EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 29, 2024 3:25 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.05K Followers

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ezra Yacob - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bob Brackett - Sanford Bernstein

Bob Brackett

Good morning. My name is Bob Brackett. I cover America's Oil and Global Metals and Mining for Bernstein Research. Welcome to the 40th Annual Strategic Decision Conference here in New York City. We are not expecting a fire drill. So if you hear a fire alarm, please take it seriously. The primary exit is straight to your back. It's a stairwell marked end. That'll take you two floors down, and it'll take you out to Fifth Avenue. If for whatever reason that path is blocked, go out to your right back to the escalators, and take those down and exit on the 54th.

Ultimately, this is your conversation. We call it a fireside chat, but you should drive the content. To do that, Ian or someone in the room can pass you the QR code on the sheet of paper, use your smartphone, you can log and ask those questions and send them up. While those questions are coming in, I'll try to drive the conversation like a pyramid. We'll start up high level, then we'll work our way down the pyramid into deeper and deeper questions. So that's where we're headed.

It is my pleasure to introduce Ezra Yacob, the CEO of EOG Resources. And what we will do, there's no formal presentation. We will simply I will adjourn now, sit down, and we'll start to talk.

And I'll start. I heard I'm the only Bernstein analyst that tells you where to go in case of an emergency. And that's something that was trained into me early on, in the oil patch. It's something that, you'll see at every oil and

Recommended For You

About EOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EOG

Trending Analysis

Trending News