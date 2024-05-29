Tom Merton/OJO Images via Getty Images

In my previous coverage of Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) about six months ago, I highlighted the market opportunities and the potential for growth this company holds, and gave the company a “hold” rating, as I believed it was a prudent strategy to analyze events and at least the first financial results, post the Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition Corp de-SPAC transaction, before considering a rating upgrade.

With its innovative product suite and strategic acquisitions, Roadzen is worth keeping an eye on. I'm not taking a position yet, but I have RDZN on my watchlist. Monitoring financial performance (especially improvements in operating margin) in the coming quarters is crucial before deciding on this stock. Excerpt from my last coverage

Roadzen is an insurtech company focused on providing next-gen vehicle insurance solutions. Roadzen integrates AI and data analytics into auto insurance and vehicle safety services, offering a platform that allows insurers, automotive companies, and fleet owners to easily launch new insurance-related products and services. Roadzen’s tech addresses critical real-world challenges and aligns perfectly with the growing influence of IoT in the automotive industry. The importance of real-time improved insurance services, including underwriting processes, cannot be overstated and AI is suited for the task.

Roadzen has developed over 150 AI models that aim to improve insurtech. The models include computer vision, natural language processing, predictive analytics, and telematics. These models are designed to improve upon aspects of insurance like the reduction of claims time from weeks to minutes and AI-aided policy underwriting - which makes underwriting dynamic and real-time based on users’ driving behavior.

Some of Roadzen’s AI-powered products include xClaim - which streamlines the claims process by enabling policyholders to self-survey incidents through multimedia, which are then analyzed using AI and telematics data to assess damages, repair costs, and provide estimates within seconds.

Mantis - integrates smartphone, connected car, and visual telematics into a single platform for both Internal Combustion Engine vehicles (ICE), and Electric Vehicles (EVs). It delivers a thorough driver risk assessment and fleet management solutions, tailored for Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) and Behavior-Based Insurance (BBI). One of the selling points of Mantis is that it helps fleet managers optimize their total cost of operations through its telematics-powered predictive maintenance and real-time alerts. The Mantis telematics platform is also backward compatible as it supports older ICE cars, creating a wider reach for the product.

VIA - an AI-powered automotive inspection tool that offers remote and fast vehicle assessment for express claims resolution. VIA uses embedded computer vision and AI models trained on millions of underwriting data to accurately recognize damage and create dynamic reports for underwriting. Roadzen offers the product as a white label to insurers and fleet managers and is easily integrated into existing insurance infrastructures.

Other Roadzen products are SurePrice, a platform that offers end-to-end portfolio management for insurers, and StrandD, a RoadsideAssistancee (RSA) platform with an online network of RSA network spread globally and helps insurers manage RSA requests and track their progress in real-time. Roadzen’s platforms can be easily integrated via APIs and are customizable to meet clients’ specific needs.

Embedded Insurance means abstracting insurance functionality into technology to enable any third-party product or service provider or developer in any sector to seamlessly integrate innovative insurance solutions into their customer propositions and experiences, either as complementary add-ons to their core offerings or as new native components Simon Torrance, Founder, AI Risk

Roadzen runs an embedded distribution and a B2B2C distribution business model. Running both business models gives Roadzen the advantage of having a wider market reach and expansion and reaching more target customers. This also helps the company diversify its revenue stream. Embedded insurance is touted as a way to distribute insurance services efficiently and a business model transformation for the insurance industry. A report by Mordor Intelligence shows that the Embedded Insurance market size in terms of gross written premiums value is expected to grow from $156.06 billion in 2024 to $703.44 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 35.14% during the forecast period.

Q3 income statement (Roadzen)

Roadzen’s most recent quarter (MRQ) report (FY24 Q3) shows a 372% growth in sales, having recorded $15.64 million in revenue. The revenue composition was also balanced with 52% coming from brokerage sales and 48% from its insurance as a Service (IaaS) platforms. The company recorded a net loss of $30.57 million. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.1 million, a 14% improvement over Q2’s Adjusted EBITDA loss.

The company has the potential to generate recurring income streams through its IaaS offerings as well as its brokerage service. For every policy sold through Roadzen’s platform, the company receives a commission and a policy administration fee. There is potential for revenue growth.

Liabilities exceed assets at the moment, with a current ratio of about 0.8. Cash flow consumed by the company increased on a YoY basis by about 109%. While gross margin is currently 55.6%, Roadzen seriously needs to cut OpEx to achieve operational breakeven. The company currently has high operational expenses which led to high cash consumption in Q3. As seen in the company’s income statement, OpEx exceeded sales in Q3. This creates the likelihood of debt or equity financing. Roadzen recently submitted a prospectus to the SEC for the sale of its ordinary shares.

In the Q3 financial report press release, management said the company’s net loss was impacted by non-recurring and extraordinary items. Though these items weren't explicitly stated in the press release, these can typically range from write-downs to one-time regulatory compliance fees, technological upgrade costs, or even one-time R&D expenses in some cases. Hopefully, the coming quarters will see less of these one-time and extraordinary expenses, and Roadzen’s income statement will look healthier and on track for operational breakeven and eventual profitability.

Revenue, EBITDA Projections (Maxim Group)

Maxim Group recently initiated an intrinsic valuation of Roadzen with a buy rating and a 12-month price target of $10, based on their discounted cash flow analysis. Projected revenue for FY24 is $52.4 million. Revenue is expected to increase by about 40% by FY25 and FY26, with a projected sales value of $73.6 million and $106.1 million respectively. For calendar year 2025 (CY25) sales are expected to reach $97.9 million. The company is expected to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by FY26. Maxim assumed a terminal growth rate of 3% and a discount rate of 18%. Both of which I believe are fair rates, I consider a 3% terminal growth rate modest enough, and an 18% discount rate fair enough, considering some risks associated with the business. Risks like regulatory hurdles in cases where different jurisdictions could have different compliance and user data protection laws as well as risks associated with AI regulation (which is already being enacted by governments around the world) could pose some challenges for Roadzen’s rapid expansion. Maxim’s $10 target price would equate to a 7.0x EV/Sales, based on the projected revenue for CY25, and a 9.3x EV/Sales, based on FY25 projected sales of $73.6 million.

Roadzen vs peers EV/Sales (Seeking Alpha)

At such a multiple, RDZN’s valuation might appear stretched, considering a relative valuation with its closest comp like Lemonade (LMND), SelectQuote (SLQT), EverQuote (EVER), and Hippo Holdings (HIPO) shows RDZN trades at a higher EV multiple. Roadzen, however, can be classified as an

with the potential for a large insurtech market value capture using its AI tech stack. With over 150 AI models under its belt already, Roadzen is walking the walk and not just talking the talk. Its embedded distribution and B2B2C distribution business models are also competitive advantages.

The business has shown good client retention. The last report was 92 enterprise clients and 3,200 small and medium business clients. As a business with data-driven products, the more clients Roadzen gets that use its platform, the more data is available for the AI models to be trained with and these models get improved upon based on these in-house and third-party data; hence, the better Roadzen’s products are bound to become.