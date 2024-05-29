A Tale Of Two Indices

Summary

  • Even after today’s decline, the S&P 500 still sits on a year-to-date gain of over 10%, indicating just how strong the first five months of 2024 have been.
  • The Dow has followed a much weaker path, as it’s barely holding on to gains for the year at 2.2%.
  • The S&P 500 is on pace to outperform the Dow by over eight percentage points in the first five months of this year, and that follows last year when the performance gap was even wider.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

Even after today’s decline, the S&P 500 (SPX) still sits on a year-to-date gain of over 10%, indicating just how strong the first five months of 2024 have been. The Dow (DJI), however, has followed a

