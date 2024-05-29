Harding Loevner Chinese Equity Composite Q1 2024 Report

Grindi

What Happened

The MSCI China All Shares Index declined 1.1% in the quarter as the real-estate downcycle and a sharp slowdown in retail spending continued to weigh on markets.

Real Estate was among the worst performing sectors in the quarter as property developers continued to struggle with declining sales and high leverage. China Vanke (OTCPK:CHVKF, Vanke), the second largest developer by sales, announced a sharp drop in earnings in a weak demand environment, which exacerbated questions about the company’s ability to service its debt and eventually led to a downgrade of its credit ratings to junk by Moody’s and Fitch. Though there are reports that the six largest state-owned banks could bail out Vanke through a syndicated loan, government policy measures so far—including lowering mortgage rates and removing some financing restrictions—have not been significant enough to arrest the sector’s decline.

The Healthcare sector also performed poorly. A US Congressional committee introduced the BIOSECURE Act, a bill that would restrict federally funded companies in the US from contracting or purchasing biotechnology equipment or services from certain biotech companies that allegedly have links to the Chinese military. Although a number of companies cited in the proposed bill, including WuXi AppTec (OTCPK:WUXIF), China’s largest provider of outsourced drug development and manufacturing services, have denied any such military link, US industry participants (including large customers of both WuXi AppTec and biopharma manufacturer WuXi Biologics) have coalesced around the core objective of reducing the reliance of the domestic pharma and biotech industry on Chinese companies.

MSCI China All Shares Index Performance (USD %)

Sector 1Q 2024 Trailing 12 Months Communication Services 2.7 -18.3 Consumer Discretionary -4.0 -18.3 Consumer Staples -3.5 -23.0 Energy 17.3 26.2 Financials 2.1 -3.5 Health Care -16.4 -28.5 Industrials 3.6 -18.2 Information Technology -6.0 -25.0 Materials 6.3 -14.8 Real Estate -14.0 -38.4 Utilities 7.3 1.1 Source: FactSet, MSCI Inc. Data as of March 31, 2024. Click to enlarge

The Biden administration also increased pressure on other countries to squeeze China’s access to semiconductor technology. Japan announced in March that it would restrict exports of some semiconductor manufacturing equipment, falling in line with US efforts to restrict China’s ability to manufacture advanced semiconductor chips. Due to urging by the US, the Netherlands, home of semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML, which dominates the market for lithography machines used to make advanced semiconductor chips, has also said that it would restrict exports of chipmaking equipment. These developments contributed to weakness in the Information Technology sector, which was dragged down by sharp share price declines of companies in the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry.

Energy was the best-performing sector as higher oil and gas prices and cost-cutting initiatives buoyed earnings at companies like PetroChina (OTCPK:PCCYF). The Utilities sector also outperformed, led by nuclear power producer China National Nuclear Power, after the government approved construction of four nuclear power generation units in December.

On a positive note, macroeconomic indicators seem to suggest that some key parts of the Chinese economy are stabilizing or recovering. Industrial activity has been strong; China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace seen in more than a year, supported by new orders from domestic customers as well as exports. The official Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.8 in March from 49.1 in February, signaling expansion in manufacturing activities for the first time in six months. Growth in services also seems to have accelerated in March.

The government has coined a new term—“new productive forces”—to describe economic development through innovation in advanced sectors. It is pushing for more domestic production in strategic industries of interest such as green technology and advanced manufacturing, as well as the upgrading of existing manufacturing processes and logistics. Regulators also sought to incentivize companies to improve shareholder returns through higher dividends and stock buybacks (discussed in more detail below). These measures disproportionately benefited the shares of cheaper companies, which are often lower in quality and tend to have more scope to improve their shareholder return programs than their higher-quality counterparts that trade at loftier valuations. The cheapest quintile of stocks outperformed the most expensive quintile by 16.5 percentage points during the quarter.

How We Did

The Chinese Equity composite declined 3.3% gross of fees in the first quarter, compared with the 1.1% decline of the MSCI China All Shares Index. Weak stock selection in Financials, Materials, and Health Care were the primary causes of the portfolio’s relative performance shortfall.

In Financials, the worst performing stock was pan-Asian life insurance company AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY), which fell despite the company posting earnings and profit margins ahead of consensus expectations. Concerns around China’s economy may have had a disproportionate impact on this company, which is well-owned by global investors. Additionally, investors may have been disappointed that that management failed to extend its share buyback program, set to expire in one year, even as Chinese policymakers and other companies focused on enhancing shareholder returns.

Results in Materials were hampered by poor performance from nano-ceramics manufacturer Sinocera and electrolyte manufacturer Tinci. Sinocera reported weaker-than-expected margins in its fourth quarter earnings results. Though demand for the company’s multilayer ceramic capacitors, tiny devices that help draw and hold power in circuits, is robust due to rising EV adoption, it didn’t offset the decline the company experienced last year in consumer electronics and dental materials, its main markets. Tinci also reported weaker results after a downcycle in battery materials as rivals’ electrolyte and precursor supply came on the market.

First Quarter 2024 Performance Attribution Sector

Source: Harding Loevner Chinese Equity composite, FactSet, MSCI Inc. Data as of March 31, 2024. The total effect shown here may differ from the variance of the composite performance and benchmark performance shown on the first page of this report due to the way in which FactSet calculates performance attribution. This information is supplemental to the composite GIPS Presentation. Click to enlarge

Healthcare performance was punctured by our holdings in contract development and manufacturing organization companies WuXi AppTec and WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY). Shares of both firms fell sharply due to proposed legislation that would prohibit US taxpayers from contracting or using equipment or services from certain Chinese biotechnology providers. Although there is high uncertainty as to the form of the bill and its eventual passage into law, we perceived the risks to be great enough to exit our position in WuXi AppTec and reduce our position in WuXi Biologics during the quarter.

On a positive note, the portfolio benefited from its holding in Trip.com Group (TCOM) within Consumer Discretionary. The company reported that its revenues and gross profits more than doubled, with margins at record highs, as the company’s outbound travel market recovered to 90% of 2019 levels versus 60% for the industry as a whole. Trip.com also benefited from inbound travel growing nearly 30% since China started to offer visa-free entry to some countries last November.

What's On Our Minds

CATL, the world’s largest and most profitable EV battery manufacturer, unveiled an unexpected increase in its dividend payout ratio during its 2023 earnings announcement, raising it to 50% from 20% the previous year. CATL’s decision to raise its dividend payout is at odds with its own history as well as the usual practice of Chinese companies. Traditionally, when their industry growth is accelerating, fast-growing Chinese firms tend to prioritize re-investment opportunities over cash returns.

This change in how the company allocated its cash flows followed efforts undertaken last year by China’s financial market regulators, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and China Securities Regulatory Commission ('CSRC'), which urged listed companies to explore ways of improving shareholder returns. Also, the CSRC issued a new regulation in December 2023 named “Cash Dividend Guidelines,” which requires listed companies to provide an explanation if they do not distribute dividends or if they have significant non-core financial investments but low dividends.

The result was a profound shift in capital allocation at CATL. Before 2023, for example, CATL (and its peers) built factories and purchased equipment when customer demand was skyrocketing. Last year, as competition intensified and financial conditions tightened, battery companies used cash to improve shareholder returns. The shift in spending to boost shareholder returns should be sustainable in CATL’s case even if demand growth does not regain peak levels. While rivals are struggling, CATL remains the industry leader, with a strong balance sheet, and the company even managed to increase its market lead in 2023. About a third of company sales come from outside of China, where demand for CATL’s cutting-edge technologies is rising. Future projects are expected to adopt the so-called LRS model (“license, royalty, service”), which would allow CATL to supply technology, collect licensing fees, and increase its market share without constructing new plants. That operating model will be less capital intensive for CATL, which should support the company’s now-higher dividend payout ratio.

In addition to re-investing during high growth periods, some Chinese companies choose to hoard cash on their balance sheets as a way to prepare for future growth or to have backup funds in case of unforeseen costs. Instead of having this cash earn low interest rates as it sat on their balance sheets, many firms used it to purchase wealth management products (WMPs) to try to enhance returns on cash, namely through fixed income instruments sometimes tied to China’s faltering real estate market. While CATL has not incurred losses on their WMPs, on the company’s 2023 earnings call management indicated a preference for dividend distribution over WMPs in the coming year. This suggests a further shift toward transparent and shareholder-friendly behavior at the corporate level.

State-owned enterprises in China are also being encouraged to emphasize shareholder returns. In 2023, the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission ('SASAC') launched an initiative centered around market value as a key performance indicator, specifically focusing on shareholder return. SASAC's strategies aim to better reward investors through promotion of market-oriented actions, such as encouraging the state-owned parents of the listed companies to increase their holdings during selloffs, increased share buybacks, and cash dividends. In November 2023, Moutai, China’s leading premium baijiu spirits producer, which is 54% owned by the Guizhou provincial government, announced its second consecutive year of special dividend distributions. Moutai’s industry rival, Wuliangye Yibin, whose shares have been rather weak, announced that its state-owned parent company would spend between RMB400–800 million to add to its shareholding, signaling confidence and backstopping the company’s valuation.

Other companies are proactively altering their corporate strategy to enhance shareholder returns. For instance, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which frequently draws the eyes of regulators, has historically invested extensively in areas beyond its core operations, including e-commerce and healthcare. Its non-core spending approach changed significantly in 2021 during China's broader clampdown on antitrust practices (such as exclusivity listing rules for sellers).

Company Name Dividend Yield % 2022 Dividend Yield % 2023 Buyback Ratio % 2022 Buyback Ratio % 2023 AIA Group 1.8 2.4 3.0 3.2 AirTAC 1.4 1.7 0.0 0.0 Alibaba 0.0 1.0 2.3 4.8 ANTA Sports 1.3 2.6 0.0 0.0 ASM Pacific Technology 5.8 1.9 0.7 0.0 Baidu 0.0 0.0 0.6 1.5 Bochu* 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 Budweiser APAC 1.2 2.9 0.0 0.0 CATL 1.2 3.1 0.0 0.0 Delta Electronics 1.9 3.1 0.0 0.0 ENN Energy 2.7 5.1 0.0 0.0 Fuyao Glass 3.8 3.4 0.0 0.0 Haier Biomedical 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.3 Haier Smart Home 2.1 3.6 0.2 0.1 Haitian International 2.6 3.4 0.0 0.0 Hong Kong Exchanges 2.1 3.1 0.0 0.0 Hongfa 1.1 1.6 0.0 0.0 JD.com 1.1 2.6 0.3 0.7 Li Ning 0.7 2.6 0.0 2.0 Meituan 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 Meyer Optoelectronic 2.9 3.6 0.0 0.0 Midea Group 4.8 5.5 0.7 0.0 NetEase 1.9 2.9 5.0 1.1 Ping An Insurance 5.1 6.0 0.1 0.4 SF Holding 0.4 1.5 0.8 0.4 Shanghai International Airport 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 Shenzhou International 2.2 2.5 0.0 0.0 Techtronic Industries 2.1 2.1 0.0 0.1 Tencent 0.7 1.2 1.1 1.6 Tigermed 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.9 Tinci 1.4 1.2 0.4 0.0 TravelSky 0.3 1.2 0.0 0.0 Trip.com Group 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 WuXi Apptec 1.1 1.4 0.0 0.7 WuXi Biologics 0.0 0.0 1.4 0.8 Yonyou 0.2 0.0 1.0 0.9 ZTO Express 1.4 2.9 0.1 0.7 Click to enlarge

*In 2023, Shanghai Friendess Electric Technology Company changed its company name to Bochu. Harding Loevner will reflect this change in firm materials going forward. Chart reflects the dividend yields and buyback ratios of Harding Loevner Chinese Equity Portfolio holdings for the listed years which had an increase in one of those measures, and for which data is available. Source: FactSet. Data as of March 31, 2024. Click to enlarge

While other companies were forced to change their strategies in response to regulatory directives, Tencent voluntarily scaled back its expansive non-core investments and initiated strategic divestments, such as distributing stakes in Meituan and JD.com (JD) to its shareholders.

Since then, Tencent has continued to take actions to benefit its shareholders. The company increased its dividend payout ratio to 25% in 2023 compared to an average payout ratio of 10% over the prior decade. Tencent also said it intends to increase share buybacks and is now targeting at least a doubling of share repurchases, from HK$49B (approximately US$6.3B) in 2023 to HK$100B in 2024. All told, through a combination of stock distributions, dividends, and buybacks, Tencent’s actions resulted in a 4.8% yield to shareholders. There could be room for further increase in capital returns to shareholder returns if Tencent's robust investment portfolio, valued at US$126B, including US$77bn in listed investments as of the end of 2023, is monetized. Other internet companies that we own, such as JD.com, Alibaba (BABA), NetEase (NTES) and Baidu (BIDU), have reduced their investments in non-core areas, optimized their cost structure, enhanced their cash flows, and increased share buybacks, laying a strong foundation for future shareholder returns.

These actions all indicate that a shift in China’s corporate ethos towards greater transparency, shareholder engagement, and sustainable shareholder returns may be underway. Over time, this change in behavior should help increase high quality companies’ returns on investment, which should benefit long-term portfolio returns for the patient investor.