Those who follow the constant hunt for income in capital markets may be familiar with the dilemma that, generally speaking, the higher the yield, the more danger it entails. This especially holds true now with credit spreads near cycle lows, as the bond market continues to price in little to no default risk for highly levered debt issuers. Because of this, being opportunistic and careful with security selection in the bond market, I’d argue, matters more than ever. And one fund that attempts to be good at both is Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY).

CARY is an actively managed exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that seeks to take advantage of the best relative value opportunities across the fixed income markets. Angel Oak’s management team uses a dual-pronged strategy to deliver active risk-adjusted exposure through the fund: a top-down macro framework aimed at identifying relative value opportunities and a bottom-up credit selection process, where the managers pick individual securities. The fund focuses on credit risk via residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS), and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), but the managers are highly adept at evaluating credits across numerous issuer types from a relative-value perspective within structured credit.

A Look At The Holdings

The holdings are a good mix from what I can tell. No position makes up more than 4.3% of the portfolio.

angeloakcapital.com

The holdings overall result in an effective duration of 4.21 for the fund, meaning the fund is moderately sensitive to interest rate movements, but not terribly so. This is a plus from a volatility profile perspective. As to credit quality, the fund skews on the higher end of the scale, with 32% in AAA and 23.5% in BBB.

angeloakcapital.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

CARY’s sector composition, which is highly diversified, allows for the tapping of several income sources by reducing concentration risk. Agency MBS and ABS allocations in this fund’s portfolio contributes to yields and exposure to structured credit instruments, while also maintaining positions in more classical fixed-income assets like corporate bonds.

angeloakcapital.com

Peer Comparison

One comparable ETF is the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF (BND). Although BND broadly samples the investment-grade U.S. bond universe – including Treasuries, and corporate issues – CARY allocates based on active but strategic sector choices, significantly overweighting mortgage-backed securities, or MBS. This stance reflects CARY’s investment strategy of looking to capitalize on MBS outperformance relative to Treasuries, a strategy that has been beneficial since the fund’s inception. CARY’s active management also enables sector weighting shifts and security selection that allow the fund to alter exposure to changing market conditions and to take advantage of relative value opportunities.

When we look at the price ratio of BND to CARY, we find that it does seem to show outperformance.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

Investing in CARY looks like a promising income play with a 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.03%. At the positive end of the spectrum, CARY provides an alternative fixed-income fund investing across a range of underlying assets to produce a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities, generating yield from various asset classes. Portfolios invested in structured credit can produce higher yields compared with portfolios in more vanilla or traditional investment-grade bonds. Because CARY uses an active management style, it can reduce and increase risk as well, allowing for the selection of certain securities over others to enhance risk-adjusted returns.

The downside? The fund’s investments in structured credit, including assets in the form of RMBS and ABS, expose investors to risks that the underlying mortgage borrowers default. Other risks here include prepayment risk (the risk that borrowers prepay their mortgages), and the risk that some assets could prove illiquid to trade. Investors should also be aware of the risk of defaults, as well as the possibility that these credit-related assets become more susceptible to adverse economic developments.

Conclusion: Promising

For income-oriented investors willing to take a more strategic approach to risk management in fixed-income, the Angel Oak Income ETF could be their solution, offering investors a vehicle that helps them achieve both greater income potential and higher potentially risk-adjusted returns. The mix seems to be working now, and the fund overall skews higher quality, which, I think, is important relative to lower credit quality bond funds. I think this is worth considering.