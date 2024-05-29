Userba011d64_201

My thesis

DocuSign's (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock is substantially undervalued, even if we assume quite conservative revenue growth trajectory. This substantial undervaluation makes no sense to me because the business is well-rounded and fundamentally strong. DocuSign dominates in the industry, which is projected to compound with above 25% CAGR by 2030. The company demonstrates a sensational 40% free cash flow margin, which helps in keeping the balance sheet healthy and ready to finance new ventures. I see the management's strong commitment to innovation as well. Given all these robust bullish catalysts, the stock is an apparent Strong Buy, in my opinion.

DOCU stock analysis

According to its 10-K, DocuSign offers products that address agreement workflows and digital transformation as part of its agreement management platform, enabling agreements to be signed electronically on a wide variety of devices, from virtually anywhere in the world, securely.

As of January 31, 2024, the company had over 1.5 million customers users across 180 countries. Subscriptions revenue generated 97% of all sales in the last fiscal year. DOCU's notable global footprint together with a subscription-based business model is a robust combination and the first reason I am bullish about the stock.

Data by YCharts

Another reason why I am bullish is that DOCU's business is highly profitable and key metrics are expanding. The gross margin has expanded notably over the last five years and is currently close to 80%. This is vital because a higher gross margin provides a business with more opportunities to spend on marketing and Research & Development ((R&D)). Innovation is the key to differentiating for a technological company, and DOCU invests heavily in R&D and continues boosting spending on innovation.

Data by YCharts

The business model is asset-light, which means that it does not require heavy capex. DocuSign also does not pay dividends to shareholders. Therefore, despite aggressive R&D spending and generous stock buybacks in recent years, DOCU's levered free cash flow (FCF) margin has consistently been far above 20% in recent years.

DT Invest

Strong FCF margin allows to accumulate profits to finance new acquisitions and partnerships, which will help to diversify the company's business mix and expand its reach into new niches. The management also does not have any headache to deleverage the balance sheet because $143 million total debt is nothing compared to DOCU's $11.6 billion market cap.

Growth via acquisitions might be a sound strategy and the company recently announced that it is acquiring Lexion, a provider of AI-powered agreement management software, for $165 million in cash. The scale of the deal appears insignificant compared to DOCU's scale. Therefore, I expect it to contribute to the overall improvement of users' experience with new features, and do not expect Lexion to become a notable standalone business for DOCU. However, as businesses currently seek opportunities to boost productivity with the help of AI, I think that leveraging these smart capabilities will bring synergetic effect for DOCU's current offerings.

A strong balance sheet together with robust FCF margin allows to have the outstanding shares count under control, which is crucial to minimize dilution of shareholders' value.

Seeking Alpha

Apart from strength inside the company, without describing DOCU's strategic positioning in the market, my thesis will be incomplete.

Therefore, let me emphasize that DOCU dominates the electronic signature market, commanding a 67% market share, according to Statista. What is more important is that DOCU dominates in a thriving industry. According to the source, the industry is projected to grow at a 26.7% CAGR by 2030.

Statista

DocuSign has collaboration with leading software providers. For example, it partners with Salesforce (CRM), the undisputed leader in Customer Relationship Management software. DocuSign's solutions help Salesforce's users to streamline several routine operations. The company's solutions also seamlessly integrate with Microsoft's (MSFT) Teams, a business application with more than 300 million users.

To conclude, there are several reasons to be bullish in respect of DocuSign. The company dominates in the thriving industry, it demonstrates exceptional FCF profitability, and its balance sheet is clean. The management is laser focused on innovation, which I see from substantial R&D spending. Collaboration with leading business applications and platforms also helps DOCU in cementing its leading positions in the electronic signatures industry.

Intrinsic value calculation

DOCU's reliance on debt capital is shallow, meaning that the company's WACC is very close to the cost of equity. In the below working, I outline my cost of equity calculations under the CAPM approach. With all the described assumptions, my WACC estimate for DOCU is 9.7%.

DT Invest

With WACC figured out, we can proceed to other assumptions for the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. The company mostly generates revenue from subscriptions, which notably helps with predictability of future sales. Therefore, I think that relying on consensus estimates is prudent.

In the stock analysis above, I have indicated that the company's current FCF margin is 40%, which is already a high level in my opinion. Expanding further from a 40% level might be a challenging task. Therefore, I leave the FCF margin flat for the entire horizon.

DT Invest

The intrinsic value is more than two times higher than the last close and there is a 125% upside potential, which is certainly very attractive. A $130 target price does not look like something unrealistic because the stock traded at this level in January 2022.

What can go wrong with my thesis?

Low capital spending not only allows DOCU to generate robust FCF margin, but also means that barriers for new entrants are relatively low. Moreover, the company directly competes with the giant Adobe (ADBE). This $212-billion worth competitor also offers electronic signature solutions. Therefore, competition risks are significant for DOCU. However, my intrinsic value calculations already incorporate this risk as I project a notably more conservative revenue growth compared to industry growth projections.

From the short-term perspective, the upcoming earnings release is a risk for investors. The release is scheduled for June 6 and buying the stock before earnings is always a risk. In case DOCU fails to exceed consensus forecasts or provides a guidance downgrade, the stock might see a selloff.

Summary

DocuSign's current valuation is ridiculously low in the context of its strong fundamentals. The company is strong from all key fundamental criteria: strong and improving profitability profile, healthy financial position, market leadership in the striving industry.