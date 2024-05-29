Strong Global Gold Demand Will Propel Gold Higher

Dave Kranzler profile picture
Dave Kranzler
4.38K Followers

Summary

  • The Reserve Bank of India has been steadily and consistently accumulating more gold on a monthly basis.
  • Dealers in China are charging $20 to $25 per ounce above the global spot price.
  • According to the World Gold Council, total global demand for gold rose 3% YoY in Q1 2024.

Gold Price, Commodities Investment

Olivier Le Moal

The following commentary is the opening salvo to the May 2nd issue of my Mining Stock Journal.

“The ‘other side’ has a problem.” – John Brimelow, formerly of Brimelow’s Gold Jottings”

For many years John Brimelow

This article was written by

Dave Kranzler profile picture
Dave Kranzler
4.38K Followers
I spent many years working in various analytic jobs and trading on Wall Street. For nine of those years, I traded junk bonds for a large bank. I have an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a concentration in accounting and finance. Currently I co-manage a precious metals and mining stock investment fund in Denver. My goal is to help people understand and analyze what is really going on in our financial system and economy.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News