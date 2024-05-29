Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Q1: Weak Result And Risks Materializing

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
242 Followers

Summary

  • Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) released weak Q1 2024 results, failing to meet market expectations.
  • The steel segment is doing so badly that the mining segment is already the business that contributes most to the consolidated result.
  • CSN's high leverage and unattractive valuation compared to peers make it a sell recommendation.

Worker pouring molten metal from flask in foundry workshop

Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

I recommend selling Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares after the 1Q24 results released on May 8th. The company released weak results, and I don't see any triggers for them to improve in the short term.

This article was written by

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
242 Followers
I am an equity analyst with extensive experience in investment funds. My focus is to cover the results of LatAm companies and international companies with operations in Brazil. I am a supporter of long-term investment philosophy, fundamental analysis, and recommending investments with a good risk-return ratio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SID Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SID

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SID
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News