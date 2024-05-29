General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Jeff Harmening - Chief Executive Officer

Alexia Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co

Alexia Howard

Okay. Good morning, everybody. My name is Alexia Howard, and I cover the U.S. food sector for Bernstein. And it's my great pleasure to welcome Jeff Harmening, the CEO of General Mills since 2017. Now as we all know, the U.S. food industry seems to be at something of a crossroads with high hope for some improvement in volume trends as the headwinds of 2023 are lapped. General Mills has made a good deal of product in shaping the portfolio over the past several years in a bid to tap into fast growth markets and make the company more defiant in the face of more frequent disruptive change. So very many thanks for joining us today, Jeff.

Jeff Harmening

Thanks for having me here.

Alexia Howard

Great. So you became CEO of General Mills back in 2017. And the industry has certainly seen some pretty tumultuous times since then. What has changed across the sector in your view over the last seven years?

Jeff Harmening

First of all, I want to start by saying I don't take any credit for causing those tumultuous times. I didn't pick the 2017 that it kind of picked me. I think back on where we were then, it's been an interesting time for the whole sector. And in 2016, recall, we were just coming out of what I would call the 3G era, which is really focused on cost cutting and limited brand building and really trying to optimize short-term profitability. And we're just coming out of that kind of getting back to the middle or above, which is what I would call it, say, look, we got to get back to growth, but we need to do it profitably. We were kind of in the midst of doing that. We had just bought Blue Buffalo.

And then we were hit by pandemic. And following that, supply chain disruptions and following that inflation, which we hadn't seen in my 30 year career. And so I guess, there are two questions. What do we learn from all that? And then what do we see coming up? The first thing I would say we learned is just the importance of continuing to invest in our business. And we saw that coming out of the prior area. We certainly reinvested during the pandemic and everything that followed, both in the terms of our capabilities, our digital and technology capabilities but also our brand building, which is up 40% over the last few years. And so one of the things we learned is that through a period like we have just seen, you need to keep investing in your brands. And it may seem like a throwaway line, but for us it's critically important. And as a result, we now have $9 billion brands at General Mills.

The other thing, though, we did not predict the pandemic. We didn't predict the depth of the supply chain disruptions and inflation certainly wasn't transitory. So as we think about that period, we also know that our ability to predict exactly what's going to happen is relatively limited but we can choose to how we're going to adapt to that. And as an organization, we became a lot more adaptable, a lot more change oriented. As a result, our supply chain held up well during the last few years. And our pricing held up well over the last few years.

And so as we look ahead, mean the consumer is in kind of a tough place. You look at the geopolitical environment, you look at the pace of change in technology. We're in an interesting period where some things are settling out like inflation, but there are other things that are disruptors. And so as we look ahead, one of the things that give us confidence in addition to the strength of our business right now and our balance sheet in addition to our income statement is just our ability to change and our ability to not predict exactly what's going to happen, but just in the environment around us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alexia Howard

Makes sense. The elephant in the room seems to be all about volume recovery at the moment. We seem to be at a pretty pivotal moment for the sector. Investors have been waiting with bated breath for an improvement in volume trends as we lap the cut back in SNAP spending in March of last year. Yet so far, we haven't really seen any discernible improvement in trends. Is there something more structural going on? Or could things improve as we lap the step-up in cooking from scratch last summer?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. So as we think about the environment, yes, investors have been waiting with bated breath and maybe more than a few members of management teams as well. What I would say is that broadly speaking, the way that the environment has evolved in the last six months has been kind of the way we thought it would evolve. And would we wish it to evolve faster in terms of volume improvement? Well, of course. But we never really expected a step change from any one event in volumes recovering. And -- so as we look at the categories we compete in the first half of last year, our category volumes were down about 3%. If you look at the last three months, our category volumes are down about 1%. And while it's not back to growth, it certainly is a pretty significant improvement from where we were. The same could be said of our own business, which was down -- the volumes were down 7% in the back half. We got a little bit more competitive. Our volumes are down about 4% over the last three months.

And so the business is going in the right direction a better not a step change pace. And the question is why is that? And I would say we've lapped SNAP benefits. We have lapped pricing from a year ago. Effective at the end of this month, we have lapped significant increase in private label and small brands getting on shelf more regularly. And I think the thing to go is really the change in consumer. And the first I would say is the change in mindset. It takes consumers a while to adjust to pricing. And that's true not only in food, that's true of almost any category. And it's probably a 12 to 18 month process before consumers really land on, okay, what is the true price this good going to be? And I think it's particularly difficult for consumers now because they've seen -- we've seen a 30% increase in power cost inflation over the past three years.

And so combined the consumer perception, but consumers are stretched financially right now. You see the rise in credit card debts and so forth. And so I think that's why we haven't seen a step change, and that's why I don't think we're going to see a step change in volumes either for our categories or for our business. But I would expect that we would see a gradual improvement over time. All as the consumers get used to pricing and as they feel economically more sound.

Alexia Howard

Makes sense. If anyone has any questions in the audience, feel free to submit them into the pigeonhole link. I'm more than happy to work those into our conversation here. Now looking forward, I know you're not going to provide guidance for 2025, but could you talk a little bit about the building blocks or more broadly, how you're thinking about the approach to next year?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. So you're right. I can't provide guidance. But look, I'll try to provide some insights into how we're thinking about next year. And but the first thing I would say, it kind of starts with how our current fiscal year ended, which I think we just ended on Sunday. So I mean, it just ended a couple of days ago. And I would say the first thing our inventory levels with our retail customers are in good shape. I mean we didn't see -- we don't expect to see a rebound in inventory levels. We saw inventories down a year ago this time. We think our -- I think our volume for the fourth quarter, particularly for North America retail should be pretty consistent with what is seen in Nielsen data. And while that may not have been encouraging for the fourth quarter, what some people may think. As we look at the year ahead, our inventories are in a good place with our retail customers.

So as we think about the building blocks to next year. With regard to volumes, as I said, I think we'll see a steady improvement in volumes over the course of the year. In a pricing environment is going to be challenging, also in an inflation environment that's not going to be particularly high either, I don't think. And so that will put a little bit of pressure on our long-term sales algorithm. So I would love to say that we're going to get back to our long-term sales algorithm of 2% to 3% top line growth next year. But given the gradual improvement I would see in volumes, I think that's going to be a little bit tough to come by. Our goal will be to be competitive within our categories, and I think we can achieve that in this coming year. As we have, by the way, the last four years, we've grown in 50% of our categories our market shares.

When you look at our profitability, I'm encouraged by a couple of things. Our gross margins are back in line to where they were pre-pandemic, which is better than many of our peers. And as I look at our productivity, our productivity has been really strong. I mean, it's been really good this year. We're at 5% HMM savings. As we said at the end of the third quarter, we'll be at 4% plus next year. We have a very good line of sight to what it will be next year. We'll give more specific guidance in four weeks, but our productivity efforts are very good. We expect inflation not to be so high.

And so as we think about the cost side of our business, we are in good shape, particularly at the gross margin level. And what that means is we have some options to how we go about this next year, and it's very clear to us that we need to reinvest back into our business for growth. And we plan to do that and maintaining gross margins at the same time, but reinvesting back, particularly in consumer spending to reestablish and revitalize our brand growth. That's the number one objective that we get into next year. So to the extent that we feel like our gross margin is going to be in a good place, our plan would be to reinvest that back into growth, and to drive growth for our biggest, most profitable brands.

The other thing I'll highlight for you is that -- and we've talked about it, but we didn't hit our targets for this year. We didn't grow the way that we wanted to grow after doing so for the prior four years. And so we have to reset, if you will, our incentive, which is about a 2 point drag to profitability. It doesn't happen to the gross margin. It happens on the SG&A line. And so as we head into next year, we have to face that, but we think it's still important that we reinvest in our top line growth that we'll continue to do that even though we have a drag on our SG&A.

Alexia Howard

Makes sense. A question has come in from the audience here. Have you considered dialing back some of the price moves? And if not, why not?

Jeff Harmening

The -- one of the things that -- first of all, it's a very fair question. One of the -- we look at these -- we look at our pricing as well as our consumer spending and our investments category by category. So there's not one answer and we compete in 25 categories here in the U.S., let alone, what we do in China and Brazil and France and the U.K. So there's not one answer. I wish it were as simple as giving you one answer. There are a certain place and what I would also say is our strategic revenue management is now and always on capability. We run millions of models a month talking about looking at our pricing. Our pricing has got quite a bit better over time. I mean, significantly better over time.

Having said that no one is perfect. We're not perfect. Models aren't perfect. And so we look at specific categories, specific brands, specific package size to see where we need to do work. And so we're very surgical in how we look at where our pricing is. And I'll give you one example we did with Blue Buffalo on our wet pet food business. We found out that the value proposition wasn't right for consumers, and they were telling us this. And so we introduced a lot of multipacks, first of all. And then we got under a certain price threshold with our wet pet food, still it's a very profitable business for us and we saw a significant uptake in volume. But that was one area where we saw that we got out of line. One very specific area and it was on dog mostly.

And so as we look ahead, there won't be one answer where we said, okay, we're going to adjust prices here or there. We'll look category by category and side by side to see what makes the most sense. But the most important thing we could do really is reinvesting behind our brands because consumers in this environment, they really don't want to be able to throw away food that they have gone to purchase. And so they're looking for brands they trust and something that they know their family will eat. So the most important job we have to do as we think about price and value is on the value side, which is one of the benefits we're bringing to consumers.

Alexia Howard

Maybe let's delve into some specific business lines here. It seems the pet food business is beginning to show some signs of improvement after a rough time over the past year or so. What are you seeing in terms of consumer behavior that might be driving this? Or are there other factors that are working here?

Jeff Harmening

It's a fair observation. I think this is the case sometimes I say two things can be true at once. This is a case where three things can be true once. The first is that it has been rougher, you are right. The second is we are improving. Actually, we made some really nice improvements. And the third is that we still have improvements yet to make. And so, I'll give you evidence about the value of consumer, which I talked about earlier and the value of making sure we market. Is that Life Protection Formula, we've seen really good growth in Life Protection Formula, which is our biggest business in Blue Buffalo. And I think we've seen 8% growth or something over the last couple of quarters and back to market share growth in Life Protection Formula. And all we did was change the marketing. We changed the advertising. We made the advertising better. And I say that's all we do, but that's hard to do. And again, it goes to show the strength of the Blue Buffalo brand when we get right.

That's not the only area we've seen improvement. We've seen an improvement in our wet pet food, and they just talked a little bit about that pricing with some of things like that. We've also seen improvement in our Tastefuls business. We started to market that. We changed the marketing on that. We started to see improvements in that business. The big one for us still to improve is our Wilderness business. And you'll see new marketing coming out for that this summer as well as an increased focus to some of our retailers where Wilderness is a big player, some pack size changes and things like that, again, going back to the value equation.

What I feel great about on Blue Buffalo is that every time over the last year we diagnose what the challenge is and then we put steps in place to change the trajectory of the business. And now we need to do the same thing on Wilderness. But it's still in some ways, it's a tough category. The toughest part of the category really in value seeking behaviors are treating. And it's not to say there haven't been trade-offs in other areas, but treating is still the one where we see the biggest challenge with value. And look, I think value -- I think consumers are still going to be a value cut just over the year. I'm not sure that's going to change dramatically, but I'm pretty sure that we're going to change our game. And we're better, as you say, but there's still revenue.

Alexia Howard

Let's move on to cereal. Now that the WK Kellogg Company has been spun off from Kellanova, it also seems that private label has gained a bit of share over the past several months after being out of the picture for so long. What do you see in terms of the changing dynamics competitively in cereal?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. The cereal category is obviously a very important one for us, a very profitable one for us. I'm on to pay a lot of attention to. The first thing I would say is starting out before I get into WK Kellogg and the competitive situation in front of us, we've competed very well in cereal over the last four or five years, gaining quite a bit of share and doing a really nice job with product innovation. We qualified best product. I think we can still do even better work on our core in cereal, and so we'll continue to market that and continue to dial up our marketing on our core cereal business.

With regard to the competition, we haven't really seen anything out of the ordinary. I expected WK Kellogg they can speak to it better than I can, but I would say their promotional levels are kind of -- they've grown, but they're back to where they were before. I mean they had a lot of supply chain disruptions, which are well documented and they've talked about. And to the extent that they kind of get back on their game here in the U.S. along with us and with I think it will be beneficial for the entire cereal category, and that's what I'm seeing. So there's nothing really out of the ordinary, I would say, with regard to WK Kellogg.

With regard to private label, I would start from the perspective that private label and cereal is only about 7% market share. In food and beverage in general, market share of private label is about 20% and cereal is about 7%. So it's not a big player. And while it has grown -- it has grown the last year, it's only back to what it was pre-pandemic. And so they say they had their supply chain issues would be an understatement. And so it's really kind of back to where it was. And the most important thing for us to do in cereal is keep playing our game. We've got great brands like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms. We've had good innovation. I feel good that we're going to step up our marketing game. And so as long as we keep playing our game in cereal, we will be more amplified.

Alexia Howard

Let's move on to international markets. Could this be a bigger future focus for growth? And if so, how do you do that while maintaining company-wide margins and returns on investment?

Jeff Harmening

Yes, we're encouraged by what we're seeing in parts of our international portfolio. And I would say that it is going to be a vector for growth for us as a company. And if I take a step back and what have we done with our international markets. The first thing we've done, we divested our Yoplait business in Europe, which is big, but was also slow growing and lower margin. We divested our Yoplait business in Europe same. And that allowed us -- that's allowed us to put our focus back on our core global brands, both within the markets they compete in, but as well as distributor markets.

And when I look at our business outside the U.S., there's a chance for us to not only grow faster, but also increase our margins as we do it. And that's our goal to do both of those things. We've seen good evidence of this in Europe and Australia so far. And I think it talks about the value of what a message you can do it. Our European and Australian businesses really grow nicely. And yes, we divested Yoplait, but there was a lot of time, money and attention put to that. And when we refocus that time, money and attention back on our big global brands, we saw growth. We saw the growth on Häagen-Dazs. We saw growth in Nature Valley, where now Nature Valley is the number one bar in France. We've seen it on Old El Paso. And so we like what we have seen there.

Our challenge more recently on international has been with regard to Brazil. We saw there was a lot of commodity inflation in Brazil and we had to price for that which was very challenging for the Brazilian consumer. In the short run, we've seen some challenges in China as the Chinese consumer has come under a little bit of pressure and we lapped -- lockdowns from a year ago and our Wanchai Ferry businesses. But I would tell you our -- I feel very confident in our business in China. We have a good Häagen-Dazs business. We have a good Wanchai Ferry dumpling business. We just really launched Blue Buffalo into China, which is the second largest market -- food market in the world. And so I feel really good about our prospects in China.

So long and the short, in international, what you will see us doing is focusing on our big global brand, it now includes pet, including Edgard & Cooper in Europe. And with that, driving accelerated growth, which will certainly be above the company average and margins at the same time because those big brands are margin accretive for us.

Alexia Howard

Can you talk about what you're seeing in Europe versus the emerging markets you've already spoken to China specifically?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. So in Europe, we're seeing nice growth out of our European business. And I attribute it mostly to the focus of our teams on our big global brands. I said it's Häagen-Dazs, it's the Nature Valley and Old El Paso. Those are three great brands, we're seeing good growth from them. We've also seen our administrative costs go down, particularly as we're getting more distributor markets even outside of Europe. So we're more focused in Europe has led to better results new product innovation. And even outside of Europe and China and Brazil, we moved to distributor markets. So fewer feet on the ground, if you will from General Mills people, which has improved our cost structure, but also has given us access to more talent. And so we're excited about the prospects of our distributor business, which is largely based on Häagen-Dazs.

Alexia Howard

Okay. Can we move on to competitive dynamics here. More broadly because I know we've touched on that in a couple of the categories. Have there been any changes to the competitive dynamics in the U.S. since the pandemic began? Smaller brands, for example, were more hard hit during the supply chain issues a couple of years ago? It sounds as though they've come back, what else are you seeing in terms of the other competitive environment?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. So the -- it's really been dynamic. But what I -- let me start with, one of the things we've seen is people eating food more. And you touched on that in your very first question, talking about lapping making up at home from last summer. We've seen people eat food at more at home since the pandemic and end now. And I think that speaks to availability, but also that eating at home is 4x less expensive than eating out. And so when consumers get strapped economically, one of the first things they do is eat food at home more than do away from home. But within our categories, we've seen very rational behavior, I mean and part of that is there are supply disruptions. So it's hard to active rationale, when you're just trying to get product to market.

But even now as supply disruptions have dissipated. I can't really point to a category where we see somebody doing a competitor do something like why are they doing that? I mean promotional frequencies are about what they were before the pandemic, the depth of promotion in terms of percentages is about where it was. The absolute price points are higher because all price points are higher, but the depth of promotion is about what it was. Private label, although it's grown the last year, investors have been written about that. Their levels are about what they were before the pandemic. And so we've had a lot of ups and downs over the last several years, but we're back to where we started. And I think with that means as we look ahead, is that there's going to be a premium put on the basics of blockchain tracking as it has been for most of my career, which is who's got the best brands, who has the best market and who is executing the best, both in-store and online and with regard to your consumer marketing. So I think we're entering a period where that's going to be a differentiator and that's a period that General Mills has historically accelerated.

Alexia Howard

Are you sensing that consumers are becoming more concerned about heavily processed foods in the wake of media coverage of these ultra-processed food studies, obviously, it's not really a concern for you?

Jeff Harmening

Yes, because in the categories we compete in, there's a lot written about nutrition. What I would say is that in all the categories we compete in, the brands that are doing the best and what the tastes really good and bring them joy. So no matter what the category is what are the top turning items and what are the things that are growing, if things that taste, which I'd say that consumers don't care about nutrition as well, but I don't want to get lost in the conversation. People like food taste new flash. People like really -- to the extent that consumers are more knowledgeable and care more about what's in their food. I think that's a benefit for us. I mean, we care about that for 158 years. And happy to compete in that environment. And so to the extent that consumers are -- we launched gluten-free Chex in 2008, when the first mainstream cereal was gluten-free or that in clinical studies that show that materials lower cholesterol or have added protein to yogurt and bars have fruits and vegetables. For us, one of the things that General Mills does really well is make food that tastes good, all is good for you. And to the extent that consumers are looking at ingredients more closely, I think that's a benefit for us and I think that's going to be an opportunity for us.

Alexia Howard

Can I add a question that's come in from the audience on this theme. If government is exploring, adding warning labels to food packaging. And I feel as though the debate of food labeling has been going on for many, many years. How big of a risk is that to General Mills business? And how is the company participating in that debate?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. The -- we see labeling schemes all over the world, and we can be actively all over the world. So competing in an environment where there's some sort of labeling is not new to General Mills. I mean we do it in Europe right now. We've done it in Latin America. We've done it in many, many places. So, the idea that would have a significant impact on our business one way or the other. I don't think that it will because we've competed and all -- we've competed with all kinds of regulatory environments. When we get asked our opinion on what we think, we provide our best scientific information. I think the key to having something constructive when labeling products is make sure it's based on science, just not the politics of the day or what's convenient, but really what is the science study about what we should be doing in. And -- so we've been assisting with that everywhere we compete. And so I don't see that as a big -- I don't see that as a huge risk. I don't see that as a huge opportunity. I think it is what it is. It's not the first time we've seen that movie. The key is to make sure it's science-based, but also have one. I mean what would not work in different labeling schemes for different states, for example, that would actually be -- that would not work.

Alexia Howard

I remember that was a labeling bill, I think so.

Jeff Harmening

Well, you don't want to -- it's not good for consumers. I mean it's not good for us, but it's also not good for consumers. If something would be considered to be more helpful in one state than another, how does that work? I mean you cross-state line, so you really need one set of kind of rules. And one of the things that helped the organic movement in General Mills has the largest natural organic portfolio of any CPG company, is it was the harmonization of organic rules because at one point, many, many years ago, there were kind of on by every state. There were independent people doing it. And that didn't really work. But when that was harmonized, it actually spurred growth in that industry.

Alexia Howard

Moving on to capabilities. The packaged industry does seem to be going -- undergoing something of a transformation from a safe stable industry with high barriers to entry to something with more technological innovation and disruption. And I think this is something that's happened over the last 20 years or so. How does General Mills position itself to win in this new more dynamic environment?

Jeff Harmening

Yes, it's a good question and a fair one. I touched on a little bit earlier, but let me expand. The General Mills have been around 158 years, not because we failed to change but because we have. And it was certainly true over the last seven years, where we faced pandemics and increased inflation, supply chain disruptions, but also the rise of different technologies. And then when you talk about this technology revolution, without question we're going through one.

I mean, General Mills has increased the number of data scientists we have over the last four years by 40-fold or 40x data scientists than we did four years ago. The number of models we bought four years ago was about 2,000 a month, now it's several million per month with the outcome -- with about 0.5 billion outcomes per month, which is -- I mean, orders say it's order of magnitude would not do a service to how we're using technology. And we're using technology in our supply chain. We're using it upstream to get the best cost for ingredients. We're using it in our manufacturing facilities to make sure the output is as good as it can be. We were using it in logistics and partnering with our retail customers to make it better. We're using it in our marketing. We showed at CAGNY an example of Nature Valley and how we're able to target more effectively, using our marketing.

We're using it in R&D to help search for ingredients and do other things within R&D. So we're using it throughout our business. We even have our own internal ChatGPT, which we call MillsChat. And so when you're in a position like we are, you have to lean into the change. And we have been, and we sold we're agile. And so for us, I think all the change we see around us with regard to technology is a huge opportunity, but you have to be willing to embrace that and invest in it and we have. And so I am confident that what comes next General Mills will emerge a leader, but it's only because we've embraced the change.

Alexia Howard

Linked to this whole digital environment. On the new digital and competitive landscape, do you believe that the barriers to entry have declined across the industry? It's now possible for pretty much anyone to start a brand with social media influencers versus ads on TV. It's a very different environment to where we were 20 years ago.

Jeff Harmening

It's a very different environment where we were 20 years ago, and I was doing marketing 20 years ago. Today it is a great time to be a marketer, particularly if you've got great brands, there are so many tools available to you. But again, you have to be willing to use them and we are. The other thing you have to be willing to innovate in a variety of ways. As we talk about innovations in many times just as a new product, but you can innovate on your core and how you're marketing. I talked about Blue Buffalo and how we return to growth through Life Protection Formula.

But you can do -- you can work with influencers. You can do a lot of different things on the marketing side. But in addition to that, I mean, not all the innovation happens within the four walls of General Mills. And we're very good at it. But because there is a broader ecosystem of innovation happening, now we need to tap into that. And we've done that through M&A. But we've also done that through 301, when we take minority stakes in the firms. So we do that our investment arm Gold Medal Ventures, where we just bought a small pet supplement company.

And so the key for us is to make sure that we're not only getting within our four walls, but we're looking around at innovation that's taking place outside of us and then adding our capabilities to that. And General Mills, I would advocate probably scales businesses better than anyone else. And that's one of the reasons why we've been able to do so well with things like Blue Buffalo or TNT Crust business or hopefully with [indiscernible] we just bought which we acquired. So even though there's a lot more innovation in the ecosystem, the key is for our tapping into it and then our ability to when we see something really like to acquire it and scale it effectively.

Alexia Howard

Let's move on to retailer relationships. How have the retailer relationships evolved between the pre and post-pandemic eras given the rise of e-commerce, especially the click-and-collect model and improve these -- these improved analytical capabilities that have come up in recent years?

Jeff Harmening

Yes, the -- I thought a lot about this. I suspect they've either become -- the relations become a lot better or a lot worse. And in our case, it become a lot better. And that's because, as you say, the retail landscape is changing and our retail partners want to partner with, first of all, companies that can get them supply a product when they need it. And I think the resiliency of the supply chain, the importance of that has been brought to bear over the last four years.

But also CPG companies that can partner with them and all kinds of digital initiatives. And whether that's linking up logistics supply chains, as we're now able to do, or whether that's taking advantage of their retail marketing, which we're now able to do or work effectively in e-commerce. I mean 15% of our business in the U.S. is now done through e-commerce. 85% of that is through stores. And so -- and we over-index in the categories we compete in vis-a-vis what we do through normal brick-and-mortar e-commerce sales.

And so our relationships with our leading retail customers, I believe that have got better but that's because we've leaned into this change, and we've changed with that. And a lot of that has to do with the supply chain. A lot of that has to do with marketing. And the fact that, look, we have in the categories in which we compete, we have leading brands that consumers are looking for.

Alexia Howard

Can we move on to innovation. So where is General Mills in terms of innovation after most of the new product development went away during the pandemic and the supply chain disruption?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. With regard to innovation, I think that is a new product innovation question. So as we look at new products, this is where the two things can be true at the same time. We've been better than our competition in most cases, and we're -- we haven't been as good as we have been historically. And so if you look at cereal, I talked a little bit about, we've got four of the top five indications in most of the global categories in which we compete over the last five years. Our share of innovation outpaces our market share.

So relatively speaking, we've done well. But if you look at the last three or four years relative to where we were historically, you'll see it below where we've been before. And part of that is supply chain related -- on our part of it as retailers haven't been willing to take a chance on new product innovation, when they're struggling just to get the existing products to market, which I completely understand.

And so as we look ahead, I feel good about our innovation capability. You will see our percentage of new product innovation come up this coming year. And again, part of that will be us and part of that will be retailer acceptance of new products. One of the things I will tell you is that we're focusing more and more on our wet pets and that's really not the number of items you launched. I see lots of presentations. We're going to launch 1 billion items next year. That's interesting, but it's not exactly on I mean -- the key is, I think, over the long-term, how many of those really stick on the shelf. And you'll see probably something along the 25% to 30% increase in the number of big items that we bring to the market this coming year, things that we think that will sustain over time.

Alexia Howard

We talked a bit about marketing and promotion, it's come up quite a bit so far, but are there specific examples of what you can do today that you couldn't do before the pandemic?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. So we touched on this a little bit in the very beginning, but we're able to isolate where we have challenges, a lot better today than we were before. Before, it was kind of a rod-like approach. And whether that was with regard to advertising or promotion levels, you would create an ad and you run it for six months and you hope to work. And at the end of it, you see if the return was okay. The same would be oceans, you run everything at a single price point and you do that for a while and you hope that it worked.

We're kind of beyond that now. And so with regard to our marketing efforts, we can tell in weeks, sometimes days, the effectiveness of our marketing campaign, we can do -- we do A/B testing. We're able to see whether one particular message is working better than another message we can invest on the fly. And so there's not nearly as much guesswork as there was before. There's still a lot of art, there's a lot of creativity in marketing, but we're able to pivot a lot faster and a lot better.

The same would be true of our promotional efforts, that we take our couponing, for example. We don't have to give the -- we have the same coupon to everybody at the same time every day. We can just coupon value at certain times of day to certain audiences and so making a return on those a lot more effective. The same with our pricing, whether it's certain size of cereal or whether there's a certain line of yogurt or wet pet food and Blue Buffalo, we're able to adjust pretty specifically what our promotion or marketing levels look like. And -- but specifically, but at scale. And that's a lot different than it was.

Now I attribute that to the fact that we have ongoing capabilities and strategic revenue management and measurement as well as just the increased sophistication of the tools we have at our disposal.

Alexia Howard

How has or will the emergence of AI technologies affect the industry over the next few years? What are the biggest opportunities and risks?

Jeff Harmening

Well, I think the biggest risk with regard to technology it would be that if you decided not to adopt it, that would be the biggest risk. We've invested quite a bit to be a leader, maybe the leader in a company in this area. And so the biggest risk is not to adopt the change, but expect it to go away. And so, we've adopted AI and machine learning, now generative AI. We're working with that, all responsibly. There are still humans involved in decisions that we make even if we're running lots and lots of models. And so I think the monitoring consumer behavior and what consumers are doing so that we can serve them better. My hope is certainly that the advent of using technology for us is that we become not only more efficient as a company, but more effective in serving consumers we look to serve. And that's the promise of what you look to do. And the biggest risk by far is to not to adopt to change.

Alexia Howard

Food tech seems to have bubbled up as an important new concept that could drive pockets of faster growth in what has been a fairly stable industry. Which technologies and emerging ideas are you most excited about? And how does General Mills participate in that?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. I did touch on this a little bit earlier, too. I mean, we have our own innovation that we look to with regard to food technology as well as looking to the outside in 301 and Gold Medal Ventures require technology or to partner with others to do it. So we kind of have our head on us well when it comes to emerging food technologies as well as what we do internally. You look at something like [comedian], sometime we've launched internally which has something which has a lot more protein like something like 55% more protein and more fiber in fewer carbs than what we've been doing before.

And so we launched our own -- we have our own technology capabilities and as well as looking at the outside. And the key is to make sure we understand what direction consumers are going in and to try to go with them. And whether that's a demographic change, your food preferences and make sure we're going with them and apply the technology

Alexia Howard

Let's move on to M&A. Can you talk about the progress that you've made on your watch at switching up the portfolio in recent years? And what have been the priorities -- what have been the priorities thus far and what goals do you have going forward?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. So on M&A, I'm really pleased with how we've shaped our portfolio. And what I'm -- the first thing I'm pleased about is that we've been able to grow our core while we do it. And the fact that we've gained market share in 50% of the categories over the last five years is really important because you wouldn't be asking me about M&A, if we fail to do that. And so, our ability, I think to do M&A while maintaining execution on our core has been was driven our success. With regard to M&A, we reached about 20% of our portfolio both acquisitions like Blue Buffalo and like Top Chews acquisition from Tyson as well as Edgar & Cooper, so a lot in the pet space. But also crush business, which is part of our food service segment, but also divestitures.

And again, divesting our yogurt business in Europe, which was big, but also slower growing and lower margin is unlocked, it not only created growth from that divestiture, but also put our resources back up and things that are most important for us in Europe and Australia, for example. And so I'm really pleased with what we have done so far. And it's all in service to really get back to a sustainable level of profitability and profitability growth, kind of mid-single profitability driven by 2% to 3% growth over the long-term in our sales.

So we think we're somewhere around 2.5% growth long-term. That may not happen this next year, but over the long-term, 2.5% sales growth, we'd like to get to 3%. And the magic of 3% really is it creates a sustainable flywheel for mid-digit profit growth and higher EPS growth. And so we probably have about 50 points of reshaping to do. We'll look at both acquisitions and divestitures. And the acquisitions, I won't get into very specifics, but I will say that there'll probably be either in categories or currently in or tangential categories, but the global categories we participate in. Whether that's pet food or bars or snap or food service, which is a big business for us, looking for accretive to growth but where we have a right to win, but also looking at divestitures because more is not always better. And to the extent that we have slower growing businesses, where we think that our time and attention we've put to our faster-growing business, we're seeing the benefits of divesting even though they're hard -- we've seen the benefits of divesting as well.

And so I think what you can expect from us is more of the same in the sense that we'll look to both acquire and divest and our balance sheet is in good shape. And our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is about 3x. But I will also say with regard to M&A, I mean, we don't have to. And we'll only do it if we think we can create shareholder value been very disciplined over the last few years. This last year, in particular, you've seen us repurchase more shares and not do as much M&A. And if you don't find something we think could create shareholder value through M&A, we're more than happy to keep increasing our dividends and execute on share repurchases, also great shareholder value.

Alexia Howard

Moving on to sustainability. General Mills seems to have emerged as a leader in the regenerative ag space. Can you talk about this program and how your efforts have been focused in particular geographies and crops? And then how do you measure it?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. So we -- so I'm really glad you brought that up. I would say that our regenerative ag has been a big success. And I think it starts with the fact that standing for good is part -- one of our four strategic pillars. So it's not like we get up and make food in the morning to think about these activity in the afternoon. It's important part our old. And regenerative agriculture is particularly important to us because in the climate is changing. We depend on the climate, and particularly certain row crops like wheat, for example, for flour or oaks, which we make curious in the Nature Valley. And so regenerative agriculture is a really important step for us because it improves health, takes carbon out of the atmosphere, sequester is water better, keeps nutrients better, just makes the whole cycle more robust as well.

And so -- we have a goal of getting to 1 million acres of regenerating agriculture by 2030. We're more than halfway there, and we set this goal only a few years ago. So we've made great progress [indiscernible] progress yet to make. And 1 million acres for context is roughly 1/4 of the acreage that we would use for our inputs. And so it's not an inconsequential level of space. And we've done it ourselves. We partnered with farmers. We partner with groups who work with farmers. We partner with our retail customers. I spent a lot of time in Washington, D.C. I can tell you one thing that the Democrats and Republicans agree when I go there is the value of a generative agriculture. And it differs by location because you need -- you're having different crops, different cover crops, different ways of working in different locations. So what you do in Georgia, maybe different what you do in the planes, maybe different what you're do in Canada. So far, we've seen really good fruit from our practices, and it will take a while, but it's really important not only for us, but honestly, the future of agriculture in the United States to adopt some of these practices.

Alexia Howard

Moving on to the final question here on a broader one. How do you make the investment case for General Mills? What distinguishes the company as an investment over the next three to five years from other U.S. enteric packaged food space?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. I think we've distinguished ourselves in that we've been able to grow our core and do M&A at the same time. And doing one of those is okay, but doing both at the same time is quite a tricky. And as I look at us, we've been able to do that. We've been able to pivot faster than many of our peers. If you think the environment ahead of us is going to be really stable, maybe that doesn't matter. If you think that the environment ahead of us is rocky either because of climate change or geopolitics or say the consumer is influx or that inflation we may or may not know what's coming. If you think that there's an area of volatility ahead of us, I think you should bet on us. And I think you should bet on us not because just when I say so, look what's happened in the last few years.

We've been able to weather all the different storms that have come at us better than most if not all of our peers. I think there's a period of volatility ahead of us. And it's the companies that can -- it's not the companies that are going to predict when volume is going to come back to predict exactly what's going to happen to the consumer, but adapt to the environment around them. Those are the companies that can be successful. I think we've proven we can do that. And we've done that through our core, through M&A. We've done it by investing in technology. We've done it in brand building. So it's not accidental. And we've been -- we always while we've been investing in pivoting. And I think you should bet on us because that's what we'll continue to do.

Alexia Howard

Perfect. And that we'll leave it there. Thank you so much for your time Jeffrey.

Jeff Harmening

Appreciate. Thanks for everybody attending today.

Alexia Howard

We'll do it again. Thank you.