Harding Loevner Frontier Emerging Markets Equity Composite Q1 2024 Report

Market Review

Frontier Emerging Markets ('FEM') continued their positive momentum in the first quarter of 2024, gaining 6% as inflationary pressures receded across most FEM countries, which helped set the stage for an easing of monetary policies. The rally was broad-based across every region except Africa, which was dragged down by weak currencies in Egypt and Nigeria.

Latin America led gains, due to rallies in Colombia and Peru. Both countries preceded the US in cutting interest rates, just as they were ahead of the curve in tightening monetary policy in late 2021, months ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes in March 2022. So far, Colombia has cut its central bank policy rate three times by a cumulative 100 basis points ('BPS') since December 2023. Peru has cut its policy rate six times since September 2023 by a cumulative level of 150 bps. These cuts have led to a better environment for equities by reducing the discount rate used to value future cash flows.

MSCI FEM Index Performance (USD %)

Sector 1Q 2024 Trailing 12 Months Communication Services 4.0 1.2 Consumer Discretionary 5.6 17.2 Consumer Staples -6.1 -15.3 Energy 2.2 40.8 Financials 8.8 26.8 Health Care 8.7 14.2 Industrials 6.8 2.7 Information Technology 7.7 5.2 Materials 9.7 37.0 Real Estate -0.3 -2.2 Utilities 3.8 28.3 Source: FactSet, MSCI Inc. Data as of March 31, 2024. Click to enlarge

Geography 1Q 2024 Trailing 12 Months Philippines 6.4 8.1 Vietnam 7.2 8.5 Peru 15.8 46.2 Romania 8.6 50.1 Morocco 4.1 30.3 Kazakhstan 25.3 73.6 Iceland -4.2 -9.7 Colombia 14.6 51.7 Slovenia 15.9 35.7 Egypt -29.7 3.4 MSCI FEM Index 5.7 16.0 Source: FactSet, MSCI Inc. Data as of March 31, 2024. Selected countries are the 10 largest by weight, representing 85% of the MSCI Frontier Emerging Markets index, listed in order of their weighting. Click to enlarge

In contrast, Africa’s performance was weak owing to negative currency returns in Egypt and Nigeria. Both countries recently adopted market-based floating exchange rate policies after years of managing unsustainable currency pegs; this has led to significant devaluations of their currencies against the US dollar. The Egyptian pound fell 35%, while the Nigerian naira fell over 30% against the greenback. Egypt appears to have resolved its foreign exchange crisis through an US$8 billion loan plan from the IMF and, more importantly, a US$35 billion investment from the UAE government to build a Mediterranean holiday resort, financial center, and a free trade zone. Nigeria, on the other hand, continued to struggle with foreign-currency liquidity, and the issue triggered the country’s elimination from the MSCI Frontier Emerging Markets Index on February 29. MSCI, the index provider, cited ongoing difficulties faced by foreign investors in repatriating money from Nigeria as the primary reason for its decision.

Viewed by sector, Materials led the gains due to the strong performance of metal and mining companies, especially those with high exposure to copper production. Shares of Southern Copper (SCCO), Peru’s leading copper miner, surged because of the metal’s rally after top Chinese copper smelters came to a rare agreement to participate in a joint production cut at some loss making plants.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector declined steeply due to a general slowdown in consumption as consumers suffered from the cumulative impact of high inflation over the past several years that has eroded their purchasing power. Our analysts visited Vietnam this quarter and met with a diverse group of consumer companies and observed that the decreased market demand for consumer products has intensified rivalry among such companies. Vietnam Dairy Products, the leading producer of packaged dairy products in the country, reported a meagre sales growth of 1% and profit growth of 5% for 2023. Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco also underperformed. Sales volume declined by 13% in 2023, but the company’s performance was significantly better than its peers, as total beer consumption in Vietnam declined 26% in the year. The weak performance in Consumer Staples also manifested in other markets. Universal Robina (OTCPK:UVRBF)—the leading branded snack and beverage producer in the Philippines—reported disappointing growth due to consumers switching from buying more expensive goods to cheaper food products.

By style, investors favored quality and growth, as both shined during the quarter. Companies in the top quintile of growth outperformed those in the bottom one by 17 percentage points. Meanwhile, stocks of companies in the highest quintile of quality outperformed those in the lowest-quality quintile by 14 percentage points.

Performance and Attribution

The Frontier Emerging Markets Equity composite rose 7.6% gross of fees in the quarter, outperforming the MSCI Frontier Emerging Markets Index’s gain of 5.7%.

Investments in Financials contributed most to performance due to a wide range of bank holdings in Africa and frontier Europe.

First Quarter 2024 Performance Attribution Sector

“DM LISTED”: Includes companies in frontier markets or emerging markets listed in developed markets. Source: Harding Loevner Frontier Emerging Markets Equity composite, FactSet, MSCI Inc. Data as of March 31, 2024. The total effect shown here may differ from the variance of the composite performance and benchmark performance shown on the first page of this report due to the way in which FactSet calculates performance attribution. This information is supplemental to the composite GIPS Presentation. Click to enlarge

Kenya’s Equity Bank managed resilient margins and strong operating income growth, despite a rise in loan loss provisioning. Kazakhstan’s Halyk Savings Bank hiked its capital return to shareholders as continued strength in net interest margins and tempered cost of risk produced strong profitability. Information Technology (‘IT’) investments detracted most, particularly due to the Latin American IT services company Globant (GLOB). The company continued to deliver sales growth but was hurt by the appreciation of currencies in Latin American countries including Mexico and Colombia where a significant portion of its software engineers are based. This raised its operating expenses and hurt profit margins.

By region, African investments contributed the most to the portfolio’s outperformance due to strong stock picking in Egypt. Commercial International Bank (OTCQX:CIBEY) produced strong net interest margins driven by rising sovereign bond yields. Higher fee income and effective cost control in an inflationary environment also buoyed performance, despite it taking a larger precautionary provision against credit impairment. Lab operator Integrated Diagnostics (OTCPK:IDGXF) also performed well as the company implemented strategic price increases while balancing patient retention. The company is also pushing to resume services in Jordan to achieve test volume growth in-line with pre-pandemic averages. Conversely, Asian investments detracted from performance, given our underweight to the strong performing Pakistani market and off-benchmark holdings in poor-performing Indonesia.

Perspective and Outlook

A common misconception about the United Arab Emirates (‘UAE’) is that its US$415 billion economy is dependent on oil production, when in reality, it has one of the most diversified economies among the Gulf States. Despite being the world’s seventh largest producer of oil, with an output of about 3 million barrels per day, oil only accounts for about 27% of its GDP, down from 90% in 1971. Meanwhile, other sectors such as wholesale and retail trade, financial services, manufacturing, transport, and real estate construction are now the mainstay of the economy. The country diversified its economy through decades-long reforms, which included signing free trade agreements with external partners and setting up free trade zones, putting in place low taxation schemes and building world class infrastructure to attract investments. The UAE’s strategic location midway between various continents and a short flight or shipping route to most of Africa, Europe, and Asia has allowed it to become a trade and travel gateway. Consequently, it has one of the world’s largest seaports and the busiest airport for international travel.

The government is continuing efforts to wean itself off oil and further diversify its economy, as it prepares for the global energy transition away from fossil fuels. The government hopes to make the UAE a global digital innovation hub through supportive legislation in new areas such as blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. The UAE has also initiated new bilateral trade agreements, known as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), with a variety of countries outside of the Gulf Cooperation Council, including India, Israel, Indonesia, Turkey, and Cambodia. These CEPAs will allow the UAE to grow its trade, particularly in non-oil sectors.

The UAE has also worked to make the country an attractive destination for skilled foreign workers. In 2019, the government introduced the Golden Visa program to attract high-net-worth and talented non-residents such as doctors, scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs to the country by providing them with the opportunity to obtain long-term resident visas for up to 10 years. The government has also extended the duration of regular work visas from two to three years and such permits are no longer tied to employers, allowing for better labor mobility. It has also embarked on important social reforms. The authorities changed the country’s official working days to Monday through Friday (from Sunday to Thursday), in line with global markets, to enhance business opportunities for the multinational companies operating in the UAE. Personal freedoms have also increased, as unmarried couples can now cohabitate.

These economic and social reforms have made the UAE a more attractive place to live, work, and invest, boosting the country’s population growth. From about 9 million people in 2019, the UAE’s population has expanded quickly to 10 million people today, of which only 1 million are citizens. Multinationals are setting up offices and factories at a pace not previously seen in the country’s a bit over five decades of existence, school enrollments are at an all-time high, and entertainment venues are bustling.

Besides the increasing number of people living in the UAE, tourists are also coming in record numbers. For example, Dubai recorded its highest ever annual tourist arrivals in 2023, attracting over 17 million international visitors, a 19% increase in visitors from 2022.

The real estate market in the UAE should benefit from all of these activities. The rapid population growth that has ensued from the government’s initiatives to attract talent and promote a business-friendly environment is driving strong demand for housing. The Golden Visa program linked to real estate investments has spurred foreign demand for buying properties as rental yields remain attractive for investors. The index for residential real estate prices in the UAE is now above its previous peak in 2015.

Emaar Properties is the largest real estate company in the UAE, and also owns assets in India, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. There are few global companies in the real estate sector that meet our four criteria for investment as most don’t generate cash flow return on investments above their cost of capital, due to having a significant portion of their capital tied to acquired land that does not generate returns. To make matters worse, real estate companies are often overburdened with debt, as evidenced by the ongoing Chinese real estate crisis.

Emaar Properties stands out from the competition. It is well-known for building some of the most recognizable structures in the UAE, such as the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, and the world’s largest shopping mall, Dubai Mall. But beyond those famous buildings, Emaar has a diversified business model with a balanced mix of residential real estate development, malls, and hotels across Dubai and the Middle East region.

Emaar’s competitive advantages lies in its access to free land in the most-attractive and valuable locations in Dubai. This benefit was granted by the government of Dubai in 1997 when it used land to secure its initial 31% equity stake in the company. Meanwhile, Emaar’s competitors must buy scarce land at today’s higher prices. Emaar Properties owns 329 million square feet of land in the UAE, enough for over 20 years of development. Emaar also enjoys a positive reputation because of its record of delivering high-quality, large-scale projects for the past two decades. Consumer trust is important in the UAE because most housing transactions are done through a pre-sales model, where buyers pay for the housing units before they are constructed. Emaar has a good record of completing projects amid downturns such as the 2009 global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and turbulence in the oil market. For this reason, buyers are willing to pay a premium for housing projects developed by the company.

The pre-sales business model is a key difference between Emaar and its global peers. According to management, over 90% of buyers pay cash to buy their properties and only a few customers finance their homes with mortgages. The company receives about 20% of the down payment from buyers at the start of project, and buyers pay the remaining 80% over three to four years during construction. This means the buyers are financing the project and it helps de-risk ventures because Emaar only embarks on projects where the pre-sale revenue from buyers meets its minimum profitability threshold. This has helped the company manage risk to cashflows in the cyclical, residential development business.

Half of Emaar’s operating profit is derived from retail, entertainment, and hospitality assets that generate recurring and sustainable cash flows. Emaar’s retail assets include the Dubai Mall with its gross leasable area of 4.9 million square feet. With rising tourism and migration into the UAE, Dubai mall welcomed a record 105 million visitors in 2023, a 19% increase over the previous year. Tenant sales have also been robust, growing 21% last year. Emaar Properties benefits from this surging demand because rent in the mall is charged as a percentage of tenant sales. Emaar also owns and manages entertainment centers including the Dubai Aquarium and Ice Rink, as well as hotels with about 10,000 rooms. The company plans to increase the number of hotel rooms in its holdings by 5,600 by 2027, to meet rising demand from tourists visiting the country.

Balance sheet strength is another reason for our investment in Emaar. Unlike its peers in the US and China that are struggling with high leverage and bankruptcies, Emaar’s balance sheet is strong and in a net positive cash position of about US$6 billion as of December 2023. Due to its financial strength, three of the largest global credit rating agencies assigned Emaar Properties an investment grade credit rating (BBB), with a stable outlook.

Emaar has enjoyed a stable management team that has been superb at project execution, made good capital allocation decisions, and deftly handled multiple crises. Its leadership has made decisions in the interest of minority shareholders, including spinning-off assets to create shareholder value.

Emaar is well-positioned for future expansion, but it does face risks from a potential escalation of the Israel-Hamas war. If the conflict in Gaza spills over into a regional conflict, along pro-Iran and anti-Iran lines, such an event would be detrimental for business, as fewer people would be inclined to vacation in the region and people living in the UAE might migrate out for safety reasons. While we can’t forecast external events, a widening of the conflict is not our base case expectation.

Portfolio Highlights

FEM countries are no strangers to macroeconomic policy changes and volatility. While we don’t forecast macroeconomic variables, we do pay attention to them to understand the environments in which the companies we invest in operate and how they could be affected. This quarter, we made a few adjustments to our portfolio in response to policy changes made by governments in Nigeria and Bangladesh.

Since the start of COVID-19 in March 2020, the Nigerian government tried to defend an unsustainable currency peg to the US dollar. This drained its reserves and made its foreign exchange market illiquid. After President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, he eliminated the currency peg and adopted a market-based floating-exchange rate policy. The outcome has been a painful 70% fall in the value of the Nigerian naira against the dollar over the past year. Consequently, inflation has risen sharply to a 28-year high of 32% as of the latest February reading.

We decided to sell our Nigerian bank holdings Guaranty Trust Bank ('GTB') and Zenith Bank this quarter because macroeconomic shocks will likely lead to balance sheet vulnerability at financial institutions. GTB and Zenith in particular face stresses from the currency devaluation because both banks have a significant proportion of their asset mix in foreign currency. GTB has 39% of its assets in foreign currency, whereas Zenith has 47% of its assets in foreign money. A revaluation and conversion of those foreign currency assets to the local legal tender, at current exchange rates, will result in more leverage and significantly reduce the banks’ capital reserves because their equity bases are almost entirely held in the local currency. In turn, the diminished capital will restrict the banks’ capacity to extend credit until they are able to raise more funds and such a move will dilute the equity held by existing shareholders. We are also concerned that credit portfolio quality will deteriorate in the weak macroeconomic environment and expect bad loans and credit losses to rise in the coming year.

Meanwhile, favorable policy changes in Bangladesh led us to establish a position in Brac Bank. We were able to buy the bank at an attractive valuation, given that it was trading at the lowest end of its valuation multiples range in over a decade.

We previously held Brac Bank in our portfolio but sold it in 2020 due to central bank regulations that put a 9% cap on the lending rate and a 6% floor on the term deposit rate in Bangladesh. This measure significantly impacted the interest spread and profitability of all banks in the country. The government embarked on this populist measure to make cheap loans available to people and businesses in a bid to boost consumption and production, but the law had the opposite effect. Banks simply put a break on lending and private sector credit growth collapsed.

The government finally scrapped the interest rate control in December 2023 after recognizing it was stunting economic growth and weakening the effectiveness of monetary policy. Now that the country’s failed regulatory experiment is over, we expect that Brac Bank will experience lending and profit growth. The financial institution has been a pioneer in providing banking services to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Bangladesh. It has been able to minimize the cost-to-serve the SME segment and has provided low-ticket sized loans to half a million such customers spread across the country. Brac’s dedicated focus on SMEs allows it to generate a higher margin and profitability than its peers in the industry.

Besides its profitable banking business, Brac Bank also owns BKash, the largest mobile payment platform in Bangladesh. As of September 2023, the Bkash platform has 64% of the market share of mobile payment transactions in the country. There is a long runway for the company to grow, as it can find ways to better monetize its customer base by expanding its service offerings and boosting the frequency of transactions on the platform, especially as Bkash has the potential to continue replacing the use of cash in the informal economy.

Companies held in the portfolio at the end of the quarter appear in bold type; only the first reference to a particular holding appears in bold. The portfolio is actively managed therefore holdings shown may not be current. Portfolio holdings should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. It should not be assumed that investment in the security identified has been or will be profitable. To request a complete list of holdings for the past year, please contact Harding Loevner.

A list of our ten largest holdings at March 31, 2024 is available on page 6 of this report.