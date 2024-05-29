Wall Street Lunch: The MuskWood AI Venture

J Studios

ARK Investment management bets on the AI startup. (0:16) Could Devon Energy hijack ConocoPhillips deal for Marathon? (4:11) Hedge funds at record exposure to Magnificent 7. (5:00)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has taken a stake in Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI. The investment represents about 2% of the fund’s holdings, Bloomberg reported.

xAI raised $6 billion in a Series B funding round, reaching a post-money valuation of $24 billion, it said on Monday. Musk has said, "There will be more to announce in the coming weeks."

It’s been a tough time in the markets for both this year, with the flagship ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEARCA:ARKK) down 17% so far and Tesla (TSLA) off nearly 30%.

Wood and Musk have expressed admiration for each other's ideas, tweeting back and forth before Musk bought the platform and renamed it X. But a shorthand nickname for the two, like MuskWood or Cathlon, remains elusive.

Also in AI news, PricewaterhouseCoopers will become the largest customer and first reseller of OpenAI's enterprise product as part of a new deal. That’s according to The Wall Street Journal. OpenAI is backed by Microsoft (MSFT).

PWC will roll out the AI product ChatGPT Enterprise, the version of chatbot ChatGPT catered towards large companies. The firm will provide ChatGPT Enterprise to its 75,000 U.S. employees and 26,000 U.K. staff, collectively over 100,000 licenses for the AI startup's product.

And fueled by AI fever, Nvidia’s (NVDA) market value surged to $2.81 trillion, about $100 billion away from surpassing Apple (AAPL), which is the second-most valuable listed company.

Nvidia hit an all-time intraday high of $1,149/share on Tuesday, with the stock topping Interactive Brokers' (IBKR) weekly list of most-active symbols. NVDA is up less than 1% in trading so far today, with Apple putting a little more distance between them, gaining more than 1%.

As far as Seeking Alpha subscribers are concerned, though, Nvidia has the least interest among the Magnificent 7. More than twice as many readers sign up for headline alerts on Apple and Tesla than Nvidia.

In today’s trading. Stocks are pulling back after the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) hit 17,000 yesterday. But the major averages are off their lows. All 11 S&P sectors are in the red. Energy is faring the worst, and Communication Services (XLC) is doing the best.

Longer yields are adding to the gains in the previous session that were prompted by weak bond auctions. The 10-year (US10Y) is back above 4.60%.

Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO Family Office, says while "sentiment is strong, we are not seeing signs of overexuberance just yet as the market climbs the proverbial wall of worry grappling with interest rates, inflation, and Federal Reserve uncertainty. Consumers, companies, and businesses are all adjusting to the new normal of elevated interest rates. While interest rates are higher than a few years ago, they are still relatively low by historical standards."

In earnings and active stocks. American Airlines (AAL) sank after the company lowered its guidance for Q2 adjusted profit well below Wall Street expectations. EPS is expected to be around $1.00–$1.15, compared to its prior guidance of ~$1.15–$1.45. The consensus estimate is $1.27.

Total revenue per available seat mile is projected to fall around 5%–6% year over year. Previous guidance was for a decline of about 1%–3%.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) shot up after topping FQ1 expectations and hiking its full-year profit guidance. The sporting goods retailer pointed to solid demand during the quarter against a tough comparable from a year ago.

Dick's expects comparable store sales of +2.0% to +3.0% and non-GAAP EPS of $13.35 to $13.75 vs. $13.31 consensus.

Chewy (CHWY) traded higher in premarket trading after the online pet retailer sailed past Q1 earnings expectations and unveiled a $500 million stock buyback plan.

Chewy expects an adjusted EBITDA margin rate of 4.1% to 4.3%, which is higher than the prior outlook for 3.8%.

In other news of note. You heard on Wall Street Breakfast that ConocoPhillips (COP) was planning a $22.5 billion all-stock deal for Marathon Oil (MRO). The companies confirmed that this morning.

But the deal spread is narrow amid some speculation that Devon Energy (DVN) could be interested in a competing bid.

The speculation comes after a Bloomberg report in October that Devon was considering major acquisition targets as it sought to gain scale in U.S. shale and held preliminary talks about a combination with Marathon. The companies are complementary because both operate in a handful of basins in the midwestern U.S., Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico.

The current gross deal spread is 69 cents, which is narrow for a deal that isn't expected to close until Q4. It’s likely narrower than expected because of the Devon speculation, traders told Seeking Alpha.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner. Net exposure to the Magnificent 7 group of stocks for hedge funds is back above the peak hit last summer, according to data from Goldman Sachs' Prime Brokerage Group.

The Mag 7— (AAPL) (AMZN) (GOOG) (GOOGL) (META) (MSFT) (NVDA) (TSLA) —makes up 20.7% of total U.S. single stock net exposure for funds, which is "the highest level on our record and exceeding the previous peak level of 20% seen last summer," said Cullen Morgan, equity derivatives and flows specialist.

He added: "From a flows perspective, Mag 7 stocks collectively have been meaningfully net bought on the Prime book in May MTD, driven by long buys and short covers (1.6 to 1). That said, aggregate net activity was little changed in the past week, driven by risk unwinds with long sales roughly offset by short covers."

