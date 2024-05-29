Klaus Vedfelt

The last time I wrote about Uber (NYSE:UBER) I suggested that its near-term prospects were positive as long as competition remained depressed. This has proven to be the case so far, with growth and profitability both robust and the stock up close to 50%. I continue to feel that the threat from autonomous vehicles is being underestimated though, even if it is still likely 5-10 years away. While Uber is partnering with autonomy companies, I find it hard to believe that suppliers will willingly give up a meaningful proportion of their revenue to an intermediary. The expansion of Uber's platform across a growing range of services is probably the best defensive move the company can make at this point. Growing regulatory pressure is a more immediate concern for Uber but this is something the company has managed since its founding.

Market Conditions

While Uber is now a fairly large and mature company, it believes that it still has a significant growth runway ahead of it. Consumer penetration rates across geographies support this but it is important to recognize that there are factors (urbanization, income, culture, public transport) which will likely prevent penetration rates converging at the level of countries like Australia. Uber's growth rate in its more mature markets suggest the company is approaching saturation.

Figure 1: Ride Sharing Consumer Penetration Rates Across Geographies (source: Uber)

Figure 2: Delivery Consumer Penetration (source: Uber)

Uber's size is also making it a target for regulators, with pressure mounting on gig economy companies to provide contractors with a set minimum wage. This includes places like Minnesota, where a recent agreement is expected to result in a 20% increase in pay for drivers along with insurance provisions. Uber also faces a lawsuit filed by the Massachusetts attorney general, which claims that Uber misclassified drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. As a result, Uber may need to provide drivers with benefits like a minimum wage, overtime pay, and earned sick time.

Uber believes that these types of provisions could result in a reduction in service and higher costs for consumers. There have already been minimum wages introduced in Seattle and New York, with Uber stating that it has seen a 45% drop in Delivery order volumes in Seattle and 30% of active couriers leaving the platform as a result.

Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are likely to impact all of Uber's segments in time, but this continues to be an overlooked threat to the business. Uber believes that autonomous vehicles will be good for the industry as they potentially increase supply, provide safer rides and lower prices. There is a question of whether this will undermine Uber’s value proposition, though.

Uber could be a beneficiary of autonomy, but upwards of three AV service providers would likely be needed to have confidence in this outcome. This is because a fragmented market would create a viable place for a company aggregating supply. At this stage, it seems prudent to assume that AVs will be a fairly concentrated market, though. The technology is complex, and the heavy reliance on data creates global economies of scale. There are also likely to be significant economies of scale involved in building and maintaining a fleet of vehicles, which supports the development of a concentrated market.

Uber sold its autonomous vehicle unit to Aurora in 2020 and so will not be a direct competitor in autonomous vehicles, unless the company is willing to make a large acquisition. Uber is trying to maintain exposure though, through its equity stake in Aurora and partnerships with Aptiv, Motional, Nuro, Waymo and Toyota. Uber also continues to move its business in the direction of a transportation super app, which should help the company to maintain relevance, even if companies like Waymo and Tesla build their own ride sharing networks.

While the proliferation of autonomous vehicles is likely still years away, Uber's business could be negatively impacted relatively early on. The company's revenue likely follows a power law distribution across cities, meaning that only a relatively small number of important locations need to be disrupted by robotaxis for Uber's business to begin to struggle.

Tesla's strategy for robotaxis is instructive, as it highlights how autonomous vehicle vendors will try to maximize the value of their enormous investments. Rather than giving up a large portion of revenue to an intermediary, Tesla plans on having its own ride-hailing app and operating its own fleet. Tesla will own and operate some vehicles, but there will also be customer owned vehicles on the network.

Tesla is also interesting because of the amount of data and compute that is now being thrown at the problem. For those that believe that AI can solve any problem given enough scale, this should provide a compelling argument for robotaxis in the not-too-distant future.

Tesla continues to expand its AI compute infrastructure and believes that it is no longer training constrained, which is helping to support progress. The company currently has around 35,000 H100 GPUs deployed and expects something like 85,000 by the end of the year.

The latest version of FSD utilizes end-to-end neural networks, eliminating hard-coded rules. It has been pushed out to something like 1.8 million vehicles, and Tesla believes it is a significant advance. While there are questions about Tesla's approach, the company appears confident that its vision-based solution with end-to-end neural networks will provide autonomy.

Figure 3: Tesla FSD Miles (source: Tesla)

Figure 4: Tesla AI Training Capacity (source: Tesla)

Uber Business Updates

A lot of Uber's current efforts appear to be based around increasing customer lifetime value and reducing customer acquisition costs. New products are a growth driver for Uber at the moment, with products like Hailables, Uber for Business, Reserve and UberX Share growing 80% YoY. These new products are also responsible for over 20% of new customers. More than a third of Uber's monthly consumers are multi-product, and these consumers spend over 3x more than single-product consumers.

Figure 5: Uber Product Expansion (source: Uber)

Uber recently launched several new services, including:

Scheduled UberX Share allows riders to schedule a shared ride at a lower cost than UberX.

Uber Shuttle allows up to five users to reserve seats on a larger vehicle to airports, concerts, and sporting events.

Uber One for Students gives students a 50% discount with a 4.99 USD monthly membership fee.

Caregivers can now provide rides to the elderly and handicapped riders that are covered through Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurance.

Figure 6: Uber Mobility Product Coverage (source: Uber)

In addition to increasing consumer spend, Uber is also trying to reduce churn through memberships. Uber One now has 19 million members and adoption continues to grow. Membership fees are in excess of 1 billion USD and members are generating 32% of Mobility and Delivery gross bookings. Uber One members are profitable, but margins are lower because Uber is providing incentives. This is offset by the fact that members spend 4x more on a monthly basis, and member retention is about 50% greater than non-member retention.

Uber’s advertising business reached a $900 million run rate in the fourth quarter of 2023, with most of this coming from restaurant advertising. Uber wants restaurant advertising to reach 2% of gross bookings, which would be around $3 billion in revenue annually. The company is also optimistic about rider ads.

Figure 7: Uber Advertising (source: Uber)

Financial Analysis

Uber's revenue increased approximately 15% YoY in Q1 to $10.1 billion. Uber’s audience also grew 15%, while frequency was up 6% and pricing was relatively flat. These trends are generally expected to persist in the second quarter. Over the next three years, Uber expects gross bookings' growth in the mid to high teens and adjusted EBITDA growth in the 30-40% range. While this growth is impressive given Uber's scale, it is largely being driven by new products and high-growth geographies, somewhat counter to the company's claim that it is underpenetrated across most markets.

Uber has stated that drivers are currently the limiting factor in growth. As a result, the company is trying to add more drivers and improve retention and engagement. Uber believes that labor markets are now looser than they have been, with around 70% of drivers stating that they're using Uber due to inflationary pressures. This has likely been an important contributor to a recent surge in drivers and couriers on the platform, which now stands at 7.1 million.

Uber expects driver growth to increasingly come from a new pool of supply going forward. For example, Taxis now make up approximately 5% of Uber’s driver base and 18% of global supply hours come from fleets. Fleet partnerships add high-quality supply (higher rate of accepted dispatches and lower driver cancellation rate).

Figure 8: Uber Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Uber)

Uber's take rate is up, although the Mobility takes rate is elevated by the UK merchant model, with the company stating that the underlying take rate hasn't changed significantly.

Figure 9: Uber Take Rate (source: Created by author using data from Uber)

Given the recent stagnation in trip per consumer and bookings per trip, Uber's future growth is likely to be heavily dependent on attracting new users to the platform and expanding its services.

Figure 10: Uber Trips per Consumer and Bookings per Trip (source: Created by author using data from Uber)

The relatively strong performance of the mobility business is likely an important contributor to Uber's improved profitability. The freight business appears to be stabilizing and should be less of a drag on growth going forward.

Figure 11: Uber Revenue Contribution by Segment (source: Created by author using data from Uber)

The improvement in profitability is being driven by a shift in revenue mix, operational efficiency and operating cost control. Advertising revenue has likely been a material contributor to the improvement in profitability. Tight financial conditions and the subsequent industry-wide shift in focus to profitability has also helped to limit competition. Uber has also benefitted from cost discipline, but with hiring beginning to pick up again, further near-term margin gains may be muted.

Figure 12: Uber Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Uber)

While Uber's profit margin dropped off in Q1, the company's underlying profitability continues to improve. It is difficult to project the company's long-term margins given that the market structure is likely to significantly change in coming years, but I expect Uber's operating profit margins to end up in the 15-20% range.

Figure 13: Uber Free Cash Flow (source: Created by author using data from Uber)

Conclusion

Uber's business continues to expand at a healthy pace, aided by product and geographic expansion. Advertising is also a high-growth and high margin source of revenue which is boosting the company's bottom line. While it is likely still several years away, urban air mobility will also likely provide Uber with a boost.

While Uber's share price is up significantly over the past year, an argument could be made that its valuation is reasonable, dependent on the company's ability to drive margins higher and adjust to the introduction of robotaxis. Uber's revenue multiple is around 3.5x, which I believe puts the company's PE ratio somewhere around 30x using a normalized profit margin. Uber's near-term trajectory is more likely to be dictated by its ability to continue improving its profit margins rather than valuation, though.

Robotaxis are likely to become a more important consideration in coming years and this could be extremely negative if the larger service providers decide to compete with Uber instead of partnering. Even if Uber can maintain its position as an intermediary, its take rate is likely to be pressured. For this reason, I think that Uber has considerable downside risk.