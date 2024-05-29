Sleeping Giant Vs. Renewables: Can Uranium ETFs Power Your Clean Energy Portfolio

MaxxieMW

Uranium and nuclear energy may be the only viable way to close the gap between current energy production and future energy demand. The speed at which demand is growing and the instability in the geopolitical arena make closing the gap by any other means complex, if not farfetched.

Gas and oil are subject to geopolitical shifts that don't seem to be going away, and environmental regulation may increase the expense of using them beyond the already volatile market. On the other hand, solar, wind and other renewable energy sources are inefficient in terms of speed of implementation, capital requirements, and other factors like land and energy reliability.

Meanwhile, on the demand side, energy consumption will likely increase. The improving demographics globally will bring a higher percentage of the population out of poverty and into a more comfortable status that increases consumption and energy usage. Not only that, but the transition to electric vehicles will shift the consumption of gasoline to the consumption of electricity and increase the need for grid reliability and capacity. It is also likely that the technological improvement that cheapens the price per kilometer of electric vehicles may substantially increase their usage. With that, it is expected that the net energy demand will increase even further.

The real question is, what is the best way to gain exposure?

Uranium faces two particular problems: regulation and the scale of investments. This means that some big players may be bigger in size but lower in upside and more exposed to shifting market conditions, like Cameco (CCJ). In comparison, relatively smaller players exposed to much higher upside also have substantially more risk with regulation, delays, and solvency like Denison Mines (DML:CA).

Getting an "edge" on the ever-changing regulation and market conditions is impractical, given the myriad of factors governing these changes and the unpredictability of global tensions that affect the price and demand of Uranium. To solve this dilemma, need to find a way to get diversified exposure to Uranium, which would allow us to have the best of both worlds. With less volatile outcomes and still a relatively high upside from exposure to Uranium, if there is a particular stock we want to overweight, we can do so without missing the remaining exposure to Uranium.

We have three options, or rather three ETFs, that could deliver this diversified exposure to Uranium.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

(URA) NLR - VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF ( NLR

URNM - Sprott Uranium Miners ETF ( URNM

In the article, we will review each one, evaluating their objectives, differences in construction, and results. We will also discuss the best for the Cat, the Tortoise, and my portfolio.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF

URA takes the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index components and weights according to the lesser of free float market capitalization and average daily trading value multiplied by 2000. By using free float instead of direct market capitalization, the index prioritizes liquidity and could reduce trading expenses and the cost of rebalancing. The second condition further supports this, ensuring that the float actually floats.

The ETF classifies investments into "Pure Play" and "Non-Pure Play."

Pure-Play:

Companies or Investment Trusts for which a significant part of the business operations is related to the uranium industry (mining, exploration, technologies related to the uranium industry, production/development of nuclear reactors/ nuclear reactor technology )

The ETF caps the maximum weight of a Pure-Play company at 22.50%. This is relatively high, as it reduces the diversification, and one stock could represent more than 1/5 of the ETF investment, or perhaps even 1/4 before rebalancing.

It also has a policy to maintain the aggregate weight of all Pure-Play companies with a weight larger than or equal to 5% capped at 47.50%, whereas the remaining Pure-Play companies are capped at 4.75%.

This alone could be very reasonable to ensure the ETF is diversified; however, combined with the previous rule, it might constrain the growth of rapidly growing stocks that are not as substantial as the most significant players.

Non-Pure Play:

Has business operations that are related to the uranium industry, and in which it generates significant revenues.

Non-pure Play and Nuclear Component Producer companies are capped at 2%. This is fantastic, as we want to play on Uranium, and while non-direct plays may adjust risk, they are not what we are looking for.

The ETF also includes investment trusts with exposure to physical Uranium, ensuring that their aggregate weight is capped at 10%. This is acceptable as a percentage, but it may also produce naive diversification at a cost.

The index follows a quarterly rebalancing schedule, made at the close of business on the last business day in January, April, July, and October each year. A relatively high rate of rebalancing might increase costs and reduce the growth of capped investments.

NLR - VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

This one differs from the other two in that it distributes investments in a broader range of areas related to nuclear energy, such as nuclear plant maintenance and engineering.

The fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund's benchmark index, the Nuclear Energy Index. The index includes equity securities and depositary receipts from companies involved in Uranium and nuclear energy. The ETF uses market weights and is passively managed. With this, the advantage is that high-growing stocks will translate its growth, but large players could be overrepresented and not capped.

Unlike the other ETFs, this one is not "actively" managed. Therefore, unless a specific security or asset is removed from its index, the fund generally would not sell such a security or asset because the security's issuer or asset is in financial trouble. This could be an advantage if it were reflected in the fund's costs, but it also means it will deviate more in its composition.

To be initially eligible for the Nuclear Energy Index, companies must generate at least 50% of their revenues from Uranium mining, construction, engineering, maintenance, equipment, and technology or services to the nuclear power industry or electricity production from nuclear reactors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Nuclear Energy Index included only 25 securities. This is a minimal number of securities; not all are directly exposed to the trend to which we want to get exposure. While this might be interesting in its own right, it does not necessarily provide the exposure we are looking for as it tracks the entire nuclear energy instead of the Pure play approach we are looking for.

URNM - Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF follows the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index, which includes companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to the uranium mining industry. This may consist of mining, exploration, development, and production of Uranium, holding physical Uranium, owning uranium royalties, or engaging in other non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry.

Similar to URA ETF, URNM separates Pure play and Non-pure play investments.

One of the things I like the most about this ETF is its weighting methodology, which uses a modified market-cap strategy:

• An aggregate weight of 82.5% of the index is assigned to uranium miners, explorers, developers, and producers.

• An aggregate weight of 17.5% is allocated to entities that hold physical Uranium, uranium royalties, or other non-mining assets.

It is excellent to have caps per area of the value chain, as this clarifies when and if we can combine with other places.

Additionally, the ETF establishes a maximum weight of 15% and a minimum weight of 0.30% for securities. This is the sweet spot for me, as underperforming small companies are removed when the index rebalances, and exposure to big players is capped, but their upside is captured within the rebalancing window.

This works great with the ETF's semi-annual rebalance, which occurs on the last trading day of March and September, which reduces the costs that the other conditions may represent.

The ETF also requires that no more than five issuers have a weight greater than 4.70% and the aggregate weight of all the components with a weight greater than 5% is capped at 50%. This is great; it caps how the big players grow and ensures diversification (within reason). However, this may increase rebalancing expenses.

Top 10 Holdings review

Let's look at how these policies translate to their top 10 holdings and where the difference in exposures.

Looking at the top holdings, all three ETFs have exposure to Cameco Corporation (CCO:CA), Paladin Energy (OTCQX:PALAF), and Denison Mines (DML:CA). While Paladin and Denison Mines have relatively similar weights in all three, Cameco Corporation has widely different percentages in each one. Cameco represents almost 1/4 of URA, which directly results from the parameters we saw in the previous section.

Top 10 Holdings (My Tables with Fact Sheet of each ETF)

The issue with this is that it dilutes the rest of the companies and outweighs a single one. Nothing against Cameco Corporation, but purchasing an ETF to get almost a quarter of a single stock is sub-optimal.

Composition by sector (Seeking Alpha)

As we can see from the chart above, NLR has a very different composition than URNM and URA, and while quite unique, it is not what we are looking for. So, let us compare only URN and URA. The most concentrated play in terms of industry is URNM, as it mainly has exposure to Energy and Basic Materials, while URA also has significant exposure in Industrials.

URA vs URNM

Delta exposure URA vs URNM (My tables with ETF information)

Analyzing only the deltas in their exposure, we can see that URA has a higher exposure to Cameco and slightly higher exposures to NexGen Energy (NXE:CA) and Paladin Energy, but the much higher exposure in Cameco results in much lower exposures in key players like National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY), Sprott Physical Uranium Trust - Unit (U.UN:CA) and Boss Energy Limited (OTCQX:BQSSF).

3 ETF comparison (My charts with Seeking Alpha Info)

Looking at the chart above, the URNM has a much higher 1-year return, lower yield, and, interestingly enough, the highest expense ratio. The NLR ETF handles surprisingly well, with a very low HHI index (repurposed for this analysis), the lowest expense ratio, and a low percentage for its biggest holding.

Conclusion

Even with the highest expense ratio and lower yield than the URA ETF, the URNM ETF seems the most sensible choice for low-cost, diversified, pure-play exposure to Uranium.

While Cameco has had an impressive run, and having higher exposure to this big player could seem beneficial, that exposure can easily be arranged by adding Cameco stocks to a portfolio. In sharp contrast, purchasing URA ETFs and trying to get higher exposure to diversified players is more complex or at least more burdensome.

Let's look at the Tortoise and Cat portfolio outlook.

The Tortoise portfolio would take half a position in NLR - VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR) and URNM - Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM). The reasoning for exposure to URNM ETF seems logical for its ESG considerations, diversified nature, and exposure to Uranium. The portfolio values downside protection and long-term outlook the most, and NRL has widely different exposures to URNM, which would reduce risk and volatility.

The NLR ETF's more "conservative nature," which includes a broader Industry outlook, is helpful for the portfolio in the long run, while URNM would increase the "Pure Play" exposure. Technically, we could run a correlation analysis to adjust the weights of these two ETFs to minimize risk, but to simplify the portfolio construction and analysis, a 50/50 approach was implemented.

The Cat portfolio would not include any ETF. The decision to use ETFs instead of single stocks is to reduce volatile outcomes and reduce exposure to extreme outcomes resulting from complex geopolitical factors that we do not have an edge to forecast. However, the cat portfolio is not interested in minimizing that volatility. Further analysis in Denison Mines (DML:CA) or National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (NATKY), for example, could be the way to include Uranium exposure in the cat portfolio. Risky plays with volatile outcomes and higher potential upside.

As for my portfolio, I have recently included URNM in my portfolio as it fits well with the risk tolerance and plays strongly with two of the seven most important trends in the industry and ones where the portfolio was in desperate need of exposure, as mentioned in the past article. Transformative Shifts in Demographics and Sustainability Challenges, and Energy Dynamics.

In the future, I may consider adding additional exposure to specific industry players like Denison Mines (DML:CA), National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (NATKY), or Cameco (CCJ); URNM provides most of the exposure in nuclear energy I was looking for. While it may be feasible to gain an edge in the complex geopolitical and regulatory framework that drives the Nuclear energy market, it is undoubtedly inefficient for me to try to find it, where that same edge is much easier in other areas.

