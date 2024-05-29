Roadzen's AI Technology And Business Model Will Turbocharge Its Growth (Rating Upgrade)

May 29, 2024 4:15 PM ETRoadzen, Inc. (RDZN) Stock
Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
549 Followers

Summary

  • Roadzen has developed over 150 AI models to improve insurance processes and reduce claims time.
  • Roadzen runs both an embedded distribution and a B2B2C distribution business model. Running both business models gives the company a competitive advantage.
  • Roadzen's MRQ financial report (Q3 FY24) shows significant sales growth, but the company needs to cut operational expenses to operational breakeven and eventual profitability.
Two cars in collision on roadway

Tom Merton/OJO Images via Getty Images

In my previous coverage of Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) about six months ago, I highlighted the market opportunities and the potential for growth this company holds, and gave the company a “hold” rating, as I believed it was a prudent strategy to analyze events and

This article was written by

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
549 Followers
Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities). He is also a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha analyst James Foord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RDZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RDZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News