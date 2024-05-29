American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.05K Followers

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Zaffino - Chairman, CEO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Tunis - Autonomous

Ryan Tunis

Thanks for joining us. I'm Ryan Tunis, I'm the insurance analyst at Autonomous. I'm happy to have with us Peter Zaffino, Chairman and CEO of AIG. I think AIG is one of the more interesting stories in insurance for sure. We're going to have a conversation but first Peter wanted to leave off with prepared remarks.

Peter Zaffino

Thanks, Ryan. I thought it would be just easier if I got up and maybe spoke behind the podium for a few minutes. One is, I really appreciate the opportunity to be with you today, Ryan and everybody here today. The AIG story is a unique one, and I hope to unpack it a little bit more with some detail.

We've done the hard work of repositioning the company in terms of its underwriting standards and underwriting results, and it's been a significant heavy lift. We now are delivering terrific underwriting results, especially when we compare where we started our journey, which was a very unprofitable portfolio. If I switch to today, our top priorities remain Corebridge, Corebridge deconsolidation and continue to sell down AIG shares. We can talk about that in the session.

We want to position AIG for the future. There's what we call AIG Next, which is really an expense initiative to start to take a company that was a conglomerate and put it into a single company. So that will save a significant amount of money for us as we get to focus on our ROE and the company for the future.

A few statistics on the underwriting, I think are just important. I wrote in the

Recommended For You

About AIG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIG

Trending Analysis

Trending News