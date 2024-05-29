bjdlzx

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced an acquisition of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) today. Marathon Oil has a well-deserved reputation as having an outstanding management team that has done well since the company was spun off from Marathon Petroleum (MPC). Now, ConocoPhillips shareholders can benefit from all the work that was done by the Marathon Petroleum management.

My previous article had just gotten done criticizing this management for not having a long-term growth strategy. This is the first deal that I have seen this company make that could possibly overcome this criticism. The deal appears to be accretive enough that there is a sizable dividend increase and stock repurchase guidance as well.

This management had in the past had a fair number of sales to support the stock buyback program. That amounted to a liquidation program until the next acquisition offer was made. This acquisition appears to promise growth from the start. That makes this one offer in the right direction, with hopefully more to come.

As noted in a Forbes article, the companies share a similar history in that both were fully integrated at one point. But the integration benefits for shareholders were not all that great. As a result, the companies have done better since spinoffs separated the various company parts. Integration only works when management is detail oriented enough to make sure that each part of the integrated company is sufficiently profitable. Some management teams are just not driven enough to make integration work. Therefore, the companies are worth more as separate pieces.

Now, the idea is to combine two upstream companies with a lot of similarity. This deal is actually one of the better deals I have seen ConocoPhillips management come up with in some time.

Area Of Operations

The "bolt-on" characteristics of this acquisition more than justify the current price.

ConocoPhillips Map Of Operations Post Combination With Marathon Oil (ConocoPhillips Presentation Of Marathon Oil Acquisition Benefits May 29, 2024)

This is actually what the market is looking for in a transaction. The clear benefits of a "bolt-on" acquisition like the one shown above are at the very least going to save administrative costs. More importantly, longer and more profitable wells can be drilled with larger contiguous acreage positions.

Even if there are not a lot of immediate benefits, operations management appears poised to deliver benefits from this acquisition for years to come. The announcement even notes that this acquisition will drop the corporate breakeven. That map above frankly makes that an obvious conclusion.

Frankly, out of all the acquisitions this company has made since I began following them, this is probably the best deal that the company has announced in some time.

There have been some rumors about Devon (DVN) making a bid for Marathon Oil to complete with the bid announced today. But from the map above, it would appear that ConocoPhillips will have the upper hand should there be any competition for the company because there are numerous savings when the two operations are that close together.

Probably the biggest consideration is that the Permian Basin acreage is significant, but it is not that big of a deal. Many of the locations that the two companies operate have cheaper acreage than is the case with the Permian. Therefore, it is easier to have higher profitability or lower breakeven prices.

The upside provided by the Anadarko is probably close to perfect timing, as natural gas prices are weak. With a lot of export capacity coming online over the next two years, that acreage could be worth a lot more in short order.

Finances

This is an all-stock deal. Marathon shareholders will receive .2550 shares of ConocoPhillips stock. Interestingly, the deal provides a small premium to the 10-day trading average price of the Marathon common stock.

For a long time, the market was adamant that there were no premiums to stock prices for acquisitions. It appears that Mr. Market is very slowly backing down on that requirement. Stock prices of acquirers used to be severely punished for offering a premium. What may make the difference this time is the rumored threat of a possible Devon offer.

This causes the market to abandon its usual requirement, as a second offer means that the company is really worth the offer on the table and possibly more. The market has had doubts about such stock offers ever since the big oil price drop back in 2015. The challenges of 2020 only seemed to harden the market attitudes. This offer would seem to indicate a slow transition back to something approaching normal.

Shareholder Returns

This deal is good enough that the dividend will be increased post-merger. In fact, that dividend is increasing quite a bit.

ConocoPhillips Post Merger Shareholder Returns Guidance (ConocoPhillips Presentation Of Marathon Oil Acquisition Benefits May 29, 2024)

ConocoPhillips will also increase the share repurchase program. That lower breakeven of the Marathon assets will make the increased dividend easier to defend in any cyclical downturn. That is good news for shareholders that experienced a dividend cut a few years back during a downturn.

It looks like management learned enough from that experience to keep the dividend as a low percentage of cash flow, while buying back shares when possible.

The whole plan is possible due to the offering price in shares of stock. The company balance sheet remains in good shape, even though that is quite a purchase price. ConocoPhillips was never known for their operating prowess. The lower breakeven of the Marathon Oil assets points to that fact.

What would help the combined company immensely would be to allow Marathon management to manage the acquired assets after the combination, and gradually bring other ConocoPhillips "bolt-on" assets under the Marathon management umbrella. That would result in probably the maximum amount of savings. The risk, of course, is that of ego getting in the way of such a plan.

Summary

This is easily one of the best acquisition proposals that I have seen ConocoPhillips make in quite some time. The offer appears to be accretive as soon as the acquisition completes. There is a hefty dividend increase for the combined company post-merger as well.

The bolt-on characteristics of the merger alone make this offer far better than some past deals. The idea that the company is acquiring a top-notch management is "icing-on-the-cake".

The way to maximize post-merger benefits is to put that "top-notch" management to work maximizing the combined company operations in all the bolt-on areas. Of course, that remains to be seen. Marathon Oil has lower breakeven costs. The key for shareholders is for the post combined company to have lower breakeven costs, besides the benefit of the merger lowering average breakeven costs.

Risks

Large mergers have more risk of failing than small mergers. This is because corporate ego often gets in the way of success. I do not know how many times a management team has claimed that they could "turn a frog into a prince" while the corporate backyard remains full of frogs. Hopefully, this time will be a success, as ConocoPhillips is acquiring one of the best managements in the industry.

Any upstream company, particularly one with an acquisition proposal, is subject to the volatility and low future visibility of upstream prices. The industry history is loaded with deals that fell apart due to an unexpected cyclical downturn that made a deal unattractive. Here, everything looks good at the present. But there are no guarantees about the future in this industry.

The loss of key personnel could set ConocoPhillips back for years to come.