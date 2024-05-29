We Are

I rate Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares as a Hold.

My earlier write-up, published on October 13, 2023, was focused on Hello Group's shareholder capital return and specific user metrics. With the current update, I review MOMO's latest quarterly results and its revenue guidance.

The market is focused on Hello Group's weak top-line guidance rather than the company's better-than-expected results, as seen with its substantial post-results share price pullback. But MOMO's negative financial outlook is priced into its valuations to a large extent, which means that a Hold rating for Hello Group is warranted.

Hello Group's First Quarter Performance Was Above Expectations

MOMO revealed the company's financial performance for the first quarter of this year with an earnings release issued on May 28 before trading hours.

The company's actual Q1 2024 revenue was RMB2,560.4 million, which turned out to be +3.2% higher than the sell-side's consensus top-line forecast of RMB2,481.5 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. Nevertheless, MOMO's top line still decreased by -14.7% QoQ and -9.2% YoY, respectively for the recent quarter.

The lower revenue recorded by Hello Group in the latest quarter was attributable to both internal tweaks to its business strategy and external headwinds. The company explained in its Q1 results release that its top line was hurt by "adjustments to de-emphasize large-scale competition events in the Momo app" and "soft consumer sentiment."

On the other hand, MOMO was still able to register a first quarter top-line beat, as the company's strategic pivot away from "large-scale competition events" has begun to pay off. At its Q1 2024 analyst briefing, Hello Group explained that it had achieved faster-than-expected "non-event-related" or "organic revenue growth" as a result of "strengthening support for high-quality content and adding new gamified features."

Hello Group registered a headline net profit of RMB59.9 billion for Q1, 2024. But MOMO's adjusted net income would have been RMB508.5 million excluding a one-off "withholding income tax of RMB448.6 million" as indicated at the company's first quarter earnings call.

In other words, MOMO's adjusted net profit rose by +7.7% YoY in the recent quarter and this was +25.9% above the analysts' consensus bottom-line estimate of RMB403.9 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). At its first quarter results briefing, Hello Group indicated that "effective cost optimization and efficiency improvement initiatives" contributed to a -12.4% decline in total expenses. Lower expenses allowed the company to report above-expectations earnings for Q1 2024.

But Hello Group's good Q1 2024 performance was overshadowed by the company's disappointing guidance, as detailed in the next section.

But Guidance Points To A More Significant Revenue Contraction In Q2

In its Q1 2024 earnings release, Hello Group disclosed its Q2 2024 top-line guidance.

Specifically, MOMO sees its revenue declining by -13.9% YoY from RMB3,137.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB2,700.0 million (mid-point of guidance) for the second quarter of the current year. This is much worse than Hello Group's YoY top-line contraction of -5.9%, -6.5%, and -9.2% in Q3 2023, Q4 2023, and Q1 2024, respectively.

Hello Group mentioned at the Q1 2024 analyst call that its "future revenue trajectory will continue to hinge upon the development on two major fronts," namely "macro" and "regulatory environment."

Retail sales growth in Mainland China for April fell short of the consensus projection by -1.5 percentage points. Separately, a May 29, 2024, NBC News article highlighted that "online influencers known for their luxurious lifestyles are disappearing from Chinese social media amid a government crackdown on conspicuous displays of wealth." Considering the latest economic data and news flow, it seems premature to think that the "macro" and "regulatory environment" factors have turned positive for MOMO. The company is the operator of Chinese social media apps like Momo and Tantan.

To make things worse, MOMO's bottom-line outlook for the second quarter of this year appears to be poor, even though the company didn't offer quantitative guidance pertaining to margins or earnings.

At the company's first quarter earnings call, Hello Group drew attention to the "negative leverage from the decrease on top-line." MOMO also noted at the recent quarterly earnings briefing that the company will set aside capital for growth in "the Gulf region," and "marketing spend" for its Tantan app.

Therefore, Hello Group's Q2 bottom line is probably going to take a hit from the unfavorable effects of fixed cost leverage, and a higher level of investments.

Negatives Are Largely Factored Into MOMO Stock's Price And Valuations

MOMO's negatives relating to the company's outlook should have already been reflected in the stock's poor post-results price performance and its undemanding valuations to a significant degree.

Hello Group's share price plunged by -12.3% at the end of the May 28, 2024, trading day after the company announced its first quarter results in the morning. This also means that the company's stock price has dropped by more than a third in the past one year.

Peer Valuation Comparison For MOMO

Stock Consensus Next Twelve Months' Normalized P/E Valuation Multiple Consensus Next Twelve Months' Enterprise Value-to-Sales Valuation Multiple Hello Group 3.6 0.36 Weibo Corporation (WB) 4.7 0.91 JOYY Inc. (YY) 8.5 N.A. (Stock's enterprise value is negative) Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) 9.1 2.99 Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Capital IQ.

As per the peer comparison table presented above, the market values MOMO at a huge discount to its peers. On an absolute basis, it will also be fair to refer to Hello Group's low-single digit P/E ratio and Enterprise Value-to-Sales metric of under 0.4 times as appealing.

Final Thoughts

Hello Group Inc. shares are cheap based on a peer valuation comparison. But Hello Group's financial prospects are unfavorable considering its revenue guidance and management commentary. As such, it is fair to award a Hold rating to Hello Group, considering both the company's outlook and the stock's valuation metrics.