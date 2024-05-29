American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference - (Transcript)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 29, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Scott Long - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Robert Isom - Chief Executive Officer

David Vernon - Bernstein

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. My name is David Vernon. I'm the senior analyst covering transports and airlines for Bernstein. Joining me today is Robert Isom from American Airlines. We also have Devon Scott along in the IR team here with us. We are going to be taking some questions through the pigeonhole applications, if you have anything you want to put into the conversations, go ahead and put it through there and we'll see if we can work that into the Q&A. We're going to start off with some prepared remarks with Robert and then get into some of the issues. So, actually, we're going to start off with Scott Long who's going to give us some forward-looking disclaimers, and then we'll kick it off.

Perfect. Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone. I just want to remind everyone that the conversation this morning contains forward-looking statements that represent our expectations of future events. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections. Information about some of these risks and uncertainties is included in our SEC filings and the information we're sharing today is as of today's date. We have no obligation to update it subsequently. Thanks.

All right. So thank you for that, Scott. So Robert, I know you've had some prepared remarks on the preannouncement last night. So I'm going to let you open it up and we'll start from there.

Thanks, David. And I appreciate the chance to be here. The news we delivered last night, look, I'm disappointed in our results. I'm not pleased. And so I'd just like to start off with this. American is focused on delivering on our long-term objectives that we laid out at our Investor Day. Our operational reliability continues to perform at historically strong levels and among the very best in the industry. Our fleet is the best among the US network carriers, the youngest and most simplified and it drives enormous value to the Airline. This fleet puts us in a position where our CapEx is stable and very moderate through the end of the decade. This low relative CapEx has allowed us to make great progress in reducing our total debt and repairing our balance sheet. We're on track to hit our target of reducing total debt by $15 billion by the end of 2025. Our network is well positioned and we're renegotiating our co-branded credit card relationships. We're reengineering our business to operate as efficiently and productively as possible, and I believe that we are managing our cost as best as well as anyone in the business. All of this positions us very well and we're focused on delivering on our stated objectives of producing free cash flow, strengthening our balance sheet and improving margins. Also, we're seeing a number of positives in the business that are worth noting, which contributes to our confidence in the long-term. Premium demand is stronger across all entities, premium cabin revenue for the year -- our year-to-date is up 20% -- or 10% -- is up 10% year-over-year and in line with capacity growth. Long-haul international markets are performing well. We've seen significant improvements in regional pilot trends that are allowing us to return 50 more regional aircraft into our network in the second half of the year. And our ancillary revenues are up too. In the first quarter of 2024, ancillary revenue was up 20% year-on-year and second quarter is tracking similarly. That said, we adjusted our guidance today. And as I said, I'm disappointed in that. We now expect second quarter operating margin, our second quarter operating margin will be one percentage point lower than we originally anticipated. This adjustment is largely due to a softer domestic revenue environment that we are expecting and our performance within that environment, partially offset by lower fuel and ex-fuel cost performance. Taking a look at our revenue production. Our expectation for domestic performance has worsened materially since we provided guidance in April for a few reasons. First, we're seeing softness in coastal bookings relative to our expectations that we believe is in part due to the changes that we have made to our sales and distribution strategy. To address this, we're evaluating our strategy holistically and piece by piece. We spent a lot of time listening to our agencies and our corporate customers, and we're hearing and we hear their feedback. We're taking some immediate actions to respond and adapt and over the coming weeks, we'll be working to ensure that we're optimizing for our customers and American as we move forward. And just more on that in just a minute. Second, the domestic supply and demand imbalance has led to a weaker domestic pricing environment than we had forecast. There's more discounting activity than we saw a year ago. Now industry capacity is expected to come down in the second half of the year, and that should help. And finally, we expect that our own capacity growth would have been better absorbed as we moved into the higher demand summer months in the second quarter. But we haven't performed as we thought. And given this performance, we're taking a closer look at our own growth plans in the back half of the year and are making adjustments to bring our capacity down versus our prior plans. At this point, we expect to slow our rate of growth from just over 8% in the first half of the year to approximately 3.5% in the second half of the year. Against this backdrop, American is taking action to address our capacity and adjust our distribution strategy, and we're going to be very attentive to the marketplace as time goes forward. We're adapting our distribution strategy. While we all know that NDC, modern retailing, internet-based channels for selling our product is the future of airline distribution. But we move faster than we should and we didn't execute well. We regret that and the difficulties that it created for our agency and corporate communities. So we are going to modify our distribution strategy. Specifically, we need to work closely with our agencies and partners to ensure that the transition that we're making is not disruptive to our end customers. And to that end, we're focusing on three key areas as we evaluate our go-forward plan. First, just in terms of content, we know that our products are more easily understood and valued by customers when distributed through modern retailing technologies. But instead of removing content from agencies that are relying on legacy technology, we need to incent more to enhance and promote NDC. We've used a lot of sticks. We've got to put some more carrots in place and make sure that our product is available wherever customers want to buy it. Our agency and corporate relationships. We've made a lot of changes and we're reviewing everything on that front, including how we pay those agencies and how we solve problems that our mutual customers may have. We need to make it easier to participate in our programs and the easier to do business with American Airlines. For our end customers, that fly every day, we want to make sure that no customer that's out there traveling is made worse off from the changes that we make. And it's always been our priority to treat our customers in -- that are flying in our seats as best as we possibly can. So you're going to see us make changes. For example, next month, we were going to differentiate who earned AAdvantage miles and who didn't, based on where they booked that's off. We're not doing that because it would create confusion and disruption for our end customer, and we're going to make sure that we take care. We're listening to feedback. We're learning and adapting. We know that NDC, modern retailing provides a better experience for the end customer. And we know that we will get there over time, but we have to go about it differently. We're going to make easier, we're going to execute better and we're going to do a lot more to try to bring people along with us. To the degree, our approach is driving customers away from American, we're unequivocally committed in getting those customers back. So there was other parts to the news. And before opening it up, David, further discussion, I'd just like to address for a minute some of the other news that you've seen. So yesterday, we announced that Vasu Raja will be leaving the company in June. I've known Vasu for a long time. He's admirers, creative thinking his passion. He's been an innovator, a disruptor. He is a good friend, but sometimes we need to reset. And in this case, we do. We have to be better at executing those long-range plans. We have to be more attentive to the marketplace. We have to be more detail oriented and we have to go forward as a team and really make it easy for American to do business with. So I am passionate about executing. We will absolutely innovate. We will swing for fences. It's essential in this business, but we have to produce in the short run to get to the long-term. And right now, that means taking a look at our sales and distribution strategy and what needs to be done. That work is underway. And I'm really pleased with the team that we have that's out there taking this to task. We worked hard to build a reputation of delivering. I would say we're going to do. We've done it from an operations perspective. We're going to do it from a balance sheet perspective. We're doing it from a cost management perspective. We're going to go from a commercial perspective as well. There's a lot more that we are evaluating right now. We're focused on maximizing the opportunities ahead of us. We'll refine our plans and be able to provide more of an updated view on our full year guidance as we progress and as we get to the July earnings and as we get to second quarter earnings. So thank you for the chance to speak.

All right. So maybe let's just spend a little bit of time on some of the near-term stuff just because I think it is important to help investors understand kind of the state of the market and how much of this is consumer weakness versus how this is sort of self-inflicted pain and then we get into some of the strategic stuff. So you mentioned long term, the full year guidance that was not noted in the call, any update. So where does that stand? Is that on the table or off the table?

Look, where we stand right now. We know we've dug ourselves a hole in the second quarter. Our operating earnings are going to be off by a couple of hundred million dollars. We've got a lot of work to do to recoup that. There is absolutely marketplace dynamics that are involved as well. As I take a look at the work that we have ahead of us. I believe that second quarter in this pull down is partially related to how we -- it's partially related to the industry dynamics, more capacity than the demand is out there and softer pricing environment. The other piece is how we've executed in that and I think that that's something that that we can recover. So we've got work to do. We'll talk more in second quarter as we produce those results. We've got some work to do and build them back from the hole we've created for ourselves. But I do believe as we take a look to the back half of the year, dynamics get better, capacity is much more moderated. You've heard us talk about pulling capacity down as well. The comps are certainly more favorable to American as we get out to the third and fourth quarter. So we're going to keep plugging away and we'll give you more information as we get to the second quarter .

And as we think about that -- the magnitude of the unit revenue mix kind of in the second quarter from April to here, this seemingly got a lot worse, right? So as you think about that step down, was that some of the things we noticed in the first quarter in terms of managed corporate bookings being a little bit weaker, accelerating and getting worse? Or like is there any way you can help us understand how much of it is really just Southwest out there with $39 fares versus kind of shot ourselves in the foot and that got even worse.

Robert Isom

Right. I'd just say this, we should have performed much more in line with our network peers in the first quarter. And so I know that, that's an opportunity for us to recapture. But the marketplace has definitely gotten much more competitive and sale activity increased considerably after we produced. We put forward our guidance and talk about our first quarter results. I don't know if it's 50-50, 60-40. Okay. But I'd tell you that a portion of this is marketplace. And I think that the dynamics in the industry get better from a capacity perspective as we move through the year. And then I think the other large portion is how we've reacted in that marketplace. And the weakness that you've seen in American is I do believe something that speaks to close-in bookings, the highest premium customers that, unfortunately, we haven't made ourselves as available and easy to work with as we can.

Okay. And as you think about that unit revenue weakness in 2Q thinking about what that means for third quarter right now may the summer months or the time when we harvest and the right ones at the time when we get ready to harvest. I mean do you think that the capacity adjustments you're making are going to be able to start to offset that by third quarter? Or is it going to take longer?

Robert Isom

No. As I said, as we look into the third and fourth quarter, capacity dynamics get considerably better. And for our own, while we grew first half of the year at about 8% back half of the year is just going to be about 3.5%. And I'll just say that we're going to be really attentive to it and then if we need to adjust capacity further, we will.

Yes. And was it sort of yield driven or load factor driven just on the revenue basis.

Robert Isom

No, I tell you. There's a little bit of both. Well, a little bit of both, but those customers that are out there want to fly. And so we've seen loads remain very, very strong. But there's work that we need to do to make sure that we're maximizing our ability to revenue manage off of that demand. And that's where it comes into American and our distribution strategy and making sure that we're taking full advantage of those that really are booking close in. And for us, that's a priority.

Okay. So turning to the cost side of the equation. Obviously, unit cost side. That's still everything was actually a little bit better. It sounded like in the guide. Bringing the capacity down to 3.5% in the back half of the year, that's obviously going to put some upward pressure on unit cost? Or is there additional stuff you're working on right now to kind of accelerate and mitigate the down the risk as we pull them in?

Robert Isom

David, at our Investor Day, we talked about the reengineering efforts at American, and I'm really pleased with what I see on that front. So not only are we running the most reliable airline, I kind of give a shout out to our team for the incredible work that they've done. You know the load factors over the world that we can be able to see now the catastrophic weather that hit various parts of the country, especially Texas and Oklahoma. Our team has done a wonderful job on that front. But as I take a look at our ability to reengineer, we're doing it in a fashion that preserves our ability to run a fantastic airline. And at the same time, also make sure that we have the right capacity in the right places for when we adjust our commercial strategy. I know that we're going to perform well. As we take a look at the potential to pull down any capacity, I do believe that we're going to be able to hold our cost in mind. And that comes out of my confidence in the work that we're doing from a reengineering perspective. Capacity reductions always have some impact on costs. We're going to do our best to make sure that we mitigate those to the greatest extent possible. Everything that I see from our work on reengineering the company, making sure that we're making best use of our fleet, I'm very encouraged by.

Okay. So let's talk about the network distribution changes and stuff like that. Obviously, it seems like from the outside and based on what you just said, you weren't getting the results you wanted from the steps we've taken. Can you, at a very high level and briefly summarize the changes that you made? And how long it's going to take to undo them.

Robert Isom

Okay. Well let me start first with this just in terms of network. I believe that American has just a fantastic set of assets. And we talked about those. We've got strong domestic presence at this regional network that others can duplicate. We've got partnerships in international network that's very well with that. There are dynamics in the industry, we always have to be conscious of. So for instance, we have a very large franchise that is based in the Sunbelt. And by Sunbelt, it's really Caribbean, MCLA short haul international. That has been an area that has had a lot of capacity over the last year, ours included. And I do think it's something that's going to shake out. When you take a look at that region, our unit revenue performance has been down considerably. But it's not something that we're going to abandon. We're going to make sure that we're there when the dynamics change. But looking around the rest of the world, TransAtlantic is doing well. As we take a look at South America and in Asia, we see unit revenue performance that is roughly in line with year-over-year. And so I feel strong. I feel good about how American is set up to compete. I love our assets. In terms of the execution side of things. I'll tell you this, we have to make sure our product is available for sale in all channels and we're going to be making some changes very quick. So I think that, that is something that is immediately reversible. I believe that in terms of rebuilding relationships, I think our intermediaries and these are the TMCs and our corporate customers as well. I think that we're going to have to get out there and really get on the road and make sure that we move quickly. That's going to take a little bit of time.

So that's going to require kind of rebuilding that corporate sales team and kind of getting more feet on the street? Or is it going to be more managed from the corporate office because I know you guys have made some changes to reduce expense in that area. That's supporting the distribution changes, just wondering like directionally, are we changing that back.

Robert Isom

No, what I would tell you is because we could take a little bit of both. And to that end, I believe that we have the resources to actually manage and to react quickly. We have to -- for instance, we have to make sure that when we're putting new technology out and asking our travel management companies to come along with it. We need to make sure that we have the technical capability to help them get there as well. We need to adjust things that I talked about were fewer sticks and more carrot. We're not going to be taking away the ability for any customers to earn mileage. And those are the kind of things that I think are going to have an impact very quickly and I do believe that getting our product out and available in all channels is something that we can do very, very quickly.

Okay. So then last question on the sort of the near term and then we can talk some of the bigger picture issues around the industry dynamic. You've made the decision to part ways with. Can you talk about the your goals, expectations to kind of mandate the new person is going to have to come in. Is there someone that you want to come in and sort of redesign everything. Is there somebody you wanted to implement what you've already adjust what you've already learned like how do we think about the mandate that you're going to be giving whoever. What's the kind of person you should want to commit to take that job and what's the mandate?

Robert Isom

Okay. Let me just start with this. First off, our strategy is the company strategy. Those are my strategies, okay? And so I'll leave any individuals aside from that. And I do believe that the strategy that we're pursuing that we laid out in Investor Day are the absolutely right ones. Now one of the things that is very clear is that we've driven some customers away. We restricted some customers from actually our product. Those are kind of things that we have to be attentive to. It's one thing to have a plan and that plan can be the greatest player in the world. You can have the best people operating it, but execution is critical. Being able to react through changes in the marketplace is critical. Attention to detail is critical and operating as a team going forward is critical. I will tell you that my view is that we have done an exceptional job of running a reliable airline. And I know that, that has been something that's been hard to do to get back after pandemic and we've held ourselves accountable to it and we delivered. It's hard to run a very cost-efficient airline in this business. I've tasked our team with doing that, and they have delivered. From a commercial perspective, we will do the same. We will deliver. We must be better at executing our strategies. It is the right thing to encourage our customers to avail themselves of all the products and services that American Airlines can offer. That is something that does take technology. It does take modern retailing tools. But we can't be blind to that ultimate goal. We have to make sure we're reactive in the short run, and we can never be difficult to do business with. So the same expectation that I have from an operation perspective, the same expectation I have from a cost perspective. We will have -- we have that same expectation from a commercial perspective, and I know that we'll be able to achieve it. In regard to how we do that. We don't need more strategies or new ideas. We need to execute on those ideas to make them better. We have fantastic people. Vasu recruited a wonderful team, actually I'm very confident in that team. And I also feel very confident in our plan right now with Steve Johnson coming in and making sure that we're assessing and reviewing everything. I've been around this business for a long time. You're going to see me start to pay a lot of attention to how we produce revenue day in and day out. All of that is being bringing about better execution and also guide us in terms of our thinking on what we need as we go forward.

Okay. And then as you think about coming out of this period of retrenchment or maybe kind of ratcheting down the growth, right? What should investors expect you to be looking for to when you feel like you have license to grow in. Well, what is that -- is there a metric you're running for? Is there a margin metric, return metric? What is the like right now, obviously, the market conditions are great. And the performing peers on a relative basis on the margin side, right, native to foreign capacity. When do you change that?

Robert Isom

So first off, we run this business. For the purpose of producing profits -- producing higher margins. We are -- that philosophy hasn't changed. We're not going to run an airline that's based on a lot of development flying and a lot of testing. We're going to make sure that we run this airline for profitability, short run and long run. As we've gone back from the pandemic, I'll just say, it's been a pretty interesting ride so far. There's been changes in terms of supply chain. There has been changes in terms of the operating environment and the capacity of the air system. There's been changes -- positive changes in terms of the way the customer has come back. I want to be in a position to really take advantage of that. So what are one of the changes in the way the customers come back, there's a lot more demand for premium product, okay? Our fleet is set up to take advantage of that. Our network is set up to take advantage of that. We have to make sure as well that we are able to sell into that. And so as I take a look at our profitability, one of the things that we have to do is reestablish our competitiveness among the top network airlines. That's where we ought to be perceived and measured and ultimately that's going to be the driver or the limiter on growth. So where we've gone from prior to pandemic, through the pandemic and where we are today. You know that we've grown back finally to get to where we were in 2019. We've produced capacity to really fill out those hubs that not probably put too much utilization and shoulder season flying in. We're going to go and make adjustments on that. As I take a look at into next year, we have a very flexible fleet plan. My expectation is that we're going to regain our footing in terms of profitability and that will be the driver in terms of growth that we produce in coming years.

That's a great segue into one of the bigger picture topics I want to dig into a little bit today around sort of premiumization segmentation and what that opportunity set looks like to you? I sort of view this as the industry capturing some of that consumer surplus that's been out there as you were just selling kind of one ticket to everybody one price and not being able to discriminate as much. When you think about the kind of runway that American has specifically to go after that relative to peers who are enjoying a better sort of unit revenue performance as a result of that. What are the yardsticks or the benchmarks we can look at and say how much opportunity is for you to actually kind of close that gap.

Robert Isom

Yes. Well, just in terms of premium revenue. As I mentioned in my comments that we have been able to grow from cabin revenues at more or less the pace of our capacity growth. Clearly, others are doing better than that, okay, and that should be the expectation for us as well. So that is, first and foremost, it's close in bookings. It's business travel, and it's those that want to do business with us and buy our premium product. We've got a great fleet. It's set up to be able to accommodate growth in the front cabin as we take a look out through 2026 from our fleet overall. We have preceding growing by about 20%. And if you take a look at our long haul capability, our long-haul fleet capability, we're growing front cabin by about 30%. We'll be ready to take advantage of that and my expectations are that we're going to be able to produce.

And do you look at it that way in terms of like unit revenue benchmarking versus peers because obviously, there's -- it's a little harder to tease out some of the segmentation of the public reported data. But how far behind you think that are in terms of unit revenue?

Robert Isom

Well, I just look at -- I just look at first quarter results. And in those results, we had a material drop off in terms of total overall revenue performance. You can see that. Others were much more stable and our results look a lot more like theirs.

Okay. And then I guess at the low end, with basic fares as a competitive weapon against some of the discount and the ULCCs. Has that played out that way given the rise in discount for the short term or is it helping to mitigate some of the competition for the discount?

Robert Isom

Well, of course. And look there's all kind of a change in the marketplace right now, and we have to be reactive to it. We have to do our own things as well. But the basic product has served us very well. And it's a superior offering to anything that the ULCC can offer. And I say that because it's an offering that comes with earning mileage being part of American's broader network. Our capacity to recover when things go wrong, having more seating, more leg space, having drinks and having to pay fewer other upcharges, we have a product that is better in the long run. I feel very comfortable in our ability to defend ourselves and also to compete and to grow among all segments of customers, including those that want a restricted product.

And it seems like this is sort of a pretty weired cycle for the airlines and that the ULCCs are traditionally lower cost are the ones with the biggest profitability problem. Is that due to segmentation in time? Like what do you think has driven that? Because normally, vendor cycle, it's the higher cost guys have the problem and have to rationalize capacity. And today, it's been so-called lower cost. What do you think has been the driver of that change in that area?

Robert Isom

Look, I can't speak for other carriers. I know this about us. The kind of things we talked about at our Investor Day are the things that we're leaning into. We have a network that is really unique in its ability to produce connections and to be able to serve marketplaces and with our partners, we can serve basically, I think, almost 9% of the world's O&Ds. We produce more origin and destinations than anyone else. That's not and we're incredibly strong within North America. That's something that we can build on. That's something that is very different than other carriers. Now in that I believe that because of the work that we did over the pandemic and rationalizing our fleet and also rebuilding our fleet I believe that the work that we're doing right now to run our airlines more efficiently. I think that we are a much more formidable carrier in terms of being able to produce really effective unit cost. Now on top of that, we have to do a much better job of driving unit revenues. We're going to do that.

Okay. Turning to the rewards program and sort of the idea of diversifying revenue. Your credit card relationship is 10 years old?

Robert Isom

10 years old, right.

So is there anything more you can tell us around what the opportunity set is in terms of bringing that contract to market?

Robert Isom

What I'll say right now is we're working with our partners. And the reception that we've received is one of tremendous opportunity, one of a desire to partner in ways that we haven't and to really grow. Now we take a step back. This is a fantastic way to engage our customers that's in a different way. But ultimately, this is about creating another way for people to buy seats on American Airlines. And so we already have the largest loyalty program, airline loyalty program in the world. I know that we're going to be able to grow and strengthen and offer opportunities for more mileage earn. That means, again, stronger demand for American's product and fill up seat it's going to make everything that we do a little bit better. So as I take a look at the long run, we have a better, we have a way to connect with customers in a more engaged fashion, one that has a lot more stickiness to it. We have the ability to offer customers something that is incredibly valuable. Right now, what American has done is our miles are more than anyone else's in terms of being ultimately redeemed. I know that our partners want to help us with that. They also want to take advantage to encourage tremendous growth, which we have the ability to do.

So in terms of the renewal itself though, right, is there anything you can do to help us understand what that step change in profitability would be based on our benchmarking peers? Fine if it's we're at a stage where you can comment on it. I'm just trying to help investors understand like this seems like an undervalued part of the story or an underappreciated part of the story.

Robert Isom

And David all I'll say at this point is that I believe that, that's another aspect of underperformance versus our network peers. And we have parties that -- our partners have a strong desire to make sure that we don't underperform in that fashion. It's an incredibly valuable part of our network, a really sizable revenue generator for us. It can do a lot more.

Okay. And then is that still out there in terms of -- is there any timing timeframe for that?

Robert Isom

We're working on it right now.

Working on it right now. All right. And then one of the things that has certainly been a topic with investors has been particular around supply constraints. And obviously, the news today that supply and demand are a little bit out of sync is discouraging. But when you think about the rate at which the supply chain can produce aircraft that engines are getting overhauled, like how do you think about that impact on the industry growth in the next couple of years? Is that a meaningful change in the amount of production in the past is out there or is it kind of a side issue?

Robert Isom

Well, I'll just start with this. We've put back a lot of capacities last year. We've got to make sure that it's fully absorbed. Demand, we know that people want to return to travel. So I expect great growth. I believe that the dynamics for the industry are in a really solid position. Some of that comes from your point about capacity about drains on capacity as we go forward in supply chain constraints. It's a marketplace right now where aircraft production, I think, is going to be limited. I think it's going to be limited for a considerable amount of time. We've talked about our issues with Boeing and there's still a lot more to go there. We have to make sure that we're delivering quality aircraft off the line every time. And what I've talked to Boeing about is, hey, in regard to producing aircraft, even for us, let's get the quality right and take the lumps now. And I believe that Boeing will do that. But Boeing is not the only one that is out there. There are other suppliers, Honeywell, for instance. There are other suppliers that have dramatic impact on the overall industry's ability to produce capacity, and they've fallen behind considerably. It's not just the airframe and engine manufacturers. It's also the providers' components. I think that is something that is going to take a considerable amount of trend to work through the system as well. So my view of just in terms of the ability to produce new is limited, but then in terms of producing an operating capacity, I think that there are supply chain constraints that are impacting everyone. Now I do believe that American is best positioned in this world of constraint because we've done our fleet renewal program, right? We spent $30 billion on new aircraft. It's a reason we carry more leverage than anybody else. But it's also now that we have it, it's also the reason that I believe that our capital expenditure, our aircraft capital expenditure profile as we take a look at towards the end of the decade is incredibly reasonable, $3 billion to $3.5 billion of capital expenditures only $2.2 billion this year. I believe that American has done that heavy work were not dependent a lot of new deliveries. The other thing that I'll note is I believe American is incredibly well positioned in terms of being able to support our fleet and others, I believe, are going to run into real problems. We already have an incredible maintenance operation anchored on our Tulsa heavy maintenance base. We employ more licensed mechanics than any airline. I know that we produce probably the most efficient overhauls of CFM56 engines in the world, which is by far the largest engine type that we operate. And I feel really good about American and our team members being able to support the airline we need to run. I don't believe that the other carriers are in the same position. I do believe that even the supply network for overhauls, as you mentioned on engines, probably the same for airframe. I think that's going to be incredibly constrained. And those aren't easy things to fix. Of course, they'll all even out over time, okay? But I don't think that those are short run problems.

And as you think about some of the constraints behind just the airframes and the engines, air traffic control was a big issue last year. Given that we're looking at 7% more travel in the summer based on the inquiries numbers anyway. Do we expect that to be also an issue this year? And what do you think about the government's approach to solving that air traffic control?

Robert Isom

So first off, I really do want to give a shout out to the Secretary Buttigieg, the administration and our elected officials. We have an FAA reauthorized bill gives us runway for the next five years. Constraint issues in regard to aerospace are also not short-term problems. We, as a country, to address the problems that we have, have to be willing to step up and to make sizable investments. While I love that we have a five-year plan out there, the kind of issues that we're talking about, they're decades long initiatives because they involve not only a lot of people in retraining, but it involves tremendous technology change. So I believe that we're doing the best we can with the system that we have. You're aware that we have restrictions in the Northeast airspace that we've put in and we had reductions and operating requirements for New York airports. I don't know how long those will continue. I believe that we're doing everything we can to get the controller base that is necessary, but there are limits to aerospace that are longer term in nature. And I think that that's another thing that is going to impact the business. And at least for us, look, constraints, it's ultimately a supply and demand business, constraints on your ability to -- on the supply side, as long as demand is strong, that generally bodes well. And that's the environment, whether it's from a supplier base or just operating limitations. You talked as well, David, about the investments that are required in airports and new gates even in places that have space can cost one new gate cost $100 million, okay? And that's just what we're going to pay in DFW as Terminal F is thought about. In New York, the rebuild of Terminal One in JFK, which was projected at about a $9 billion effort, I think it came out to being something that was a $400 million investment per gate. Now you take into -- that into account. And we can all say, well, that's just -- that's the government or that's the local airport that is all paid for by airlines, okay. Ultimately, whether you amortize that over 20, 30, 40 years, it's still a really big number. And I think that, that is also going to be something that has to build into the capacity environment in our larger city. Los Angeles has a really large capital development program going on, but it's not MLM and Gates. We've got a lot of investment going out -- going on in Chicago. My belief is that there's going to have to be a lot of rational thinking about putting new gates in place not before people want to take on that kind of economic exposure.

Okay. So you talked about your network strategy and your firm conviction that American has the best network. And at your Investor Day, you talked about sort of rolling into the Sunbelt states, smaller cities, shorter haul sort of traffic. There has been a lot of discussion in the market about whether that's the right strategy, given maybe the smaller revenue opportunity, right? They're less served and it could be committed advantage, but maybe there isn't enough there to make that strategy be the right strategy long-term. How do you think about that conversation or what's your input in that conversation?

Robert Isom

My input is I just -- I haven't seen anything that suggests that the Sunbelt cities aren't going to continue to be a real economic engine in the United States because there's just nothing to suggest that it won't. In terms of our ability to serve not just the Sunbelt regions, but also the catchment basins for all those hubs our regional network is incredibly important. And one of the things I'm so proud of is we're the operator of the world's largest fleet of E175 aircraft, and you're going to see us taking on more of those. It's going to help us to get a lot more efficient. It's a product that customers just love -- when one of those rolls up, you're going to get your bag on, you're going to have a comfortable seat and a very nice regional product. I see as we go forward, that we're going to actually get quite a bit more efficient. And one of the things I'd note is that with capacity constraints and with a moderating of growth overall, we're starting to see our ability to organically grow and produce pilots, moving them from right seat to left and being our first officers that come into our regional carriers and actually growing through the ranks as the demand for mainline pilots has slowed considerably. That, I believe, as well is going to bode well for us. We've had to spend a lot of money rebuilding those regional airlines and getting them back up to an appropriate footprint. But as time goes on, I believe that there's some cost pressures namely related to getting pilots in seat. I think that those are going to lessen. And so the revenue environment is going to depend certainly on a lot of macro factors, but our ability to serve that demand profitably, I think it only improves and as well our position and our ability with our regional fleet. It's something that no other carrier can duplicate. So I'm not -- I'm incredibly bullish on where we're headed on that front. We've got the right product. We're going to have the right cost structure and the demand environment, I believe, bodes well for the future.

Okay. And as you think about the -- the opportunity ahead for American Airlines and what you want American Airlines to be going forward? We've had this conversation in the past. What is the identity? What is the idea? I think with some of your peers, it's a little bit clear in investors' minds around focus on experience or what have you as far as kind of what that tag line could be. I'm going to ask you the same question I ask you pretty much every year we're here. Like what do you want American Airlines to be? What kind of -- what is the vision for you in terms of where it's fitting in the marketplace with respect to your legacy peers, with respect to the discount airlines, with respect to the overall travel landscape .

Robert Isom

Right. Well, when you fly American, you're going to be able to get to where you want to go. We're going to serve more cities in a seamless fashion than anyone. You're going to be able to take advantage of the product that you want when you get -- when you buy your product. And that's if, look, we're a very large airline and we're going to serve all segments incredibly well. So from the most -- from a basic economy perspective, all the way to those that want to fly international business class, we have a product offering for you. And when you come fly American, you're going to know that we're going to be reliable. We're going to get to there. We're going to be easy to do business with. And in that for our investors, I just look at this as a tremendous upside. I hate what we recorded today, okay? We are going to make considerable changes, but that is upside. I know for a fact that we can recapture what we've seeded to others. Others are benefiting from what we've done over the last six months or so. We'll get that back. That's upside opportunity for us. Combine that with the other things that we talked about at Investor Day. American is on track, still on track, to not only have pay down total debt by $13 million at the end of this year, by $15 million at the end of 2025. We will make sure that our leverage continues to decline over the coming years. We've got a great fleet. We've got a great operating network. I believe that we have tremendous opportunity to engage our customers even further in a loyalty program that not only they want to be a part of, but one that I know benefits them in ways that distinguish us from our peers. And in doing all that, I believe we're already on the path. We're just going to continue to be exceptional at managing costs as well. All that, David, if you said, hey, Robert, in terms of operating the airline, what is it that you want to be known for? I want to be known for delivering on what we say we're going to do. I mean, it's not just want. I know that we can produce a reliable airline. I know that we can manage costs. I know that we are going to get back on track from a commercial perspective. I know that we're going to deliver for our customers and shareholders.

All right. Well, with that, I think we're coming to the end of the time. I want to thank you guys for supporting the conference coming out again. Always good to see you and good to catch up.

Thanks, Dave.

All right.