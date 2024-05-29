Altimmune: Going All-In On Pemvidutide

May 29, 2024 4:07 PM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT) Stock
Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Altimmune's pipeline prospect, pemvidutide, has the potential to be a best-in-class therapy for obesity and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
  • Pemvidutide has shown promising results in clinical trials, including significant weight loss and improvements in blood pressure and serum lipids.
  • Altimmune has gone all-in on pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, and has the potential to secure blockbuster status, but they run the risk of regulatory failure.
  • Growing markets and market differentiation could transform the company from a small-cap biotech to a multi-billion-dollar industry leader.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Compounding Healthcare get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

The glucagon like peptide-1 ( GLP-1) receptor, inactivated and surrounded by an agonist (semaglutide, red) and G-proteins

selvanegra/iStock via Getty Images

I have been covering Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) since 2018 when the company was pushing to get their NasoVax flu vaccine through the FDA along with a few more pipeline programs, including an anthrax vaccine and

Thank you for reading my research on Seeking Alpha. If you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please check out my subscription marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare, and sign up for a free trial.  

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
8.66K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALT, MRK, LLY, NVO, VKTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News