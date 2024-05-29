baona/E+ via Getty Images

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is developing botensilimab ("BOT") in combination with balstilimab ("BAL") in a range of oncology indications, including colorectal cancer ("CRC"). The company is headed for an FDA meeting later this year, which could lead to the company filing for marketing approval of BOT/BAL in certain types of CRC, although that filing depends in part on data from a 234-patient phase 2 study which hasn't read out yet. This article takes a look at the updates and road ahead for the company since I wrote about it in February, rating it a buy on the potential of BOT and the fact that the company did have options to bring in the cash it needs.

Updated timelines

AGEN had previously spoken about a mid-year timeline for a Biologics License Application ("BLA") filing with the FDA for BOT/BAL second/third line microsatellite stable CRC (MSS CRC). For example, I note that AGEN's January corporate presentation previously suggested a "Planned BLA Filing Mid-2024." The mid-2024 timeline was mentioned several times in that corporate presentation.

Slide noting a goal of delivering a BLA filing in mid-2024. (AGEN Corporate Presentation, January 2024.)

By the time of the Q4 '23 earnings call in March 2024, however, AGEN's CEO and Chairman, Garo Armen, wouldn't confirm a mid-2024 BLA filing.

Emily Bodnar (H. C. Wainright) ... And then second question on MSS CRC. Could you just confirm that the timing of the BLA submission? And I believe you were previously saying mid-2024. So that’s still the obstract or is that looking more like second half now? Garo Armen (AGEN Chairman and CEO) So Emily, I'll start with the last question on the timing of the BLA submission. So as we've guided investors before, the very first step for us is to meet with the FDA, which we're planning on doing mid-year and they're giving their specific guidance on our BLA submission. So we do not want to jump the gun ahead of that meeting and provide different guidance than what we will get out of that FDA meeting. So bear with us, I think we're talking about only a few months from now, that we will be able to give you a much more specific guidance on our BLA solution. AGEN Q4'23 earnings call, March 14, 2024.

Further, an April 12 press release noted a timeline for the BLA submission of "later this year," and the May 2024 corporate presentation notes a "YE 2024" timeline.

Slide noting planned year-end 2024 BLA submission. (AGEN Corporate Presentation, May 2024.)

In any case, it looks like AGEN will miss the earlier goal/guidance of a mid-year BLA filing. It's possible the current year-end timeline is generous, as AGEN announced on May 16 that the FDA had granted AGEN a type B End-of-Phase 2 meeting in July to discuss BOT/BAL in MSS CRC. Given a July meeting, after which AGEN might prepare and submit the BLA, I could see it as possible AGEN submits earlier in Q4 rather than later. That is just my speculation, however.

With the promising results we have seen, and additional data from our ongoing Phase 2 study, we plan to engage with the FDA in the second half of 2024. Pending the outcomes of these discussions, we aim to commence the submission of a Biologics License Application under the accelerated approval provision for BOT/BAL in refractory MSS CRC NLM. AGEN press release, May 7, 2024. Note AGEN since confirmed an FDA meeting for July.

Financial Overview

AGEN has shored up its cash position slightly with a $100M royalty financing agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) announced on May 7. The agreement covers BOT/BAL (LGND receives a 2.625% royalty on future global net sales) and six of AGEN's partnered drugs (LGND receives 18.75% of future royalties and 31.875% of future milestones). The deal involves an upfront $75M payment, with LGND having the option to invest a further $25M. The agreement also allows AGEN to syndicate up to a further $125M.

AGEN reported earnings for Q1 '24 on May 7 noting cash and cash equivalents of $52.9M as of March 31, 2024. In Q1 '24 R&D expenses were $43.9M, G&A expenses were $16.9M and the company recognized revenue of $28M. As for cash burn, the net loss was $63.5M in Q1 '24 and net cash used in operating activities was $38.2M in the same quarter. Regarding the cash runway, at that rate, even adding in the $75M upfront payment from LGND to the $52.9M cash balance (totaling $127.9M) and taking out the $13.6M in long-term debt on AGEN's balance sheet ($114.3M), AGEN would be out of cash in 3 quarters, or by year-end 2024. Further, AGEN's cash burn could pick up. At the same time, AGEN has the potential to strike additional deals and the company has shown it can do that with the LGND deal, albeit on less than ideal terms.

As of May 3, there were 20,999,261 shares of AGEN's common stock outstanding, giving it a market cap of $320.2M.

Conclusions, rating and risks

AGEN's timeline for a BLA has certainly slipped as the year has gone on, but there is recent clarity, at least on an FDA meeting in July, that may lead to that filing. A readout from the company's phase 2, 234-patient study in 2L/3L MSS CRC without liver metastases could follow that.

There are also updates expected on additional data from BOT/BAL in investigator sponsored trials, such as more data in neoadjuvant treatment of CRC, which could come in June. Further data from and AGEN's own trials of BOT or BOT/BAL in melanoma and BOT in pancreatic cancer are set to provide updates in H2 '24. Given the strength of the data with BOT/BAL in CRC so far, and the fact I expect the phase 2 data to confirm that, I believe there is certainly a chance that the FDA will be willing to accept a BLA filing following the end-of-phase 2 meeting. The news alone that AGEN intends to file following the meeting could trigger a rally. Taking all these points together, I consider AGEN a buy.

The risks of any long in AGEN are several-fold, a few of which I'll discuss here. Firstly, if AGEN doesn't report that it intends to file a BLA by year-end for BOT/BAL in 2L/3L MSS CRC (without liver metastases) following the phase 2 meeting, the stock could sell off.

Secondly, if AGEN delays reporting data from its other trials in melanoma and pancreatic cancer, although they may not be the focus of many investors, the stock could still fall.

Lastly, the LGND deal seems to have been tolerated by the market, but wasn't met with a rally. If AGEN strikes another deal to bring in some more cash, but the market doesn't like the terms, the stock could tumble.