Investment Thesis

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw its stock jump 15% on the back of its fiscal Q1 2024 results.

And yet, I believe that this is little more than a relief rally. After all, as Chewy's stock headed into these earnings results, its stock was down more than 50% from its highs earlier this year.

Consequently, as we go through these results, I assert that this stock is too expensive at 21x forward free cash flow. In sum, I charge that this stock is a sell and should be avoided.

Rapid Recap

Back in March, I said,

I'll cut to the bull case. Chewy has a very strong balance sheet, with no debt. What's more, close to 16% of its market cap is made up of cash. This will put a floor on the stock and stop the stock from rapidly falling. However, putting that consideration aside, the business is delivering paltry growth and, according to my best estimates, the stock is priced at 13x EBITDA. Altogether, I do not believe there's enough here to warrant me even keeping a hold rating on this stock.

Author's work on CHWY

Admittedly, I've called this quarterly earnings results wrong. I had a bearish rating, and the stock is up more than 15% premarket on the back of these earnings results. Clearly, I was caught wrong-footed.

However, I don't believe this stock will continue to move higher in the near and medium-term. Here's why.

Chewy's Near-Term Prospects

Chewy is an online retailer that sells pet products and services in the U.S. and Canada. They offer various pet supplies like food, health items, and accessories on their website. They also have a subscription service called Autoship, which allows customers to set up regular deliveries. This helps keep customers coming back.

Indeed, even as Chewy is expanding into pet healthcare with its Chewy Vet Care clinics, the core of the bull case revolves around its Autoship program.

Along these lines, I question whether readers can discern any sort of trend from the figures below?

CHWY Q1 2024

As it stands, with time, Chewy's Active Customer base appears to be shrinking slightly. This is not a dramatic compression, but it's not an expansion either.

Meanwhile, Chewy's Autoship customer sales were up 6.4% y/y. On the surface, that's impressive and appears to reaffirm that the bull case is continuing to gain traction. However, I believe that selling more products to a slowly declining customer base is problematic and not worthy of a premium on its stock.

Given this background, let's now discuss its financials.

Chewy's Revenue Growth Rates Point to High Single Digits

CHWY revenue growth rates

Chewy's fiscal 2024 guidance points to approximately 7% y/y revenue growth rates. In other words, the revenue growth rates of this company reflect a company that has some staying power, rather than a business that is striving and thriving.

And to complicate matters further, it's not exactly that last year's growth rates were especially high. Indeed, the Covid period when Chewy could be counted on for a high 20s% CAGR revenue growth rates is now a distant memory in the rearview mirror.

With this framework in mind, let's turn to discuss its valuation.

CHWY Stock Valuation -- 21x Forward Free Cash Flow

This is what I said in my previous analysis,

[...] as is my practice, I'm going to be conservative with my assumptions, and I'm going to presume that Chewy's EBITDA margins in actual fact reach 4.2% EBITDA margins in fiscal 2024. This means around $540 million of EBITDA is the absolute best case for what Chewy will be able to deliver in the next twelve months.

At the time, I believed that Chewy's EBITDA could reach $540 million of EBITDA this year. Given that management has once again reaffirmed the same range for its guidance for this fiscal year as it had in the previous quarter, I suspect that approximately $540 million of EBITDA is truly as good as it is going to get here.

CHWY Q1 2024 presentation

Given this context, let's now discuss CHWY's free cash flow.

CHWY Q1 2024 presentation

Even if we presume that Chewy's free cash flow conversion increases by 30% in the next twelve months as management works to optimize Chewy's cost structure, this would still only allow Chewy to deliver approximately $350 million of free cash flow.

To support my contention, consider the following chart.

CHWY Q1 2024 presentation

What you see above is that Chewy's free cash flow for its latest twelve months reached $268 million, down from the $343 million reported in fiscal 2023.

To be clear, this does not imply that Chewy can't improve its free cash flow profile in the next several quarters. Rather, my assertion is that Chewy's free cash flow improvements won't be all that easy to come by. Hence, I reiterate that I suspect Chewy's free cash flow will be $350 million of free cash flow, but that investors should expect no more than this.

All that being said, it should be noted that Chewy's balance sheet is strong, with no debt. Hence, management is looking to repurchase up to $500 million worth of stock. However, the share repurchases program is open-ended, with no time frame to complete these purchases. In sum, there are better investments elsewhere.

The Bottom Line

I believe Chewy, Inc. stock is a sell due to its high valuation at 21x forward free cash flow, which seems excessive given its modest financial prospects.

The company's revenue growth is slowing to around 7% y/y, indicating that its high-growth phase is behind it.

Additionally, Chewy's active customer base is slightly shrinking, an insight that isn't commensurate with a premium valuation.

Even though Autoship sales are up, relying on selling more to fewer customers is problematic. Lastly, despite having no debt, Chewy's free cash flow of around $350 million isn't enough to justify its current valuation.