Why Zoom Is Still A Buy

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Zoom's stock experienced a significant decline after reaching its peak during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • However, Zoom's stock has stabilized and is going through a bottoming process, indicating potential for future growth.
  • Zoom's recent earnings report exceeded expectations, and the company has a strong cash position and low valuation, making it an attractive investment option.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Financial Prophet get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Zoom headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was one of the most exciting stocks during COVID-19. Zoom helped an online revolution transpire while the coronavirus ravaged the globe. Zoom's ultra-user-friendly platform enabled millions of people to conduct meetings online, and

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
48.12K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News