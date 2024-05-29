Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Timothy Archer - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein

Operator

Stacy Rasgon

I think we'll get started. Thank you, all, and good morning. Thank you for coming. I'm Stacy Rasgon. I cover the U.S. semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment space here at Bernstein. And it's my great honor today to introduce our guest, the President and CEO of Lam Research, Mr. Tim Archer.

Before I start, I want to mention if you have questions you'd like to ask during the presentation, you should have a link to the pigeonhole form. I think there's a QR code in the program where you can submit those questions and we should have time for Q&A at the end.

So look, I would say -- I have semi-cap in my blood. I used to -- this is what I did in a prior life, and I love this space long-term. The industry itself has been enjoying a pretty significant renaissance over the last several years. I think it really is coming to its own both industry growth and I think, industry capital intensity have continued to inflect higher, and we've been seeing it by leaps and downs in the numbers.

I think the contributions from companies like Lam are more important than ever before, though, and people are starting to realize this, as materials-driven innovation moves to the forefront of process technology development as physical limits get closer and closer. And to that end, semi-cap has really been top of mind for many of my clients. They are, of course, in nearer-term questions, like NAND spending trajectory in China and everything else that we will certainly get in today.

But I’m also increasingly getting people looking at the longer-term potential of this industry as they start to view it as more on secular rather than purely cyclical terms, which I think is a good thing. So to talk about that, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Tim to our session. So thank you so much for being here today.

Timothy Archer

Great. Well, thanks, Stacy. It's fantastic to be here. Appreciate you having us.

Stacy Rasgon

You bet. So it's – that’s for the question, sorry.

Timothy Archer

While you do that, people can notice our safe harbor is up on the

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So I do want to get I don't want to focus on the short term, but I do want to get it a little bit out of the way. Maybe if you could just review kind of what Lam saw in 2023? And maybe even how your view on the market as well as Lam Financials kind of changed? Because I think in the beginning of the year, like things were looking a little worse than maybe they did at the end. And you guys have gone through a bit of a cost-cutting exercise as well at that point when things were closer to the topic. How is the view of like what the industry and Lam did evolve as we went through the year and kind of, where are we as we go into next year?

Timothy Archer

Sure. Look, in 2023, as you said, it ended up a little bit better than we thought it would at the beginning of the year. .

Stacy Rasgon

It ended up a lot better than I thought it would.

Timothy Archer

Yeah. Okay, maybe. From our perspective, you have to think about the fact that our strongest market is NAND, and that was one market that really did not recover through the year. I mean NAND WFE in 2023 was down more than 70% year-on-year, which again, from a Lam perspective, was that's a very severe downturn. And -- but we saw -- did see some improvement through the year.

China got a little bit stronger, obviously, continued strength in mature node spending. There was some initial buys around the initial implementation of HBM DRAM with some of the early AI look in 2023. So we did see the year progressively get a little bit better. But again, from our perspective, that NAND -- lack of NAND recovery is really still what we are waiting for as we move into 2024 and really as we look forward to 2025.

Stacy Rasgon

And I have to say the trough, though, I think your trough EPS guidance was $5, you beat the number. But that was a $20 annualized number for a purportedly NAND focused semi-cap with almost no NAND in the model.

Timothy Archer

Well, we have worked hard to strengthen the company structurally. And I think one thing we're very proud of in what was a very severe downturn for Lam from our strongest market perspective was that we trough to trough it had improved our operating margin by 200 basis points. As you said, our trough earnings per share were quite nice. If there's one silver lining that you can see in a year in which there's almost no NAND spending is that the progress we've made structurally at our foundry logic positioning, our DRAM positioning becomes a lot more visible.

And that's a strategy that we've been very deliberately driving for the last five years is to -- of course, we love the NAND business, and we're the leader in that space. But we recognize that to be the company we want to be and truly capture the opportunity that's ahead in this industry, we want to better balance the company with stronger positions in both foundry logic and DRAM.

Stacy Rasgon

So maybe that's a good segue. What are some of the areas that you're focusing on outside of NAND in foundry and logic and even in DRAM? And I guess, how is that influencing how you're viewing the market evolution into 2024 and beyond?

Timothy Archer

Yeah. Well, what's great about our business. I mean, Lam is a company that is focused on etch and deposition. And etch and deposition are two of the fastest-growing segments within wafer fabrication equipment, primarily because these are the types of equipment that are needed to build all of these complex three-dimensional structures. They are the types of equipment that are required to deposit all of these new materials and etch those materials.

So they're really fundamental to several of the really critical technology inflections at curing about. We look at foundry logic. We've talked about the fact that Lam is focused and is a big player in the gate-all-around inflection. You think about this gate-all-around transistor structure, looks very three-dimensional, requires lots of new process equipment in the etch and depth space, including ALD and selective etch. So we focused on those areas, introducing new products.

You look at things like backside power delivery, another foundry logic inflection. I mean, Lam is very well positioned. Etch and deposition, you're now having very thick interconnect layers on the backside of the wafer, it’s perfectly what we're great at, electroplating, thick film deposition with high productivity. You look at other inflections in DRAM, for instance, again, HBM, building three-dimensional memory structures. And so we just look at the markets we're in, where we can focus and we see plenty of opportunity in foundry logic and DRAM to grow our business.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. You guys ever given any sort of CAM sizing for some of those? I know one of your competitors have, but I don't know, if you guys have or not?

Timothy Archer

Well, we've talked about each of these inflections. We talked about four kind of $1 billion opportunities ahead of us. And so in many of those, in fact, even from when we put out those numbers, they're sort of accelerating a little faster. Gate-all-around, we said already this year, we're going to have $1 billion in shipments to gate-all-around nodes. We said our advanced packaging business is now $1 billion of shipments this year. And so we've kind of, and the backside power, we said would be about $1 billion opportunity for us. And also we identified the last inflection which is dry EUV resist also is a $1 billion plus opportunity for the comp.

Stacy Rasgon

I want to come back to the driver in a minute…

Timothy Archer

And so we -- from this perspective of Lam's size, I think that maybe we can get to this a little bit later, but I think there's something that's very unique about Lam, which is that today, if you look at Lam as one of the large equipment suppliers, one of the largest. And yet we have a rather unique feature, which is we only address about mid-30%s of WFE with our served market today. And that compares to some of our peers, who are well over 50%.

And so kind of when you take out litho, I would say that some companies don't have as much opportunity to find those new white spaces to grow into as Lam does. And so that means we can be very laser-focused on where we think the greatest opportunity is to apply our product and technical skills and expertise to these new areas and that's what we've done. We have picked specifically those types of new markets where we think we can be very successful based on what our engineers know how to do and what types of tools we're good at building and that's those billion dollar opportunities that I talked about.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I guess to come back to the core business though, which is NAND. Clearly, we were doing $20 billion a year for quite a while during COVID, and it was like to your point, 6 or whatever it was last year, and it's probably up a little or not, maybe this year, but I guess two questions, how are you viewing the prospect for a significant NAND recovery at some point? And on the competitive environment, as it starts to -- I get a lot of questions on Tokyo Electron and Cryo etch? And I was wondering, if you could address the competitive environment in some of your key markets in NAND?

Timothy Archer

Sure. Well, as I said, we're excited about foundry logic and DRAM as new growth opportunities, but I mean, the heart of the company right now still is the leadership we have in NAND. And we look at that and it's probably the best part of the story right now, which is our strongest [Technical Difficulty] and yet, we're showing really nice revenue and profitability in the company.

And so, as we look to 2024, NAND has improved a little bit. But from an equipment spending perspective, very little. What we talked about on our last earnings call was the fact that we had finally started to see some tick-up in fab utilization, but even there, that utilization is improving really at the -- only the leading edge of equipment. And so that [Technical Difficulty] really is still quite underutilized and in badly in need of technology upgrades.

So we think that as we kind of move towards the end of this year, NAND demand is recovering, utilization starts to pick up, and what we're really going to see as we move into 2025 is an earnest effort by our customers to begin upgrading that installed base of systems to bring it to the leading edge where they're going to be able to make the devices at the most cost-effective technology node. And so we think that 2025 will be a strong year for NAND, but one that's characterized by technology upgrades to the installed base, and that plays right into the strength of the NAND.

Stacy Rasgon

Is that better than like greenfield capacity additions for you?

Timothy Archer

Well, for us, it's almost equivalent. And the reason being the majority of the -- the vast majority of the money spent on the technology upgrade is on the etch and deposition tools that are required to build the 3D stack and also to etch the features into the bed stack. And so whereas in a greenfield, you need to buy a whole lot of ancillary equipment required to make the device in the upgrade, you're really talking about building the stack taller, and that really is Lam's equipment. And so...

Stacy Rasgon

I guess the installed base is fairly large as well.

Timothy Archer

It's -- and so maybe to address your question about the cryo etch and competition. First of all, we've always had competition for every application. And it's -- we don't have any positions where we don't really have somebody trying to take those large positions away. But what we've done over the years is, we have recognized that the installed base and the partnership with our customer on an installed base is an incredible learning vehicle for us.

And so when we talk about cryo. I mean, we feel very comfortable in the space because we have nearly 1,000 cryo chambers running high volume production today for that application. And we have about 6,500 high aspect ratio etches out in the field and that gives us this tremendous learning vehicle. And what we've done, and we've talked a little bit on previous calls and in some of our conferences about how we're using the information that's coming from that installed base as well as from our labs.

We've now put that together into what we call semi verse solutions. Semi verse solutions are our advanced simulation tools to use AI for recipe optimization. We've set an advanced etcher today has somewhere on the order of, I think the number was something like $11 trillion possible recipe combinations now. And it's just an incredibly complex optimization task for engineers. So now we can use semi verse solutions. We can use our simulation capabilities to begin to optimize recipes .

Stacy Rasgon

Like simulating profile evolution?

Timothy Archer

Profile evolution.

Stacy Rasgon

This is from my grad school days like 20 years ago, so this…

Timothy Archer

And so when we apply that to cryo and you're trying to build these incredibly deep etch profiles. We've now taken that 1,000 chamber installed base of learning, taking the ability to simulate profile evolution in our latest systems, and we've accelerated our cycles of learning. And that's allowed us to create some really extraordinary results. And if you wait just a couple of months, we're going to talk about those publicly. But the technology capabilities are accelerating very fast in the space right now. And we feel really comfortable with our leadership.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I want to ask about China. So it does seem to me that, again, outlook for WP got significantly better as we went through last year. And by the way, we did -- I know we were just having a discussion. We've think different baselines for what WFE actually was last year. But our numbers are somewhere in like the low to mid-90s, like Lam's going to be a little lower but fine.

But we had started the year we thought it was going to be 70. I think there were a number of things we got, but I do think China was probably the thing that got the most better. And it is a controversy right now in terms of the sustainability of that China spend and it gets in lagging edge, logic and in DRAM and in other areas. I wonder if you could comment on your views on the sustainability of that spending environment at this point?

Timothy Archer

Yeah. Well, we've said a number of times. We think the spend is sustainable. Certainly, all evidence right now points to that in that China spending has continued to remain strong this year, and perhaps even get a little bit stronger.

Stacy Rasgon

Why is that?

Timothy Archer

I think that part partly, it's that -- it's the general environment of semiconductors, maybe is one, which is everybody is looking at this tremendous opportunity ahead. And you know you have to build that capacity ahead. You see this also push around the world for regionalization or localization of capabilities for all sorts of reasons, whether it's concerns about supply in sort of the next disruption or it's a localization from the perspective of just better partnering, as we say, sometimes being close to -- between -- with the ecosystem is effective for speed and learning. But we see that occurring all over the world and in China.

And so we're strong believers in the $20 million, $30 trillion semiconductor industry, which means that from here to there, a lot of fabs have to be built, a lot of capacity has to be put in place. And you see that taking place with fab announcements in the U.S., and you certainly see that with fab announcements in China. Everybody sees that same end market opportunity in semis. And so, I think at this point, there's sustainability of fab construction and capacity addition. And then you can just argue as to in what region will that take place? And who will the winners be ultimately in terms of which of those companies building the fabs to service that demand.

Stacy Rasgon

Who are these companies? You guys had talked about your deferred revenue. I don't know, if it happened the last quarter or not, but it was going up still because you were selling to customers in China that you had never sold to before, you want to kind of cash on the barrel before you ship the tool.

Timothy Archer

That is true. Yeah. We're cautious when there's new players in the market that we haven't done business with for a long time. So yeah, China is an emerging, still emerging region for semiconductor manufacturing as they add capacity. Some of it is with new companies, new fab projects in new parts of China that we're not so familiar with. And so we've required advanced payments before we would begin building the tools just to safeguard us and our shareholders.

And I think that, that's not unexpected though. You're going to see that in some other regions that have announced interest in growing their semiconductor ecosystem. There will be new companies that emerge. Now in developed countries like they have a long history in semiconductors, they already have well developed companies that tend to be the ones we're putting in those investments. But in these other regions, I don't think it's a surprise to see new entrants to the market.

Stacy Rasgon

Where are yields in everything with these new factories, like, do these companies know what they're doing? Do they have the expertise that they need to bring these things online?

Timothy Archer

I think it's a little early to speak to yields, and I probably couldn't do that anyway relative to our customers' information. But I think that there is a learning curve, clearly, from the time that a new fab is built and equipment is installed and those ramp to full yield. That's true regardless of where those fabs are best in the world. It's a tough process, but…

Stacy Rasgon

I'm amazed any of this works at all.

Timothy Archer

So I think though that over time, again, the experience is really key in our industry. And so there is -- it will take some time. But over time, you -- our customers do get there.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Are you guys servicing -- we'll talk about services a little later, but are you guys servicing those tools?

Timothy Archer

Worldwide or the specific ones.

Stacy Rasgon

These specific ones with these new customers in China.

Timothy Archer

We would be -- where we have no restrictions on us, we both sell and service our equipment. So I mean, the service is really -- and I think we should spend some time in a bit talking about the service business. It's become such an important part of the company. But you just talked about how difficult semiconductor manufacturing is and about that experience, the ability to service and maintain the equipment is not a simple task. I mean it's something that, again, is where many times the OEM really is the best party to do that type of work.

And not only do we do it from the standpoint of traditional brake fix, but when we talk about servicing equipment, we're really talking about bringing a whole new level of database solutions, the types of analytics that allow us to very quickly understand how that equipment is operating. And in these fabs now, I mean, these very, very large fabs, you may have 50 different chambers -- 50 chambers of Lam etchers running the same process. And when you're trying to get yield, you need every one of those chambers to match each other very precisely. And that's where you bring in big data machine and the ability to identify chamber to chamber mismatches that ultimately could cause yield loss or distribution-wise.

Stacy Rasgon

Maybe that's a good segue to the services opportunity. So I mean, maybe talk a little --and you're talking about the business already, but I mean like what are you doing there differently today versus, say, five years right, I know it's evolved like pretty considerably. Like, how do you address -- you talked a little bit how you address some of those customer needs through services. But what's the ultimate revenue opportunity there? Like, how much of your installed base is on like, I guess, recurring contracts or subscription, how that business works?

Timothy Archer

Yeah. It -- well, first, I mean, you have to understand, we have about 90,000 chambers in the field. This is -- the nice thing about many years of high WFE is, I mean, that means we're shipping a lot more tools into it.

Stacy Rasgon

What was that installed base like five years ago?

Timothy Archer

We're up about 50% in that time. And so the installed base business, therefore has grown tremendously. It's a very important part of the company. It depends on the year, but it tends to run in about 30% of our range of our revenue, but we're really transforming what we think of as the services business. A key element of the services business, obviously, is maintaining the equipment in the fab. And as I talked, we're bringing new types of capabilities, AI-driven analytics to that service.

You think about a couple of items. I mean one is the cost of building a new fab, a $15 billion, $20 billion for a leading-edge fab. Time to money is how fast you can install those tools, get them qualified and running. And again, back to chamber matching, we've shown that you can use the data that comes off of those tools to dramatically shorten the time to get a fab, at least the Lam equipment in that fab up and qualified for production. And so we look at helping the customers save money in that way.

Same thing with tool availability. You've paid a lot of money for this equipment. The need to keep that -- those tools up and operating ready for production at a higher rate now than it was even possible in the past, is that much more important. And so, we've looked at that -- the use of that data. The second is, when you talked about this regionalization of fabs, and one of the things that's going to happen with regionalization of fabs is, there are fabs being built in areas where you mentioned, do they have the expertise? Even as -- do they even have the labor required to operate some of these fabs. So we're looking at a lot more automation.

And so one of the things that Lam has been focused on recently is looking at some of the more labor-intensive and also labor sensitive, meaning if you don't do the procedure correctly, the tool might not come back up into production, and we're automating those. And so we've introduced the use of collaborative robots, cobots to do some of the more labor-intensive tasks on our tool.

Stacy Rasgon

On the tool maintenance?

Timothy Archer

On the tool maintenance. And so these cobots engineer wheel this up to the tool. And basically then for the next 6, 7 hours, this cobot can do, like over cleaning the change -- cleaning the chamber, replacing some of the parts and then basically, the tools button back up and the qualification, the requalification success rate when the cobot does the work is significantly higher than when even our experienced engineers to that work.

Stacy Rasgon

You charge for that I assume.

Timothy Archer

And so when you talk about, we're working on the models for that, but this would be something where, of course, we're not looking to get into selling the cobots, but we're looking to sell that service, that results-based outcome, which is -- that tool is now up at a higher percentage than it was without the use of the cobot. And the savings for the customers, obviously, is the need to hire and train and retain people to do what is not the most fun work. I mean cleaning an etch chamber

Stacy Rasgon

There a lot of customers that do that work themselves right now?

Timothy Archer

It's a combination, but often…

Stacy Rasgon

Cleaning chambers by the way, you're right, it's not was going to say.

Timothy Archer

Sometimes it's done by us, sometimes it's something they contract out to others or sometimes they do themselves. But I think that -- yeah, so we're really looking at that 90,000 chamber installed base as this tremendous opportunity for us to innovate new services that are really win-win for us and the customer. I mean they -- and in many places that need to find the workforce, it's not an easy task.

Stacy Rasgon

So it sounds like you're suggesting that you do still see opportunity for not just installed base chamber growth, but like dollars per tool. I don't know how you -- the right way to think about it.

Timothy Archer

No. In fact, -- yeah, if you think back to our last Investor Day, we talked about the fact that not only do we see expansion of the chamber count, but our goal is to capture greater revenue from every one of those chambers on the field through new offerings and new capabilities.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah. Got it. And I know you've said historically, you generally see services growing even in a down year for WFE, correct?

Timothy Archer

That's right. So the services -- yeah, because of this, but also we've said that services business, maybe I should just explain a little bit also goods and services also includes our spares business. So even in a down year, our installed base is getting quite a bit larger. And so, what we've actually said is that we expect the revenue from our installed base business to grow faster than the growth of the installed base itself, which is an objective that implies just what you said, which is we'll capture actually a greater revenue from each of those chambers year-on-year-on-year through the introduction of new products and services. And so that's -- we've been traditionally doing that except for last year.

Stacy Rasgon

That was the export controls.

Timothy Archer

Export controls took out some of the installed base. Nobody ever really gets rid of tools that are in the installed base, but the export controls prevented us from be able to service certain customers that we've previously been doing business with. But also the second was, we had never seen in the past utilization cuts to the degree that we saw last year, especially in the NAND space. And so the spares business that usually is a year-on-year grower, actually took a step back. So the export controls and utilization cuts actually combined for sort of the perfect storm in the services business last year, but that's kind of behind us now. And I think that as you look forward, it's again, we're back to -- we would expect year-on-year growth in that business.

Stacy Rasgon

Remind us what the overall impact of the export controls were on the overall business.

Timothy Archer

We'd estimated them between $2 billion and $2.5 billion of impact. And so pretty meaningful for Lam. And so again, you combine in 2023 export control impact and NAND, let's say NAND downturn, and it's why we think that actually, the company performed quite well in the face of those two setbacks.

Stacy Rasgon

Do you think there's any risk of like further export controls, I mean, moving to more trailing node stuff across the different markets or...

Timothy Archer

Yeah. I mean, obviously, we can't forecast changes in U.S. export policy. It's something that we're in constant conversations about what it would mean both for U.S. equipment companies as well as just our general competitiveness. So we'll have to see, but it's something that is very difficult to forecast.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Got it. I want to go back to you talked about $1 trillion in semiconductor -- my own view, by the way, we'll get I don't know if it is a 2030 at 2034, like, who knows, but we'll get there. What do you think about capital intensity as we move toward that? So like capital intensity over the years in the industry has moved around. It was running 20% plus in the pre-2000 and then the transition from 200 millimeter to 300 millimeter took it down pretty significantly. I think we bottomed at 8% or 9% probably in 2010.

And we had the 3D NAND transition, which you guys benefited from greatly. My own view of capital intensity NAND probably doubled maybe even more as we did that transition. And now it's logic turn and everything else. At $1 trillion like, where does capital intensity go? Like most -- I think you or some of your competitors are talking about we can do 15%, we're doing 15%, is it plausible we could have a $1 trillion industry and a 20% capital intensity of a $200 billion WFE at some point? I mean is that like is that within the realm of possibility?

Timothy Archer

It would be a good outcome for us. So I don't want to say, it's not possible, but I think that, one, from where we are today, which is sort of mid-teens to a little bit higher than that in capital intensity, I would say that you just have to ask yourself, I mean, the devices and semiconductor manufacturing getting tougher or easier, more complex or less complex. I don't actually see anything on the horizon that materially drives capital intensity lower. And so -- but yet, the economics of the industry, the economics of our customers, part of the way we compete is by bending that complexity cost curve. And that's what makes a solution really appealing to our customers as we bring some new technology. Take ALD, for example. A lot of people can do ALD .

Stacy Rasgon

It's atomic layer deposition by the way.

Timothy Archer

Atomic layer deposition, you're depositing films layer by -- atomic layer by atomic layer, you can do this in very complex three-dimensional structures that's needed for gate-all-around and some of the new applications. It's been known for a long time. Many people can do it. The trick in winning an ALD and why Lam is a winner in ALD, productivity, meaning you deposit ALD in a way that customers can afford it. And so I think that looking forward, we're very sensitive to the fact that capital intensity unchecked without a focus on productivity, probably is 20% plus. I mean, just the scales with complexity. But I think that the winners in this industry will be those who recognize that and introduce new capabilities that keep that productivity better.

And I think that when you asked about, for instance, cryo etch, one of the attractive things about cryo itch is the etch rates are higher. So not only can you etch deeper features as Lam is demonstrating, but you can also do it faster. And therefore, it's both a technology step forward for customers, but also brings with it some productivity enhancement. So as they go to -- as customers scale to 1,000 layers of NAND, the cost of etch didn't scale proportionately to them. And that's how Lam can win and our customers can win and the industry can continue to grow. So but I think, again, we feel very comfortable to say at $1 trillion, $150 billion WFE is a fair number and likely at the low end of where that WFE would be on it.

Stacy Rasgon

What do all of these innovations imply for how you price? Like, we've had this conversation before, but I always -- I look at what you guys deliver, and I always wonder like why do the gross margins have to start with a 4? Like, I've asked you the question before, but -- how do I think about the evolution of that going forward?

Timothy Archer

Yeah. Well, we're always trying to drive that higher. Obviously, it's a fine balance between, again, customer affordability, competitiveness in the market and your own profitability. But I think that structurally, as you pointed out, the industry and the equipment industry and Lam, we've all gotten dramatically healthier. And you look at the gross margins of Lam in the last trough, very, very healthy. And what we have coming, I mean there's an element of pricing that certainly will help that. And I think we're going to get -- we get paid for the technology innovation we bring. But beyond that, there's a little bit of self-help that didn't, I think, is here in the very near term for Lam, which is our large investment in Malaysia.

And so if we look at sort of the pre-COVID pre-2020 timeframe to today, we've dramatically restructured where we manufacture, where our supply chain is located. I think that we've built now a global footprint for our manufacturing and supply chain that makes us significantly more resilient. It allows us to scale much faster to the demand that we see coming in the future. And also improve our gross margin looking forward. And I think that as we move through these next cycles of industry upturn, companies and our output hitting new highs, the real power of that new manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure will really start to come to bear in our profitability.

Stacy Rasgon

Why is Malaysia so much cheaper margin accretive? Is it just is it bigger? Is it labor costs? Is it just you're closer to where you're shipping the tool?

Timothy Archer

It's a few things. In fact, it's all of the above. You nailed it, Stacy. It's, one, I mean, it's obviously, we were able to build a facility that's of significantly greater scale than we had, had before. So you get benefits from that scale. We've built a -- when you really start from greenfield, you can also build in a lot of the latest technologies. We just opened not too long ago our newest largest warehouse fully automated. It's like, if you want to see robots and cobots operating, this is -- it's a really impressive facility.

We also are very close to our supply chain and that supply chain is obviously operating in a low-cost region. So that helps them pass on their savings to us. And then transportation-wise, still 70%, 80% of our business is in the Asia region and so now transportation, freight logistics, all of these sorts of things, just you're just chipping away at the costs. And as I said, one, it was for cost reduction. Two, it's for resilience. I mean as much as we'd like to think that the COVID disruption was the last one we'll ever have. We've been mindful to construct the infrastructure of the company in a way that ideally will be much more resilient to any future shock that would come.

And so, we saw during COVID, freight and logistics cost, skyrocket. And so even though we were at very high output, we should have seen tremendous leverage in our model. We didn't because you had chip inflation because of shortages. You had freight and logistics inflation because of all kinds of supply disruption and shipping transportation disruptions. And so some of those things really in the back of our mind as we built this new facility and decided where to locate it. And I think that, that will bode well in this next upturn.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I'd be remiss if I didn't ask you about AI. I got to ask everybody. What does it mean for them? You guys have put out some numbers. I think the last one I heard was a 1 percentage point increase in AI server penetration is $1 billion in WFE was the number

Timothy Archer

$1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Stacy Rasgon

I guess a couple of those number, where does that number come from? And in general, like how does AI like drive that? Like, what is it about AI that's actually driving that number and how to help Lam?

Timothy Archer

Well, I think that, that specific number is actually pretty easy to calculate because it's based simply on the semiconductor content of an AI server versus a traditional server, and you really started just the specs of the GPU. You really look at the number of advanced foundry logic chips in the GPUs going up dramatically compared to a standard server, amount of DRAM going up, amount of NAND going up. And so it's a pretty simple calculation to say if you use a lot more servers that are highly intensive in their use of semiconductors, you'll drive more WFE. So that's where that came from.

But when we dig a little bit deeper and we say, what does it mean for Lam? What does AI mean? Again, it comes back to the technology requirements of AI. I mean it is you -- when you're doing AI, you're looking for compute power, you're looking for transistors that can operate with better performance, less power, those are driving things like gate-all-around. They're driving backside power distribution and delivery. They're driving advanced packaging. These are all tremendously important inflections for Lam. And so AI is an accelerator of those technology trends is beneficial for Lam.

On the DRAM side, obviously, the move to HBM for AI has two big impacts for Lam. One is the die size. You've heard our customers put out numbers like it takes 3 times the number of wafers to build 1 bit of HBM memory versus conventional DDR5 memory. I mean that's -- as an equipment maker, 3 times, the number of wafers. We're wafer-based. I mean if you need to build 3 times more wafers, you need 3 times more equipment effectively. And so, HBM is a big driver for us. And technology-wise, we are the leader in TSV applications for…

Stacy Rasgon

Through Silicon Via, with little holes through the…

Timothy Archer

We should have passed out the

Stacy Rasgon

Probably should backed out the clock there. Yeah.

Timothy Archer

But for TSV, the holes that connect the -- basically allow you to stack the DRAM die, Lam's 100% share across all the major players for the etching and the deposition of those the etching and the electroplating of the films. And so this is also a big driver for us. And so I would just say, when we look at AI, it starts with demand and the growth we're seeing there, but really translates into acceleration inflections, all of which increased Lam-served market and all of which we think we are very well positioned to win in.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I said earlier, I wanted to ask you about dry photoresist.

Timothy Archer

Yes.

Stacy Rasgon

Can you please talk about what that is, how does it benefit, what's different versus like sort of traditional methodologies for EUV lithography and what are you doing in that space? I find it fascinating personally.

Timothy Archer

So again, both in the foundry logic space and the DRAM space, I think many people are aware that the lithography is changing from -- changing to EUV to be able to print smaller features. And up to this point, that's worked pretty well. But as you continue to try to print smaller and smaller features, you need to change the chemistry involved in the resist itself. And also, we believe you need to change the methodology in which those -- the resist films are deposited.

So today, they're conventionally deposit using wet films that are spun on the wafer. And Lam has developed a means by which we can deposit those same types of materials dry, using equipment that looks very much like our etch and deposition equipment. And what we're finding by doing that processing both the resist deposition as well as the development post exposure dry is you're finding much better control, the ability to create higher fidelity patterns with less defectivity and the real benefit is the class of materials that we're depositing now also requires less EUV dose to expose the film, which means that the productivity of the EUV tool goes up. And so as the...

Stacy Rasgon

How much less does?

Timothy Archer

We estimate somewhere between 20% to 30% less dose. And so…

Stacy Rasgon

Is that just because the resist is thinner or...

Timothy Archer

It's because the resist -- the material we're using has more EUV photon absorbers. And so therefore, basically requires less EUV dose to expose that film. And so, if you're talking 20% to 30% less dose, directly translates to throughput for the EUV tool. And obviously, everybody knows that EUV tools now are incredibly expensive machines. And so again, it's a win-win for -- Lam gets to introduce and sell into a new class of -- a new category. It's really this is 100% served market expansion for Lam. We don't compete in the resist deposition space today. Traditionally, that's done on a track system.

Stacy Rasgon

So this would replace track based?

Timothy Archer

It would replace track. And so it's a great new market opportunity for us and for our customers. It helps them save capital expense in an area that really has become a very large portion of their capital budget.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Got it. Where are you in terms of adoption of this right now?

Timothy Archer

We're engaged with every user of EUV has our equipment. What I would say is that we had hoped to be -- probably I hoped to be a little bit further along in terms of actual production implementation, but this is a major disruptive change. Tracks have been used for decades and decades. This has been the means of which this is done. And so there is a little bit of a hurdle to get over in terms of adoption inside the fabs, but I think we're -- this is on the horizon. And especially, as we see the demands and the cost of high NA on the horizon, the value of this technology becomes even greater as we move towards that.

Stacy Rasgon

So that -- I thought the biggest reason to use it was pattern collapse, but it sounds like it's much more than that.

Timothy Archer

Pattern collapse is one of the biggest advantages of the dried developed portion of the process. So after you've exposed and now you're going to -- basically, you'll have the very fine pattern feature, at that point, using any wet process and the wafer can result in pattern collapse.

Stacy Rasgon

What happens whether when you develop this using wet process, the surface tension can pull your features over if they're too tall relative to how wide they are?

Timothy Archer

Yeah. That is -- that's a big benefit for that dry developed portion.

Stacy Rasgon

But I hadn't realized there wasn't a benefit on the exposure side as well.

Timothy Archer

That's actually really interesting.

Stacy Rasgon

Sorry. I wanted to ask about the 200 millimeter side of things because I know you include 200 millimeter also in the services.

Timothy Archer

Yes, we do.

Stacy Rasgon

It's Reliant is the name and…

Timothy Archer

Yes.

Stacy Rasgon

I understand -- clearly, the industry has been selling actually a lot more greenfield 200 millimeter. I guess why is that number one, are there innovations that you're still bringing on 200 millimeter? Is that just like a stack kind of thing? And I guess how big is that market for you? How big has it been over the last several years as a maybe as a percentage of revenue or percentage of your services business?

Timothy Archer

Yeah, I don't think we've broken it up. What I would say is that 200 millimeter continues to be an important part of the market, especially for certain specialty applications. And if we look back probably just five, 10 years ago, we would have thought of that market as -- we often call that our refurbished tool market, meaning that you found old 200 millimeter fabs that are being shut down, we'd often buy those tools back. We'd refurbish them and resell them. It was a good part of the business, but it wasn't one that we focused on a lot.

Now you're really seeing a lot of innovation occurring in the materials. If you think about the types of things that will be done 200 millimeter, it might be things like selling carbide or GaN or some of these new materials that really don't exist to 300 millimeter. And in those cases, we're actually innovating new products, new technologies. One of the ones that we've talked about recently is, we've taken atomic layer etching. So atomic layer etching is one of our most advanced capabilities. It's used for patterning extremely fine pitch patterns with -- can be with EUV or it can be for features like gate-all-around or the atomic layer etching is -- it's a 2 nanometer and below type of technology.

We've applied that now to 200 millimeter wafers to do atomic layer etching of GaN. And the reason being, when you start working on some of these specialty materials, you find them to be very sensitive to plasma etch damage. And so an atomic layer etch process becomes a very gentle etch capability allows us to very precisely layer by layer etch those materials. And so -- it's just an example of where we're really bringing like learning from the very leading edge, and you might get back to a technology today that most people from an -- if you define technology as the critical dimension with -- the critical dimension, you wouldn't consider to be advanced at all. But the materials themselves make it a very complex solution that's required. And so – yeah, we're still investing in 200-millimeter and it's a good business for us.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So we go to 5 minutes left here, we go to light anymore. We've got a few questions here.

Timothy Archer

Sure.

Stacy Rasgon

And again, if you have any questions you'd like to submit, you can please submit them to the pigeonhole form and we can ask them here. What's sort of local Chinese semi-cap players in your opinion?

Timothy Archer

Well, I think, obviously, in the places where we can no longer sell, they have gained share. But I think the -- in the longer run, I mean, the advantage of companies like Lam is, again, back to that installed base learning, the know-how to help our customers get up and running and yield in a fab, still, I think, makes our equipment and the equipment from other global players extremely attractive. But there's no doubt in certain segments of the market and in certain restricted customers, they're gaining share and gaining size compared to where they were just years ago.

Stacy Rasgon

Do you have any particular ones in China that you guys look at more or less like you have AMEC that does more etch, right, but…

Timothy Archer

Yeah. We have -- obviously, there are some who are in our space. And again, they've continued to improve their capabilities as they've gained more experience in some of the restricted fabs, but we look at the market broadly for all comers. We're always looking at competitive threats where they come from.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. What do you think about the CHIPS Act in terms of driving WFE spending higher?

Timothy Archer

Well, it is driving WFE spend higher. I mean I think that, again, the regionalization, as I talked about, it is -- whether it's in the U.S. CHIPS Act, it's the European CHIPS Act. It's the funding in Japan. The announcements in India, all of these, I think, over the next five to seven years are going to be driving

Stacy Rasgon

Does it really drive it structurally higher there or is it just like pulling it forward or just disaggregating it? I mean presumably, it's demand that should determine how much gets built, not subsidies.

Timothy Archer

It's a little bit of both -- I would say it's a little bit of both. One, I do believe it's probably pulling it forward a bit. But two, in the long run, there was -- there is a benefit to consolidation in my personal view, which means large locations where you have a large number of fabs. As you regionalize, there will be some loss of efficiency. And so I think that there can be some overall uptick in the total WFE that's required in a more decentralized semiconductor ecosystem.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. How are you thinking about R&D investment levels going forward in the NAND. And maybe even a like what are the areas that you guys are excited about that you're investing in that are new, maybe I would add that as well.

Timothy Archer

Okay. I mean I would point out, we had said at the beginning of this year that 2024 was an R&D investment year for Lam. What we meant by that was that while our operating margin, like I said, has actually improved significantly and we're quite happy with it now, it's lower than where it should be for this revenue level because this year, we need to invest for some of those inflections I talked about, things we're excited about. We're obviously excited about advanced packaging. We're excited about our dry EUV resist. We're excited about backside power and what that means for us. We're excited about gate-all-around, really excited about HBM. I mean these are all just things that we know that right now is the moment we have to capture those, and we're committed to introducing the new tools required to win in those spaces.

But I think as we see revenue, we see the NAND market recover next year. I think for us, we think our R&D levels normalize back to similar to what they've been in the past. And so R&D investment for us, it's -- we live and die by our technology. So we always make sure, first and foremost, we invest what's needed for the future growth of the company, but 2024 is a little bit higher. We're also very committed to make sure that we spend the money -- spend all of our OpEx well. I mean, right now, we're spending about 70% of our OpEx goes to R&D. So you can see the priority we place on it in the company.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Maybe one more. I think this is a China-focused question, but a question on how does yield improvement impact Lam demand?

Timothy Archer

Sorry, say it again.

Stacy Rasgon

So I think it's a China focused, as yields improved, how does that impact -- as yields improve over time, how does that impact demand for you?

Timothy Archer

Yeah. I mean I think as yields improve in general, directly, demand should go down, but often as yield improves, I mean you find ways to find new applications for CHIPS. And so from our perspective, it's why this cost and demand issue is -- they're still interrelated. Moore's Law was driven by the fact that if you can make things cheaper, they get used more. And so that's -- I think that that we're always looking to make yields go up and make our customers more successful. That ultimately drives more business for us.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So we've got about 20 seconds left. -- a little bit. I'll give you your soapbox at this point. Why should investors buy your stock?

Timothy Archer

I get 12 seconds for that.

Stacy Rasgon

A little over...

Timothy Archer

Everything I just said about the tremendous opportunity we're a fantastic industry, one that's set to grow. Lam is in a very unique position to grow not only in our served market, but also our market share across all those technology inflections. And I think maybe just if that's not enough for you, we just announced our authorization to buy up to $10 billion of our stock back as part of our cash return to shareholders. And so we're buyers, and we think all of you should be as well.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I think that's a good way to close it out. Thank you so much.

Timothy Archer

Thanks.