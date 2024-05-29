Agenus: Multiple Milestones In The Second Half Of 2024

May 29, 2024 9:55 AM ETAgenus Inc. (AGEN) StockLGND
Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.9K Followers

Summary

  • Agenus Inc. is developing botensilimab and balstilimab for colorectal cancer, among other oncology indications.
  • The company's timeline for a Biologics License Application filing for BOT/BAL in CRC has been delayed, but an FDA meeting in July could be followed by a filing.
  • Agenus has secured a $75M upfront payment as part of a royalty financing agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Colored pins on the calendar

baona/E+ via Getty Images

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is developing botensilimab ("BOT") in combination with balstilimab ("BAL") in a range of oncology indications, including colorectal cancer ("CRC"). The company is headed for an FDA meeting later this year, which could lead to the company filing for

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.9K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News