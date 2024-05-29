Sundry Photography

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was one of the most exciting stocks during COVID-19. Zoom helped an online revolution transpire while the coronavirus ravaged the globe. Zoom's ultra-user-friendly platform enabled millions of people to conduct meetings online, and the stock skyrocketed during this hyper growth phase. Zoom's stock appreciated tenfold within a year, achieving an ATH of around $575 in 2020.

On the flip side, Zoom's decline phase was epic. Its stock dropped by a staggering 90% from peak to trough, bottoming at around $60 in the Fall of last year. Zoom's market cap destruction was nothing short of spectacular, as its stock dropped from a high of over $150 billion to only about $20 billion today.

Zoom market cap (companiesmarketcap.com)

The good news is that Zoom's stock stopped dropping. Zoom's market cap has been trending sideways for almost two years, a highly positive dynamic suggesting that Zoom is going through a long-term bottoming process after about a two-year downtrend.

Moreover, Zoom has finally grown into its obscene valuation. When it was trading around its top, Zoom's stock had a wild price-to-sales ratio of about 260. Now, Zoom's stock trades at around four times sales. Zoom has also become highly profitable and is dirt cheap, with a P/E ratio of only about 12.

Zoom also consistently surpasses analysts' estimates and could substantially grow its sales and profitability as we advance. Therefore, Zoom's stock could increase as the company improves growth, efficiency, and profitability metrics in future quarters.

Technically, Likely A Long-Term Bottom

ZM (StockCharts.com)

We see about a 90% decline after Zoom peaked. While this may seem extreme, we've seen a similar dynamic with many stocks. Zoom is recovering slower than other companies, providing us with buying opportunities. However, just as Zoom's stock became much too expensive around the peak, it's become too cheap now. While we may see more volatility in the near term, Zoom's stock will likely move considerably higher in the intermediate and long term. We witnessed a sharp expansion, then a peak, followed by a steep decline and almost two years of consolidation, and we could see another round of growth and expansion ahead.

Recent Earnings Were Solid

Zoom recently reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings results. Zoom delivered $1.35 in EPS, beating by 16 cents. Revenue reached $1.14B ($10M beat), a 2.7% YoY increase. Zoom's revenue increased by 3.5% YoY when adjusted for the impact of foreign currency. Enterprise revenue was $665.7M, up 5.3% YoY. GAAP operating margin was 17.8%, and the non-GAAP operating margin was 40%. Operating cash flow was $588M, a 40.6% YoY increase.

Zoom's cash position has swelled up to around $7.5B. Zoom also has very little debt and an enterprise value of only about $12B (roughly three times sales), which is dirt cheap. For Q2, Zoom expects revenue of $1.145-$1.150B, slightly lower than the expected $1.15B. The FY (fiscal 2025) revenue guidance is $4.61-$4.62B, marginally lower than the anticipated $4.62B. The FY EPS guidance is around $5, slightly better than the $4.89 EPS consensus estimate.

Zoom Sales By Quarter

Zoom sales by quarter (businessofapps.com)

While Zoom's sales growth has flattened out, we may have an acceleration in sales and earnings moving on. Zoom is a brand name. It's like Coca-Cola of the online meeting/webinar world. Zoom is like Apple or Tesla in its space. In other words, Zoom is a market leader and could continue spearheading innovation in its space. Zoom is like Google in its segment. When searching for something on the internet, we say Google it. When we want to meet online or share a webinar, we say to Zoom, not G Suite or something else. Moreover, Zoom has and will likely continue to outperform consensus EPS estimates.

Zoom May Not Stay Cheap For Long

Zoom is in a transition phase. It went from an ultra-overvalued hyper-growth stock to a standard "mild/modest" growth tech stock. Simultaneously, Zoom is attractive because of its high level of profitability and low valuation of just 12 times earnings or around three times enterprise value. Also, Zoom has consistently surpassed and should continue outperforming consensus estimates.

Zoom Likely To Beat Estimates

Zoom outperforms estimates (seekingalpha.com)

Zoom has surpassed EPS forecasts in all twenty of its last quarters. While this year's EPS estimate is around $5.06, and next year's is only around $5.10, Zoom can do better. The TTM consensus EPS estimate has been $4.48, yet Zoom reported a much better $5.40. Therefore, we see a considerably 20% outperformance rate over the last four quarters, and it looks like Zoom can easily beat the upcoming sandbagged numbers for 2024 and 2025.

Suppose Zoom beats the consensus EPS estimates by a modest 15%. This dynamic suggests we could see EPS of around $5.82 this year and around $6 next year (fiscal 2026). If Zoom earns $6 next year, it will be trading at only around ten times forward earnings estimates now, which is dirt cheap for a company in Zoom's market-leading position.

Zoom's Considerable AI Potential

The "Zoom AI Companion" is your own generative AI digital assistant. Zoom's AI companion provides powerful, real-time capabilities to help customers increase productivity and work together more efficiently. Zoom users can see AI Companion throughout the Zoom platform, with features for Meetings, Team Chat, Mail, and more.

By leveraging AI, Zoom could revolutionize the user experience, paving the road for increased efficiency and profitability. As a market leader, Zoom's strategic advantage positions it for more growth than the market expects. This dynamic could drive its stock price to new heights.

Zoom's Stock Likely Has More Potential Than Anticipated

EPS projections (seekingalpha.com)

Many analysts have extremely modest EPS and revenue growth projections for future years. The market may be overly pessimistic on Zoom, and the company consistently surpasses consensus EPS estimates by a substantial margin. The market expects very modest 3-5% sales growth in future years. Moreover, consensus estimates factor in almost no EPS growth as we advance.

However, Zoom's EPS could increase more than expected if its growth improves slightly and its productivity and efficiency increase, leading to better-than-anticipated EPS growth. Also, Zoom has authorized a $1.5B buyback program, enabling it to increase EPS. Therefore, we should see better-than-expected EPS, leading to multiple expansions and a much higher stock price for Zoom in future years.

Where Zoom Stock May Be As We Advance

Year (non-fiscal) 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $4.7 $5 $5.5 $6 $6.4 $6.9 $7.4 Revenue growth 4% 6% 10% 8% 7% 8% 7% EPS $5.47 $5.85 $6.32 $6.88 $7.45 $8.20 $8.91 EPS growth 5% 7% 8% 9% 8% 10% 9% Forward P/E ratio 14 15 16 17 18 17 18 Stock price $82 $95 $110 $127 $148 $155 $175 Click to enlarge

Source: The Financial Prophet

While I am using relatively modest estimates of mostly single-digit revenue and EPS growth, Zoom's stock price could triple over the next several years by 2030. Zoom could report slightly better than expected sales and earnings growth soon. This dynamic could lead to multiple expansion, resulting in a considerably higher price for Zoom's stock.

Risks To Zoom

Zoom faces significant risks despite my bullish estimates. There is increased competition in the online meeting and webinar space. Major companies like Microsoft, Google, and others are in the space and are attempting to carve out an ever-increasing market share at Zoom's expense. Zoom must continue expanding and needs to improve sales growth. Also, Zoom must maintain a high level of profitability, and any price decreases to increase user count would reflect poorly on the company's stock. Macroeconomic factors and other elements could also negatively impact Zoom's stock. Investors should consider these and other risks before investing in Zoom.