Our coverage today revisits our stance on Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX), a mortgage REIT we last covered in February. Back then, we assigned a Hold rating to the asset due to a forecasted drop and economically driven inversion of the yield curve.

As shown in the following diagram, our rating history on Dynex is quite accurate due to our successful outlook/s on mortgage rates and funding costs. However, additional events have occurred within the economy since our latest coverage, prompting us to update our thesis. More specifically, implied interest rates and real economic factors have shifted.

Herewith are our latest findings on Dynex Capital, which we believe substantiate a hold rating.

What Is Dynex Capital?

For those unaware, Dynex Capital is a mortgage REIT that utilizes a leveraged business model whereby it borrows capital (primarily via reverse repo trades) to invest in higher-yielding securities. In essence, it is an actively managed vehicle that speculates on interest rates and structures its assets-liability framework accordingly.

Furthermore, Dynex Capital occasionally overlays its asset-liability structure with derivatives. However, it is important to note that its overlay is utilized to manage risk instead of speculating for additional upside.

The following chart illustrates that most of the REIT's returns have derived from dividends. However, its price risk must be considered. Therefore, we decided to assess the vehicle from both perspectives.

Revisiting Dynex's Asset-Liability Management

Assets

Let's start by looking at Dynex's asset base.

The MREIT's asset base hasn't changed much since our latest coverage and its latest quarter. Noteworthy factors include a higher emphasis on 5.5% coupon and 4.5% coupon RMBS from a previous 5%. We don't see this as a material event. Theoretically, it could be to diversify interest rate risk at the income level. However, it is a subtle change, which, as mentioned, is likely immaterial.

I'm going to run you through Dynex's Q1 asset base and what we think occurred since then. The following diagram illustrates its RMBS portfolio, which spans approximately 96.9% of Dynex's asset base; a discussion follows.

RMBS Portfolio Q1 (Dynex)

Dynex's RMBS market yield has increased by about 30 basis points since our latest coverage. Mortgage rates have remained elevated since Dynex's Q1, providing substance to its asset base. Although we expect this trend to buck at some point, we think mortgage rates will stay high while the repo rate drops (discussed later). Our basis derives from added risk premiums arising from rising delinquency rates and a potential pivot in credit spreads.

Dynex's commercial mortgage-backed securities bucket spans about 3.1% of its portfolio, which is a small amount but not negligent by any means. The portfolio's weighted average yield of 5.79% is 51 basis points higher than its RMBS portfolio, likely due to lower liquidity and higher duration risk. Although it has a higher yield than its RMBS portfolio, it remains unchanged since our latest coverage and will likely remain that way, given its maturity structure.

CMBS Portfolio Q1 (Dynex)

Liabilities

Dynex Capital uses shorter-term funding techniques, such as reverse repo trades, to try to lock in an arbitrage. The fund primarily utilizes existing RMBS and CMBS securities as collateral to a counterparty and pays the repo rate as interest (Dynex doesn't say what its spread is on the repo rate).

Liabilities/Funding (Dynex)

Dynex Capital's weighted average funding rate has decreased by 13 basis points since our latest coverage. Moreover, Repo Rates have fallen off a cliff since our latest coverage. We believe higher repo rates are unlikely as stagflation, paired with the yield curve's recent trajectory, will probably lead to lower (or flat) rates.

Repo Rates (Trading Economics)

As stated before, we think mortgage rates will stay high due to elevated default and credit risks. Moreover, higher unemployment numbers, the yield curve's latest movement, and slowing consumer sentiment suggest stagflation will likely persist, leading to either lower repo rates or a repo sustained at around the 5.3% level.

U.S. Yield Curve (worldgovenrmentbonds.com)

If liabilities decrease and asset-level returns are sustained, we could see enhanced net income. Moreover, higher-for-longer mortgage rates could sustain Dynex's book value due to a negative duration effect (where interest rate and fixed-income security valuations are positively correlated).

Furthermore, Dynex Capital uses futures contracts on treasury securities to hedge interest rate risk. To our knowledge, this is a new implementation strategy that proxies swaps. The idea is to hedge elevated interest rates by shorting treasuries as interest rates, and treasury valuations are negatively correlated. Although this move softened the impact of an unwanted interest rate term structure in past quarters, it introduces basis risk. Additionally, the yield curve is dropping at a rate of knots, raising questions regarding the sustainability of this strategy.

Dynex Capital

The End Result

As shown in the following diagram, Dynex has struggled to produce a profitable bottom line in recent quarters. Recent market-based events might improve its odds. However, sustained net income on loan losses produces significant risks. Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, the basis risk embedded in the firm's futures hedging strategy is of concern, prompting us to back out of forecasting a profitable Q2.

Financial Results (Dynex)

Potential Shareholder Returns

Dynex's Q1 book value-per-share settled at $13.20, which in today's market leads to a price-to-book ratio of around 0.93x (using May 27th closing price). We think the MREIT's valuation multiple is compelling, especially given the possibility of elevated loan net income. However, we stress that sustained losses might heighten the probability of share issuances, concurrently leading to lower economic returns and per-share value.

For the total return picture to improve, we would like to see Dynex reach positive net income on its loan book, which will likely require a significant pivot in funding rates.

Aside: Economic return = (new book value per share + dividend per share)/(previous book value per share)

Dynex

Dynex has a forward dividend yield of 12.79% and distributes dividends monthly. At face value, we believe its dividend is solid. However, we reiterate the risk of negative loan income and the probability of external equity recapitalization, which might dilute shareholder value even if dividends are sustained.

Key Risk Metrics

I used Portfolio Visualizer to collate a few of Dynex Capital's key risk data points; a discussion follows.

Herewith are a few noteworthy factors to consider.

Dynex has a Sharpe Ratio of 0.31, which, we believe, is solid for a bond fund.

There is an 11.7% gap between the fund's value-at-risk and conditional value-at-risk, suggesting it is vulnerable to extreme tail risk. We find this undesirable as it conveys the possibility of hidden risks.

Dynex possesses Excess kurtosis, meaning it has frequent tail events, which we find undesirable as it likely introduces negative downside capture attributes.

Final Word

Our revision of Dynex Capital, Inc. conveyed to us that enhanced net income possibilities have arisen. However, we remain pessimistic about the depth of the fund's net loan losses, quantitative risk metrics, and hedging basis risk. Therefore, we believe a Hold rating is sufficient for now.

Consensus: Hold/Neutral