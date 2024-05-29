imaginima

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced another small $70 million acquisition of some midstream assets. This offer continues the process noted in the previous article to speed company growth while lowering the debt ratio. These small acquisitions have allowed for the accumulation of capital assets at a lower value than it would cost to construct these assets new. The company simply buys assets in good condition and then moves the assets as necessary to optimize the use of the assets. This process decreases the cost of capital needed for the business while increasing cash flow.

Growth

It is also adding a couple of percentage points of growth to Antero Midstream at a time when investors were wondering if Antero Midstream would ever grow again. This company is actually getting a head start on many competitors that are waiting for better times before they grow. Management is also doing this in a way that is likely to save investors' money in the long term.

Antero Midstream Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 29, 2024)

Investors were beginning to wonder if Antero Midstream common shares were getting too highly valued. But as the latest presentation shows, natural gas production is declining because activity in the dry gas basins is very low and dropping.

Therefore, Mr. Market is looking ahead to better days for natural gas stocks. Since midstream stocks tend to follow upstream stocks even though the midstream business is steady and not cyclical, it is therefore not surprising that Antero Midstream has followed (the parent company) the common stock of Antero Resources (AR) as that upstream stock has strengthened in response to lower production.

The oncoming export capacity over the next two years could well allow the historically oversupplied North American natural gas market to join the usually far stronger pricing that exists in the world market. That may start a boom in natural gas stocks and possibly result in some production growth as well. This industry has a hard time resisting the call to increase production during periods of strong pricing.

These factors could well explain the rise in Antero Midstream stock, as well as why it is likely to continue to rise in the future despite the rally so far. Many stocks that act cyclically appear to be expensive in the early stages of a rally. Only near the top of a cyclical market do they appear to be cheap. Then, there is far more downside risk from a market top than there is now from a market bottom.

Free Cash Flow

The recent acquisition continues the trend noted in the previous article of accelerating the growth of free cash flow.

Antero Midstream Free Cash Flow Trend And Debt Ratio Trend (Antero Midstream Corporate Presentation May 6, 2024)

At the same time as management announced the acquisition, they also announced the redemption of the 2026 notes. The corporate bank line can more than easily accommodate both. More importantly, such an action usually indicates the ability to pay down debt rapidly.

The debt ratio shown above was already among the lowest of the debt ratios that I follow. Management has plans to get that debt ratio to 3.0 and likely below that in the future. That provides a lot of flexibility for the midstream operation in the future to fund any reasonable strategy that is chosen.

Financial Health

It is critical according to Mr. Market for the parent company, which is the major customer of Antero Midstream, to be in good financial health. This is true even though the services of Antero Midstream are essential. So, the midstream company is likely to be paid even if the worst would happen.

Antero Midstream And Antero Resources Financial Leverage Comparison And Debt Due Schedule For Antero Midstream (Antero Midstream Corporate Presentation May 6, 2024)

Generally, the midstream financial rating is capped by the financial strength of the major customer when that major customer is essentially the only customer. Therefore, the Antero Resources debt ratio shown above is critical to Antero Midstream, as it has a major influence in the debt costs available to the midstream operations.

The debt recently called by Antero Midstream was at a cost of 7.875%. Therefore, calling that debt likely resulted in considerable savings of interest expense. The remaining debt shown above is considerably cheaper.

The low debt ratio combined with the low debt ratio of the parent company likely means that this midstream operation has access to the debt market at competitive rates anytime it needs to finance debt.

It also likely means that if there is a dividend cut, that dividend would likely bounce back relatively fast because the balance sheet is healthy. Long-term readers know that management cut the dividend a few years back to hasten the transition to a free cash flow model while freeing up cash for both acquisitions and financing the capital budget without more debt. Clearly that is unlikely to happen again. With free cash flow growing, a dividend increase would not be out of the question in the future.

Guidance

Each one of these small acquisitions usually causes a small change in guidance. Probably the biggest effect is on future capital budgets because management is buying used equipment in a good condition at bargain prices.

Antero Midstream Revised 2024 Guidance (Antero Midstream Acquisition Announcement May 2, 2024)

As long as management can find these bargains, the capital budget will likely continue at low levels. Moving a whole building is not the same as building everything from the beginning.

Antero Midstream Example Of Utilizing Acquired Equipment At Higher Rates Than At the Time Of Acquisition (Antero Midstream Corporate Presentation May 2024)

As shown above, management has long been using these bargains to shareholder's advantage. This is an example of detail-oriented management, making "every penny count". There are plenty of managements that just cannot be bothered with small acquisitions (or really small anything). But enough of these small acquisitions will move the needle long-term in the form of above average profitability.

This kind of activity by management elevates the safety of the investment because management is going above and beyond what many management teams are willing to do. It often means that this management is paying far more attention to areas that may surprise in the future. This management is therefore likely to avoid challenges that others run right into.

Summary

Antero Midstream management found a way to grow just a little bit more than others in the industry that are waiting for better times. This management is using the period of weak natural gas prices to pick up equipment at a bargain price and then moving that equipment to a higher utilization area to maximize free cash flow.

Because of this activity, the capital budget is likely to remain lower than expected for some time. This activity also accelerates free cash flow because operations are expanding at a time of weak industry conditions. Therefore, management is likely getting one bargain after another.

Small acquisitions are usually safer than large ones because the logistics of a small acquisitions are generally far easier on the whole organization.

Antero Midstream remains a strong buy because management is doing what it can to maximize the midstream value at a time when many in the industry are waiting for better times.

The coming additions to North American export capacity are likely to bring about a cyclical natural gas price recovery, as the North American market (will likely) join the usually far stronger world market. This midstream is well positioned to participate in that boom by transporting production.

Some are worried that the Antero Midstream stock price has rallied too much lately. However, this is one of the more profitable midstream companies. The management is very detail oriented and driven to produce above-average profitability.

It is not unusual for midstream companies to follow upstream companies higher in any cyclical rally, even though the midstream business is far steadier than is the case for the volatile upstream business. This business has take-or-pay contracts to limit earnings volatility.

Risks

There is always the possibility that any acquisition does not meet management expectations. Currently, that possibility is limited by the small size of the acquisitions. Therefore, any setback is likely to be minimal.

This company has a high safety priority. Still, there is the risk of equipment failure (and hitting the front pages of the news as a result). Here, that appears to be a very low probability.

The loss of services of key personnel could materially affect the prospects of the company in the future.

Any severe and sustained natural gas price downturn could affect the stock price here, even though the business is not cyclical like upstream.