IFN rights offering results

The rights offering for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) expired on May 14, 2024. From the press release:

The India Fund, Inc. [NYSE:IFN] (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today the successful completion of its transferable rights ("Rights") offering (the "Offer"). The Offer commenced on April 19, 2024, and expired on May 14, 2024 (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer entitled Rights holders to subscribe for shares of the Fund's common stock of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"). The final subscription price was $17.75 per share of Common Stock and was determined based upon 93% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the Expiration Date, which was greater than the formula of 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price of a share of Common Stock on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days. The Rights exercised in the Offer (including pursuant to over-subscription requests and notices of guaranteed delivery) will result in the issuance and sale of 6,237,159 shares of Common Stock, and gross proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $110 million. The shares of Common Stock subscribed for will be issued after completion of the allocation of the over-subscription shares of Common Stock and receipt of all shareholder payments. The shares of Common Stock are expected to be issued on or about May 21, 2024.

This was a transferable 1-for-3 offering, and the subscription price was the greater of 93% of NAV or 92.5% of the average market price of the fund in the final five days until expiry.

The likely trigger for the rights offering was the fact that IFN's valuation shot up to a decent premium, probably on the back of the strong Indian stock market performance over the past year.

CEFConnect

However, we can see that the announcement of the rights offering promptly sank the premium, causing it to fall to a 1-year low of premium/discount valuation. Moreover, as has often observed for past rights offerings, the -7% discount floor for the subscription price acted as a magnet, drawing the price of the fund towards this target as the expiry date approached.

YCharts

As a result, our recommended "sell and rebuy" strategy for rights offerings would have worked well once again. After all, gaining "free shares" of the CEF by buying it back cheaper is better than subscribing for slightly discounted shares, am I right?

YCharts

On expiry date, IFN closed at $17.80 for a discount of -6.76%, and so the subscription price of $17.75 was only marginally cheaper than the closing price of the CEF that day ($17.80). On the positive side, this means that the offering was undersubscribed with only around 60% of shareholders subscribing, reducing the dilutive impact for those investors who did not subscribe (or forgot to sell their rights). The final NAV/share impact is only estimated to be -$0.19 per share, or -1.0%.

The dilutive NAV impact was so small that it was hardly noticeable among the daily NAV changes when the new shares were released on May 21, 2024.

CEFConnect

Going forward

For those looking for Indian stock market exposure, IFN is a decent fund. It has outperformed the benchmark ETF, iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) over the last 10 years.

YCharts

IFN has returned nearly 10% per year at NAV over the past 10 years, closely tracking the benchmark index.

abrdn

The top holdings of IFN show some overlap with the benchmark INDA, such as ICICI Bank (IBN) and Infosys (INFY) being among the top holdings of both funds.

abrdn, BlackRock

Currently, IFN trades at a discount of -6.79%, which is close to its 5-year average discount of -7.29%. IFN pays a quarterly distribution of $0.45, equating to a 10.01% annualized distribution yield. Remember, as an equity CEF, a large proportion of this yield is expected to be funded from capital gains or return of capital.

IFN charges an expense ratio of 1.40%, compared to 0.65% for the passive INDA.

Finally, remember that investment in IFN carries foreign currency risk. A depreciating Indian rupee compared to the US dollar will cause the performance of IFN to lag the returns of the Indian stock market in local currency, and vice versa.