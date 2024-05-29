MengWen Guo

Investment overview

I give a buy rating for Endava PLC (NYSE:DAVA) as the long-term digitalization trend remains strong, and I do not see any reason for it to slow down in the foreseeable future. Generative AI (or AI technology) is a game changer that, I believe, will continue to catalyze digital transformation in the business world. My take is that DAVA's growth slowdown in the near term is macro-driven, and once the macro backdrop recovers, growth should accelerate back to historical levels easily.

Business description

DAVA provides services and solutions to help businesses accelerate their digitalization process, and it targets a wide range of industries, from automotive to government to payments and even private equity. Breaking down revenue by geography, DAVA has ~31% of revenue from North America, 26% from Europe, 34% from the UK, and 9% from the rest of the world.

In DAVA's latest 3Q24 quarter, performance has not been great across the board. Revenue fell by 14.3% to $174.4 million, gross margin fell by 1050 bps vs. 3Q23 to 21.3%, and EBIT margin also turned negative to 10.5%. As a result, the adjusted net margin also fell by a similar magnitude, from 16.8% in 3Q23 to 7.3%. The good news is that DAVA continues to have a solid balance sheet, with a net cash position of ~$190 million (excluding operating leases).

Growth outlook

I break my view on DAVA's growth outlook into two parts: the near-term and the long-term.

Statista

I believe the long-term growth outlook for DAVA remains very positive, as I believe digitalization is going to continue penetrating every aspect of the business world, and this is happening as I am typing this post. From an addressable market perspective, spending on global digital transformation and services is expected to reach $3.9 trillion in 2027, and that represents a more than 50% increase from 2023 levels.

DAVA

I believe the amount of spending is going to continue growing at a rapid rate because of all the various new digital technologies that the world is coming out with. In particular, the game-changing technology is generative AI (or AI technology), and this is because it has proven to deliver significant cost savings and productivity gains, and these two attributes are what the majority of businesses aim to achieve all the time. My opinion is that we are still at a very early stage of this adoption cycle, as businesses are still in the testing phase, where they are putting in minimal resources to test whether it can achieve what they are aiming for before deploying more resources into it. There are also hurdles from a risk standpoint that, I believe, are preventing an acceleration in adoption. For instance, copyright infringement, data privacy laws, etc. However, as businesses realize the benefits of generative AI, I expect to see growing adoption, and there are already early signs of this happening, where CIOs are pushing ahead for adoption despite the unknowns.

In the near term, I believe demand is going to remain weak, not because the trend is slowing or dying out, but because of the macro backdrop. Specifically, the high-rates environment pushes up the cost of doing business for many industries, thereby causing management to push out any major implementation of digital transformation projects and focus on shorter-duration projects that have immediate return-on-investments (e.g., cost-savings projects). Once we get past this tough macro backdrop, which seems like it is on the right track as inflation continues to come down, the Fed should eventually lower rates, and this should reignite investments for digital transformation projects.

Remember that this is a business that has grown at 20 to 40% y/y growth rates between 2017 and 3Q23, and unless there is something structural that has impaired the trend of digitalization, I do not believe that the recent slowdown (5% in 4Q23, -4% in 1Q24, -10.6% in 2Q24, and -14% in 3Q24) is going to continue for the long term. In fact, I believe this slowdown simply means that there is a lot of pent-up demand waiting to be converted once the macro backdrop turns for the better. A recent survey done by TechTarget supports my view that demand has not evaporated. This dynamic also aligns with management's comment around the growth in its pipeline.

I think it comes back again to this pipeline conversion issue where we're adding to the pipeline, it is growing, it is the velocity at which it proceeds through to sign an initiated work that continues to be the issue. Company 3Q24 earnings

Global presence is a competitive advantage

DAVA

A competitive advantage that I like about DAVA is that it has a global presence to take advantage of digitalization trends in key regions. Having a global team means that DAVA can serve large multinational corporations [MNCs] in their digital transformation journey. This is very important because it ensures that digital real estate can be standardized across entities. Also, it is easier for MNCs to just deal with one vendor instead of coordinating multiple vendors, which is extremely time-consuming. Subscale players are disadvantaged because they typically have fewer resources to deploy to regions where large customers are. Moreover, digital transformation, particularly for large enterprises, often has a long duration and sales cycles (there are many customizations and iterations) that would require the vendor to have sufficient financial resources to last through the entire process, and this is not a luxury that a small player has (unlike DAVA, which is sitting on $140 million of net cash and is FCF positive).

Huge margin upside once growth turns around

May Investing Ideas

While the adj earnings margin has fallen, this also means that the upside potential for margins to expand is a lot more today. Note that DAVA historically operates at around high-teens to low-20% percentage adj EBIT margin. Underlying my view is that DAVA has found a way to improve employees' productivity (based on revenue per employee) over the years, and even in recent quarters where revenue per employee has fallen, it remains above pre-COVID levels. Financially, this means that DAVA can now achieve the same revenue as it did in the past, but at a lower cost base. Employee costs represent the largest cost in the DAVA business, as they are the ones that DAVA deploys to facilitate digital transformations.

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for DAVA is ~$55.

Revenue should recover eventually as the macro environment gets better. I forecast DAVA to meet FY24 guidance of $742 million, followed by a recovery to 16% growth in FY25. My 16% assumption is assuming that DAVA can at least grow at half the rate it did historically, which I note could be too conservative given the strong digitalization trend that I do not expect to see any slowdown.

Earnings should recover accordingly with revenue growth, and I am assuming a 16% adj. earnings margin in FY25. Again, this could be too conservative, as DAVA has achieved a 16.6% adj earnings margin in FY21 with a revenue base of $446 million. Given the improved employee productivity, margins could potentially go higher.

Stocks should trade no less than where other digital transformation peers are trading today when growth inflects. Peers include Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS), Accenture plc (ACN), EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), etc., that have an average expected growth rate of mid-to-high single-digit growth and are trading at an average of ~21x forward PE.

Risk

Prolonged economic slum will further push out implementations of digital transformation projects, and DAVA will continue to suffer during this period. The timeline for growth to recover will then be further delayed, which also means that valuations are not going to see an upgrade anytime soon.

Currently, many businesses are already enhancing their digital transformation with AI, but at some point, with more advanced AI models and better hardware to support high-performance computing, businesses may rely more on AI to facilitate their own digital transformation projects (taking a share away from DAVA). As such, AI could be a long-term risk for DAVA.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for DAVA. I believe the long-term trend of digitalization remains intact and do not see any reason for a slowdown over the long term. My view is that macro headwinds are causing the current weakness and that a recovery should happen once the environment improves. Also, while margins are compressed now, I see room for expansion as growth returns due to improved employee productivity.