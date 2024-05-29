The Copper Parabolic Rally On The Verge Of A Consolidation Range

May 29, 2024
Hector Nieva Rollon profile picture
Hector Nieva Rollon
Hector Nieva Rollon

Summary

  • The copper rally started with a Chinese smelters’ cut agreement, followed by a positive feedback loop of bullish commentary that spurred the market.
  • Physical market fundamentals indicate a well-balanced market for the next two years, while financial activity suggests a looming shortage.
  • The next probable move is a price correction and a consolidation trading range, as excesses will be cleaned up in the next two months.
It is important to distinguish the economic from the financial nature to understand the current developments in the copper market. Currently, the disconnection is vast, with fundamental factors pointing to a fairly well-balanced market, while financial behavior erroneously implies a looming supply shortage.

Hector Nieva Rollon is a certified advisor (CAd) accredited by CFA Society Spain and founder of the Nieva Family Office publication on Substack.With extensive experience as an investor, Hector adopts a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis. His current focus revolves around identifying cross-industry macro trends with strong tailwinds, conducting in-depth analyses of growth drivers, and establishing the expected investment horizon for each thesis. He meticulously assesses profit potential, risks, hedging points, and exit points.Before dedicating himself to full-time investing, Hector accumulated over a decade of experience in professional services. During this time, he worked as a payroll specialist across diverse industries, including hospitality, information technology, education, and automotive.While Hector took a hiatus from sharing his investment theses on Seeking Alpha to pursue the CFA curriculum, he successfully cleared all three levels at the first attempt, achieving results in the 90th percentile. Now, he is returning to share his best ideas and insights with the investment community.

