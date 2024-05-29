TBE

Introduction

thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) is in the midst of a considerable transformation with the performance orientated program APEX. The aim of the program is for the businesses to quickly and sustainably achieve the financial targets through restructuring and cost savings measures, which I will touch on in further detail later.

thyssenkrupp's business is now divided into the following 5 business units:

Automotive Technology

Decarbon Technologies

Material Services

Steel Europe

Marine Systems

The thinking behind the reorganization stems from the desire to become the leading technology provider for the green energy transformation.

Many parts of the business units operating in the commodity space are subject to cyclicality, which can cause long periods of poor performance. Compounding on that, the reorganization has added further headwinds for this 200-year-old conglomerate, and I believe we may have to wait a lot longer before we see improvements in the business financials.

Business Progress

The ongoing restructuring program (APEX program) is noted to be approximately 85% complete as of Q2. thyssenkrupp has announced the scaling back of the steel production business to match the volume of shipments received over the previous three years, which equates to 9.4 Metric tons. Steel Europe has already sold a 20% share of the business, with a further divestment target totaling 50% divestment in the near future, with EP Corporate Group (EPCG) being the JV partner.

Additionally, 55% of TK Industries India stake has been sold as of Q1, 2024. I believe this divestment of a non-core asset was a shrewd move, will help add some cash to the balance sheet, and should keep the group's focus on those businesses that are the main source of future growth and earnings.

The APEX program was implemented to create incremental improvements across the business and has already identified 4,600 changes within the business that are expected to generate cost savings in the region of €1.8 billion, add value and improve operating performance for the group. However, CEO Miguel Lopez noted in Q2 earnings call that "throughout the company, we are all aware that our performance is not where it should be and that all segments will have to increase their efforts."

The speed at which the APEX program has progressed with identifying the parts of the business that are in need of reform since initiating this program in late 2023 has been swift; however, the implementation of many of the cost savings initiatives is still underway. If the management team can implement cost efficiencies across the business units, I expect we will start to see a positive impact on the financial results, potentially as early as 2025.

Group Structure

The reorganization of the business units has narrowed the focus to 5 separate divisions under the main thyssenkrupp umbrella, Materials Services and Steel Europe are the largest units with combined annual sales of €26 billion. Decarbon Technologies business segment is an area identified as key for future growth and maintaining a leading position in green sustainability continues to perform well, as the world continues to move towards Co2 reduction. Marine Systems is small relative to the other business units, but there remains opportunity as defense budgets continue to climb in light of the global turmoil.

The Automotive Technology segment has been a core part of thyssenkrupp, and looks set to remain a key part of the future of the business, as they are a leading supplier to many of the established auto manufacturers, I expect many of the 4,600 incremental improvements will be implemented across this established business unit, helping to improve margins.

Thyseenkrupp Group Structure (Q2 Presentation)

Shareholder Returns

My preference is for businesses to return excess cash flow to shareholders, as a form of reward to shareholders for their ownership. Return of capital signifies confidence by management in the business and allows investors to reduce exposure over time. In thyssenkrupp's case, total shareholder returns have been dismal due to the declining share price over the past number of years. The dividend yield at 3.2% has been of little consolation in light of the capital losses shareholders endured. Nonetheless, due to the recent changes made and the cost reduction program, I believe the tides may be starting to turn and shareholders are likely to be rewarded in the long term.

The listing of Nucera in 2023 was expected to generate shareholder returns with thyssenkrupp maintaining a remaining 50% stake in the business post listing, thus far this move to increase shareholder value has turned out to be far from a success as shares have fallen over 60% over the past 5 years. Of course, that does not mean shareholders will not benefit, but it may take a long time before thyssenkrupp can capitalize on their remaining stake in Nucera.

Share Price Performance (Seeking Alpha Charting)

Revenue/Financials

Q2 2024 revenue results were less than impressive, with a 10% YoY drop to €9.1 billion attributed to the raw materials business, which saw decreased pricing in the quarter.

Free cash flow of negative €197 million before M&A on €9 billion of revenue is not exactly a stellar performance; however, the second half of the year is expected to see improvements to free cash flow.

The balance sheet remains robust, with adequate cash of €5.2 billion on the balance sheet and manageable levels of debt. With interest rates elevated over the past few years, this stockpile of cash is expected to be reinvested for growth in the business. Incidentally, the cash pile exceeds the market cap almost twice over!

Q2 Performance (Q2 Financial Presentation)

Debt

Conservative, is a common term I use when reviewing European companies, typically used in relation to old, established businesses with strong market-leading positions. One key area where thyssenkrupp really appears conservative is their outstanding debt. As can be seen from the chart below, debt has been significantly reduced since 2019, a couple of years prior to the rate increase's starting point. I am of the belief that it is hard to go out of business with minimal debt, making the recent debt paydowns a strong positive for thyssenkrupp, in my opinion. Additionally, the remaining debt is well covered by the €5.2 billion cash on the balance sheet. Looking ahead to the next 5 years, the lack of debt burden should prove to be a positive boost to the bottom line.

thyssenkrupp Debt (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

Management stability is an important factor in any business; however, key executives will move on, as is the case with CFO Klaus Keysberg, who participated in his last earnings call in Q2. His decision not to renew his contract means he will vacate the CFO position on May 31st to be succeeded by Dr. Jens Schulte. Although there is a risk with any executive transition, I see minimal risk for this key staff change. The existing CFO has worked in various management positions for thyssenkrupp over an almost 30-year career with the company, and I expect there will be good processes and controls in place to allow a seamless transfer of responsibilities.

Raw material and labor cost increases have impacted the bottom line, and the inflationary environment has seen price rises across thyssenkrupp's business. Inflation has declined recently, minimizing its impact; however, labor costs have continued to increase, impacting the bottom line. This macro trend looks set to continue for the foreseeable future; however, the risk is manageable, and outsourcing jobs to lower-cost areas is likely to continue to offset rising labor costs.

ESG has become a greater risk in recent years, with the launch of the Green Transformation briefly surmised as follows: 'thyssenkrupp will become a pioneer of climate-neutral steel production'. Being based in Europe, thyssenkrupp is subject to ever-stringent sustainability mandates, which usually mean more investment in sustainability projects, such as the new €2 billion tkH2Steel steel production facility being powered by sustainable energy. A large component of thyssenkrupp's ESG projects is connected with their decarbonization technologies, where they are a global market leader. ESG is managed by a dedicated team, but the risks remain due to the cost impacts required to meet regulations.

Conclusion

These are a lot of moving parts for thyssenkrupp. The cyclical nature of the industries in which they operate creates long durations of difficult times; however, when times are good, this can produce positive tailwinds. The APEX program is ongoing, and I believe the majority of the financial improvements will not be known until 2025. The business remains diversified across many critical business segments, some of which are performing well even in these difficult times. With a market cap of €2.9 billion and annual revenues of €35 billion, the company appears to be in deep value territory, but until cash flows are consistently positive, I believe confidence cannot return for shareholders.

In summary, my takeaway from reviewing thyssenkrupp leads me to believe the share price is significantly depressed and the valuation of the company is in deep value territory; however, it may take a very long time to turn around. I believe purchasing shares at this time would be speculative due to the risks highlighted above, which may cause this business to languish at this depressed valuation until consistent positive financial results are recorded.

I do not hold shares in thyssenkrupp; however, I intend to keep an eye on the business transformation and, most importantly, the financial performance moving forward. thyssenkrupp has a solid 200-year history of operations and is likely to emerge from these troubling times as a newly transformed business; however, the risks involved lead me to believe the shares are not yet investment-worthy. I rate the shares a Hold.

