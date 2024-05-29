selvanegra/iStock via Getty Images

I have been covering Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) since 2018 when the company was pushing to get their NasoVax flu vaccine through the FDA along with a few more pipeline programs, including an anthrax vaccine and a hepatitis B therapeutic. During the pandemic, Altimmune worked to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic, but like the other programs… they failed to hit the marks needed to get onto the market. Now, the company’s singular pipeline prospect is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist being developed for obesity and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), also known as metabolic-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"). Altimmune believes pemvidutide's programs could reveal that it is a best-in-class therapy in one of the fastest-growing markets in healthcare. If pemvidutide is successful in the clinic, Altimmune would almost certainly have a blockbuster drug. On the other hand, the company has essentially put all of its eggs in one basket with pemvidutide, which makes ALT a highly speculative ticker with an explosive risk-reward profile. I believe it is essential for ALT investors to have a detailed investment/trading plan that is conducted by strict parameters involving clinical readouts, cash position, and ticker performance.

I intend to provide a brief background on pemvidutide and its marks from the Phase II MOMENTUM trial for obesity. Then, I will discuss the metabolic arena and point out some opportunities for pemvidutide. In addition, I discuss some of the risks investors should consider when managing their ALT position. Finally, I update my game plan for my dormant ALT position as we move closer to the top-line results from the Phase IIb IMPACT MASH trial, expected in Q1 of next year.

Background on Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide (Formally ALT-801) was acquired through Altimmune's 2019 acquisition of Spitfire Therapeutics. Pemvidutide is classified as a peptide-based dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist designed to take on the metabolic conditions that bring about obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease ("NAFLD"), and NASH or MASH. Pemvidutide has the potential to address obesity, which is often the origin of NAFLD and NASH.

Pemvidutide acts on the liver by improving caloric expenditure, adipose browning, lipolysis, and activating liver fat. In addition, pemvidutide has the potential to manage appetite and improve inflammation, yet, still has a favorable GI tolerability.

By expediting weight loss, pemvidutide could halt and maybe reverse NASH/MASH disease progression. Furthermore, pemvidutide could facilitate the improvement in comorbidities such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type II diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and numerous other conditions related to obesity.

If all goes well, Pemvidutide will be a major player in the treatment of obesity, NAFLD, and NASH/MASH, while assisting in the reduction of the incidence and prevalence of obesity-related comorbidities.

So far, pemvidutide has produced encouraging results in the clinic. Back in 2021, the company publicized their 12-week Phase I trial of pemvidutide in overweight and obese patients who were healthy, non-diabetic, and had a minimum BMI of 25 kg/m2. At 12 weeks, the 1.2 mg set had an average weight loss of 4.9%, while the 1.8 mg produced 10.3%, and 2.4 mg was 9.0%. The placebo group posted a mean weight loss of 1.6%. Extraordinarily, Altimmune reported that they did not see a correlation between the magnitude of weight reduction and either age or baseline BMI. Furthermore, they reported that patients showed enhancements in blood pressure, serum lipids, and insulin resistance. Additionally, Altimmune revealed that there was an increase in ketone bodies, which indicates fat metabolism was happening.

Altimmune completed an exploratory analysis that revealed that all the Phase I patients with hepatic steatosis or fatty liver in the 1.8 mg or 2.4 mg groups had a "reduction in liver fat to undetectable levels after only six weeks of treatment." In terms of safety grades, the company described mild to moderate side effects with no serious adverse events. Notably, Altimmune pointed out that there were no discontinuations due to adverse events. The company believes that the Phase I marks suggest pemvidutide has the capability to activate weight loss as well as swiftly mobilize the fat out from the liver devoid of severe side effects.

In November 2023, Altimmune revealed their MOMENTUM Phase II trial results, that showcased pemvidutide's ability to trigger respectable weight loss in 48 weeks. The 2.4mg dose led the way with an average weight loss of 15.6% with an average absolute weight loss of 32.2 lbs. and some losing up to 87.1 lbs. The company also reported that over 30% of patients on the 2.4 mg dose lost 20% or more in body mass. Significant reductions in BMI were also seen, with practically half of the 2.4 mg group no longer classified as obese upon completion of the trial. Notably, MOMENTUM showed that 74.5% of weight loss was from body fat, thus, only 25.5% was lean body mass, or muscle. Additionally, Altimmune reported improvements in serum lipids and blood pressure, without the concerns of a dangerously high heart rate. In terms of safety, the company reported that adverse events were mostly GI-related, but serious adverse events were rare.

For NASH/MASH, pemvidutide’s Phase Ib NAFLD trial produced encouraging marks that point to improvement or resolution of MASH and fibrosis improvement, including reductions in liver fat content, ALT levels, and corrected T1 (cT1). The company is now involved in their larger IMPACT Phase IIb MASH trial, which is a biopsy-driven trial to assess its ability to resolve MASH or fibrosis improvement. The company expects top-line data in Q1 of next year.

The Metabolic Arena

I have to believe that most, if not all, healthcare investors are aware of the hype surrounding the field of metabolic medicine, and how it is renovating the healthcare environment with the rise of drugs that have become instant blockbusters. Weight loss drugs, including GLP-1 agonists, have grown into a celebrity status due to their ability to help battle obesity and aid doctors in managing metabolic patients. The realization of these medications has produced a standard for metabolic medicine, with Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) becoming the luminaries with Wegovy and Zepbound, respectively. These drugs have become household names and have even obtained viral status on social media platforms. As a result, NVO and LLY have been on a meteoric trajectory over the past year, which has emboldened investors to bid up any ticker that is connected to a GLP-1 agonist or a weight loss drug that could claim a piece of the estimated 2028 global obesity market of $131B. Some of these obesity tickers include Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Zealand Pharma (OTCPK:ZLDPF), which could be strong competition for Altimmune in the clinic and on the market.

One of the major concerns about these GLP-1 agonists is the loss of muscle mass, which has some obvious concerns for the patient's overall well-being. However, the loss of muscle mass also has concerns for maintaining the weight loss because the rapid loss of lean body mass will also impact a patient’s resting metabolic rate RMR, or the baseline number of calories that you burn each day just by trying to keep your body alive. Your body has to keep the muscle alive, which requires calories… so, less muscle means your RMR will drop. This can be a big problem because either the patient has to maintain a lower calorie diet to account for the decreased RMR in order to simply maintain their weight loss, or they run the risk of gaining back the body fat at a faster rate. Indeed, one can exercise and try to maintain their muscle mass, but that is difficult when you are in a caloric deficit. Some companies are looking into co-prescribing other drugs to help preserve muscle mass, but that could lead to other issues. That being said, I believe Altimmune has the potential to carve out a portion of the market thanks to it being a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist. Again, the MOMENTUM trial revealed that 75% of the weight loss was due to fat reduction, so 25% of the weight loss was likely muscle mass. This is a critical point to consider because under normal circumstances 25% of weight loss is muscle mass… so, we can suggest that pemvidutide does not have a negative impact on fat-free muscle loss unlike some of its peers. Not only is muscle preservation important for most obese patients, but it could be critical for some patient populations who cannot afford to lose any extra muscle mass, such as the elderly who are experiencing sarcopenia and are not as capable of rehab or taking additional medications. Furthermore, roughly 40% of the U.S. population 65 years old and over are obese, so there might be a potential need for an obesity drug that can be a better fit for this population… pemvidutide could be that drug.

Another aspect to consider is that pemvidutide has the potential to address NASH/MASH as well as obesity. Yes, NASH/MASH is entirely a different indication, however, nearly 80% of NASH/MASH patients are obese. In addition, roughly 30% of obese people have NASH/MASH. So, it is fair to say that doctors looking to treat a patient’s NAFLD & NASH/MASH could choose pemvidutide over other NAFLD & NASH/MASH products if the patient is obese, or vice versa. Certainly, there might be a better obese drug than pemvidutide, or a better NAFLD & NASH/MASH drug, but pemvidutide might be the best option to treat both indications in terms of safety and efficacy.

Dyslipidemia and cardiovascular patients would be another population that could benefit pemvidutide. The company’s Phase I data showed that pemvidutide improvements in systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and serum lipids. Over 80% of coronary heart disease patients are obese, so a cardiologist might consider putting their obese cardiovascular patients on pemvidutide to reduce body mass, and also have some confidence the patient’s BP and lipid levels are improving. If the company can prove that pemvidutide can reduce pericardial fat, Altimmune might have a blockbuster CV risk reduction indication to add to the label. Into the bargain, pemvidutide’s ability to reduce visceral fat should have a positive impact on chronic kidney disease ("CKD").

Indeed, we should expect some strong competition to hit the market in the coming years, but there should be plenty of room considering the growing population of obese, cardiovascular, NASH/MASH, and CKD patients around the globe. Keep in mind that obesity is believed to be the source of 2/3s of non-communicable disease deaths around the globe, so there is also some urgency to address the growing public health dilemma. A similar statement can be said about CV, CKD, NAFLD, and NASH/MASH. My point is that the metabolic arena is growing in size, demand, specificity, and multiplicity, meaning that there should be big opportunities for new drugs to treat the masses as well as a more specific patient cohort. Considering pemvidutide’s clinical marks thus far, I believe it has a chance to be a contender in the general obesity and NASH markets, but also possibly be the best option for certain patient populations and indications.

ALT Opportunity

It looks as if Altimmune will have a comprehensive data package to present to the FDA at the upcoming end-of-Phase II meeting, where the agency will provide some guidance on the design and execution of the Phase III registration program for obesity. For the NASH program, Altimmune is currently enrolling for their Phase IIb IMPACT study, with top-line numbers anticipated in Q1 of next year. So, we should have an idea about pemvidutide’s path moving through the FDA and a rough estimate for an approval timeline for both programs by this time next year.

In addition, Altimmune did discuss that they're actively seeking a partner, which not only would bode well for the company’s current programs, but could allow them to further leverage pemvidutide's potential in other metabolic and liver-related diseases.

Furthermore, the company ended Q1 with roughly $182.1M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, which is projected to survive through the IMPACT trial, and into the first half of 2026.

What’s My Point?

Well, considering the points above and the potential uses for pemvidutide in the metabolic market, Altimmune has powder keg potential to go from a small-cap biotech with a market cap of just over $500M to possibly worth billions of dollars in the coming years. Novo Nordisk reported that Ozempic/Wegovy sales were nearly $14B last year, and the company recently publicized that Wegovy Q1 sales doubled over Q1 of 2023. In addition, some Street analysts have forecasted that Eli Lilly’s Zepbound will have $25B-$48B in peak sales. Again, we don’t know if pemvidutide will achieve similar numbers, but the company probably won’t have to achieve similar commercial sales for the ALT investment to be fruitful.

The Street expects Altimmune to start reporting respectable revenue in 2028 or 2029 and will almost immediately adopt a nearly perpendicular growth trajectory.

I must point out the dramatic differences in the revenue projections, with some analysts expecting a delayed approval and slow adoption, whereas some expect pemvidutide to be on the market in a few years and hit blockbuster status before the end of the decade. Typically, I favor the more conservative estimates and timelines in these situations due to small-cap biotech companies often relying on dilutive funding and not getting preferential treatment throughout the regulatory process as well as commercialization. However, for Altimmune, I am favoring the more optimistic estimate because I believe the company will find a partner and pemvidutide could bring a unique dataset that could differentiate them from other obesity or NASH/MASH drugs.

It looks as if the obesity indication would be first, which opens the door to a massive market in the U.S. and potentially around the globe. Again, I cannot stress the growing demand for obesity drugs due to the impact on the global healthcare system. For the U.S., it is projected that the overall cost of obesity-related medical care is about $147B and the global figures are expected to rise. The world needs obesity numbers to come down for the sake of the individual patient, but also for the world’s physical and financial health.

The NASH/MASH indication could be right behind an obesity indication, which would be entering another growing market with a global projection to hit $48B by 2035. An expansion into the cardiovascular arena could expose pemvidutide to the coronary heart disease market that is projected to hit $38.27B in 2027 and the lipid management drug market will hit over $46.50B by 2033. Meanwhile, the global CKD market is expected to hit $86.6B by 2030. My point is that pemvidutide has shown to have positive impacts on key metrics in some of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare markets, so I am more accepting of the higher revenue estimates. I believe pemvidutide would have to fail in the clinic for it to not obtain blockbuster status… so, essentially home run, or strike out.

One Street analysts expects Altimmune to hit nearly $4B in revenue in 2033, which would be a 0.13x forward-price-to-sales. The industry average price-to-sales is 4x-5x, which would put ALT at $225 to $282 per share. Certainly, we have to expect some dilution in the coming years, which would cut those targets down. Still, these numbers do illustrate ALT's upside potential if pemvidutide can hit the market and become a contender in the metabolic market. Keep in mind, that $4B in revenue estimate in 2033 would not be the market leader in obesity drugs... Novo Nordisk reported that Ozempic/Wegovy sales were nearly $14B last year. Therefore, pemvidutide doesn't even have to be the best for ALT to provide immense upside.

Risks To Consider

Despite my bullish outlook on Altimmune, investors need to accept that the ticker still has some notable downside risks to consider. First, ALT is trading at a premium valuation based on a projection that either they will be able to be a market disruptor with a legitimate partner, or perhaps the likelihood that they are an acquisition target for Big Pharma. Surely, I just laid out a case for Altimmune to be a potential disruptor in the metabolic arena, but an ~$524M market cap with no approved drugs and about $182M in the account is a threat if pemvidutide posts uninspiring clinical numbers in the coming years.

An additional apprehension comes from existing and lurking competition in the obesity and NASH/MASH markets. The weight loss and obesity arena might get very congested in the coming years, thirteen weight loss drugs are estimated to enter the market by 2029. For NASH, the FDA just approved Madrigal’s (MDGL) Rezdiffra, which will enjoy the benefits of first-to-market. Viking Therapeutics appears to be next in line with VK2809, and then there is the field of GLP-1s that could get the label expansion. Perhaps the most concerning competition comes from other GLP-1/glucagon dual-agonists, including Zealand’s survodutide and Merck’s (MRK) efinopegdutide, which can either outperform pemvidutide in the clinic or perhaps win the race to the market. So, Altimmune’s revenue estimates and growth trajectory might be tapered if pemvidutide’s data does not separate it from the pack of candidates.

Another concern is the financials… the company had $182.1M at the end of Q1, which is expected to survive through the first half of 2026. Looking at the company’s quarterly cash burn since Q3 of 2021, the company’s average cash burn is roughly $17M per quarter, which would get them to the second half of 2026. However, I have to expect cash burn to rise as the company moves into larger trials and possibly expands into other indications. Altimmune might have enough cash for the next couple of years at this cash burn rate, but I would have to guess that they are going to need an upsized offering to afford to get pemvidutide across the finish line and onto the market.

Finally, Altimmune is going all-in on pemvidutide, which is a big gamble regardless of the management’s conviction level of the drug’s clinical and commercial prospects. As I mentioned in the introduction, Altimmune previously had a few other pipeline candidates that at least provided a backup plan to keep the bull thesis alive if one fell short. Now, one setback or clinical failure with pemvidutide could have a devastating impact on the ticker and the company’s long-term outlook.

Considering these risks, I am maintaining my ALT conviction level at 2 out of 5 and the ticker will remain in my “Bio Boom” speculative portfolio.

New Plan

In my previous ALT article, I revealed that my trading plan was centered on pemvidutide’s development prospects for approval in multiple indications and was looking to grow a position ahead of some key readouts in 2023. Well, I never ended up pulling the trigger on a Buy, but I was a willing seller as ALT hit my Sell Target 1 ($12.76) at the end of 2023.

Now, I am looking to reapply some of those profits in the near term, as the ticker has dropped below my Buy Threshold of $8.20 per share. The ticker is sitting right on an uptrend ray established from the March 2024 low, so I will wait for a potential bounce before clicking the buy button. If it fails to hold, I will look toward the uptrend originating from the October 2023 low of around $6.50 per share.

Once I have added to my dormant position, I will enter equal sell orders at my Sell Targets ($12.76, $17.09), which are derived from technical analysis. By using these Sell Targets, I will be able to book some profit and move my position to a “House Money” status, but still keep some remaining shares to hold for a long-term investment. I still plan on holding ALT for at least five more years, to allow Altimmune to get pemvidutide through the FDA and on the market, or the company is acquired at a premium valuation.