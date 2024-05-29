JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

I last covered Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) in October last year with a buy rating. While the stock has given a total return of ~10% since then, I continue to see further upside. Honeywell is well positioned to deliver good growth in the near term as well as in the long term. The company’s revenue should benefit from a healthy backlog level of $32 billion exiting Q1 2024, and strong demand in the long-cycle Aerospace business. In addition, good backlog conversion thanks to easing supply chain challenges, and near completion of inventory destocking within its short-cycle aero business should also support revenue growth. I believe these tailwinds should accelerate growth in the back half of the current year and in FY25. In the medium to long-term, demand from megatrends like reshoring, automation, energy transition, and sustainability within its non-aero business, and bolt-on M&A should also benefit the company’s revenue growth.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from operating leverage, a favorable price/cost environment, and efficiency improvement initiatives. HON stock is trading at a discount to its historical averages. Given the good growth prospects and attractive valuation, I believe the stock is a good buy.

Honeywell’s Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Over the past couple of years, HON’s revenue growth has been benefiting from strong demand in the Aerospace Technologies and Energy and Sustainability Solution segments, which helped the company offset supply chain challenges post-COVID, moderating demand in the Building Automation segment, and softness in the Industrial Automation segment.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, these dynamics continued. The Aerospace Technologies segment saw healthy demand driven by strong commercial and defence flight activity globally, and improved supply chain constraints compared to the previous year’s quarter, boosting deliveries and backlog execution. This resulted in an 18% Y/Y increase in sales for the Aerospace Technologies segment, both on an organic and reported basis. The Energy and Sustainability Solution segment continued to perform strongly as the end market remained healthy, driven by good demand for flooring products within the Advance Material business and good demand for petrochemical catalyst shipments and refining equipment in the UOP (Universal Oil Product) business along with supply chain improvements. This resulted in a 4% Y/Y increase in sales for the Energy and Sustainability Solution segment on a reported basis and a 5% Y/Y on an organic basis.

This helped the company offset weakness in the Building Automation segment and Industrial Automation segment. The Building Automation segment saw a 4% Y/Y decline in sales on a reported basis and a 3% Y/Y on an organic basis due to a slowdown in demand for short-cycle building products. The Industrial Automation segment sales declined by 12% Y/Y on a reported basis and 13% Y/Y on an organic basis due to continued pressure from a decline in demand for warehouse and workflow solutions.

As a result, total company sales increased by 3% Y/Y both on a reported and organic basis to $9.1 billion.

HON’s Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s revenue outlook looks positive. The company ended last quarter with a record backlog of $32 billion, which was up 6% Y/Y. A company’s backlog is a leading indicator of revenues, and a healthy backlog growth bodes well for the company’s revenue growth in the coming quarters. Further, the supply chain situation continues to improve after a tough last few years. This should help increase backlog conversion in the coming periods, helping revenue.

HON’s Historical Backlog (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company is seeing strong demand trends, particularly in its long-cycle aerospace business, which is benefiting from increasing demand both from the commercial as well as defence end markets. On the commercial side, the company is benefiting from production ramp-up at Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF)(OTCPK:EADSY) which is increasing OE demand while increased flight hours are driving aftermarket demand. In defence, the company is benefiting from increased military spending by governments across the globe in response to the current geopolitical situation. The company reported book-to-bill at 1.1x for its Aerospace business last quarter, and I expect the company to continue seeing healthy demand trends in this market in the coming years.

In addition to good growth visibility in the company’s long-cycle business, Honeywell's short-cycle business has also started seeing recovery in some areas. On its last earnings call, management noted inventory destocking-related headwinds fading in its short-cycle business, and businesses like productivity solutions and services seeing consecutive quarters of order growth. So, I expect the company’s short-cycle portfolio to see a sequential acceleration in the back half.

The company’s non-aero segments - Industrial Automation, Building Automation, and Energy and Sustainability Solutions - are well-placed to benefit from megatrends related to reshoring, automation, energy transition, and sustainability and have solid medium to long-term prospects.

In addition to good organic growth prospects, the company should also benefit from bolt-on M&A. Over the last couple of years, the company has done several strategic bolt-on acquisitions which have enhanced its technological capabilities and aligned the company to compelling megatrends providing long-term growth opportunities. A good example of this is the acquisition of Carrier’s Global Access Solution business for $5 billion announced in Q4 last year, which should enable Honeywell to achieve a leadership position in the security solutions market.

I expect the company to continue executing its M&A playbook, which should complement its organic growth.

Honeywell’s Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, margins benefitted from a favorable mix due to a higher growth rate in the high-margin Aerospace business, and productivity gains which helped it offset headwinds from volume deleveraging within Building Automation and Industrial Automation segments and inflationary costs. These tailwinds also helped offset one-time factory restart costs within the Energy and Sustainability Solution segment. This resulted in a total segment margin of 22.2% up 20 bps Y/Y. Operating margin increased 130 bps Y/Y to 20.4% as a result of benefits from an increase in segment profits and lower SG&A as a percentage of sales compared to the previous year’s quarter.

HON’s Historical Total Segment Margin and Consolidated Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

On a segment basis, the Aerospace Technologies segment saw an increase of 150 bps Y/Y in the margin as volume leverage and productivity gains helped offset cost inflation. The Building Automation segment’s margin declined by 120 bps due to volume deleveraging, which more than offset productivity gains. The Energy and Sustainability Solution segment saw a margin decline of 70 bps as volume leverage, favorable mix, and productivity gains were more than offset by one-time factory restart costs. Lastly, the Industrial Automation segment saw a margin decline of 200 bps due to volume deleveraging and cost inflation.

HON’s Historical Segment Profit Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking Forward, I am optimistic about the company’s margin expansion prospects. The company should benefit from operating leverage from increasing sales, thanks to its healthy revenue growth outlook. The company has done a good job in terms of maintaining its price/cost discipline, which I expect to continue moving forward as well. In addition, management is implementing various productivity initiatives including supply chain and sourcing to reduce raw material costs and adopting AI and digital technologies to enhance operational efficiencies. These initiatives should improve margins moving forward.

Valuation and Conclusion

The company is trading at a 20.04x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $9.94 and an 18.31x FY25 consensus EPS estimate of $10.88 which is lower than its 5-year historical average fwd P/E of 22.89x.

If we look at some of the other multi-industry companies exposed to aerospace end markets and megatrends like automation and sustainability, they are trading at a significant premium to their historical valuation multiples given healthy growth prospects ahead. For example, Eaton (ETN) is trading at 32.21x FY24 consensus EPS estimate, which is a premium to its 5-year historical average fwd P/E of 22.18x.

One reason behind HON Stock's low valuation might be headwinds like inventory destocking which Honeywell has faced in its short-cycle business slowing growth. However, with inventory destocking almost complete and early signs of recovery in this business, the company’s revenue growth should accelerate in the back half and next year. The company’s revenue growth should also benefit from an easing supply chain situation in the Aerospace business, enabling higher conversion of backlog in the Aerospace business. This growth acceleration in the back half of this year and FY25 should help the company’s P/E multiple re-rate to historical levels or higher. A potential of P/E multiple re-rating coupled with good earnings growth makes the stock a good buy.

Risks

Management has commented that inventory destocking headwinds in short cycle business are near-complete. However, if the destocking extends in the coming quarters given the uncertain macroeconomic environment, revenue growth acceleration in the back half could be impacted.

If sales growth acceleration gets impacted in the back half, it could decrease the benefits from operating leverage, impacting margins.

There are also execution risks related to cost-cutting and productivity initiatives, as well as the integration of recent acquisitions.

Takeaway

In my view, Honeywell is well-positioned to deliver good growth over the coming years. The company is growing backlog consistently as it is experiencing good demand in its Aerospace business thanks to an increase in flight hours and increased production at OE within commercial aerospace, and increased government investments within the defense end market. Additionally, supply chain conditions have improved compared to prior years, increasing backlog conversion, and headwinds from inventory destocking are also fading. This should help the company’s revenue growth in the near term. In the long term, secular demand trends from automation, energy transition, reshoring, and sustainability should support the company’s non-aero businesses along with inorganic growth from its bolt-on M&A strategy. Margins should also see growth with the help of operating leverage, improving efficiency, and a favorable price/cost environment. Moreover, the company is trading at a discount to historical averages, unlike its peers which are trading at a premium. I believe lower-than-historical valuation and growth re-acceleration in the second half of this year and next year makes HON stock an attractive bet. Hence, I continue to have a buy rating on the stock.

