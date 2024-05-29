Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of May 2024

BJP7images/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the May 2024 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that are not in production as the juniors.

Note: Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely not be needed until the mid to late 2020s to supply the potentially booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

May saw lithium prices slightly lower.

Lithium price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the China delivered lithium carbonate (99.5% min.) spot price was down 2.76% and the China lithium hydroxide (56.5% min.) price was down 3.93%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (3.9% min) price was down 4.55%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was down 1.47% over the past 30 days.

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate Index (Li2O 5.5%-6.2%, excluding tax/insurance/freight) spot price of USD 1,112, as of May 24, 2024.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 105,500 (~USD 14,835) (source)

Trading Economics

Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed

Rio Tinto

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the 'major' lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of May 2024" article. Highlights include:

New CATL batteries set to transform EVs with increased energy density.

Saudi Arabia set on securing lithium for EV ambitions.

IEA: Battery stationary storage was the fastest-growing energy technology in the power sector in 2023, deployments more than doubling year-on-year.

The global lithium market size was valued at $22.19B in 2023 and is projected to grow to $134.02B in 2032.

CATL is moving towards battery technology licensing to help automakers with local production, and is now in talks with a dozen of them.

The U.S. Loans Program Office has added “supply of critical minerals” to the list of 1703 eligible technologies. LPO is clarifying that it may also fund “production” or mining and extraction activities .

of 1703 eligible technologies. LPO is clarifying that . President Biden introduces a new tariff on imports, stating certain other critical minerals will increase from zero to 25% in 2024. A Reuters report shows lithium is not included in the critical minerals that will get a tariff.

Sodium batteries become less attractive with lithium price drop as CATL plans technology licensing.

South Korea said to build lithium reserves to aid battery sector.

Junior lithium miners company news

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On April 29, Liontown Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 March 2024." Highlights include:

"...the Project over 85 percent complete at quarter end.

Underground mining made significant progress with ~1,535 total development meters recorded for the March Quarter...

Open pit mining progressed well, with 1.1 million bulk cubic meters (BCM) mined and ore being stockpiled ahead of plant startup.

Construction of the process plant has advanced significantly on the critical path to first production and was approximately 90% complete, on an earned value basis, at quarter end.

Commissioning of the dry plant commenced in late March, with completion and energization of the crushing circuit ahead of guidance.

Wet plant milestones achieved, with flotation piping and electrical well-progressed and all critical path items on track to enable first production in mid-2024.

Construction and commissioning of the 95MW Hybrid Power Station remains on track to supply power as required by the Project...

Business Readiness preparations and plan execution continued to build momentum well ahead of first production. This is a core activity to ensure sustained and successful ramp up to production...

Facility agreement for A$550 million debt package with a syndicate of leading international and domestic commercial banks and government credit agencies, executed in March. This facility provides financial certainty and sufficient time to complete the previously announced review of Kathleen Valley’s 4Mtpa expansion, on which the Company will provide a market update in Q2 CY2024.

The Company’s cash balance was A$358.1 million as at 31 March 2024."

On May 10, Liontown Resources announced: "EPC Contract..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2024: Commissioning, with production set to begin mid 2024 at the Kathleen Valley Project.

2023-25: Study with Sumitomo Corporation to produce lithium hydroxide in Japan.

Eramet [FR:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY, OTCPK:ERMAF)

Eramet is in a JV "Eramine Sudamerica" (50.1% Eramet, 49.9% Tsingshan) which owns the Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project in Argentina. Eramet targets to start DLE production by Q2 2024.

On April 25, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Adjusted turnover of €761m in Q1 2024." Highlights include:

"Adjusted turnover1 of €761m (-19%)...

Group mineral resources revised upwards on 1 January 2024: +52% at 15.1 Mt-LCE in Argentina. +19% at 2,193 Mwmt of nickel in Indonesia.

2024 outlook set, as expected, against the background of a lackluster market environment, albeit with improved price levels at the start of Q2...

Volume growth targets confirmed in 2024 for the Group’s main mining activities: Manganese ore transported in Gabon: between 7.0 and 7.7 Mt. Marketable nickel ore at Weda Bay: between 40 and 50 Mwmt, depending on the schedule for approvals, of which a third is limonites. Lithium carbonate produced at Centenario: between 5 and 7 kt-LCE.

Financial performance in H1 2024 expected to be significantly below that of H2 2024, given the unfavorable seasonality and the price scenario.

Continued strict cost control and confirmation of the controlled capex plan..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2, 2024 - Start up of lithium production in Argentina, target 5-7kt LCE in 2024. Progress construction pics here.

POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)

POSCO owns the northern Sal de Vida (Salar del Hombre Muerto, Argentina) tenements. POSCO also has a JV with Pilbara Minerals on a 43ktpa lithium hydroxide facility in S Korea.

On April 25, Bloomberg reported: "South Korea’s top steelmaker rethinks battery metal investments." Highlights include:

"South Korean company delays move in face of supply glut.

POSCO reported a 14% drop in operating profit in first quarter...

...The South Korean steelmaker will reconsider or postpone increasing its presence in the refining of metals like lithium and nickel to after 2027... “We’re considering downsizing some of the investments, as well as our planned capex.” "

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2024 - Target to commence production at Hombre Muerto and ramp to 25ktpa LiOH.

Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL] (OTCPK:LLLAF)

Leo Lithium is developing the Goulamina Lithium Project (JV with Ganfeng Lithium) in Mali with a total Resource of 211 Mt @ 1.37% Li2O. In May 2024, Leo Lithium signed a MOU to sell its interest in Goulamina to Ganfeng Lithium.

On April 29 Leo Lithium announced: "Leo Lithium quarterly report 31 March 2024."

On May 8, Leo Lithium announced: "MoU signed with the Mali Government and sale of entire project to Ganfeng." Highlights include:

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Mali Government

"The MoU includes a US$60 million settlement with the Mali Government, resolving all outstanding issues.

Completion of the previously announced US$65m sale of 5% of the Goulamina Lithium Project (Goulamina) to Ganfeng to fund the settlement.

Goulamina Project to migrate to the new 2023 Malian Mining Code, lifting potential Government project interest from the previous 20% up to 30%, plus a further 5% local stake."

Ganfeng Sale Agreement for Remainder of Goulamina

"Executed Binding Sale and Purchase Agreement with Ganfeng for the sale of Leo Lithium’s remaining 40% interest in Goulamina to Ganfeng for US$342.7 million (equivalent to A$ 0.43 per LLL share).

Ganfeng to sole fund, all remaining capital until first revenue.

Leo Lithium to novate management rights to Ganfeng, and will act as contractor to Ganfeng likely into Q4 2024 to ensure a smooth transition."

Ganfeng to compensate Leo Lithium for termination of the Co-operation Agreement

"Previously agreed Co-operation Agreement which included offtake rights to be terminated.

Ganfeng to pay a 1.5% gross revenue fee over 20 years to Leo Lithium in exchange for the offtake and other rights given up with the termination of the Co-operation Agreement."

Project Development

"Mali Government agreement to attend to all outstanding permits and approvals.

Goulamina Project remains on track for first spodumene production in Q3, 2024."

On May 23, Leo Lithium announced: "Initial funds received from sale of Goulamina to Ganfeng." Highlights include:

"US$5 million in consideration has been received from Ganfeng as the final part of the sale of Leo Lithium’s 5% interest in Goulamina.

US$10.5 million received from Ganfeng as a non-refundable deposit for the sale of Leo Lithium’s remaining 40% interest in Goulamina.

Transfer of Goulamina management responsibilities from Leo Lithium to Ganfeng remains on track to commence 1 June 2024.

Long form documentation underway, including sole funding arrangement and trailing product sales fee (TPSF).

Feedback from major shareholders remains positive and supportive of considering the potential for future projects.

Capital return to shareholders is a priority with commitment by the Board to return 100% of the net after-tax proceeds of the Tranche 1 payment of US$161.0 million (gross), to shareholders.

Discussions to be commenced with the ASX to lift the suspension on Leo Lithium shares and an update will be provided in due course..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Potential capital return to shareholders from the net after-tax proceeds of the Goulamina sale. Note: The pre-tax value is approximately equivalent to A$0.43 per LLL share.

Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX)

On May 7, Atlas Lithium announced: "Atlas Lithium’s modular processing plant enters final fabrication and trial assembly stage." Highlights include:

"Atlas Lithium’s modular dense media separation (DMS) lithium processing plant enters final fabrication stage.

The innovative modular plant design, first for Brazil’s lithium industry, streamlines transportation, installation, and commissioning. The plant’s significantly reduced height, weight, and overall physical footprint makes it a premier environmentally friendly design.

Expedited construction of the modular processing plant is a key step in Atlas Lithium’s strategy to rapidly advance to production."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2024/Q1, 2025 - Production targeted to begin at the Das Neves Lithium Project in Brazil.

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

No lithium related news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2024 - Plans to begin production of 3,000tpa at their Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina.

Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)

Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa JV Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has an effective 40.5% project earn-in share.

On May 2, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced: "Atlantic Lithium is approved to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange..."

On May 7, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:

Dog-Leg delivers further high-grade intersections. Resource extension drilling results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa. 27m at 1.85% Li 2 O from 126m returned at Dog-Leg target, outside of current MRE...MRE upgrade, for both lithium and feldspar, to incorporate all drilling completed in 2023 and so far in 2024, now targeted for mid-year.

On May 10, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced: "Admission to trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange..."

Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]

Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Salar del Hombre Muerto in Argentina.

On April 29, Galan Lithium announced: "HMW Project achieves 1,000t LCE contained inventory as lithium chloride production journey on track." Highlights include:

"Pond 1 and 2 evaporation continues; approx 1,000t LCE contained inventory.

Pond 3 earthworks almost complete, liner installation at 60% and filling of pond 3 commenced; Pond 4 earthworks have commenced.

Overall project completion now at 33%, with pond construction 45% complete; project execution is advancing as planned.

Aligning with the physical progress of the project, capital expenditure also sits at 33% of the Phase 1 budget.

Key processing parameters; average brine flow rate, average Li grade from wells and evaporation rates in line with the Feasibility Study. The project remains on track to commence production in H1 2025.

Opportunities to reduce the Capex and Opex for HMW Phase 1 identified; engineering and procurement teams working to quantify these opportunities within the next two months.

Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW is expected to be in the 1st quartile of the lithium industry’s cost curve, with an initial reserve estimate of 40 years.

Phase 2 Operating cost to LiCl concentrate of $US3,510/t LCE equates to a low Li 2O equivalent operating cost of SC6 (Spodumene Concentrate) $US310/t-$US350/t; solid production margins at current spot prices.

Following the recent agreement signed with the Catamarca government, offtake and funding discussions are advancing; Glencore due diligence process continues."

On April 30, Galan Lithium announced: "Quarterly activities report March 2024." Highlights include:

Hombre Muerto West (HMW)

"Galan’s 100% owned HMW Project is a low cost, tier one project that will produce a premium high-grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ( LCE ) in H1 2025.

) in H1 2025. Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW is expected to be in the 1st quartile of the lithium industry’s cost curve, with an initial reserve estimate of 40 years.

Phase 2 Operating cost to LiCl concentrate of $US3,510/t LCE equates to a low Li 2O equivalent operating cost of SC6 (Spodumene Concentrate) $US310/t-$US350/t; solid production margins at current spot prices.

Resource recently increased to 7.8Mt LCE @ 883 mg/L Li; the highest grade published resource in Argentina.

Galan signs commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate, locally and internationally, as well as enhancing downstream processing routes.

Pond 1 and 2 evaporation continues, approx. 1,000t LCE contained inventory.

Pond 3 earthworks almost complete, liner installation at 60% and filling of pond 3 commenced; Pond 4 earthworks have commenced.

Overall project completion and budget spend now at 33%, with pond construction 45% complete; project execution is advancing as planned...

The project remains on track to commence production in H1 2025.

Opportunities to reduce the Capex and Opex for HMW Phase 1 identified; engineering and procurement teams working to quantify these opportunities within the next two months."

Corporate

"Cash and liquid assets at the end of quarter ≈A$12 million.

Acuity Capital ATM Subscription Deed in place."

On May 14, Galan Lithium announced:

At-The-Market raise. Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (“Galan” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has utilised the At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (“ATM”) with Acuity Capital (see announcement dated 12 April 2024) to raise $2,250,000 (inclusive of costs) through the set-off of 7,950,000 Galan collateral shares previously issued to Acuity Capital under the ATM (“Set-off Shares”). The Set-off Shares reduce the 15,000,000 Galan collateral shares that Acuity Capital is otherwise required to return to the Company upon termination or maturity of the ATM.

On May 20, Galan Lithium announced: A$14 million capital raises for continued ongoing development of HMW Phase 1." Highlights include:

"Galan has received firm commitments to raise A$14 million at A$0.23 per share..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2025 - Target to ramp to 5.4ktpa LCE of lithium chloride production. Phase 2 to follow and ramp to 21Ktpa LCE.

Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)

Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.

On April 26, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 March 2024." Highlights include:

Highlights from the Quarter

"After preliminary due diligence, Phase One of the Project advanced to the "Under Appraisal" stage of EIB financing. EIB's proposed financing could amount to up to €500m (~A$825m), pending completion of due diligence, credit approval and legal agreement, and is subject to EIB's governing bodies approval...

Vulcan won the 2024 Ruggero Bertani European Geothermal Innovation Award by the European Geothermal Energy Council..."

Highlights of subsequent events

"First Lithium Chloride (LiCl) produced from Vulcan’s LEOP, the first lithium chemical domestically produced from a local source in Europe, for Europe. LEOP is showing strong early results with consistently over 90% (up to 95%) lithium extraction efficiency from its Adsorption-type Direct Lithium Extraction (A-DLE) unit.

The main structural frame has been erected at Vulcan’s Central Lithium Electrolysis Optimisation Plant (CLEOP), at Industrial Park Frankfurt-Höchst, and main equipment packages including the crystalliser and the electrolyser have been installed. On 9 April, Vulcan held the Topping-Out Ceremony onsite marking the highest point in the structural frame of CLEOP."

On May 17, Vulcan Energy Resources announced:

Vulcan launches the final phase of its Project-level financing process. Final financing stage launched for Vulcan’s integrated renewable energy and ZERO CARBON LITHIUMTM Project. Significant interest from strategic and financial investors, Tier 1 banks, the European Investment Bank and major Export Credit Agencies. Timed to align with public funding process...

Upcoming catalysts include:

End 2026 - Target to commence commercial production at the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project in Germany, then ramp to 40,000tpa.

Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (OTC:LAXXF)

LRS' flagship is the 100% owned Salinas Lithium Project in the pro-mining district of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Salinas Lithium Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate of 70.3Mt @ 1.27% of Li 2 O at the Colina and Fog’s Block Deposits.

On April 26, Latin Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 March 2024." Highlights include:

Salinas Lithium Project, Brazil

"High-grade assay results received from SADD223 confirmed the third major spodumene discovery (“Planalto”) with 32.94m of significant intercepts (cumulative) encountered. Significant intercepts from SADD223 included: SADD223: 9.25m @ 1.21% Li2O from 395.29m. SADD223: 16.14m @ 1.29% Li2O from 425.00m, including 7.14m @ 1.63% Li2O from 434.00m.

Multiple high-grade assay results received from the Colina Deposit resource definition drilling program, returning one of the largest intersections encountered at the Salinas Project ever recorded in SADD246 with 32.92m @ 1.62% Li2O from 325.19m (incl. 27.81m @ 1.80% Li2O from 325.19m). Further highlights included: SADD206: 17.84m @ 1.58% Li2O from 260.15m. SADD233: 24.81m @ 1.53% Li2O from 355.19m. SADD234: 20.79m @ 1.49% Li2O from 299.03m. SADD238: 25.32m @ 1.61% Li2O from 321.00m. SADD239: 21.66m @ 1.47% Li2O from 294.74m. SADD239: 16.82m @ 1.26% Li2O from 330.24m. SADD240: 17.11m @ 1.59% Li2O from 317.59m. SADD241: 20.24m @ 1.41% Li2O from 332.12m. SADD245: 18.65m @ 1.60% Li2O from 298.24m. SADD262: 17.75m @ 1.78% Li2O from 339.57m.

Key Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) contractors selected and mobilized, with Worley Engineering appointed as engineering design team, and MinSol Engineering appointed as process engineers.

Mining License applications (5) submitted to Brazil’s National Agency of Mining (Agência Nacional de Mineração or “ANM”) in March 2024. These submissions follow the Environmental License application in December 2023, including the Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Impact Report (or “EIA-RIMA”). These submissions – once approved – will allow commencement of construction activities."

Corporate

"The Group had $39.0 million in cash at bank and $2.2 million in investments as at 31 March 2024.

Latin was admitted to the S&P/ASX 300 Index.

Singapore office opened to support marketing and project financing work streams."

On May 13, Latin Resources announced: "Colina Resource Drilling Program complete. JORC Mineral Resource Estimate update underway. Latest exploration drilling at Planalto displays Colina resemblance." Highlights include:

"...Upgrade of the Colina Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) (current MRE: 63.5Mt @ 1.3% Li2O1) is expected for a May 2024 delivery, following completion and receipt of all assay results from the Resource Drilling Program.

May 2024 MRE upgrade is to be based on 304 holes for 93,909m, an increase of 106 holes and 28,864m since the December 2023 MRE.

May 2024 MRE upgrade to provide the basis for the Colina Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”), planned for a Q3 2024 release.

Further results now received from 6 holes as part of the Planalto Drilling program, with coarse grained spodumene being visually identified across all three drill sections, demonstrating strong mineralization characteristics consistent with the Colina Deposit.

Significant intercepts returned from the latest Resource Drilling Program at Colina. Highlights include: SADD218: 29.13m @ 1.65% Li2O from 241.00m. SADD235: 17.72m @ 1.39% Li2O from 344.21m. SADD249: 21.22m @ 1.29% Li2O from 326.78m. SADD250: 14.54m @ 1.79% Li2O from 233.23m. SADD251: 28.41m @ 1.52% Li2O from 291.50m. SADD266: 20.85m @ 1.59% Li2O from 361.25m. SADD266: 26.06m @ 1.27% Li2O from 427.57m. SADD270: 16.36m @ 1.26% Li2O from 361.40m. SADD275: 33.92m @ 1.93% Li2O from 275.49m. SADD286: 15.06m @ 1.51% Li2O from 182.94m. SADD288: 26.43m @ 1.75% Li2O from 244.00m. SADD295: 14.32m @ 1.24% Li2O from 355.02m."

Upcoming catalysts include:

May 2024 - Colina Mineral Resource Estimate update

Q3 2024 - DFS due for the Salinas Lithium Project.

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)

On May 8, Standard Lithium announced:

Standard Lithium and Equinor form partnership to develop South West Arkansas and East Texas Lithium Projects. Equinor commits to contribute up to a US$160 million gross investment for a 45% interest in two special purpose entities with SLI to develop a sustainable lithium business in the United States.

On May 9, Standard Lithium announced:

Standard Lithium reports fiscal third quarter 2024 results...Cash and cash equivalents and working capital of Ca$15.7 million and Ca$7.7 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2024. The Company has no term or revolving debt obligations as of March 31, 2024...

Upcoming catalysts include:

2026 - Production targeted to begin at the LANXESS South Plant.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

ioneer Ltd. owns 50% (JV with Sibanye Stillwater) of its flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA.

On April 30, ioneer Ltd. announced: "US$25 million placement to move project through to final investment decision..."

On April 30, ioneer Ltd. announced: "Mineral Resource update delivers high-grade, shallow Shelf Zone, outside critical habitat." Highlights include:

"...For the first time, the April 2024 Resource is subdivided into three separate streams: Stream 1 – high-boron lithium mineralisation (low clay content) 153Mt Resource containing 1.33Mt LCE and 11.26Mt BAE. Stream 2 – low-boron lithium mineralisation (low clay content) 142Mt Resource containing 1.20Mt LCE and 1.16Mt BAE. Stream 3 – low-boron lithium mineralisation (high clay content) 56Mt Resource containing 0.72Mt LCE and 0.39Mt BAE...

71% increase in the overall Measured Resource (75Mt) compared to 2023 (44Mt).

Allows mining to commence outside of Critical Habitat and further underpins Ioneer’s commitment to minimise and manage mine related activity within Critical Habitat, consistent with the Mine Plan of Operation currently under NEPA review.

Updated mineral resource and ore reserve estimate to be completed over the next three months."

On April 30, ioneer Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 March 2024." Highlights include: Highlights include:

"Key permitting milestone achieved with issuance by BLM of the Draft EIS in April.

Draft EIS 45-day public comment period expected to conclude June 3.

Rhyolite Ridge Project moves one step closer toward construction.

Updated Estimated timeline: ROD anticipated by BLM to be October 2024. FID anticipated by Management as December 2024."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024+ - Possible permitting approval. Commencement of construction of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. Targets to commence operations in 2027.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

Lithium Americas owns the North American assets (Thacker Pass, ~5.2% equity in GT1) from the LAC split.

On May 13 Lithium Americas announced: "Lithium Americas reports first quarter 2024 results." Highlights include:

Thacker Pass

"Site preparation for major earthworks has been completed and Thacker Pass is prepared for the commencement of major construction, expected in the second half of 2024.

...Detailed engineering is over 30% design complete to date.

On March 12, 2024, the Company received a conditional commitment (“Conditional Commitment”) from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) for a $2.26 billion loan under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (“ATVM”) Loan Program consisting of $1.97 billion in aggregate principal to fund eligible construction costs of the processing facilities at Thacker Pass, targeting to produce an initial 40,000 tonnes per year of battery grade lithium carbonate ("Phase 1"), plus interest to be accrued during construction, which is estimated to be $290 million over a three-year period (the "DOE Loan").

On March 12, 2024, the Company provided an update to the estimated total capital cost (“CAPEX”) for Phase 1 construction. CAPEX has been revised to $2.93 billion...

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, $62.5 million of construction capital costs and other project-related costs were capitalized."

Corporate

"As of March 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $147 million in cash and cash equivalents.

On April 22, 2024, the Company completed an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 55 million common shares (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $5.00 per Common Share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $275 million, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $263 million.

The Offering, together with the DOE Loan, satisfies the funding condition to closing General Motors Holdings LLC ("GM") second tranche investment. At the same time, the Offering and GM funding will allow the Company to meet the financing-related condition related to closing the DOE Loan Conditional Commitment. These financings are expected to fund Thacker Pass Phase 1 construction capital expenditures."

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Thacker Pass Phase 1 construction to progress.

2027 - Phase 1 (40,000tpa LCE) lithium clay production from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp to 80,000tpa by ?2029).

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Possible off-take or project financing announcements.

Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1] (OTCPK:GBLRF)

On May 2, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Drilling underway at Manna. 6,000m exploration drilling campaign commences." Highlights include:

"6,000m Reverse Circulation [RC] program has commenced at the Manna Lithium Project.

RC drill rig to target pegmatite extensions southwest along strike from the Manna Resource following up on the 21m @ 0.99% Li 2O from 91m intersected in MBRC03121.

Drilling program to test covered target areas along 5km of strike along the Manna Fault.

Manna Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update to be delivered in the current quarter.

Exploration Incentive Scheme [EIS] grant awarded for gold-silver-copper drilling at the Marble Bar Lithium Project."

Upcoming catalysts:

Q2, 2024 - DFS for the Manna Lithium Project (to include an updated MRE).

European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)

On April 30, European Lithium announced: "Quarterly report quarter ended 31 March 2024." Highlights include:

"Business combination between European Lithium and Sizzle Acquisition Corp. to form Critical Metals Corp. completed.

Critical Metals Corp. commences trading on the Nasdaq on 28 February 2024 under the Symbol “CRML.”

CRML closing price on 26 April 2024 was $US11.99 per share reflecting a value for EUR shareholders of US$812,782,712 (A$1,235,429,722).

Exploration program at the Austrian Lithium Project commences Q2/2024.

Subsequent to the quarter end, EUR announced the acquisition of Technology Metals Plc, which is the 100% holder of the Leinster Lithium Project located in Ireland.

E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process."

On May 23, European Lithium announced:

EUR announces effectiveness of Critical Metals Corp. Registration Statement on Form F-1. Tony Sage, Chairman of EUR, commented: “We are excited that another huge milestone has been met and look forward to the future success of CRML. We are also extremely pleased that the market capitalization of CRML has on average traded at A$1.3bn since listing”.

Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)

On May 2, Savannah Resources announced: "NOA JORC resource upgrade and further broad lithium intersections at Reservatório and Grandão." Highlights include:

NOA Resource Upgrade:

"NOA resource upgrade completed following recent drilling with 93% of the total resource now in the Indicated category (previously 67%), increasing the overall geological confidence in the resource and meeting the requirements for inclusion in the DFS.

JORC 2012 Compliant Resource now 661,000 tonnes at 1.03% Li 2 O, containing 6,800 tonnes of Li 2 O.

O, containing 6,800 tonnes of Li O. The size of the resource has increased by 3% due to extending the mineralisation on the western pegmatite.

Further exploration potential outlined to the west, as the pegmatite is still open along strike to the west and at depth to the north."

Reservatório and Grandão Significant Drill Results:

"Assays from 7 diamond drill holes at the Reservatório orebody have now been received, which confirm the lithium mineralisation at depth and the potential for further resource expansions.

The best results received, with key lithium intersections include: 36.48m @ 1.34% Li 2 O from 31.05m in 23RESDD009. 36m @ 1.28% Li 2 O from 151m in 23RESRC039. 21.8m @ 1.37% Li 2 O from 132.3m plus 9.2m @ 1.08% Li 2 O from 157m in 23RESRC041.

O from 31.05m in 23RESDD009. 36m @ 1.28% Li O from 151m in 23RESRC039. 21.8m @ 1.37% Li O from 132.3m plus 9.2m @ 1.08% Li O from 157m in 23RESRC041. Results received from two Reverse Circulation holes drilled at Grandão at the margins of the pegmatite confirm the continuity of the lithium mineralisation to the north. The best result recorded was: 18m @ 0.93% Li 2 O from 35m in 24GRARC132."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2024 - DFS due to complete at the Barroso Lithium Project.

Patriot Battery Metals [TSX:PMET][ASX:PMT] (OTCQX:PMETF)

Patriot Battery Metals owns the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. Corvette has a Maiden resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O.

On May 1, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "126.3 m at 1.66% Li2O and 16.1 m at 5.02% Li2O in first batch of 2024 drill results from CV5 at Corvette." Highlights include:

"Strong lithium mineralization over wide intervals from infill drilling at CV5. 123.3 m at 1.66% Li 2 O, including 54.9 m at 2.50% Li 2 O (CV24-374). 100.8 m at 1.97% Li 2 O, including 69.8 m at 2.52% Li 2 O (CV24-392). 90.2 m at 1.29% Li 2 O and 48.5 m at 1.25% Li 2 O (CV24-377). 94.9 m at 1.10% Li 2 O, including 26.1 m at 2.16% Li 2 O (CV24-378). 70.1 m at 2.44% Li 2 O, including 46.9 m at 3.53% Li 2 O or 16.1 m at 5.02% Li 2 O (CV24-401A).

Focus of 2024 winter drilling at CV5 was to support an upgrade in mineral resource confidence, from the inferred category to the indicated category.

Core assay results are reported herein for 34 drill holes completed at CV5 in 2024.

The 2024 winter drill program (now complete), totaled 62,518 m (166 holes), including 50,961 m (121 holes) at CV5, and 11,557 m (45 holes) at CV13, of which 46,933 m (132 holes) remain to be reported.

An updated mineral resource estimate scheduled for Q3 2024 will focus on upgrading the resource category at CV5 and include a maiden resource at CV13, incorporating all drilling completed through to April 2024."

On May 2, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot expands land position on the Corvette Trend. Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to increase its land position at its Corvette Property through the acquisition from Azimut Exploration Inc. (“Azimut”) (TSXV:AZM)(OTCQX:AZMTF) of a 100% interest in a proximal claim block termed JBN-57 (the “Claim Block”), which is comprised of 39 claims (1,995.0 ha) located on trend with the Corvette Property (the “Acquisition”)...

On May 6, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "New high-grade zone discovered at CV13 – 34.4 m at 2.90% Li2O, including 21.9 m at 3.58% Li2O, Corvette."

On May 15, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot Albemarle MoU concluded." Highlights include:

"Both parties have mutually agreed not to extend the MOU, enabling Patriot to explore a broader range of strategic partnerships within the downstream lithium sector.

Patriot has and continues to attract significant attention across the industry, reinforcing its position as a pivotal supplier of high-quality raw materials for lithium-ion batteries outside of China.

Patriot maintains a constructive ongoing relationship with Albemarle."

On May 15, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "122.5 m at 1.42% Li2O and 71.4 m at 1.57% Li2O at CV5..."

On May 21, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot Battery Metals announces C$75m flow-through financing."

Upcoming catalysts:

Q3, 2024 - Updated Resource estimate for CV5 and CV13 at the Corvette Project.

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (Spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide). JV with Mitsubishi Corporation to advance the Project, signed in 2024.

On April 26, Yahoo Finance reported:

Frontier Lithium and Mitsubishi Corporation complete joint venture transaction...Through the joint venture partnership, as initially announced on March 4, 2024, Mitsubishi has acquired an initial 7.5% interest in the Project for CAD $25 million. This strategic investment underscores the confidence in the size, quality, and strategic importance of the Project to the North American EV supply chain. Frontier plans to utilize the funding from Mitsubishi to progress the Project towards a vertically integrated Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), which is expected to be completed in 2025.

Delta Lithium [ASX:DLI](formerly Red Dirt Metals)

No significant news for the month.

Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ] (OTCQB:WRSLF)

On May 28 Winsome Resources announced:

Adina Mineral Resource increases 33% to 78Mt at 1.15% Li2O with 79% Indicated...61.4Mt at 1.14% Li2O in the higher confidence Indicated category derived from systematic drilling is a strong foundation for long life project feasibility studies. The Adina Mineral Resource outcrops at surface and includes 48.7Mt at 1.20% Li2O in the top 150m from surface (vertical depth) allowing it to be mined by open pit methods...The MRE update does not include material from other known spodumene pegmatite occurrences within the Adina Lithium Project such as the Ridge Zone and the newly discovered Adina SW Zone.

Upcoming catalysts:

H2, 2024 - Adina Project studies and a decision regarding the Renard Project option.

Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH] (OTCQB:LTHCF)

On April 29, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced:

Lithium Ionic reports exceptional drill results from Bandeira of 1.25% Li2O over 50m, 1.46% Li2O over 40m, 1.86% Li2O over 24m and 2.13% Li2O Over 20m; Minas Gerais, Brazil; Not included in latest MRE...

On May 2, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced: "Lithium Ionic awarded water rights for Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil..."

On May 17, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced:

Lithium Ionic files NI 43-101 technical report for the Salinas Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil...The technical report details the MRE comprising Measured and Indicated resources of 5.86 million tonnes (“Mt”) at 1.09% Li2O, and Inferred resources of 8.90Mt at 0.97% Li2O, which significantly increased its global mineral resources to 60.1Mt.*

Wildcat Resources [ASX:WC8]

On May 22, Wildcat Resources announced: "High-grade Luke discovery returns 43m at 1.4% Li2O AND 54.4M @ 1.2% Li2O." Highlights include:

"Luke discovery grows to +800m strike with intercepts including: Two wide zones in hole TARC348D: 43.0m @ 1.4% Li2O from 316.0m (est. true width), and 43.4m @ 1.1% Li2O from 412.0m (est. true width). Two wide zones in hole TADD030: 54.4m @ 1.2% Li2O from 267.9m (est. true width), and 25.0m @ 1.2% Li2O from 363.9m (est. true width).

Further Luke intercepts include: 44.0m @ 1.1% Li2O from 189.0m...26.6m @ 1.5% Li2O from 305.5m (TARC346D) (est. true width).

Cumulative thicknesses at Luke are comparable to Wildcat’s Leia discovery.

+90,000m drilled at Tabba Tabba since July 2023–3,324 samples pending (19 DD and 25 RC holes).

Wildcat is well funded with $90.1 million cash at end of Q3, positioned to complete aggressive drilling and advance development studies at Tabba Tabba in 2024."

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCQX:EMHLF, OTCQX:EMHXY)

On April 26, European Metals Holdings announced: "New lithium plant site expected to improve Project permitting and economics." Highlights include:

"The Prunéřov site has been selected for the lithium processing plant, with the move expected to speed up the permitting process and expedite the Cinovec Project...

The new site has received preliminary agreement and support from the municipal and regional governments.

Geomet will now proceed to finalise the DFS process taking into account the new site, including the revised capex from the new site."

On April 30, European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report 31 March 2024...The Company’s total cash is $5 million as at 31 March 2024."

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LCE) (OTCQX:CYDVF)(Formerly Cypress Development Corp.)

Century Lithium Corp. is focused on developing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada.

On April 29, Century Lithium Corp. announced: "Century Lithium announces positive feasibility study for the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada." Highlights include:

"Large-Scale Nevada-based Lithium Project: three-phase production plan will generate a life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of battery-quality lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ).

CO ). Innovative Approach in Processing: patent-pending chloride leaching process combined with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), the Feasibility Study is supported by 2+ years of testing at the Company’s Pilot Plant.

Mineral Resource Estimate: Measured and Indicated resources totaling 1,207.33 million tonnes [MT] at an average grade of 957 parts per million (ppm) lithium [LI] containing 1.155 Mt of Li or 6.148 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

Long 40-Year Mine Life: Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimate totaling 287.65 Mt at an average grade of 1,149 ppm Li containing 0.330 Mt of lithium or 1.759 Mt of LCE.

Initial Project: Phase 1 Capital Cost $1.537 billion for production capacity of 13,000 tpa LCE.

Designed for Expansion: Phase 2 $0.651 billion for 28,000 tpa LCE, and Phase 3 $1.336 billion for 41,000 tpa LCE; Project expansions are capitalized with Project cash flow.

Low Operating Cost: average operating cost $8,223/t of Li 2 CO 3 produced, or $2,766/t after sales of surplus sodium hydroxide (NaOH).

CO produced, or $2,766/t after sales of surplus sodium hydroxide (NaOH). After-tax IRR of 17.1% at $24,000/t Li 2 CO 3 : $3.01 billion after-tax net present value [NPV] at 8% discount rate and a 17.1% after-tax internal rate of return (IRR), using price assumptions of $24,000/t for Li 2 CO 3 and $600/dry metric tonne (dmt) for NaOH."

Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)

Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.

On April 29, Lake Resources NL announced:

Appendix 5B and quarterly activities report...The Company entered into a Controlled Placement Agreement (also referred to as an At-The-Market (“ATM”) facility) (the “Agreement”) in August 2018 with Acuity Capital Pty Ltd, which was later extended to 31 January 2023 and has been further extended to 31 January 2026. The Company has now utilised the facility to raise a total of $43.8 million and the remaining notional amount under the ATM is $206.2 million (the “Maximum Option Size”)...

On May 6, Lake Resources NL announced: "Lake Resources signs Letter of Intent with Argentine Energy Infrastructure Company YPF Luz for Kachi Power Supply."

AVZ Minerals

AVZ Minerals owns 75% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC. The Project ownership is currently in dispute. No longer ASX listed.

On April 30, AVZ Minerals announced:

Update on ASX Listing...in accordance with ASX's stated policy in Guidance Note 33, if AVZ is not reinstated to quotation on or by 10 May 2024, AVZ will be removed from the Official List on the first trading day after the expiration of the 2 year period mentioned above. After careful consideration, the AVZ board has resolved not to seek reinstatement on the basis a reinstatement at this time would not be in the best interests of AVZ shareholders.

On April 30, AVZ Minerals announced:

Activities report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024...The Company closed the March 2024 Quarter with a cash balance of A$4.2M...

On May 12, AVZ Minerals announced:

Arbitration update...The Company refers to its previous ASX announcements relating to the Company’s views that Jin Cheng Mining Company (Jin Cheng), which is a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co Limited (Zijin), Congolaise D’Exploitation Miniere SA (Cominière) and Dathomir Mining Resources SARLU (Dathomir) are acting in concert with a view to misappropriating the Manono Project from Dathcom Mining SA (Dathcom) and the Company...

On May 16, AVZ Minerals announced:

AVZI successful in defeating Dathomir’s jurisdictional and admissibility challenges...

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (AMLI)

No news for the month.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.

On April 25, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth Minerals announces Geophysical survey results at Kuska Project, Ollagüe Salar...Hendrik van Alphen, CEO Wealth Minerals, said “...This announced geophysical survey results show our new ground in the Ollagüe Salar has the potential to increase the value of the Kuska Project (see press release February 27, 2024).”

On May 6, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth Minerals announces strategic financing...for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The financing is fully subscribed, and no finder’s fees are payable pursuant to the financing.

On May 15, Wealth Minerals announced: "Sulzer acquires minority share in Wealth Minerals Ltd..."

E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)

E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has a M&I Resource of 16.0Mt.

On May 9, E3 Lithium Ltd announced: "E3 Lithium’s laboratory to expand to include production of lithium carbonate."

On May 23, E3 Lithium Ltd announced: "E3 Lithium outlines inaugural 2.5 Mt LCE Inferred Mineral Resource within the Estevan Lithium District in Saskatchewan." Highlights:

"The Technical Report outlines an inferred mineral resource of just over 2.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

E3 Lithium holds approximately 67,000 hectares of land within the Estevan Lithium District.

The lithium concentrations near E3 Lithium’s Land holdings are reported to be as high as 259 mg/L."

Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE:NVLH] (OTCQB:NVLHF)

Nevada Lithium has an arrangement to own 100% of the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.

On May 22, Nevada Lithium Corp. announced:

Nevada Lithium identifies extensive high-grade Boron Mineralization up to 15,000 ppm in the high-grade lithium Zone at its Bonnie Claire Lithium Project...

Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF)

On May 22, Lithium South Development Corp. announced:

Lithium South private placement...of CDN $ 3,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant will allow the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of CDN$ 0.40 for a period of five years from the date of closing of the Private Placement. Funds raised will be used for the continued development of the Company’s flagship HMN Lithium Project, located in Salta, Argentina, and for general working capital purposes.

Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)

Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon’s most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon has a JV with SCR-Sibelco NV ("Sibelco") (60% Sibelco: 40% Avalon) to develop their lithium assets.

No news for the month.

Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)

On April 25, Snow Lake Lithium announced:

Snow Lake expands its Clean Energy Portfolio of Mineral Projects with acquisition of the Black Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan...

On May 23, Snow Lake Lithium announced:

Snow Lake Resources initiates exploration program at Shatford Lake Lithium Project...CEO Remarks “After completing all planning and logistics for the 2024 field season, we are delighted that the exploration team is in the field and have begun their work” commented Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake. He continued: “We have high hopes for this exploration season as they explore the prospective Shatford Lake Lithium Project adjacent to the Tanco lithium mine.”

Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]

On April 29, Green Technology Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024." Highlights include:

"Operational review completed and in line with current market conditions.

Optimised expenditure on critical path work streams only.

On schedule to become the first lithium concentrates and chemicals business in Ontario.

Our key focus is on Indigenous consultation, permitting & advancing Seymour to be construction ready in 2024."

Stage 1: Eastern Hub

"Final assays received from N. Aubry Infill drilling confirming strong grade continuity.

High-grade long intervals +20m thick and with grades up to 2.92% Li20 returned.

Strong results will support raising the Mineral Resource confidence to predominantly Indicated.

Junior drilling permit imminent with drilling scheduled to resume next quarter.

DFS remains on-track for completion during Q4, 2024."

Stage 2: Conversion Facility

"Soda leach test work complete with results expected Q2, 2024.

Due diligence continuing on potential conversion site located in Thunder Bay.

Strategic partnering discussions continuing."

Stage 3: Western Hub

"Root Bay “East” final assays revealed another significant mineralised intercept due East.

Results show similar strong mineralisation & geometry to those of Root Bay.

7 stacked pegmatites identified along 800m east-west trend, 1.3km east of the Root Bay MRE.

Exploration Target at Root Bay increased, highlighting the potential for further resource growth."

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF) (OTCQX:LILIF)

No news for the month.

St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

On April 30, St George Mining reported:

Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 March 2024...Multiple new, large-scale lithium soil anomalies identified – the largest with a strike of more than 2.7km – in a soil sampling programme completed at Mt Alexander... Exploration at Lithium Star’s seven lithium projects ramps up following the $3m investment by Amperex Technology Limited (“ATL”), the world’s leading producer of lithium-ion batteries...

On May 8, St George Mining reported:

Compelling new lithium targets at Mt Alexander...Drilling of the new lithium targets is scheduled for H2 2024...Emerging gold targets coincident with lithium:

"Additionally, four gold targets coincident with lithium targets were identified from the results of the recent soil surveys further supporting a geological analogue to the Mt Ida Project where high-grade gold is associated with the lithium deposits.

Exceptional assays of up to 4 g/t Au in rock chip and 180ppb in soil sampling."

Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)

On April 30, Rock Tech Lithium announced: "Rock Tech Lithium announces feedstock supply agreement with C&D Logistics (Qingdao) Co., Ltd..."

On May 17, Rock Tech Lithium announced: "Rock Tech Lithium receives construction and operations permit approvals for German Lithium Refinery..."

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:NMTAY) (Nasdaq:RDRUY)

On May 16, Neometals announced: "Neometals shares commence trading on OTCQX market in the U.S." Highlights include:

"Neometals securities have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Market in the U.S. under the symbol ‘NMTAY’.

Qualification and upgrade to OTCQX from the Pink ® market is aimed at greater market exposure with a broader network of U.S. investors.

No new securities have been issued as part of quotation on the OTCQX market."

On May 22, Neometals announced: "Final stage of ELi™ pilot trial commences." Highlights:

"Final Electrolysis stage of ELi™ Process pilot trials has commenced in Canada at NESi, the testing facility of electrolyser vendor, NORAM.

The test work will electrolyse a purified lithium chloride solution from an operating South American brine source and produce lithium hydroxide as the primary product.

The long-duration (1000hr) component of the trial will provide data confirming expected power consumption, membrane life and product quality to support ongoing technology licensing activities."

On May 27, Neometals announced: "Option to acquire Precious Metals Waste recovery process and plant in US." Highlights include:

"Neometals secures option to acquire an 80% equity interest in a private US company which has developed a process to selectively recover precious metals from industrial waste streams.

The purchase price for the 80% equity interest is approximately US$10 million (A$15.4M), payable by way of a combination of staged cash and equity in Neometals.

The potential for short-term cash generation from debottlenecking the pilot plant and increasing the recovery of precious metals from waste is consistent with Neometals’ strategy.

Neometals’ technical team has completed an initial six-week variability test work program and commenced a second program in parallel with financial and legal due diligence work streams."

Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On May 2, Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One and Worley sign license and alliance agreements to jointly develop, market and deploy cathode plant design...

On May 15, Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One reports Q1 2024 results." Highlights include:

"Cash and cash equivalents of $23.1 million at period end.

Working capital of $21.2 million at period end.

Strategic Alliance Agreement and License Agreement with Worley, a global engineering leader in sustainability solutions to develop, market, and deploy One-Pot enabled cathode plant design. License Agreement to govern licensing, fees, and other remuneration to both parties.

Feasibility Study (FEL 3), optimization and product validation all underway with goal of generating sales revenues from existing assets in Candiac, securing larger offtakes that drive growth, and informing the design, marketing, licensing, and deployment of future CAM Packages."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), ACME Lithium Inc. [CSE:ACME] (OTCQX:ACLHF), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Azimut Exploration [TSXV:AZM] (OTCQX:AZMTF), Bastion Minerals [ASX:BMO], Battery Age Minerals [ASX:BM8], Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF) (OTCPK:CDCZF), Brunswick Exploration [TSXV:BRW] (OTCQB:BRWXF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Champion Electric Metals Inc. [CSE:LTHM] [FSE:1QB0] (OTCQB:CHELF), Charger Metals [ASX:CHR], CleanTech Lithium [AIM:CTL] (OTCQX:CTLHF), Compass Minerals International (CMP), Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. [TSXV:CLM], Cosmos Exploration [ASX:C1X], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Cygnus Metals [ASX:CY5], Dixie Gold [TSXV:DG], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Future Battery Minerals [ASX:FBM] (OTCPK:AOUMF), Greentech Metals [ASX:GRE], Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), Grounded Lithium [TSXV:GRD] (OTCQB:GRDAF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formely Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS)(OTCQB:GEMSF), International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], James Bay Minerals Ltd [ASX:JBY], Jindalee Lithium Limited [ASX:JLL] (OTCQX:JNDAF), Kali Metals [ASX:KM1], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM:KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (LRTTF), Li-FT Power [TSXV:LIFT] [FSE:WS0](OTCQX:LIFFF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL], Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1], Loyal Lithium [ASX:LLI], Megado Minerals [ASX:MEG], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], Midland Exploration [TSXV:MD] (OTCPK:MIDLF), MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), Oceana Lithium [ASX:OCN], Omnia Metals Group [ASX:OM1], One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Patriot Lithium [ASX:PAT], Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Power Minerals [ASX:PNN], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Pure Resources Limited [ASX:PR1], Q2 Metals [TSXV:QTWO] (OTCQB:QUEXF) (QTWO), Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Stelar Metals [ASX:SLB], Solis Minerals [ASX:SLM], Spod Lithium Corp. [CSE:SPOD] (OTCQB:SPODF), Stria Lithium [TSXV:SRA] (OTCPK:SRCAF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Tearlach Resources [TSXV:TEA] (OTCPK:TELHF), Tyranna Resources [ASX:TYX], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), X-Terra Resources [TSXV:XTT] (OTCPK:XTRRF), Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].

Conclusion

May lithium prices were slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Liontown Resources Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project is 85% complete at quarter end.

South Korean company delays critical metals move in face of supply glut.

Leo Lithium signs MOU for sale of its 40% interest in the Goulamina Lithium Project to Ganfeng Lithium for US$342.7m plus a 1.5% gross revenue fee over 20 years.

Galan Lithium HMW Project remains on track to commence production in H1 2025.

Vulcan Energy Resources first lithium chloride produced from Vulcan’s LEOP, the first lithium chemicals domestically produced from a local source in Europe.

Standard Lithium and Equinor form partnership to develop South West Arkansas and East Texas Lithium Projects.

ioneer Ltd announces 71% increase in the overall Resource to 75Mt.

European Lithium - Business combination between European Lithium and Sizzle Acquisition Corp. to form Critical Metals Corp. completed. Acquires the company that owns the Leinster Lithium Project located in Ireland.

Patriot Battery Metals drills 126.3 m at 1.66% Li2O and 16.1 m at 5.02% Li2O at CV5 Corvette Project + expands land position on the Corvette Trend. Ends MOU with Albemarle.

Frontier Lithium and Mitsubishi Corporation complete joint venture transaction of an initial 7.5% interest in the PAK Project for CAD $25m.

Winsome Resources Adina Mineral Resource increases 33% to 78Mt at 1.15% Li2O with 79% Indicated.

Lithium Ionic reports exceptional drill results from Bandeira of 1.25% Li2O over 50m. Increased global mineral resource to 60.1Mt.

Wildcat Resources high-grade Luke discovery returns 43m at 1.4% Li2O and 54.4M @ 1.2% Li2O.

Century Lithium announces positive Feasibility Study for the Clayton Valley Lithium Project.

Nevada Lithium identifies extensive high-grade Boron mineralization up to 15,000 ppm at its Bonnie Claire Lithium Project.

Neometals signs option to acquire 80% interest in a Precious Metals Waste recovery process and plant in the U.S.

Nano One signs Strategic Alliance Agreement and License Agreement with Worley.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.