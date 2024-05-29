Why The Bond Market Is No Longer The 'Smart Money'

eurobanks/iStock via Getty Images

This article focuses on when and how the bond market lost its predictive power regarding the economy and inflation. This is relevant because the bond market is enormous, and serves as a core asset class for central banks and for investment portfolios.

From Small & Fast to Big & Slow

The bond market has historically been known as “smart money”, in contrast to equity markets that are more of a mix of smart money and so-called dumb money.

This is because the bond market is generally characterized by professional investors and traders, whereas the equity market is a mix of all sorts of different investors and traders, including many hobbyist retail investors.

A commonly cited example of bond market intelligence is the predictive power of the yield curve. Every time the 10-year Treasury rate (which is mostly determined by the private bond market) has gone below the 3-month Treasury rate (which is closely tied to the current rate that the Federal Reserve is setting) in recent decades, it has correctly foreshadowed a recession. Recessions are marked in gray on the chart below:

St. Louis Fed

However, here in the 2020s the bond market is riding on a lot of reputational momentum. The things that made it the smart money previously are now largely gone. That’s not to say that the people trading it are any less intelligent than before, but rather it is to say that the structure and size of the market is such that intelligent bond traders are not the primary movers of the market anymore. As a result, the informational value that we can get from the bond market is now greatly diminished.

One basic metric I like to look at is nominal GDP growth relative to bond yields. Whenever nominal GDP growth is structurally higher than bond yields, investors are usually better off owning just about anything other than bonds on a multi-year timeframe. In contrast, when bond yields are higher than or similar to nominal GDP growth (yellow areas in the chart below), the risk-adjusted return potential of bonds is quite high. And it was during the 1980s-2000s period where the bond market built its reputation as smart money, and that was indeed the best time to be a bond investor:

St. Louis Fed

From the early 1980s through the 2000s, interest rates were high and steadily heading down, which meant bond prices were steadily going up while also paying their holders a hefty income along the way. And quite usefully, their price action tended to be inversely correlated with equities; bond prices normally went up in recessions while stocks went down, which made them good diversifiers.

When the bond market entered its golden era and became known as smart money, the U.S. federal debt-to-GDP ratio was only about 30%. That was a small and nimble market, and one that was effectively priced by professional traders.

St. Louis Fed

But now that bond yields bounced off of zero and are trending sideways or up, at a time when the United States has over 120% federal debt-to-GDP and is running structural growing deficits with ballooning interest expense payouts, it’s a big and slow market with frequent interventions from the central bank on all parts of the duration curve. The Federal Reserve is now the largest individual holder of government debt, and at any given time is often the largest buyer or the largest seller (through maturation) of Treasury securities.

Here are their holdings over time:

St. Louis Fed

According to the NY Fed’s annual report on open market operations, they expect the Fed balance sheet to bottom in 2025 and start heading structurally higher again, meaning that the Fed will have a re-occurring bid for Treasuries:

NY Fed

In other words, the market developed its reputation when it was a fast and nimble speedboat, whereas now it’s a big ship that takes forever to turn and sometimes runs into things while moving extremely slowly. Big ships have professional captains of course, but the structure of the ship itself is inherently less responsive and more awkward than a nimble speedboat.

Declining Liquidity in Treasuries

Ironically, as the Treasury market has increased its size, its relative liquidity has decreased.

“Liquidity” in this context refers to how easily you can sell large amounts of something without greatly affecting that thing’s price. In other words, for a liquid asset the daily trading volume is large relative to the total amount of that asset that exists, so that even large investors can enter or exit positions in a short period of time with minimal market disruption. Any big seller only wants to be a tiny % of daily trading volume so that he doesn’t meaningfully impact the price as he sells it.

Examples of highly liquid markets include major currencies, stocks of large companies, and at least historically, the big sovereign bond markets. In other words, it is easy to buy or sell a very large number of Apple (AAPL) shares since at any given moment there is a huge number of buyers and a huge number of sellers, and each share is the same as any other.

Examples of illiquid markets are real estate and private equity. They have low turnover in a given period relative to total market value, and each unit is unique, which requires a lot of manual negotiation between buyers and sellers to determine a price and finalize a sale.

Most other assets are somewhere in the middle. Publicly-traded stocks and bonds of smaller companies tend to have medium liquidity, for example.

Over time, the total supply of U.S. Treasury securities outstanding has increased faster than the daily trading volume of Treasuries. During the past decade, for example, the Treasury security supply outstanding soared 122% from $11.8 trillion to $26.3 trillion, while the daily trading volume only inched up 39% from $546 billion to $760 billion:

SIFMA

As a result, the ratio of daily trading volume to the size of the market decreased considerably.

But under the hood, liquidity is worse than that because there are a lot of different types of Treasury securities (various durations from 4 weeks up to 30 years, and either inflation-adjusted or not), and each one of those sub-markets has its own smaller less-liquid market. Off-the-run securities are the most problematic in terms of liquidity.

Suppose that the U.S. Treasury Department auctions new 10-year Treasury notes. Entities can buy them, and easily trade them on the secondary market to others. Those are on-the-run securities. But then, three months later, the Treasury Department auctions off another round of 10-year notes. Those prior ones are now 10-year notes with only 9.75 years left until maturity, which as an asset is a bit awkward compared to a fresh 10-year note. And maybe the round that was issued before that now has only 9.50 years until maturity, and so forth. Those notes are all now off-the-run securities, meaning that they are older vintages of bonds than the newest batch. The secondary market for off-the-run securities has weaker liquidity in general, and it has been deteriorating.

Back during the March 2020 sharp stock market crash, investors initially fled into bonds as one would expect in a risk-off crisis, meaning that bond yields went down, and bond prices went up. But then as the dollar index spiked, the crisis became bad enough that there became a large number of forced sellers of bonds in order to get dollars and service their dollar-denominated debts. As a result, bond yields actually started to spike back up during the very worst part of the crash, and the off-the-run Treasury market became acutely illiquid and seized up. The price aspect wasn’t a big deal, but the acute lack of liquidity was a huge deal.

So, the Federal Reserve stepped in and bought $1 trillion worth of Treasuries with newly-created base money in a matter of weeks:

St. Louis Fed

The Federal Reserve subsequently remarked on this in their March and April 2020 FOMC minutes:

In the Treasury market, following several consecutive days of deteriorating conditions, market participants reported an acute decline in market liquidity. A number of primary dealers found it especially difficult to make markets in off-the-run Treasury securities and reported that this segment of the market had ceased to function effectively. This disruption in intermediation was attributed, in part, to sales of off-the-run Treasury securities and flight-to-quality flows into the most liquid, on-the-run Treasury securities. –March 2020 FOMC Meeting Minutes Treasury markets experienced extreme volatility in mid-March, and market liquidity became substantially impaired as investors sold large volumes of medium- and long-term Treasury securities. Following a period of extraordinarily rapid purchases of Treasury securities and agency MBS by the Federal Reserve, Treasury market liquidity gradually improved through the remainder of the intermeeting period, and Treasury yields became less volatile. Although market depth remained exceptionally low and bid-ask spreads for off-the-run securities and long-term on-the-run securities remained elevated, bid-ask spreads for short-term on-the-run securities fell close to levels seen earlier in the year. Several participants remarked that a program of ongoing Treasury securities purchases could be used in the future to keep longer-term yields low. A few participants also noted that the balance sheet could be used to reinforce the Committee’s forward guidance regarding the path of the federal funds rate through Federal Reserve purchases of Treasury securities on a scale necessary to keep Treasury yields at short- to medium-term maturities capped at specified levels for a period of time. –April 2020 FOMC Meeting Minutes

Since 2022 as the Fed has switched from being a buyer to a seller, liquidity has once again become problematic. And so recently, the Treasury re-introduced buybacks for the first time in decades. With buybacks, the Treasury can buy off-the-run illiquid securities with newly-issued on-the-run securities. Despite the fact that their total debt is growing, the Treasury is regularly buying back some of the bonds it has previously issued.

Although it sounds funny, from the Treasury’s perspective this is completely rational. Regularly buying back illiquid off-the-run securities by issuing more liquid on-the-run securities has the effect of improving overall liquidity in the market, and by extension, it can moderately lower the interest expense for the government by reducing the illiquidity premium.

But when taking a step back, this isn’t a good sign. Treasury securities are the primary global reserve asset due to their high stability and liquidity. They built that reputation primarily from the early 1980s until around the global financial crisis in 2008/2009.

When what is supposed to be among the most liquid markets in the world has re-occurring liquidity problems and requires regular intervention by central authorities, that’s not great. Imagine if this were to be the case for a collectible, like say a trading card manufacturer, where the trading card manufacturer that sells the cards is also a big re-buyer and re-seller of its own cards due to an illiquid secondary trading card market. That doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

In the Treasury market’s case now, both the Fed and the Treasury intervene on a regular basis. Sovereign bond markets that are even further along in terms of debt-to-GDP ratios, such as Japan, tend to have even more central invention like this, and consequently even worse private sector liquidity. At that point, bond markets become increasingly artificial, and increasingly devoid of useful information for economic forecasting.

The Fed’s Inability to Forecast

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s track record of forecasting future inflation, future short-term interest rates (which they themselves set), and future economic growth, is very poor.

That’s partially because almost everyone’s ability to forecast the future is poor. We all struggle with it. But it really matters here because the Fed determines the base price of money for the 336 million population U.S. economy and the world reserve currency for billions of people more broadly. So when they are incorrect, it has big consequences.

Back in 2007, Fed Chairman Bernanke infamously said that the problems in subprime mortgages were contained and would not spread to the broader economy. Absolute calamity ensued in 2008 and 2009 as it became uncontained and spread to the broader economy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said Thursday that he didn’t believe the growing number of mortgage defaults would seriously harm the economy, and also noted that banks share significant risks when financing private equity deals. […] Bernanke said while it was likely that there would be further increases in mortgage delinquencies and foreclosures this year and in 2008, he did not believe this problem would be enough to derail the overall economy. “We believe the effect of the troubles in the subprime sector on the broader housing market will be limited and we do not expect significant spillovers from the subprime market to the rest of the economy or to the financial system,” Bernanke said in his remarks, copies of which were distributed in Washington. -May 2007 (CNBC)

After the Fed embarked on its second round of quantitative easing (which entails creating brand new base money to buy government bonds from the secondary market), Bernanke insisted in Congress that it was not debt monetization because it’s just temporary and the Fed’s balance sheet will go back down to pre-crisis levels. It never did. Instead, it was a permanent increase in money outstanding and the Fed’s balance sheet.

REP. RYAN: It seems to me that the argument here is that the intention of QEII is what we ought to be focusing on because the intention is to bring rates down through economic growth, and therefore, the intention is what should matter here. But this is debt monetization. So isn’t that really a distinction without a difference? MR. BERNANKE: No, sir. If monetization would involve a permanent increase in the money supply to basically pay the government’s bills through money creation, what we’re doing here is a temporary measure, which will be reversed so that at the end of this process, the money supply will be normalized. The amount of the Fed’s balance sheet will be normalized and that there will be no permanent increase either in money outstanding, in the Fed’s balance sheet or in inflation. -February 2011 (Wrightson ICAP, referencing Congress)

In 2015, the then-retired Bernanke said that the Fed does not need to shrink its balance sheet at all.

The Federal Reserve does not need to shrink its $4 trillion-plus balance sheet by even “a dime” for it to normalize monetary policy when the time comes, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke said on Monday.

“The Fed has worked very carefully to figure out how to raise rates at the appropriate time,” Bernanke told a monetary policy conference. “That will eventually happen – we hope it happens because that means the economy is going back to normal.” When the Fed does tighten, he said, “you can have some bumpiness” as markets potentially react to the changes. But in all, he said, “it will be a fairly normal process.” The Fed under Bernanke bought trillions of dollars of long-term securities to help boost the U.S. economy and keep deflation from taking hold. As the Fed exits from those extraordinary policies, Bernanke said, “There is absolutely no need or requirement for the balance sheet to go back to normal as monetary policy normalizes. The balance sheet could be kept where it is for a very long time if necessary.” -May 2015 (Reuters)

In 2017, Bernanke said that the Fed could reduce its $4.5 trillion balance sheet by as much as half, to under $2.8 trillion.

But as it turned out, they couldn’t even get it below $3.7 trillion by 2019 when banks experienced the repo rate crisis and the Fed had to go back to structural balance sheet expansion in September 2019 (which was several months before the March 2020 pandemic).

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke says the central bank could reduce its $4.5 trillion balance sheet by as much as half. “I think they’re aiming for something in the vicinity of $2.3 to $2.8 trillion, something like that,” he said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Bernanke did not expect the Fed would return its balance sheet to pre-crisis levels of less than $1 trillion. -May 2017 (CNBC)

St. Louis Fed

When Fed Chairperson Janet Yellen was leaving her role as head of the Fed after Bernanke, she commented that her biggest regret was that inflation ran too low under her watch.

At her final news conference as Fed chair Wednesday, Yellen said the Fed’s failure to bring inflation up to the central bank’s 2 percent mandate is her single disappointment. “We have a 2 percent symmetric inflation objective. For a number of years now, inflation has been running under 2 percent, and I consider it an important priority to make sure that inflation doesn’t chronically undershoot our 2 percent objective,” she said. -December 2017 (CNBC)

In June 2020, the current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell infamously said, “We’re not thinking about raising rates. We’re not even thinking about raising rates.” (Source:CNBC)

Employment was expected to take a long time to recover from the pandemic/lockdown losses, and significant inflation was not expected to materialize.

In late 2021, the Fed was still performing quantitative easing. And despite the fact that above-target price inflation was already materializing, the Fed’s forecast for future inflation and future rates for 2022, 2023, and 2024 was low:

FOMC

By early 2022, price inflation reached levels not seen in four decades, far higher than their projections, and the Fed had to abruptly pivot its course.

They subsequently raised rates at the sharpest pace in modern history. Here in mid-2024, above-target price inflation is still an ongoing issue, and the Fed’s interest rates are more than twice as high as they ever projected they would go. A number of banks went insolvent in 2023 due to not accounting for that level and speed of interest rate rise.

Overall, the institution that sets short-term interest rates and buys or sells longer duration Treasury securities in large volumes on a regular basis (thereby greatly impacting the bond market on a regular basis) lacks the ability to forecast accurately. It doesn’t know what the inflation rate will be, what its own interest rates will be, or what the size of its balance sheet will be.

The Bond Market’s Inability to Forecast

Back in 2019, there was over $16 trillion worth of negative-yielding bonds in Europe and Japan, and bond yields in the United States were still positive but super-low.

As is classically the case, there were magazine covers being published that asked if inflation was dead for good.

I wrote an article warning about this likely being a bond bubble in July 2019 called “The Bond Market is Spookier Than the Stock Market”. In it, I described that while stocks were indeed somewhat expensive, that bonds were even more concerning.

I read thousands of emails from my readers, and one of the key themes I see is that people are concerned about the next big bear market in stocks, and perhaps rightly so. By many measures, we have high stock valuations in the United States after a decade-long bull market, and we have high corporate debt levels both inside the United States and globally. But one question I rarely receive is: “Are bonds safe?” From a historical perspective, the bond market is currently acting a lot weirder than the stock market. The U.S. stock market looks like it often does at this point in the business cycle, which is not great for the probable range of forward S&P 500 (SPY) returns, but bonds are doing things they haven’t done ever before in history, which should give investors pause. -July 2019 (Seeking Alpha)

As the stock market crash played out in 2020, and the bond market froze, both fiscal policymakers and monetary policymakers came in with multiple rounds of bazooka stimulus. The broad money supply increased by 40% within a two-year time period, which with a lag contributed to a persistent uptick in prices for many goods and services from 2021 to the present day.

St. Louis Fed

St. Louis Fed

The bond market was relaxed through all of the money-printing in 2020 and 2021, even as high inflation began to emerge in late 2021.

But what followed from there was the literal worst bond sell-off in modern financial history. The year 2022 in particular was the deepest annual drawdown in the 10-year Treasury note price in a dataset going back to 1928.

YCharts

And worse yet, while bonds went down, almost everything else went up, including consumer prices, stock prices, house prices, gold prices, and so forth.

YCharts

Bondholders from 2021 have much less purchasing power today than they did back then because the bond market had no predictive power and was a managed market. Even if yields eventually come back down, bondholders from that era won’t be getting their lost purchasing power back.

Not the Sensei We Once Had

Imagine a wise old sensei, long known for his excellent judgement and skill, but growing very old in years. His student sees a fire starting to light in the dojo, and asks the sensei if it’s a problem. The sensei seems serene, unconcerned. The student assumes it must be fine then. After all, the sensei has long been known for his discernment, and is showing no concern. But it turns out the sensei is actually senile and asleep, and thus not really himself anymore. And the fire in the dojo is indeed a problem.

That’s what happens to a sovereign bond market when debt/GDP ratios get to around 100%+ and the central bank becomes a large re-occurring participant in it.

While bonds will have good years or bad years like they always have, the main takeaway from this piece is that the informational value from the bond market is now diluted. It’s not the bond market of the 1980s or 1990s or even the 2000s anymore. It’s a big, bloated bond market that requires constant intervention by fiscal policymakers and monetary policymakers. There are pockets of information and pockets of opportunity here and there, but the overall market itself is not what it used to be.

Inflation manifested in recent years without the bond market anticipating it at all, and it can certainly happen again in the future. The same is true for periods of disinflation or economic deceleration. And the bond market can’t really front-run the sheer supply of Treasuries that will be coming to the market over the upcoming years; for the most part, it can only respond in real time from the flows.