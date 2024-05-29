The Copper Parabolic Rally On The Verge Of A Consolidation Range

tifonimages

It is important to distinguish the economic from the financial nature to understand the current developments in the copper market. Currently, the disconnection is vast, with fundamental factors pointing to a fairly well-balanced market, while financial behavior erroneously implies a looming supply shortage.

Smelters' cut agreement: The hope

Before talking about the recent short-squeeze in the COMEX market, it is relevant to recall how this parabolic rally started because sometimes we lose the perspective of the chain of events and forget how we get to where we are:

The catalyst for this rally can be traced back to March 13th, when Chinese smelters, responsible for refining half of the world's copper, announced a joint production cut. Despite the lack of specific details on volumes and timing, the market interpreted this as a sign of a tightening copper supply, leading to a price surge to seven-month highs of $4.08/lb.

In the weeks following the initial rally, a series of events served as fuel to keep the momentum going. These included data on Chinese metal consumption, the Federal Reserve's economic projections signaling three cuts for the year, and analysts' bullish statements on copper stocks. The resurgence of China's PMI data also added to the buzz, with top commodity traders like Andurand predicting a potential quadrupling of copper prices in the coming years.

Smelters' cut agreement: The reality

I think that the rally started with a wrong understanding of the events.

The agreement among smelters, which impacts TC/RC spot prices, does not affect the substantial volumes that drive the market. Major miners typically operate under fixed contracts negotiated annually, and thus, big smelters and prominent players are likely to navigate this spot market without revenue setbacks.

Moreover, the issue of China's smelters overbuilding, and the resulting excess capacity was well-known before this agreement, so currently, the surplus capacity does not align with the existing demand. Maybe smelters hoped that a secondary supply from recycled materials could bridge any gap between mined production and its overcapacity, which did not happen.

Therefore, I interpret this development not as a decline in copper concentrate supply for smelting but rather as an oversupply of smelters. Copper production has not experienced any unforeseen disruptions this year, and the Cobre Panama shutdown is not new; we have known about the mine's closing since last December.

In the medium term, however, I interpret this smelters' cut agreement as a positive indicator for copper miner investors, signaling a limited availability of secondary supply. At least, scrap material is insufficient to meet the efficient processing and refining requirements. Had this not been the case, the announcement of smelter shutdowns would not have occurred, as secondary supply would have served as a substitute.

Smelters' cut agreement: The outcome

The media filtered more data about the smelters' agreement at the end of March. Thirteen major smelters proposed a reduction of 5% to 10% in planned output this year. At the same time, the top smelter, Jiangxi Copper (OTCPK:JIAXF), told in its earnings release that it pledged to maintain double-digit growth (+11%) in output for the year, following a 14% increase in 2023.

So we have the most significant Chinese smelter, which is increasing production. We aimed for a 10% cut in production at most, and this event would only affect about 25% —30% of Chinese smelters' input, estimated not to be covered by annual contracts with miners. Most smelters work with yearly agreements negotiated by the end of last year and are operating profitably.

Furthermore, there's a discernible trend toward downstream integration among miners. For example, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), the largest global copper producer, illustrates this direction. All copper concentrate mined in North American operations is refined at their wholly owned Miami smelter in Arizona, and completing the PT Smelting expansion and the Manyar smelter in Indonesia, a considerable portion of copper production will be internally processed. This leaves only a fraction of South American operations unprocessed at the Atlantic Copper facilities for external refinement. Consequently, Freeport is relatively insensitive to changes in TC/RC charges, negotiating its contracts annually and only managing excess volumes not covered by agreements.

Currently, the effect of the alleged cuts in Chinese refined copper production is tough to determine: Chinese imports of refined copper for the year until April are estimated at 1.25 million tonnes, up 17% YoY, net imports at 1.18%, up 26% YoY, so the country is exporting less refined material. Imports of the raw material, copper concentrate, are at 9.3 million tonnes, up 7% YoY, and domestic production of refined copper is up 8% for the first quarter.

The supply and demand balance suggests a well-supplied market

If I based my research and analysis purely on current fundamentals without looking at the prices, without reading statements like Andurand's latest (more probable than not talking his own book trying to recover from the significant loss on his bullish oil trade), I would definitely not think that copper is experiencing a parabolic bullish move.

The ICSG report for the first quarter showed copper mine production at four-year highs, increasing by 6% YoY. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) output grew by 24% due to the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula mine and expanded capacity in other mines. We can almost say that DRC has won its place as the second-largest producer, leaving Peru behind (also growing production at 3.5%).

World Copper Mine Production (ICSG May'24 report)

Refined production for the first quarter is estimated to have grown at 5.3% YoY, but refined copper demand lagged, growing only 4% YoY. It started at a solid pace in January but lost steam in March, with negative demand growth year-over-year.

World Refined Copper Usage (ICSG May'24 report)

It seems to be a balanced supply demand market, with mined production comfortably covering demand needs. The ICSG group assesses the balance for the first quarter to be at a surplus of 287,000 tonnes, close to a year ago when they estimated a surplus of 332,000 tonnes.

A year ago, the Comex price struggled to sustain the $4/lb. The supply conditions now are not direr than last year's, when Peru operated at lower levels due to local communities' clashing, droughts affected output rates in Chile, operational constraints in Indonesia due to heavy rainfalls and landslides, technical failures hit the United States, and so on.

Though the case for a strong consumption of copper in the coming decade is strong—renewable energy, EVs, data center buildup, grid upgrade, AI-intensive research, and development—currently, the demand continues to be driven by China. The ICSG estimate of a 4% YoY global increase in demand for the first quarter breaks down to a 6.5% increase in Chinese demand and a 0.7% increase in the rest of the world.

The ICSG group also updated its copper consumption forecast in the last April release, revising the demand for 2024 from 2.7% to 2.1%. They are basically projecting a declining demand in China from the current 6.5% to 2% for the year and an increase in demand in the rest of the world from the current 0.7% to 2.4%. I think it would be difficult to achieve more significant growth in the rest of the world unless financing costs to start projects start coming down significantly with a decrease in interest rates but not a widening of credit spreads, i.e., a soft-landing scenario.

Copper Demand Forecast (ICSG Copper Market Forecast 2024-2025)

They projected an ending balance for 2024 at a surplus of 162,000 tonnes and 94,000 tonnes for 2025. Even as they roll forward the projected growth for 2024 due to the slower-than-expected ramp-up of several projects, delays in project commissioning, and revised company production guidance, they keep the estimated balance at a surplus.

Ample Supply Indicated by Exchange Inventories and Shanghai Seasonality

The focus on LME declining inventories for the past months is only seeing one fraction of the broader picture, as copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) increased from 30,905 tons at the end of the year to 300,964 tons by the week ending on May 24th, more than offsetting the publicized LME downfalls.

Indeed, if you view this development historically, global inventories are at three-year highs, indicating plenty of current supply in the market.

Global Copper Stocks (Reuters)

Copper stocks at the Shanghai exchange are subject to seasonal effects around the Lunar New Year holiday, usually around mid-March. During this period, metal fabricators take downtime while most smelters keep operating, leading to a jump in visible inventory.

Copper has experienced the sharpest seasonal stock buildup this year, leaving exchange inventory at the highest levels since 2020, reflecting strong production. Yet surprisingly, the seasonality has not been unwinding through May, challenging the short-term bull trend on copper.

ShFe Copper stocks seasonality (Reuters)

Chinese copper premium has disappeared

Usually, Chinese consumers and traders pay a premium to import refined copper, and imports remained high until April.

China's refined copper imports (Reuters)

However, due to the feeble physical market condition, the usual Yangshan premium has collapsed to reach $-12/tonne, a negative number for the first time since the data series began in 2013, indicating a lower desire for imports. So, probably through a combination of weak spot demand and higher prices, Chinese end-buyers are waiting for prices to stabilize and come down while de-stocking their warehouses; that may be an explanation for why ShFE inventories are kept at historically high levels and seasonality effects still haven't worn off.

Yangshan Copper Premium (Shanghai Metals Market)

Then, the disconnection between reality and financial activity

Elsewhere in the financial markets, if we look at the positioning in the CME futures market, fund managers have lifted their long positions to a six-year high, increasing since the end of last year by 74,071 contracts for the May 21st report (up 125%), with the likely counterparty being the producers hedging their output increasing short positions by 57,708 contracts (+100%), being the remainder the speculative positions, so roughly 27.5% of the increase in long positions would probably have a short counterparty held by speculators which suffered the short-squeeze.

What is clear is that the gross long positions held by producers barely moved, as they are the natural hedgers more prone to have long than short positions. The lion's share of the increase in open interest is held by fund managers, who were net short until the last reporting week of February when they changed to net long.

Commitment of Traders report (CME)

CME

CME

Comex market shake

The Comex market is the smallest of the three majors, with stocks in warehouses below 20,000 for the week ending May 24th. So, if one of the three leading exchanges is in danger of being cornered or suffering a short squeeze, this would be the CME-owned Comex. That is what has happened since May 14-15th, with daily volume in Comex contracts spiking and prices reaching $5.18/lb during the week.

CME Copper Futures Daily Volume (CME)

Price ended on May 17th with a premium of more than $500/tonne over the LME contract, a spread not supported by US market fundamentals. This caused a rush in short sellers to close or roll forward (at a high cost since the futures curve is in backwardation) their positions to stop the losses or deliver physical copper against short positions. The current CME/LME premium, as of the closing week of May 24th, has been lowered to a more reasonable $127/lb.

Arbitrage opportunities across major exchanges

The relationships between the three major exchanges are not easy; the copper price is different across them, creating arbitrage opportunities that big traders like Trafigura try to take advantage of, buying in the lower-priced market and selling in the higher-priced. This is a challenging task because you have to add freight and insurance costs and because the Comex market restricts physical delivery options, not allowing Chinese and Russian copper cathodes.

At present, traders with short positions who need to procure physical copper to close contracts in the US are compelled to redirect shipments primarily from South America and Australia. This could potentially lead to a buildup of copper inventories in the CME market, while ShFE stocks in China may remain relatively stable. It's uncertain if they could decline, as even if the copper premium is negative, the price surge could compensate importers at specific parts of the value chain.

Shifting copper to CME warehouses and rebuilding depleted inventories could take weeks. Meanwhile, short-sellers must roll contracts at a loss, and copper prices can keep rising until those speculative positions are resolved.

Chinese end-users are waiting for lower prices

Chinese traders believe that potential end-users in China are pausing orders waiting for lower prices, so a healthy correction in copper prices could boost lackluster demand in China. Still, I think these hopes are weak as the troubles continue in the property sector.

Chinese official measures to stabilize the sector are materialized in state-owned companies buying some apartments and easing mortgage rules, which would unlikely stabilize the industry as demand for unsold homes is not there. I think this is the classic error governments make when they have to face a bubble that already has burst: instead of focusing their efforts on the next thing that will prop up the economy and let the free markets clean up the excesses and assign the spare resources to more efficient uses; they keep spending on the broken industry with an almost guaranteed negative return on investment. I think these new measures could benefit developers' cashflows and avoid more bankruptcies. Still, it is unlikely to promote investors' confidence, let alone revive the sector enough to move the copper market.

In closing

The commodity's fundamentals warrant a price correction to clean excesses in the market and a period for price consolidation. To summarize the key points:

Chinese smelters' cut is in the rearview as something that ended up having no effect.

Global inventories are at historical highs.

Copper production is at a four-year-high, while demand slowed down in March below last year's consumption.

A level-headed ICSG estimates a copper surplus for the next two years.

China continues to be the largest copper consumer, and the broken property sector is probably offset by the growing EV industry. However, with the negative Yangshan premiums, the import appetite has lowered. If the most significant consumer is not paying current prices, who will sustain them?

For now, speculative traders keep holding huge long positions. Any pullback would probably be heavily bought. In addition, since March 5th, a new copper miner's ETF has been added to the Sprott family, and another backed by physical copper is in the filing process. Hence, investors' demand is strong, but it remains to be seen what demand will remain when the heat is out of the market and parties deliver against bearish positions.

Currently, this market is captured by fund managers and speculators rushing to build positions on an anticipated copper shortage that is years ahead. When this fear-of-missing-out sentiment seizes the market, it positions long-term investors in an uncomfortable place, as you see that the fundamentals in the medium term are sound, but suddenly, you have your stocks fully valued and should realize some gains in these positions, and wait for consolidation to load up to full position again.

Copper prices have to rise to $5-$6/lb and even more if we aim to close the supply gap needed to fulfill the clean energy scenarios and support AI innovations. A higher price is needed to make it profitable to keep digging at continuously lower ore grades and deeper depths, but I think rushing to those prices in a few months is too much, too soon.