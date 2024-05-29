HYBL: Active, But Unclear If It Works (Yet)

ryasick

There’s a good argument for active management in the bond market at this point in the cycle, especially given the potential for credit risk to rise in the months ahead. By investing across corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), there’s likely a better chance for stronger risk-adjusted returns than just buying a passive bond market strategy. At least, that’s the thinking behind the SPDR ® Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL). With a 0.70 percent expense ratio and 30-Day Yield of 7.4%, the hope is that the active approach makes the cost and risk worth it.

So - is it? To determining this, it’s important to understand the methodology here. The investment process used by HYBL is a combination of top-down asset allocation and bottom-up security selection. On the top-down side, the allocation weights of each asset class are determined based on macroeconomic, technical, fundamental and relative value analysis. On the bottom-up side of the process, rigorous fundamental credit research is used to identify compelling security investment ideas within each asset class. HYBL’s asset allocation is a mix of three different parts of the bond market:

High-Yield Corporate Bonds: Yielding between 4 and 6 percent per year, High-Yield bonds make up 42 percent of the portfolio. They are fixed-rate instruments that could potentially yield higher income, but carry high credit and interest rate risks.

Senior Loans: about 45 percent of the portfolio are floating-rate loans to leveraged companies that reduce interest rate risk and provide exposure to the leveraged middle market.

Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs): making up 8.73 percent of the assets, these are security-backed by a basket of senior secured corporate loans that largely diversify the fund and can generate higher returns.

That diversified asset mix combines the desire to earn as much current income as possible with the desire to control volatility as much as possible. It uses the best aspects of each asset class to build resilience and flexibility through active management.

A Look At The Holdings

The fund currently has 553 positions, with no holding making up more than 3.6% of the portfolio. This is well diversified overall.

These eclectic holdings are indicative of HYBL’s commitment to a three-pronged strategy involving direct exposure to senior loans, to CLOs, and to high-yield corporate bonds of all shapes and sizes in many different sectors and maturities.

The fund also clearly has a wide range of credit quality, making it have a nice combination of riskier bonds by ratings with higher quality ones (though all below BBB)

Sector Composition

Speaking of that, this is a wide mix of industries it’s exposed to. I like this as it suggests the fund is well diversified not just by bond class but also broadly by sectors.

Peer Comparison: How Does HYBL Stack Up?

Since HYBL is all about being active, it’s worth comparing the fund to the passive iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY). When we look at the price ratio of HYBL to USHY, we find that the results are mixed. It has had periods of outperformance and underperformance. Active, it would appear, hasn’t really been an edge. Now to be fair, the track record on HYBL is short, so maybe this just hasn’t been the right cycle for the fund.

Evaluating the Pros and Cons of Investing in HYBL

On the plus side, HYBL has a number of attractive features. In the first place, as an actively managed fund, the portfolio is subject to continual rebalancing at the security and asset class level, which can (theoretically) improve risk-adjusted returns. Second, holding fixed-income securities such as high-yield bonds, senior loans and CLOs can provide important diversification benefits and exposure to multiple drivers of diversified economic growth. Moreover, Blackstone’s sub-advisory role for the fund brings to the table unparalleled know-how in alternative credit.

On the other hand, HYBL’s short track record leaves me wondering if it will hold up as market conditions change and the fund encounters macro volatility that could hurt high-yielding paper. In addition, HYBL’s higher expense ratio of 0.70% cuts into long-term returns. Moreover, the high-yield debt market is especially susceptible to elevated default risk: for instance, in response to a recession or market stress.

Conclusion: Unclear

I’m torn on this. On the one hand, I think the mix of bond securities is intriguing and not what you typically see in popular funds. The active management should help over time. But the problem is it is still not having outperformance despite this. I’d consider this one to watch, though. I’m broadly not bullish on buy and hold positioning in high-yielding credit here anyway, so just from that perspective alone, I wouldn’t consider the fund here. Furthermore, I think the real test will be whenever corporate credit goes through a dislocation - to see just how well the active management side of the fund helps. SPDR® Blackstone High Income ETF is worth keeping on your watch list.