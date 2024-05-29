MoreISO

Investment thesis

The company operates within a duopoly in the real-time sports data and technology market. It continues to benefit from the secular growth in online sports betting in the US, as well as globally. The business has shown strong revenue growth, with EBITDA growing even faster due to the fixed cost nature of its business model. The company is expected to be free cash flow positive this year and trades at an appealing valuation considering its promising growth prospects. Moreover, I have identified multiple catalysts that could eventually lead to further upside.

Company overview

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is a B2B sports data aggregator that provides live sports data to sports betting and media companies. The company has exclusive rights for sports data through exclusive partnerships with major leagues such as the NFL, NCAA, WNBA and the English Premier League. The company operates in a duopoly with Sportradar (SRAD) for global sports data. While Genius has a stronger presence in Europe and Asia, Sportradar much stronger in the US due to its partnerships with the NBA and MLB.

Besides its main focus on collecting, managing, and distributing real-time sports data, the company has recently introduced offerings such as BetVision, which provides an interactive and immersive live-streaming experience along with in-game betting in the NFL. Similarly, the company's Dragon technology has been deployed to enable augmented highlights for fans watching live or post-game videos on social media. Genius's CEO Mark Locke described this during the Q1 2024 earnings call when he said:

One really exciting example of how we've taken this as a step forward is our new partnership with Premier League Team Brentford Football Club and one of its sponsors, Gtech, to power augmented highlights to fans in stadia and on social media. We have now combined our player tracking and broadcast augmentation tools with our advertising technology to create entirely new sponsorship inventory for Brentford's stadium's naming partner.

Recent business performance

Strong revenue growth set to continue

The company has shown remarkable growth since its IPO via SPAC in April 2021, with revenue levels more than doubling in the last three years. The US sports betting market continues to grow at over 12%, and has been a consistent tailwind for the business. In its recent quarter, Genius's revenue grew by 23% year over year, driven by a 14% increase in Betting related revenue and a 63% increase in Media related revenue. Management's guidance calls for FY24 revenue of $500 million, which was an increase from its previous guidance of $480 million. This implies an annual revenue growth of 21% in 2024.

Additional revenue streams leading to improved profitability

At large, Genius Sports operates on a fixed cost model, where most of the fixed costs are related to the payments made to the sports leagues for acquiring the rights to their data. The company has been able to leverage its business model by augmenting its growth through additional revenue streams, which has led to rapidly growing EBITDA margins. The company's guidance for FY24 Adjusted EBITDA is $82 million, 53% higher than the prior year.

The company's margins today are in the low 20s, while management's long-term target is 30%. The key to the company being able to raise its Adjusted EBITDA margins is increasing the share of in-game bets through offerings such as BetVision. This tends to have a higher take rate (5%), which is 3 times higher than the take rate on pre-game bets (1.5%), as shown on Slide 30 of their 2022 Investor Day presentation. Most importantly, this additional revenue comes at zero incremental cost. Therefore, this is highly margin accretive for the business and this was further explained by its CEO during the Q1 2024 earnings call when he stated:

The headlines really are that, for every extra dollar that we earn in betting, whether that's because you operating margin go up or TAM increases or in place sports betting mix, the extra dollar, the majority of that drops through, it's close to 100%. Now obviously, individual betting products will vary on that basis, but that's the broad headline.

Net cash position

The company has a healthy balance sheet with $73 million of cash and no debt. It has also recently entered into a $90 million revolving credit agreement, giving it added financial flexibility.

Catalysts

Higher margins from in-game betting

As explained above, growing revenue though additional features and services such as in-game bets will drastically increase the company's bottom line. In-game bets in particular have a long runway in the US for Genius, compared to the levels that have been reached in mature markets like the UK.

Florida

The state of Florida has granted an exclusive license to the Seminole tribe, which re-commenced its operations in December last year through its Hard Rock brand. Genius benefits from its customer Hard Rock's dominant position in the state, as rival sports betting companies are unable to enter the market. There are plenty of professional teams based in Florida, with sports betting wagering estimated to be close to $10 billion annually.

Newly regulated markets

The sports betting market continues to show strong growth with the addition of newly regulated markets such as North Carolina. States such as Missouri and Oklahoma could potentially introduce regulations later this year. Outside the US, Brazil represents are huge opportunity where regulations were introduced last year, with Genius expecting revenue contribution from the region in the second half of this year.

Valuation

As discussed above, the company is expected to achieve $500 million and $82 million for revenue and adjusted EBITDA this year. Given the company's history of consistently beating its guidance, it is highly likely that they exceed the guidance provided. Accounting for its net cash of $73 million and assuming 230 million shares outstanding, the company trades at an EV to Sales and EV to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.2 and 13.7 respectively, as shown below.

The current valuation is highly attractive given Analyst expectations for the company to have high teen growth rates for the next three years. Its rival Sportradar is more than double its size and trades at similar valuation multiples, despite expectations for slower growth.

Given the operating leverage in Genius's business model, EBITDA should grow at much faster rates, likely close to 40% for the next three years. I estimate its 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to land close to $200 million as the company reaches its target margins of 30%. Applying a conservative multiple of 12, which is slightly below today's multiple, would lead to a share price above $10, implying an upside of over 100% in 2026.

Risks

Overpaying for data rights

The company may overpay for the data rights, as it has done in the past for its deal with the NFL. In the case of the NFL deal, even though the company overpaid, it issued shares which were richly valued in April 2021 (5 times higher than today's share price) and also made NFL's interest more aligned with the company as it became Genius's largest shareholder.

Competition

The company faces competition for sports rights from Sportradar, which is double its size. However, Genius has thus far been able to hold its own with respect to securing deals, and has even successfully extended its most crucial ones until 2029.

Regulatory changes

The betting industry remains susceptible to regulatory changes in the US as well as globally. One such potential headwind could be the banning of betting in college sports.

Genius Sports stock is a Buy

The business trades at an attractive valuation which indicates that investors could expect up to 100% upside by 2026 if management continues to execute on their growth strategy. Even though there are some risks associated with it, there are multiple levers that could propel the company's growth and margins much higher, and thereby handsomely reward its shareholders. I therefore believe Genius Sports presents a good risk-reward to initiate a Long position.