Investment Thesis

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) is an international ETF aiming to allow investors to profit from the success of firms in the global timber market. Although there are some positive tailwinds for the timber industry which have become more apparent recently, from my point of view, these positives do not seem to compensate for the massive opportunity cost for long-term investors of just sticking with a more widely diversified index fund.

Historical Performance

As shown in the graph above, WOOD has performed quite a lot better than its closest comparable peer over the last decade, Invesco MSCI Global Timber (CUT), but in spite of that, has been totally annihilated by the S&P 500 from the perspective of total return.

Explosive growth is not something I think investors can fairly expect from any individual company in the timber industry, and arguably even less from an average of lots of firms in the space, as in this ETF.

This is because timber and forestry is a very mature industry versus information technology, for example. Outside of disruptive global events like the COVID pandemic, drivers of timber demand such as the construction industry are relatively stable and slow growing over time, meaning that investors should in my view have modest expectations with regard to the industry's ability to rapidly grow revenues and net income over time.

As with any ETF, fee considerations are very important. The expense ratio for WOOD is 0.42%, which is not terrible compared to some niche ETFs. However, due to the compounding of fees over time, this level of fees would leave you with 95.9% of the return of the fund after 10 years and 91.9% after 20 years, demonstrating that it's a more important consideration than may initially be apparent. This may encourage some long-term investors interested in the industry to instead individually pick a basket of individual timber firms, versus the diversified fund, given the inverse compounding of fees.

Not Strictly Timber

Keeping in mind my earlier comments about the nature of the mature timber industry and its unexciting economic characteristics, I think another important point to highlight about this ETF is that its holdings are not necessarily strictly involved just in the timber industry.

WOOD ETF Holdings Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

We can take the fund's fourth-largest holding as an example. Smurfit Kappa accounts for 6.39% of the holdings, and therefore you would expect it to be exclusively associated with timber and forestry.

Products (Machinery) (Smurfit Kappa Website)

Yet on further scrutiny of the company's investor presentations and other materials, it is quite clear that it's a company with a much broader set of businesses than just forestry. Although I accept Smurfit Kappa owns around 68,000 hectares of forest globally, and is therefore definitely involved at the very start of the timber value chain, investors also need to be aware that lots of its business is further downstream, with a particular emphasis on manufacturing paper and packaging. It also manufactures mechanical packaging machinery as shown in the image above, demonstrating that some segments of its business would be inappropriate to include in a timber and forestry ETF, were they not divisions of the wider company.

I am not cherry-picking Smurfit Kappa out of the earlier list for not exclusively being a forestry business, as this criticism can be applied to many of the companies in this fund, who work at many stages in the timber value chain. International Paper (IP), Mondi (OTCPK:MNODF) are also very heavily biased towards the packaging side of the business, and these firms are not always even fabricating exclusively wood-based products, exposing investors to other risks which might not be anticipated from a timber and forestry ETF.

WOOD ETF Risk Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

One other observation relating to the holdings of this fund is that they are very concentrated (as shown above in Seeking Alpha's ETF risk metrics). WOOD's top ten holdings account for 57.16% of the ETF, versus 36.79% for a typical ETF. This is perhaps because in reality there are not many publicly traded companies in the forestry and timber industry, and even fewer with a big emphasis on the start of the value chain.

Environmental Politics

One potential tailwind for investors worth mentioning in relation to WOOD is the increased emphasis of governments around the world on the importance of the timber industry in meeting environmental objectives.

At the end of last year, the UK Government endorsed the National Wood Strategy, developed by the Confederation of Forest Industries. As part of this, Forestry Minister Rebecca Pow explained that "The timber industry is critically important and something we need to give more focus to. We need woodland creation of all types [...] woodlands which absorb carbon faster and contribute to the green economy through timber."

Evidently, unlike some natural resources like fossil fuels, timber is a green, renewable product, which may lead to further investment and greater emphasis on this industry by governments over the coming years on account of greater emphasis on environmental considerations in government policy around the world.

Conclusion

Increased emphasis and support for the timber industry by some national governments is certainly encouraging, but from my point of view, not enough to compensate for the risk of holding a relatively niche, highly concentrated, and poorly calibrated (in terms of holdings) index fund focused on a slow growth industry.

Investors who are determined to invest in the timber industry may instead want to own a small selection of stocks more focused on forestry and timber, rather than WOOD, which will expose investors to companies involved in areas such as the manufacturing of machinery and packaging, which is probably not appropriate.