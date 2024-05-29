American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference - (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.05K Followers

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 29, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Long - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Robert Isom - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Vernon - Bernstein

David Vernon

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. My name is David Vernon. I'm the senior analyst covering transports and airlines for Bernstein. Joining me today is Robert Isom from American Airlines. We also have Devon Scott along in the IR team here with us. We are going to be taking some questions through the pigeonhole applications, if you have anything you want to put into the conversations, go ahead and put it through there and we'll see if we can work that into the Q&A. We're going to start off with some prepared remarks with Robert and then get into some of the issues. So, actually, we're going to start off with Scott Long who's going to give us some forward-looking disclaimers, and then we'll kick it off.

Scott Long

Perfect. Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone. I just want to remind everyone that the conversation this morning contains forward-looking statements that represent our expectations of future events. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections. Information about some of these risks and uncertainties is included in our SEC filings and the information we're sharing today is as of today's date. We have no obligation to update it subsequently. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Vernon

All right. So thank you for that, Scott. So Robert, I know you've had some prepared remarks on the preannouncement last night. So I'm going to let you open it up and we'll start from there.

Robert Isom

Thanks, David. And I

Recommended For You

About AAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAL

Trending Analysis

Trending News