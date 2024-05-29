Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (FFIE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.05K Followers

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 28, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Maroko - CFO
Matthias Aydt - Global CEO

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Maroko, CFO. Thank you. You may begin.

Jonathan Maroko

Welcome, everyone to Faraday Future's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. My name is Jonathan Maroko and I serve as Faraday Future's Interim CFO. Joining me on the call today is our Global Chief Executive Officer, Matthias Aydt. We'll be sharing details from today's press release reporting our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. That press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.ff.com. A replay of this call will also be posted there later today.

Please note that on this call we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views only as of today, should not be relied upon as representative of views as of any subsequent date, and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results, please refer to our filings with the SEC.

With that, I'll

Recommended For You

About FFIE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FFIE

Trending Analysis

Trending News