With the S&P 500 (SP500) continuing to hover near all-time highs, the nervous attitude in the markets is palpable. From a broader macro perspective, I believe we’ll see continued sideways action in the major indices and end the year lower
Box: Revenue Acceleration And Sharp Margin Gains That The Market Is Barely Noticing
Summary
- Box, Inc. shares retreated slightly after posting a strong Q1 earnings print, which also featured a slight boost to the company's full-year outlook.
- The company continues to excel at pushing multi-product sales, especially with the launch of the company's new Hubs product which incorporates AI features.
- Q1 revenue growth accelerated over Q4, even though FX continues to be a huge headwind for Box.
- BOX stock trades at very reasonable multiples of revenue and earnings.
