes the most revenue from selling microcontrollers (56% of FY24 revenue), and analog and interface revenue [ANI] is the second largest segment at 26.4%. The rest includes technology licensing & others, MMOs, and FPGAs, which collectively represent ~17.4% of FY24 revenue. Geography-wise, MCHP sells to a global customer base, and most of them are from Asia (~47% of FY24 revenue), followed by the Americas at 29% and Europe at 24%.

Bottom of the cycle is near

I believe MCHP is going close to the bottom of the cycle. In the 4Q24 quarter, MCHP reported revenue of $1.33 billion, which represented a 25% sequential decline and a 41% annual decline, and I note that this marked the largest consecutive sequential decline that the business has faced since 3Q94. This dramatic downcycle is largely due to the COVID situation. While the covid lockdown situation has ended, it has lasting impacts on supply chain until 2023. Customers that are worried about not getting the supply they need over-ordered, which resulted in a massive supply shock to the industry supply-demand dynamic. Consequently, this led to a massive oversupply of inventories in the channels. Hence, I believe management has made the right decision to significantly reduce deliveries to flush out the excess inventories.

We can estimate the end-market consumption level (of MCHP’s chips) by looking at the historical quarterly revenue trend of MCHP. As we all know, the demand for chips has risen over the years due to the digitalization trend (AI, data centers, IoT, etc.), and this is well reflected in the MCHP revenues, which have grown from a quarterly trend of ~$500 million in the first half of the 2010s to ~$1 billion between 2016 and 2018, followed by ~$1.5 billion between 2019 and early 2021, before it went into a most recent bubble moment where quarterly revenue went past $2 billion.

My belief is that the quarterly end-market consumption level is somewhere between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, based on the stable quarterly revenue trend between 2019 and early 2021 (this was before covid, so there was no supply chain problem that impacted the supply/demand dynamic), and the reason for being above $1.5 billion is because the demand for AI (noted in 2Q24 earnings call that MCHP enjoys tailwind from anything and everything that goes into AI and the gen-AI space) has gotten a lot more traction today than in 2019–2021. Assuming the current consumption level is ~$1.75 billion, it implies that MCHP is underdelivering the market by around 25% (1CQ24 revenue of $1.32 billion / $1.75 billion), which means demand has outpaced supply for the first time in this downcycle, and this is a very positive sign.

Management comments about demand in the pipeline also align well with my view. Specifically, they are seeing green shoots such as bookings growing for three consecutive months, the level of order cancellations and push-outs subsiding, the number of expedites and shipment pull-ins increasing, and new bookings aging over a short period of time. The last point is important because it gives management shipment visibility in the 2CH24, which gave me more confidence in the management view that 2CQ24 could be the bottom and 3CQ24 could see positive sequential growth.

I have confidence in this management team

A major takeaway from this downcycle is that it showed us the quality of this set of management teams on two fronts. Firstly, management is willing to take extreme measures to protect the business in a downcycle, as can be seen from their intention to further reduce wafer starts: they are going to shut down its 3 major factories; cutting of capex by 51% (based on FY25 guidance of $175 million); and cutting of operating expenses, which declined sequentially by 9% in 1CQ24 and is expected to decline by another 3% in 2CQ24. All of these demonstrated to me that in a downcycle, management will find ways to shore up cash on the balance sheet. Secondly, management kept its capital return policy intact, where MCHP repurchased a record $387 million of stock and paid out a record $242 million in dividends in 1CQ24. In addition, management has stated that they still intend to raise total capital return relative to adjusted FCF from the previous quarter by 500 bps every quarter until it reaches 100% by March 2025. This shows that management is not losing sight of creating value for shareholders, even in a downcycle.

Valuation

I model MCHP using a forward PE approach, and using my assumptions, I believe MCHP is worth ~$128. My core assumption is that the MCHP is going to see a recovery soon, most likely in FY26 (CY2025) as it moves through the last phase of this downcycle, which should bottom in 1FQ25. I got to -23% for FY25 by assuming that MCHP will see sequential improvements in y/y growth from the guided -46% in 1FQ25 to breakeven in 4FQ25 before seeing a strong recovery of 25% in FY26 (historically the recovery year grows in the range of high-teens to high-30s percentage, and I assumed the middle). Adj earnings are going to get hit in FY25 for sure because revenue is still in decline, and I am assuming it troughs at 20%, which is the trough level that MCHP has seen in recent cycles. In FY26, with growth accelerating, margins should at least be able to jump back to FY21 levels. With a view to a recovery soon, I expect the market to continue supporting MCHP's current high multiple of 34x forward PE.

Risk

MCHP balance sheet inventory remains elevated as of 4FQ24, with inventory days increasing to 224 days from 185 days in the previous quarter. Given that the management target is to reduce to 130–150 days, this might put more pressure on margin than I expected. They are likely going to further cut production by reducing utilization, which has a high decremental margin, to clear excess balance sheet inventories.

Conclusion

My view for MCHP is a buy rating as there are early signs of recovery and my analysis suggest the bottom is near. I am expecting a recovery in growth next year (CY25), and that should drive a recovery in earnings margin accordingly. If so, I believe the market will be willing to attach a high multiple to MCHP. Management commitment to shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends is also another positive for the investment case.