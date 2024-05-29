Short-Term Energy Outlook, May 2024

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • The EIA expects the 2018 peak for annual average World C+C output will be surpassed in 2025.
  • The EIA estimate for OPEC spare capacity looks high in 2024 to 2025, I would estimate it to be about 1.2 to 1.4 Mb/d less than shown.
  • US demand for natural gas is expected to be relatively flat from 2023 to 2025.

3d illustration a Rows of Classic Metal Oil Barrels Drum

JONGHO SHIN

A guest post by D Coyne

The EIA STEO was published recently, the estimate below is based on data from that report and statistics from the EIA International Energy Statistics. The EIA expects the 2018 peak

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.65K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNG
--
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News