Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: May 19, 2024

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of May 17th, 2024.
JPMorgan releases a nice Weekly Market Recap every week. These are the key index levels this week:
Weekly performance roundup
For CEFs, 21 out of 22 sectors were positive on price (up from 16 last week) and the average price return was +0.94% (down from +1.07% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (+5.88%) while Asia Equity lagged (-0.05%).
16 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 21 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.74% (down from +1.25% last week). The top sector by NAV was Commodities (+3.25%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Asia Equity (-0.24%).
The sector with the highest premium was Multisector Income (+1.27%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-15.19%). The average sector discount is -7.22%.
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Senior Loans (+1.06%), while Emerging Market Income (-0.99%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.05%.
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Senior Loans (+1.56), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (-0.59). The average z-score is +0.47.
The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (+11.86%), Emerging Market Income (+10.83%), and Convertibles (+10.56%). The average sector yield is +8.18%.
Here are the top 10 individual CEFs that have experienced the greatest decrease in premium/discount valuation over the past week, meaning that they are relatively cheaper when compared to last week.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D decrease
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|Barings Corporate Investors
|(MCI)
|-6.00%
|8.85%
|5.13%
|0.7
|-6.13%
|0.00%
|NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
|(SRV)
|-5.04%
|12.78%
|-0.26%
|0.0
|-3.32%
|1.61%
|Gabelli Utility Trust
|(GUT)
|-4.99%
|10.08%
|98.33%
|-0.5
|-2.46%
|0.00%
|DNP Select Income
|(DNP)
|-4.46%
|8.85%
|6.58%
|-1.8
|-2.33%
|1.77%
|Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Inc
|(EDF)
|-4.20%
|13.41%
|12.84%
|1.3
|-2.36%
|0.00%
|Neuberger Real Estate Securities Income
|(NRO)
|-3.17%
|11.48%
|-5.23%
|1.3
|-2.10%
|1.18%
|BlackRock Util, Infra & Power Opp
|(BUI)
|-3.00%
|6.50%
|-3.46%
|-0.4
|-2.27%
|0.78%
|Virtus AI & Tech Opp Fund
|(AIO)
|-2.68%
|9.05%
|-9.37%
|0.1
|-0.05%
|1.12%
|BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
|(BST)
|-1.98%
|8.32%
|-1.83%
|-1.1
|-0.03%
|2.03%
|JHancock Preferred Income
|(HPI)
|-1.82%
|8.94%
|2.47%
|0.8
|-0.66%
|1.13%
Conversely, here are the top 10 individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value over the past week, making them relatively more expensive when compared to last week.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D increase
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc.
|(FCO)
|6.38%
|14.02%
|55.58%
|0.9
|5.09%
|0.79%
|PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
|(RCS)
|3.49%
|10.02%
|35.67%
|0.6
|5.53%
|1.14%
|PCM Fund
|(PCM)
|3.36%
|10.67%
|41.01%
|1.0
|3.45%
|0.32%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp
|(OXLC)
|3.36%
|17.84%
|13.71%
|0.9
|2.48%
|-1.41%
|BlackRock Floating Rate Income
|(BGT)
|3.00%
|10.55%
|6.79%
|2.7
|2.24%
|-0.62%
|Nuveen CA Select Tax Free Income
|(NXC)
|2.94%
|3.98%
|-0.47%
|2.9
|2.74%
|-0.29%
|Carlyle Credit Income Ord
|(CCIF)
|2.45%
|15.63%
|4.95%
|1.6
|-0.80%
|0.00%
|abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
|(ACP)
|2.07%
|17.29%
|1.76%
|1.5
|2.81%
|0.74%
|Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
|(GUG)
|2.06%
|9.52%
|-9.27%
|2.5
|2.18%
|-0.12%
|First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund
|(FPF)
|1.93%
|9.21%
|-5.93%
|1.7
|2.99%
|0.90%
From our screener, here are the CEFs with the highest yields, widest discounts, and lowest 1-year z-scores:
From our screener, here are the CEFs with the best 1-year performance, highest premiums, and highest 1-year z-scores:
Recent corporate actions
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
May 15, 2024 | The India Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Rights Offering.
May 7, 2024 | Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer.
May 6, 2024 | First Trust Announces Completion of Mergers.
April 23, 2024 | RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Non-Transferable Rights Offering.
Upcoming corporate actions
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
May 6, 2024 | Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Firm and Conditional Tender Offers.
May 3, 2024 | BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) Announces Tender Offer Contingent Upon Approval of Conversion of MUI to Unlisted Closed-End Interval Fund Structure.
April 29, 2024 | ASA Gold and Precious Metals Fund Adopts Limited-Duration Shareholder Rights Plan.
April 16, 2024 | High Income Securities Fund Announces Non-Transferable Rights Offering.
March 28, 2024 | DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Termination and Liquidating Distribution to Shareholders and Distribution Rate Increase.
March 28, 2024 | DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Termination and Liquidating Distribution to Shareholders.
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution ex-dates in this month are included.
Boosters
Cutters
Don't know what to do about CEF corporate actions?
