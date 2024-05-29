Africa Stocks Take Lead For Global Equities Market In 2024

May 29, 2024 10:45 AM ETVanEck Africa Index ETF (AFK)SPY, MCHI, VGK, AAXJ, EWJ, CEE, ILF
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.44K Followers

Summary

  • After a punishing start to the year, shares in Africa have rebounded and are now the leading performer for the global stock market in 2024.
  • VanEck Africa Index ETF is up 16.6% year to date.
  • The acid test for South Africa, and perhaps the Africa ETF, one might reason, still lies ahead, after the market has had time to digest the implications of today’s election.

Gooses flying against sun

Buena Vista Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

After a punishing start to the year, shares in Africa have rebounded and are now the leading performer for the global stock market in 2024, based on a set of ETFs tracking the world’s main

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.44K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

About AFK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AFK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News