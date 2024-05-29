A Tale Of Two Indices

cemagraphics

Even after today’s decline, the S&P 500 (SPX) still sits on a year-to-date gain of over 10%, indicating just how strong the first five months of 2024 have been. The Dow (DJI), however, has followed a much weaker path as it’s barely holding on to gains for the year at 2.2%.

The scatter chart below shows the YTD performance of the S&P 500 and the Dow in the first five months of the year, and they tend to track each other very closely. Even though the construction of the two indices is very different, and 500 stocks comprise the S&P 500 compared to just 30 for the Dow, the performance of the two indices has been very similar over time. If one index is up in the high-single digit percentages, the other usually is too. That’s what makes this year and last year so unique.

The S&P 500 is on pace to outperform the Dow by over eight percentage points in the first five months of this year, and that follows last year when the performance gap was even wider! As shown in the chart below, the last two years have seen the widest margin of outperformance between the S&P 500 over the Dow. In 1999, the Dow outperformed the S&P 500 by a similar magnitude, but the last two years have been unprecedented in terms of the S&P 500 outperforming the Dow.

The table below shows the YTD performance and weightings of the 30 Dow components (sorted by weighting). Overall, the average stock in the index has rallied 4.25%, so on an unweighted basis, the performance gap isn’t quite as wide, but one of the bigger drags on the Dow this year has been UnitedHealth (UNH, UNH:CA). The stock's weight in the Dow is over 8.5%, and shares have slipped nearly 4% on the year. Boeing (BA, BA:CA) doesn’t have as large of a weight in the index, but its 30%+ decline has been a big drag as well, while other notable losers have been McDonald’s (MCD, MCDS:CA) and The Home Depot (HD, HD:CA). Technology has been a large contributor to the S&P 500’s YTD gain, but within the Dow, the sector has a weighting of over 19%, which isn’t small. The only problem is the Technology stocks that comprise the index (shaded in gray). Regarding tech stocks in the DJIA, outside of Microsoft (MSFT, MSFT:CA), which has rallied over 14% this year, some of the sector’s other representatives – (we’re looking at you Cisco (CSCO) and Intel (INTC)) aren’t what most investors would consider cutting-edge!

