EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ezra Yacob - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bob Brackett - Sanford Bernstein

Bob Brackett

Good morning. My name is Bob Brackett. I cover America's Oil and Global Metals and Mining for Bernstein Research. Welcome to the 40th Annual Strategic Decision Conference here in New York City.

Ultimately, this is your conversation. We call it a fireside chat, but you should drive the content.

It is my pleasure to introduce Ezra Yacob, the CEO of EOG Resources.

So with that, I'll just kind of turn it over to Ezra. Who are you? Who is EOG Resources before we kind of jump into macro questions?

So with that, I'll just kind of turn it over to Ezra. Who are you? Who is EOG Resources before we kind of jump into macro questions?

Ezra Yacob

Yes. No. I appreciate the, the introduction, Bob. Glad to be here on the 40th event. It's always a great event. I was just talking about how we really appreciate. The people who show up in the longer meetings that that you actually have here. It makes it nice to really get into the story.

For EOG, we're a $70 billion market cap company. We're one of the original unconventional, players. But even before that, we're a company that really has its roots back, in the mid-80s. And throughout the 90s, we really developed a culture and a company that focused on organic exploration, and that's really what we've maintained throughout today. We consider organic exploration and organic growth through the drill bits to be something that keeps our cost basis low, and it's really the basis for our value proposition.

Our value proposition really is, to deliver long-term shareholder value through the cycles. So we try not to lean in on the commodity price swings. We really try to build the company to a point where we can weather, the commodity price swings. We can deliver value through downturns, but offer significant upside, when times are good. And, really, it's got four kind of principles that we focus on.

The first starts with its capital discipline. The second, is operational execution, operational excellence inside the company. The third is to be committed and a leader in sustainability. That's environmental performance and safety. So I appreciate you starting with, you know, the muster point.

And then the fourth is focusing on the culture because that's really what drives the first three. We're a truly decentralized organization, meaning that, we have satellite offices where the asset teams live and work, and we are focused 24/7 on trying to push decision-making responsibility and accountability out to the field, to the asset teams, and that's really what drives the business. That's really what keeps the organic exploration, the innovation going across the company.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bob Brackett

Well, I heard organic and I heard capital discipline. I have to acknowledge the fact that the top of Bloomberg today is not EOG Resources. Instead, it's two peers, ConocoPhillips and Marathon that have announced an acquisition of one by the other. You have been fairly and EOG prior to you have been fairly steadfast about the organic path. What does it take for you to do something inorganic? And why the hesitancy, which has obviously worked for you?

Ezra Yacob

Yes. I don't know if I'd call it hesitancy. It's just it's a data driven decision. And so we look at mergers and acquisitions whether large scale or even small bolt-ons, even trade, trading acreage around, we look at it through a returns focused approach, kind of a returns lens. So when we have done large, a large merger and acquisition, the Yates merger and acquisition back in 2016 and '17, it was something that brought acreage that was very contiguous with our existing acreage.

We could immediately start drilling wells and realize some synergies there and put some of the producing wells into our infrastructure. At the same time, it did not come with a lot of production, which is, you know, when you're drilling high rate of return, oil and gas wells, buying production oftentimes, it's just a lower return endeavor.

We look at things like acre trades or small bolt on acquisition opportunities, which we do. Last year, we acquired an acreage position for about $300 million in the Utica. It really just has to cross a couple of hurdles for us. And the first and simple one is, is it additive to the existing inventory that we have? Are we excited about getting the acreage?

And the thing I would say is, you should be willing to take a rig off of something that you're drilling and put it on what you've acquired. That would tell me that, alright. Well, that's definitely additive. That's exciting.

Buying something where you're actually not going to drill it up for a little while, even when we trade acreage, when we ask our asset teams, they propose, hey. We want to get this acreage in a trade. We want to pay cash for this acreage. We want to lease this acreage. One of our first questions is, okay. Well, why? What's the value proposition on that acreage trade? When are you actually going to drill it?

If they say, well, we've got a rig moving out there right now or we've got plans to be out here next year and this will lengthen the laterals, that's fantastic. It's great. If they say, well, it fills in a hole, but we don't really have any plans to develop this for the next six, seven, eight years, I mean, that's not something to really get very excited about. You're stacking up inventory in the long-term.

For us, we've got about 10 billion barrels of equivalence, resource that we've captured across the U.S., and in Trinidad. And that's resource that covers our premium metric, our premium hurdle rate, which we measure that on the on the wellhead rates of return.

I know it's a little bit difficult for everyone to model, but it's basically a 30% after tax rate of return at $40 oil price and $2.50 natural gas price for the life of the asset. And that's how we kind of judge our investment criteria on the wells. And so when we roll up kind of the acquisition opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, and we look at them, dominantly, they come with a lot of production, so it's a low rate of return. And dominantly, they're in known plays, which is going to come with a high dollar cost as opposed to the organic exploration effort.

As long as we can continue to explore and discover opportunities that are additive to the corporate portfolio, for us, that makes more sense on a full cycle returns approach.

Bob Brackett

I'll come back. I have to come back to exploration, but I'll stay at a higher level first, and we'll talk about oil price. I want to bring it back to that $40 oil, $2.50 gas. But, what's your view for generalist and how should they think about oil price through the cycle? What what's the next bottom of the cycle, like top of the cycle?

Ezra Yacob

Yes. Well, I don't know if I'll put hard numbers out there when the bottom or tops are going to come, but I'll put some framework around there on how we think about it. The first data point on the low end is COVID, is 2020. Right? It's a difficult time for everyone. The positive on it is it gave us a really good marker. We had $38 oil, over that 12-month period, and the oil price whipsawed back pretty quickly.

So I think it's pretty safe to say that that's over the long-term, that's an unsustainable oil price right there. At the same time, I think you see just in the last, couple of years with some of the geopolitical activity driving up oil price, you kind of see the higher end.

I think you find ourselves in a world and this is the same as everybody else is going to say. You find yourself in a world of a $60, $65 to $80 type of mid cycle price range. That's where we think it's going to end. Quite frankly, in the past five years, if you look back, WTI and that's WTI I'm talking about, not Brent. WTI has averaged about $65 oil.

If you look at the previous five years, WTI has also averaged about $65 oil with all the ups and downs on it. So we feel like that's a decent starting point for the mid cycle price. Where are we at right now? Well, there's a little bit of manipulation out there, right, with spare capacity. It's kept offline.

There's some geopolitical barrels that are kept offline. But quite honestly, that's almost always going on in the background. What we see going forward is post COVID now, oil demand has generally lined back out with GDP. Slightly different slope than what it was pre-COVID, but it looks like demand is still, growing and continues to grow, not only in the U.S., but in emerging, economies globally as well, which is exciting for us.

And then on the supply side, I think everybody can see that U.S. supply is mitigated. We don't forecast necessarily that U.S. supply will flat line or start to shrink or anything, but it is going to be more and more difficult for the U.S. to grow for various numbers of reasons.

The first being, all the growth for the U.S. over the past decade, the dominant amount of growth has come from tight resources, which brings with it steep declines. The second piece of it is what we talked about just a minute ago is that there are not a lot of companies out there that are exploring.

There aren't really any companies out there exploring for new resources, EOG being one of the few. Dominantly, what you're seeing is growth of companies through consolidation, which isn't necessarily going to drive U.S. growth.

Bob Brackett

On $65 oil over the last five years, what I could say is during that last five years, there were times where EOG was growing oil 20% a year. Now EOG is growing, low single digits, and there were times when the entire sector was overspending and flooding the market, and now the whole sector is kind of going low single digit growth.

So that $65 world was a poorly behaved world that feels like we move past. It is clearly EOG has discipline. What's your new consolidation is a form of this? The bigger you get, generally the slower you tend to move. Is the last five years of bad behavior fully over, or do you have to count on that returning?

Ezra Yacob

Yes. I think for every company, it's different. You know, for EOG, I'd say, you know, we've generated positive free cash flow every year since 2015. And so even throughout the time period, we're growing very aggressively. I think more important for us, the way we view it is, it's two things that really we take into consideration every year when we think through our capital discipline or our capital allocation. The first is internally, what can we manage? What can we manage to optimize returns? I know people like to say that growth is an output, but it really is for us.

We have a multi-basin portfolio, and so we look at each of those assets and try to capitally allocate so that each asset is improving year-over-year. And there are different ways to look at that. Rate of return is one on a fixed price. The easiest way to look at it is on finding development cost or cost reserves.

As long as it's going down a penny every year, then you're basically getting better. And what you're going to do with that is lower your cost basis, maybe slightly, but nevertheless, you're lowering your cost basis over time. And what we look for is margin expansion, not just from top line revenue growth, but from really working the cost basis down. That's the first part of capital allocation decisions.

The second part of it is obviously a recognition on the macro environment, and I would say that is maybe a portion of where industry has changed. Certainly, EOG has, but the demand cycle has changed as well. Demand was growing more like 2 million barrels a day year-over-year during the 20 teens.

Now it's growing, you know, plus or minus maybe a percent or so. And so you've got a bigger recognition on just the idea of, does the market actually need the barrels that we're producing, balance versus what are the optimal levels of reinvestment to really optimize near-term free cash flow generation, long-term free cash flow generation, and ultimately the returns on the investment.

Bob Brackett

And a final point and then I'll move to the what $40, which has been your double premium planning price pre-COVID. Yep. $40 pre-COVID stimulus ain't what $40 is today. So you could consider bumping it up just on inflation. But let's compare that $40 oil against $2.50 natural gas. What I was going to say and I've tweaked this morning.

So I would argue that I look back in last 10 years, we spent less than 10% of the weeks below that $40 target. We've spent probably a third of that time below that $2.50 target. And I thought, well, therefore, you need to adjust those two.

Then I thought about it and said, well, actually, if oil collapse, you guys are much more exposed than you are much more sensitive to oil than gas, and so maybe it's fair to have a more stringent barrier at all. So having said all that, is $2.50, Henry Hub the right price for planning for double premium?

Ezra Yacob

Yes. It's a good question. So the $2.50, like the $40 so we think about it for the life of the asset. So these gas wells, call it, you know, 20, 25 years of production. What's it going to look like? I'll take it back to what we were just talking about a few minutes ago. In the last five years and it's not cyclical. It's not a pure cycle. It's not a nice waveform, but gas has averaged about $3.50. The five years prior to that, it's averaged about $3.60 on Hub. Differentials are what they are.

And so, Yes, I think the $2.50 is in line. Now your point is a valid one is that gas is not a nice cycle. Gas is off for a long time, and then it's on. And when it's on, it's massive, and then it comes back down. That more speaks to our marketing diversification and strategy on that side. You cannot chase arbitrages. They happen really fast, and then they go away really fast, and gas is the perfect example of it.

So that's one of the reasons on our marketing strategy. We talk about control, we talk about duration, flexibility, and diversity of markets for our gas. In general, at the company, we talk about diversity of products as well, both gas, oil, and NGLs. It's one reason with our gas project here in South Texas, Toronto, we're very excited about being geographically located close to LNG.

And having the LNG offtake that that we've captured so far is that even though we're selling at dockside and we're not getting exposed to any of the risk onshore or abroad, we're getting those molecules exposed to international pricing and international markets. What that means is you're exposing yourselves to the various arbitrages that happen soon on the global scale, not just the domestic scale.

That's how we approach it. Gas is a difficult business. You have to be absolutely committed to being a low cost operator. So when we go back to capital allocation, the rate at which you can grow, you really have to make sure you're keeping your cost down. You cannot, if you go back to 2022, August, gas was $8, I think.

And by the time whoever picked up rigs and started drilling gas wells, because they thought they saw a good arbitrage there, by the time January hit, gas was back down to $2. That's the exact opposite of what common sense would think when you're hitting in the middle of winter. You have to be diligent to be providing low cost gas and keep your cost down through the cycle on that.

Gas is such a skinny margin. You can make up for it because it's easy to produce, and it's very abundant. You make up for it on the margins, and you've got to have your gas in the right locality to capture those arbitrages when they present themselves.

Bob Brackett

Gas swings literally from a waste product you have to pay to dispose of. Not you all, but the industry market. It's a life support machine. Right? Gas markets. You mentioned the LNG market. There is an LNG wave coming. It starts maybe 4Q or we passed LNG, and there's a nice steady ramp. There's another market emerging for gas, in the data and I'm reluctant as the oil and gas guy to start talking about AI data centers, but how do you think about that opportunity given your footprint in the Utica?

Ezra Yacob

Yes. We're excited, not just with the footprint in the Utica, but still with Dorado and all the gas that we've captured in the company. Let's say natural gas, demand in the U.S. right now is 103 or 104, depending on what the rest of this year holds and the power demand over the summer. You're right. From 14 Bcf a day of nameplate capacity for LNG, you've basically got another 10 or 12 under construction that's coming.

In addition to that, what we forecast in the back half of this decade is just about another 10 or 12 Bcf a day natural gas demand growth from not just data centers, but almost more important than that, it's just coal power coal fired power plants retiring, which is basically line of sight as well. It's Mexican imports. It's increased in industrial.

And then alongside data centers, it's also just EV penetration and demand. So there is an emerging demand on the natural gas side of, quite frankly growth, a market growth that is, quite a bit larger than what we see on the oil side.

Now it depends on, a lot of it's going to depend on, there's a lot of talk about where those data centers are going to prove are going to result. Are they going to be in the northeast and be well positioned for the Utica? They might be. We need to get some power plants approved there. Are they going to be, I know there's talk about having other places in the north, across the northern part of the U.S. to keep cooling costs down.

You're trading off cooling costs for energy loss through transmission, or those data centers actually just going to be closer to the source of supply and things like that. Either way, we feel very confident that we're well positioned and well supplied with our multi-basin approach that we should be able to capitalize on the increasing demand.

Bob Brackett

If data centers move to supply, you're multi-basin, you've got it. If you have to move to the data centers, California, any thoughts about exit not accessing that sort of market? Is there any way would you use gas footprint to touch West Coast?

Ezra Yacob

Yes. So California is a pretty constrained market. The specific one that you picked, it's a pretty constrained market. We do have a little bit of gas that goes over there, a little bit of, legacy, capacity on pipes. But I think, in all honesty, if you're talking about data centers going out there, the state must be supporting at least the extension of nuclear out there in California. That's the opportunity.

Bob Brackett

Then talk about ESG. We do have a question, and again, you have QR codes. I encourage you to send in questions. What role do you see EOG play in decarbonization and net zero carbon goals for the energy industry?

Ezra Yacob

Yes. So, it starts with staying within our lanes, our core competencies. So investing in renewables or anything like that is not, that's not ancillary to our business. That's not in line with what we do. Our strategy for our net zero ambition and our near-term DHT and methane emissions intensity reduction goals, which were set for 2025 and we've actually achieved, it's an approach that's in line with our core competencies.

The first is reduction, just operational reduction of our Scope 1. Those are things that we know. It's designing better facilities, things of that nature. It's eliminating flaring. Step 2 or not necessarily the second tier, I'd say, of our strategy is capture. We are investigating some carbon capture and storage. We actually have a pilot project up and running, approximately the last year or so.

And that is, I would say, potentially one of our core competencies. We understand the sun surface exceptionally well, and for small point source, kind of fit for purpose design of carbon capture and storage, I think that's something we can develop. We've got strong in-house facilities engineers.

And then the third approach is, the third part of our strategy is offsets. That's a piece of the strategy that we're monitoring right now. We're not participating in it right now. We're supportive of that market, but we need to see how that market develops here domestically. It's still going. So going back on some of these things, you know, the carbon capture and storage project we have, it's a bit more fit for purpose.

I wouldn't say that we're, along the same lines of maybe the majors or IOCs where we're thinking about capturing carbon from whole cities and storing it offshore beneath some salt dome or anything like that. We're really, attacking it more with in line with our core competencies, which is fit for purpose, smaller by design, identifying smaller potential reservoirs for storage and sequestration.

We're using basically off-the-shelf technologies right now for our carbon capture and storage. It's a pure stream of CO2 that we're capturing, but we're using it as basically a living laboratory. That's why I say it's a pilot project. We're utilizing some, exploratory efforts on exhaust gas capture and things like that area to see how we can kind of drive that that forward.

That's really the role that I think we see us playing is. We're a leader in the industry, obviously. We're a large producer here domestically. And the fact that we've already met our near-term emissions targets, the fact that we have a net zero ambition, the fact that we're committed, we've already achieved zero routine flaring, years ahead of when the World Bank initiative has organized the people do it.

We're a partner within OGMP, which is really based on accurate measurement of methane. I think those are the things that position us to be a leader long-term, and it's something that our employees want. It's something our leadership wants. It's really something that all of our stakeholders want.

Bob Brackett

If you go back five years ago, EOG hosted ESG investors out in the Permian on a site visit. And one of my takeaways at the time was things like, omitting routine flaring, you're capturing a product that you can sell.

So it's a double victory. You've avoided emission of hydrocarbon, and you've captured a revenue stream that you can put to use in terms of electricity. Same time even moving away from methane at for controlling valves, etcetera, bleed valves, and moving it to something that's inert. Nitrogen was easy because you can still capture that methane for electricity and put it to utility.

And that served you well. How do you think about CO2 where it is harder to put that utility? What price do you need? Have you gotten far enough down to understand what the range of prices that would make sense?

Ezra Yacob

Yes. We have as far as generating a return. I'll be honest with you. Any of these opportunities, methane's one thing because if you're talking about flaring the methane or just submitting methane, well, by capturing it, your rate of return on that is infinite. Right? Because you're selling something that you wouldn't otherwise be selling.

And we've designed some proprietary technology, things like closed loop gas capture, which allows us to avoid flaring by, picture a downstream interruption instead of the gas going to a flare. We simply reroute it basically through a facility, i.e., closed loop or we inject it down to nearby well, wait for the downstream interruption to clear, and then we turn it around and then spill that gas. So that's very critical.

Some of these other opportunities, for these things actually to be sustainable for the world, they need to generate some sort of a return. Now it's not going to compete with oil and gas. At least not the oil and gas wells we drill. It's just not going to compete with that. But if it can cover things like cost of capital plus some, then you're getting to the point where you want to be because longer term, I think, to be a player in the long-term energy solution, our goal is to be the lowest cost, highest return with the lowest environmental footprint producer of oil and gas. I mean, that that's what it's going to take. This is just part of what it what it needs to be done.

On the CO2 side, I'd say working through the final economics on it is basically that's a part of what this pilot project is about. We did start with a pure stream, a CO2 story for a number of different reasons. Permitting is easier. The aiming is easier. Capturing and sequestering the CO2 is much more straightforward. It's really going to be a difference on the size of the prize or the size of the plume, versus the amount of facilities and infrastructure or gathering that you're going to have to do.

For established fields, things like the Permian, I'll be honest, it's going to be a challenge. You've been drilling in this basin for 70 years. You've got facilities scattered all over the place. And so capturing these smaller sources of CO2, extracting them from exhaust, and then compiling them, and aggregating them to a point source where you can put it down a hole is going to be a challenge.

For some of the newer fields that have been developed more recently where you've got, since you've had this, let's call it an emissions kind of awakening in the last 10 years, those things are going to be lined out a little bit, designed a little bit differently, and I think those have a lot more running room, to make a bigger impact in the future.

Bob Brackett

Yes. Well, even if it's Scope 2 distributed point sources out in the Permian or even Scope 3 distributed point sources like the taxes out in front of building, those are very difficult to address. But you have the opportunity if the technology works to go find someone else's concentrate and [indiscernible].

We have a question on [indiscernible] strategy. And I'll put that in the context of UAM and often are the low-cost producer. Your balance sheet carries cash, so your negative net debt positive net cash, you weathered COVID with modifying operations and shutting it well, but you got through COVID rebounded off to your hedging strategy with question, then you've not talked to the greater issue of, are you taking enough risk -- as the guys sitting outside the arena.

Ezra Yacob

Yes, sure. No, you lined out the answer perfectly for me. I mean I think our hedging strategy has changed in years. I think -- on the oil side, we're not looking at it. We're in a position where our low operating cost below breakeven is the first thing. The second thing is the strength of our balance sheet, which is a pristine balance sheet and it's a strategic advantage in this industry.

And then the third thing is what we saw during COVID, which was different from 2014, the downturn there is recovered the way that we structure our contracts, the way we run our business, we're able to scale down very, very quickly and reduce our CapEx to a point again where we generated some free cash flow during that year.

So on the oil side, we don't really see necessarily any reason to hedge and take that opportunity for upside away from the investment community. We feel that, obviously, if investors are investing in our company a, they like our strategy. They like our assets. They like our low-cost basis. But, b, they also have a favorable outlook on the energy prices. And so we should leave our operators exposed to that or our investors exposed to that. And basically do a hedge on the backside on our operations.

On the gas side, we do actually have some hedges in right now. We knew that we had this LNG agreement that we'd entered into -- right now, currently, we've got about 140 million -- 140,000 MMBtu a day that's going offshore, it's exposed to LNG prices. That goes up to 720,000 MMBtu a day with the startup of Stage III at Cheniere. To bridge that, since we knew we'd be putting some investment together, we did go ahead and step into some strategic hedges on the gas side. Which, just like we got done talked about on gas.

At one point, it looked like a really bad decision. At another point, it looks like a decent decision. But ultimately, that's a little bit of a different approach. There was an operational and strategic reason to step into that. Longer term, I think as we build this gas business, and that's the way to think about it is we're right now investing to build a premium gas company alongside an established premium oil company under the umbrella of EOG.

As we develop that out, I think we'll run a point where the idea of hedging for gas would really remain on just the most opportunistic of to. And other than that, we can basically manage our business on tax by controlling costs, controlling activity levels, maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Bob Brackett

One of the benefits of that cash flow comes to the question that's been asked to, which is the capital return philosophy. Historically, it's been returned more via dividend than buyback. And I would argue more versus a fixed and then variable dividend in contrast to peers? Any specific reason why?

Ezra Yacob

Yes. I think we -- look, the main focus of our cash return strategy is really focused on the regular dividend and sustainably growing a consistent regular dividend. We paid a regular dividend now for 26 years, which is quite the accomplishment and something we're very proud of.

Our dividend yield is competitive, more than competitive peer leading, quite frankly, and competitive with the broad market. And that's where we want the focus of our cash return strategy to be is really emphasizing that regular dividend. That's what really keeps us competitive with the broad market.

Above and beyond the regular dividend, though, we do have a commitment to return a minimum of 70% of our free cash flow to shareholders every year, not necessarily on a quarterly basis, but on an annual guide. And Bob's right, for the first few years, we had this commitment out there, we exceeded -- it used to be at 60% of free cash flow. We exceeded that commitment. We dominantly did it through issuing special dividends.

And in the last, let's say, 5 quarters, it's become a little bit more mixed. I think last year it was almost balanced perfectly between special dividends and buybacks. And that wasn't necessarily by design. It really just speaks to the opportunities that we saw to execute on buybacks. And that's how we approach our share repurchase strategy is more opportunistic rather than a programmatic buyback.

What I'd say has changed from the last couple of years is the definition of opportunity for us. We're just seeing more opportunities. And part of it is -- we're seeing more progress on our exploration plays, Toronto, Powder River Basin, and especially the Utica. And as we're gaining confidence on what those plays are going to deliver, and we've shared some of that with our -- in our slide deck, we're seeing that those exploration plays are really more heavily discounted in the current investor framework and proven reserves.

And so that in and of itself provides an opportunity where we think we can step in and create long-term shareholder value maybe a little bit more weighted towards buybacks than special dividends. For us inside the company, we're fairly agnostic we like to listen to a lot of our shareholders and see what they're preferring and where they're seeing. But ultimately, we've got a lot of data inside the house to kind of measure whether or not we see opportunities that fit for us to step in and do the buybacks.

In the first quarter, we were basically 100% buybacks. We repurchased approximately $750 million worth of share repurchases. And I think we did that while not stressing the balance sheet at all. And again, it just speaks to the low cost base of the company, the capital discipline that we have, the commitment to cash return to shareholders. And again, that's all the basis of a multi-basin portfolio of deep, high-return inventory wells.

Bob Brackett

There's almost a contrast there. You'll hear people in the investment community and say, "Oh, I see this company buying back shares, they must think the shares today are cheap." What you laid out is you think your shares are cheap based on something that exploration adds value to, which is kind of a 3-, 5-plus-year horizon.

Ezra Yacob

That's correct. Now to your first point, though, those are opportunities that we look for also. Last year when we stepped into the market, you guys will remember the regional banking crisis. You remember the volatility across the entire sector, the entire market really leading up to the debt ceiling conversations.

Those were immediate opportunities that you could see where the industry traded off and there was no fundamental change in supply and demand at either the global or domestic scale, those certainly present opportunities as well. There are a number of different factors we look at. We review multiples of our company, the multiples of all of the industry to make sure we're not missing a longer-term de-rating of the entire sector that's [indiscernible]

We measure ourselves at a net asset value at a discounted series of kind of mid-cycle price ranges to make sure that again we can stand behind the value proposition for our shareholders But then, yes, we also look at what do we see internal to the company? And how do we see that the investors are investing in the sector versus how they're investing in EOG.

Bob Brackett

We have a question on well -designed. I'll follow that up with a question on pad design, which is probably phishing. But some of your competitors are referencing ongoing well cost reductions. Can you talk about your own recent wins on that and give some examples of where they come from?

Ezra Yacob

Yeah, dominantly, we've seen this here. Let's get Casey out of the way. We forecasted that into this year's budget. But Casey, obviously, has come off from the highs that we saw last year. The biggest thing that we've seen this year, our well cost reductions are in kind of below single-digit range year-over-year. And it's dominantly from operational efficiency gains, the rig rate and completion spread rates haven't really come off significantly, especially if you're high grading. If you're looking for high-spec rigs, high quality refract fleets and things like that, we tend to covet.

The way we structure our agreements, typically, we like to partner with high quality equipment, high -quality crews, because ultimately, what we focus on lowering well cost on are really the operational efficiencies. We like to increase operational efficiencies. And that takes good equipment, and it takes stakeholder alignment between us and our partner vendors. And we're seeing great progress on that this year. Drilling times, drilling efficiencies have increased year-over-year in our core place.

They've increased a little bit in our emerging assets, too. But, there's not -- we simply don't have a big data set for Utica. The biggest impact, I'd say, we've seen over the last couple of years -- two years ago, we were talking about super zipper design, where instead of completing two wells at a time, you basically moved to completing four wells at the time.

The other thing we saw is an increase in well productivity due to a completion design or change that we've done there. This year, the biggest thing, or in the last, say, 12 months, we've seen are on the drilling side. And it's been with our drilling motor program, which we've taken a lot of drilling motor program in-house. We've started to control our QA/QC of drilling motors. We've started to build some of our own motors from different premium parts, and we've actually started to design some of our own motors as well.

And we're implementing that in different parts throughout the basin. And that's doing a lot to, again, decrease downtime and increase operational efficiencies in the field. Well costs are nothing more than just time on location. So we're constantly looking for just ways to become more efficient while keeping safe operations in the field.

Bob Brackett

You mentioned motors. In the past, you've gone into chemicals where you see value. If you go back to the top of the cycle 2014, you had companies building integrated mats going out and getting rigs and frac spreads that turned out to be a terrible strategy.

You've never done that because they were just facing price at -- I can do it myself. That's what every home improving guy says wake up in a little light with you anyway. You've been very selective in integrating into services and integrating into the midstream. So talk about what you'll integrate in both of those directions and what you won't --

Ezra Yacob

Yes. Drilling rigs are highly technical, especially the ones that we like to use. So things like that, that's a tall ask things like providing horsepower out there and servicing crews, that's a little bit outside of our wheelhouse. What we usually end up doing with the supply chain, the pieces that we step into is we see an entry point to fill the gap. It's not necessarily about cutting out the middle man, saving costs there is one thing. But we look for opportunities where we can actually improve the process.

So you talk about chemicals, one that I like to reference is drilling mud pretty straightforward. But honestly, this goes back to 2006, 2007 when we're in the Barnett. And we would move times were flush, there's a lot of activity. We would move our rig and we found ourselves rigged up and ready to start drilling waiting on mud to arrive, which is really frustrating because the mud is actually coming from the same location that the rig just came from.

It's just a different trucking company is responsible for it. So the first thing we did is we just took over simply trucking of the mud. We didn't supply our own mud or anything else. We just took over trucking so that everything would be aligned because again, don't forget downtime is what increases well cost. So just eliminating that downtime.

It was a few years later that we realized that Oftentimes, you can get away with using a lower cost mud. You don't always have to have exceptional additives supplied. You don't have to pay for exceptional additions to it. Sometimes just because you're losing a little bit of mud to the formation, that might actually still be the most cost-effective way to do it.

But we actually started to take some of that mud in-house. We started to source our own mud, buying at wholesale and just managing ourselves. That's eventually led us with our robust data set. We've drilled in multiple basins. Again, it's the advantage of being a multi-basin operator. We've drilled through many different rock types and pressure regimes. We actually did start to adjust the chemistry of the mud.

Mud does 2 things. It not only keeps your whole from collapsing, but also cool bit. And bits don't fail because they grind up rock. They fail because they get too hot and then something fails on that. So we actually have improved the process every few years, those are the types of opportunities we look at.

In fact, we actually designed our own software to measure the amount of mud that we need and hold for different drilling environments just recently. So those are the types of environments that we look at, and that's the type of thing that we've done with drilling motors.

So as far as what is available for us to take, it seems where we see a gap, not only just to save cost, save time. But really where there's a bit of a process where we have line of sight that we can improve on, things that we're not really willing to do Well, things that require an ancillary piece of business, things that are not kind of insular to what we're already working on.

With regards to infrastructure, we do have 2 kind of large-scale somewhat unique infrastructure projects going on right now. One is a pipeline for our South Texas Toronto project. Remember what we talked about with gas being very volatile. This pipeline project between processing, gathering, transportation and the netback uplift, the pricing uplift, we're going to see an increase of about $0.50 to $0.60 per Mcf on every molecule of gas that closed down this pipeline.

We were opportunistic. We bought this pipe during [indiscernible] there was a [indiscernible] on things like line pipe. And we're putting it right now. It will be Phase I is already in service, Phase 2 will be in service right around year-end.

The second infrastructure project, large scales that we have is a gas processing plant there in the Delaware Basin. And this is a little bit unique to us. We've put one of these in service before. We've put one Barnett back in 2009, I think, time frame.

And quite frankly, what happens every once in a while is you'll start to see your fee structure rise to a point where it actually makes sense for us to go ahead and grab these pieces of infrastructure. typically the reason we don't do midstream projects gives a relatively low rate of return compared to oil and gas wells, 10% rate of return, something like that. That's not very exciting for us to do.

When you can get those projects to be a 20%, 25% rate of return, and then you're talking about the margin expansion that comes with owning those projects over the life of the asset. Well, that's when they really become a compelling investment for us. And that's what we've happened to find with both of these projects. Does that mean we'll continue to do them in the future?

Well, if these opportunities continue to present themselves, then there are good opportunities when they're there. Typically, what happens is, once we do one of these projects, the midstream companies start to underbid us and bid us back down to a 10% or 15% rate of return, where it's just not worth our investment?

Bob Brackett

It's interesting after lunch, we have a fireside chat with Cheniere, they have 3 pipes in their portfolio. Feeding from the other direction. And the logic was either they can build it faster or they can get it done. And it keeps us from the [indiscernible] similar logic [indiscernible]. We have a question coming back to oil price. You suggested that $80 is an upper bound for oil price. Why is that -- what happens at $80, especially since you mentioned the U.S. direction will struggle to grow from here?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, I don't know if I'd say $80 is an upper bound. It's provided a kind of mid-cycle. I think part of it goes at the global makeup, right? What you see again is, I think those [indiscernible] have been pretty wide open with their expectations, their targets of trying to maintain close to a $90 price per their barrel, which is a little bit closer to Murban than Brent per se.

But I think that's what controls it at least in the short term. is what they're willing to do with the way that they produce their oil or that they -- how much is OPEC us the way that group operates -- but really, the Saudis are stepping above and beyond and withholding additional barrels off-line to kind of keep those -- the price up there.

Bob Brackett

I'm going to try to get through a question on pad design and one in an exploration before we run out of time. Pad design. A year ago, if you think about, again, another merger in the space, Pioneer and ExxonMobil, one of the things ExxonMobil talked about in acquiring Pioneer is moving from kind of a single zone with high IPs to full zone development with lower IPs, but higher NP base.

So there's this kind of trade-off that the industry's play with. Describe your approach, I'm not going to put words in your mouth yet again. So describe your approach to designing a pad or designing the right unit to attack --.

Ezra Yacob

Yes. Each drilling unit is really it's own beast, especially in the Delaware Basin, where you have a lot of landing zones, some of them more subtle than others. We look at the [indiscernible] and let the geology drive it. And basically, what we try to develop are all landing zones that we're going to be in communication with another at any given point.

So think about it as a natural flow units, if you will, and then going back to the premium metric, we measure that, not on the number of the individual premium wells that are in there, but we look at it on the package basis. So again, if a well in there is only going to deliver a 28% -- rate of return the overall package is 50%, definitely, we grab that well. It's either you grab it now at the time when you do it or potentially you lose it in the future. So that's how we focus on our zone.

We really let the geology kind of drive and dictate the development matter. I can't think in the Permian of any place that we're developing any just a single target all on another place, again, that geology drives it, in the Eagle Ford, it's basically slightly staggered amongst 2 sales targets.

In the Utica to date, we've really delineated across the single zone, but those are both just really well-defined kind of shale targets lot center. It's not as complex or as exciting as like the Permian Basin, where on the Delaware Basin side, you got upwards of a mile just about vertical thickness and upwards of probably 20 different landing zones that we've tested and so high economic deliverability.

Bob Brackett

Exploration you can explore for oil 2 places in the U.S. or not in the U.S. Talk to U.S. exploration.

Ezra Yacob

Yes. U.S. exploration has been exciting. The nice thing about the U.S. is there's not a lot of frontier basins out here. Things have been drilled. There are a lot of well logs out there. There are a lot of well tests out there. And when we have a lot of data, that's what we do really well. So I think it was a year ago, we talked to the same group when I said, look, we're not -- we don't drill wildcat wells anymore.

We don't go out and just try to find out if we're going to produce oil. When we drill -- when we talk about with our exploration program and drilling these initial wells, they produce I mean that's kind of easy to do. It's whether or not they produce economically, first of all, and then how economic is it? Is it actually profitable? Is it additive to the corporate portfolio? So that's kind of how domestic exploration works.

International exploration, not in the U.S., it's got another layer of complexity on that comes with the surface and everybody can appreciate that and appreciate how -- what that fits for us international exploration is very determined by the company that's doing it. We're not the type of company that's going to go into a frontier international basin, almost regardless of the terms and stand up a drilling rig or create an oilfield services sector out there.

So part of our exploration mode is to look for areas where there is some established oilfield services. We need to find a willing party that understands the contract terms needed to make unconventional plays work. And oftentimes, they are certainly different than the term historically that make conventional fields work in these plays. We obviously need a stable environment.

And then the most important thing is the subsurface, obviously. It's got to be something that, again, is not only going to compete with our domestic portfolio, but it's really going to be significantly better than the domestic portfolio to warrant the difficulties of going abroad was the higher implied return, that's exactly right.

Bob Brackett

And where are you in the progress of finding that.

Ezra Yacob

Yes. So it's -- we've got international exploration that we're working on right now. I'd say we're early in the process. We don't have any plans to drill anything besides Beehive right now, which is a shallow water offshore prospect in Northwestern Australia. [indiscernible] is going through the permitting phase. And I'd anticipate it right now, likely being spud next year, but we'll see how the permitting phase goes.

As far as any onshore exploration, we don't have anything that we're willing to comment on right now. The most recent one was Oman that we entered into on the edge of the Rub Al Khali basin, we anticipate it being an oil prospect, a tight sand horizontal oil prospect. We drilled some initial wells out there. We found the sand, which was great. We went horizontal in 2 different wells out there, and it turned out to be a gas play, a gas discovery.

For us, again, when you go back to what I was hiking up before, make a gas discovery work, which Oman has got a lot of gas out there. But to make a gas discovery work in this field, it would have required extensive infrastructure. Oil you can put into a truck and get it to market pretty easily, but gas [indiscernible]. So we turned around and exited on that prospect pretty quickly.

Bob Brackett

In our final minute, what's the value proposition for shareholders to own EOG shares?

Ezra Yacob

Like I said, our value proposition is value creation for the shareholders through the cycle. That's what we're focused on. It starts with capital discipline. As you guys have heard, that's investing across our multi-basin portfolio at the right pace, at the right time for each of those assets. And it's different depending on what phase of the life cycle each of those assets is in.

The second is operational excellence. Quarter-after-quarter, year-after-year, we continue to provide tier industry-leading operational performance. It comes through lower well costs and increase in well productivity. We utilize real-time data and technology to continue to drive down costs, increase that operational efficiency.

The third thing, it is our commitment to sustainability. As I said, we've already achieved zero routine flare, and we have a net zero ambition. We've achieved our near-term emissions, GHG emissions intensity and methane emissions percentage intensity targets already. And then the fourth thing, which is really the competitive advantage to EOG is the culture of the company.

Like I started this out with, it's been 25 years now that we've been focused on organic exploration, even longer than that, over 25 years, that we've been focused on organic exploration, low-cost first-mover entry into plays that offer upside to what we've already captured in the portfolio. That's how we continue to lower the cost basis of the company.

And that's really what drives the margin expansion to deliver a sustainable growing base dividend, even in a commodity-based business. What we want to do is provide a business that offers value through the bottom of the cycle, even though we're commodity-based and then provides a significant amount of upside to the investors when times are good, and that's really the value proposition.

Bob Brackett

Great. With that, thank you, Ezra. And thank you, audience, for attending.

Ezra Yacob

Thank you, Bob.