Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Jefferies Software Conference (Transcript)

May 29, 2024 2:31 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY) Stock
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Jefferies Software Conference May 29, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carl Eschenbach - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Brent Thill

Carl, thanks so much for being here. Carl is one of the most respected leaders in our industry, and we're really lucky to have him. I've known him for two decades covering him at VMware and had incredible respect for what he's done. And he's been not only an incredible leader but incredibly gracious with his time for all of us. So we appreciate you being here and being part of the conference.

Carl Eschenbach

Thank you, Brent. It's great being here. No sunshine but it's still an amazing place to be here. Anytime you're at Pelican Hills, it's pretty nice.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brent Thill

Sorry for the June gloom. 18 months at Workday, maybe just share your perspective. There's a

lot's happened, but your 40,000-foot view. I know you've been around the company for longer than that on the Board. But as a leader, what are your observations?

Carl Eschenbach

Yes. So I think it's been an incredible 18 months. I'm grateful, I'm thankful for having employees. The Board and Aneel have brought me into the company and allowed me to drive a lot of change and be accepted by everyone across the board. It's been a great start. I couldn't be more excited about where we're at today and where we're going in the future. We're definitely operating slightly different than maybe we have historically done at the company, Brent. I think we're operating with speed and agility and, at the same time, driving efficiencies across the company. We're making decisions faster. We're making decisions on where to invest. The company's completely aligned on our strategic growth initiatives. And at the same time, we're driving efficiencies. We have this long term vision and goal of having

