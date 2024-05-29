VGSH: A Disappointing Yield

carterdayne/E+ via Getty Images

It seems there is an ETF for everything. At times, there are two or more ETFs with very similar aims and performance. In fact, it can be difficult to tell some funds apart. This is certainly the case with the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) and the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO). They track the same underlying Index and have nearly identical attributes. The one key difference is the size of the dividend.

Introducing VGSH

VGSH was launched in 2009 and seeks to provide regular income from short-term US Treasury bonds with maturities in the 1-3 year range.

It has an AUM of $23.8B and excellent liquidity. Due to its low duration of 1.9 years, it is not very sensitive to swings in interest rates and this makes it a low volatility, low risk investment in one of the safest assets available. 99.9% of VGSH's portfolio is invested in US Treasuries.

According to its prospectus, VGSH is a passively managed fund which seeks to "track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Index. This Index includes fixed income securities issued by the U.S. Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities, floating rate securities and certain other security types), all with maturities between 1 and 3 years."

The Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Index is the same Index SCHO tracks and the portfolio turnover of 81% is the same. As may be expected, most of the fund characteristics are the same or very similar.

Effective duration is 1.9% in both funds. This is important as it tells us how sensitive the share price is to interest rate swings.

The weighted average maturity is 2.0 years in both funds.

The average coupon in VGSH is 2.6%, while in SCHO it is 2.63%. This may well have been rounded down in VGSH's literature so it is possible both funds have an average coupon of 2.63%.

VGSH holds 96 positions in USTs, while SCHO holds 97

VGSH has a low expense ratio of 0.04%. SCHO is even lower at 0.03%.

Performance Comparison

Given the nearly identical characteristics, it is no surprise to see the returns are very similar. VGSH outperformed SCHO by 0.01% over the last year.

Data by YCharts

VGSH also outperformed SCHO by 0.02% over three years.

Data by YCharts

While the total returns are nearly the same, price changes have larger differences, and this relates to the dividend.

The Dividend

VGSH pays a monthly dividend with a TTM yield of 3.79%. This is not too attractive and actually quite a bit smaller than SCHO's yield of 4.14%. This explains why SCHO price drops are larger in the charts above, while the total returns are nearly identical.

Why VGSH pays a smaller dividend is not completely clear. Obviously, both funds pay distributions from capital gains and not from return of capital. It does seem this is a feature present from about 2020 and looks consistent.

Data by YCharts

Both SCHO and VGSH are low volatility, safe funds designed for regular monthly income. A lower yield is therefore a pretty big deal.

Other Differences

There are other small differences in the funds. One glaring divergence seemingly came from the average yield to maturity. SCHO reports an average yield to maturity of 4.66% while VGSH is 5.1%, in line with the underlying Index.

I couldn't work out how they could be so different, but actually this is simply a reflection of when the calculation was made. SCHO reported its average yield to maturity on 03/31/2024 while VGSH reported its reading a month later on 04/30/2024. Since price dropped in April, VGSH's yield to maturity is reported as higher. I expect they would be very similar if the calculations were made on the same day.

Both funds use sampling to select holdings and these may lead to slight differences. For example, the actual USTs held and their maturities could vary. VGSH has no maturities above 3 years and has a heavier weighting in 1-2 year maturities.

VGSH maturity (Vanguard)

SCHO has 1.85% of its portfolio in maturities of 3-5 years, and there is no breakdown to show further detail inside the 1-3 year maturities.

SCHO maturity (Schwab)

One measure taken in both funds on the same day, May 24, is the SEC Yield (30 Day). This method calculates a fund's hypothetical annualized income as a percentage of its assets. A security's income is based on the current market yield to maturity (for bonds) of the fund's holdings over a trailing 30-day period. VGSH is slightly higher at 4.95% compared to SCHO's 4.92%.

Given this metric, and the tiny edge in total return illustrated in the previous section, VGSH looks a slightly better fund.

Conclusions

At first glance, there is nothing to tell VGSH and SCHO apart. They track the same underlying Index and have very similar characteristics. The one big difference is the higher yield in SCHO, and since these funds are focused on income, this may make it the more attractive fund. However, VGSH does have the edge in total return and has a slightly better SEC Yield (30 Day).